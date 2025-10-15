Challenges of early detection of pancreatic cancer

Blood glucose/hemoglobin A1c. Hyperglycemia may be detected up to 36 months before PC diagnosis (35). In fact, every 10 mg/dL increase in fasting blood glucose (FBG) is associated with a 14% increase in the rate of PC (36). Therefore, monitoring FBG and/or hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) can be considered in HRIs. However, there is no consensus or guidance about how to change clinical management on the basis of changes in FBG and HbA1c, or what level of change should prompt concern. Furthermore, prediabetes and diabetes are increasingly diagnosed in the general population, therefore, this approach may not offer the appropriate specificity as a PC screening test. A recent study of HRIs undergoing screening over a median follow-up of 41 months showed no difference between newly diagnosed PC and controls in the frequency of elevated glucose and HbA1c levels (37). However, larger studies with extended follow-up are warranted prior to drawing firm conclusions.

Carbohydrate antigen 19-9. Carbohydrate antigen 19-9 (CA19-9, also known as sialyl Lewis A), is the most extensively studied biomarker of PC. Apart from PC, this cell-surface glycoprotein can be elevated in various benign and malignant conditions of the pancreas and extrapancreatic tissues (i.e., stomach, biliary system, salivary glands) (38–45). Serum CA19-9 levels encompass 79%–81% sensitivity and 82%–90% specificity for the detection of PC in asymptomatic individuals, however, given the low incidence of PC, the positive predictive value (PPV) of serum CA19-9 remains inadequate, ranging from approximately 0.5% to 0.9%, which restricts its application as a universal screening tool for PC (46). Serial CA19-9 measurement may facilitate the early detection of PC, since CA19-9 levels may increase up to two years prior to PC diagnosis, with 50% sensitivity and 99% specificity for early-stage disease 0–6 months before diagnosis (47).

As depicted in Figure 2A, the biosynthesis of CA19-9 involves multiple enzymatic steps, shared with the synthesis of Lewis blood group antigens (48–50). CA19-9 levels are considerably affected by alterations in the expression of these enzymes (Figure 2, B–D) (51–53). Importantly, approximately 10% of the population does not produce CA19-9 (51, 54, 55), and that rate is higher in some vulnerable populations (56, 57), which can lead to false-negative results. An algorithm for individualized measurement considerations for CA19-9 or its precursor Duke pancreatic monoclonal antigen type 2 (DUPAN2) is demonstrated in Figure 2E.

Figure 2 CA19-9 biosynthesis. (A) The first step of biosynthesis of CA19-9 is the addition of a galactose molecule to type 1 precursor chains, catalyzed by β1,3-galactosyltransferases (B3GALTs) to yield Lewis c, which itself serves as the precursor for Lewis a, Lewis b, and CA19-9 (sialyl Lewis a). For biosynthesis of CA19-9, β-galactoside α2-3-sialyltransferases (ST3Gals) catalyze the addition of a sialic residue to the 2,3 linkage of the GlcNAc moiety to yield sialyl Lewis c, which is also called DUPAN2. Next, a fucose residue is added at the 1,4-residue of the GlcNAc moiety of sialyl Lewis c (DUPAN2), which is solely catalyzed through the enzymatic activity of α1,3/4-fucosyltransferase (FUT3) to produce CA19-9. In addition to serving as the precursor of CA19-9, Lewis c may undergo other biochemical alterations via either (i) FUT3 to produce Lewis a or (ii) subsequent activities of α1,2-fucosyltransferase (FUT1/2) and subsequently FUT3 to produce Lewis b. (B) Lack of FUT3 activity leads to Lewis blood type negative (Lea–b–), lack of production of CA19-9, and accumulation of DUPAN2. (C) Lack of both FUT1/2 and FUT3 activity leads to higher levels of DUPAN2 compared with lack of FUT3 activity alone. (D) Lack of FUT1/2 activity along with intact FUT3 activity increases CA19-9 levels. (E) Schematic algorithm for the measurement of CA19-9 and DUPAN2 for early detection of PC.

Other protein biomarkers, multiplex arrays, and proteomics. Separate from CA19-9, there has been extensive study of other blood-based proteins involved in various aspects of development of PC including proliferation, invasion, and interaction with surrounding normal tissue and the immune system. Comprehensive appraisal of each of these targets is beyond the scope of the current Review, however, a concise summary of the most widely examined proteins reviewed in meta-analyses is provided in Table 3.

Table 3 Summary of diagnostic accuracy of select individual blood protein biomarkers in detection of PC

The combination of multiple protein biomarkers in multiplex assays or proteomics approaches may offer greater diagnostic accuracy compared with a single biomarker alone. A multicenter study showed that measurement of up to 10 targets was sufficient for robust discrimination of PC (58). A separate study identified a signature of 29 biomarkers capable of distinguishing early-stage PC with an AUC of 0.96 (95% CI: 0.94–0.98), 93% sensitivity, and 95% specificity (59).

The first commercially available protein-based blood test for PC early detection was IMMray PanCan-d, a 9-plex biomarker signature consisting of CA19-9 and 8 protein targets (60). IMMray PanCan-d was designed to return a positive, borderline, negative, or test-not-performed (for CA19-9 nonexpressers [≤2.5U/mL]) result, and could separate controls from early-stage PC with 89% sensitivity and 99% specificity (60). The assay was first offered in 2021, however, it was voluntarily discontinued in 2023. In HRIs undergoing pancreatic screening, IMMray PanCan-d exhibited a robust negative predictive value of 99% (with an estimated PC prevalence of 2%), however, its PPV was suboptimal and dependent on interpretation of borderline test results (61). An updated assay from the same company based on 4 protein biomarkers became commercially available in September 2025 as PancreaSure, however prospective data evaluating this test are still needed (62).

Furthermore, recently, a single peptide substrate probe was developed into PAC-MANN, a magnetic nanosensor assay with a fluorescent probe to distinguish PC from controls with an AUC of 0.91 in a training dataset. Although the test demonstrated low sensitivity for early PC with sensitivity of 62% and 56% for stage I and stage II PC, respectively, addition of CA19-9 considerably improved the sensitivity to 85% and 81% for stage I and stage II PC, respectively (63).

Cell-free circulating tumor DNA. Assessment of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), which are small fragments of DNA shed from apoptotic tumor cells into the bloodstream, is a promising approach for detecting cancer (64–68), although it may be limited by low levels of ctDNA in early-stage disease as well as by contamination from noncancerous DNA.

Individuals with PC have higher ctDNA methylation than do individuals without cancer and individuals with acute or chronic pancreatitis (69). Early ctDNA studies focused on limited genes, with a model consisting of the methylation status of BMP3, RASSF1A, BNC1, MESTv2, TFPI2, APC, SFRP1, and SFRP2 showing an AUC of 0.86 (sensitivity of 76% and specificity of 83%) (69). Further attempts to improve the diagnostic accuracy revealed that in early-stage PC, the AUC for the methylation status of ADAMTS1 and/or BNC1 was 0.95 (95% CI: 0.90–0.98) (70). Aiming to interrogate genome-wide methylation, whole-genome bisulfite sequencing revealed robust specificity (99.3%, 95% CI: 98.3%–99.8%), with sensitivity reaching 67.3% (95% CI: 60.7%–73.3%) for stages I–III in 12 prespecified cancers (including PC) (71). A subsequent study optimized the test, reproduced these findings, and highlighted an accuracy of 88.7% (95% CI: 87.0%–90.2%) in predicting the cancer’s tissue of origin among true positives, however, sensitivity for PC remained relatively low for early stages (61.9% and 60.0% for stages I and II, respectively), although higher sensitivities were observed for more advanced stages (85.7% and 95.5% for stages III and IV, respectively) (72). These findings supported the development of the commercial Galleri test for multicancer detection, however, the performance of Galleri in HRIs is not reported (73).

The epigenetic alteration 5-hydroxymethylcytosine in ctDNA can be used to detect various cancers, including PC (74). A regression model utilizing 37 genes with the most significant increase in 5-hydroxymethylcytosine showed promising performance in identifying PC with an AUC of 0.92 in a training dataset and AUCs of 0.92 and 0.94 in external validation datasets (75). In a similar study, an initial comparison of hydroxymethylation patterns in PC tissue versus normal tissue led to the identification of 366 genes with decreased and 43 genes with increased hydroxymethylation. Via measurement of the hydroxymethylation status of these genes in ctDNA, an algorithm was developed after matching for BMI, age, and smoking status, and showed a sensitivity of 68.3% (95% CI: 51.9%–81.9%) and an overall specificity of 96.9% (95% CI: 96.1%–97.7%) for detection of early-stage PC (76). This led to the development of the Avantect Pancreatic Cancer Test, for which a recent validation study showed 68.3% sensitivity (95% CI: 51.9%–81.9%) and 96.9% specificity (95% CI: 96.0%–97.6%) in a validation dataset (77).

Combining ctDNA with other blood-based biomarkers may further improve PC diagnostic accuracy. Detecting KRAS gene mutations in ctDNA via the Safe-Sequencing System, a sensitive technology that minimizes errors in massively parallel sequencing, along with four protein biomarkers — CA19-9, carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA), osteopontin (OPN), and hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) — yields 64% sensitivity and 99.5% specificity for stage I/II PC (66). Advancing this approach, CancerSEEK was developed to measure the levels of eight protein biomarkers (CA-125, CA19-9, CEA, OPN, HGF, prolactin, myeloperoxidase, and tissue inhibitor of metalloproteinases 1 protein) alongside the presence of mutations in 1,933 distinct genomic positions in ctDNA. The median sensitivity of CancerSEEK was approximately 70% for detecting the eight most common cancer types (including PC) in stages I–III, with greater than 99% specificity. Specifically, for PC, the tested achieved 72% sensitivity, and ML algorithms could correctly identify PC as the most likely cancer type in 81% of individuals with positive test results (78).

SeekInCare is another multicancer detection test that combines protein biomarkers and ctDNA and is currently being studied. Preliminary findings suggest an 82.4% sensitivity for PC (79).

Cell-free miRNAs. miRNAs are 7 to 25 nucleotide-long noncoding RNAs that posttranscriptionally regulate genes, and several miRNAs play key roles in PC biology (80–82). While various miRNAs are significantly increased in PC, one study showed that among 7 miRNAs, only miR-16 and miR-196a independently distinguished PC. Addition of CA19-9 to the model increased the accuracy with an AUC of 0.98, a sensitivity of 92.0%, and a specificity of 95.6% (83).

Another study identified 38 potentially differentially expressed miRNAs in PC and developed 2 indices: index I (4 miRNAs: miR-145, -150, -223, and -636) and index II (10 miRNAs: miR-26b, -34a, -122, -126*, -145, -150, -223, -505, -636, and -885.5p). Index I demonstrated an AUC of 0.86 (95% CI: 0.82–0.90) with 85% sensitivity (95% CI: 79%–90%) and 64% specificity (95% CI: 57%–71%), whereas index II improved the AUC to 0.93 (95% CI: 0.90–0.96) with 85% sensitivity (95% CI: 79%–90%) and 85% specificity (95% CI: 80%–85%) for detecting early PC, with further improvement noted with the addition of CA19-9 (84). In another study using next-generation miRNA-Seq, 100 highly expressed miRNAs were selected to create a diagnostic model for detection of PC via ML, showing an AUC of 0.94 (95% CI: 0.91–0.97) to separate PC from controls, with further improvement noted with CA19-9 addition (85).

In a similar attempt, a multi-gene, amplification-based detection system was implemented to simultaneously analyze and select 135 miRNAs to build the OncoSweep classifier, a proprietary prediction algorithm for cancer classification. OncoSweep could identify various types of cancers with 91.4% sensitivity and 85% specificity, although PC-specific data were not available (86). In 2024, It was announced that the OncoSweep Pancreas Spotlight will be available at the City of Hope Cancer Center (Duarte, California, USA) for PC screening in HRIs.

miRNA-Seq has also led to the identification of various small miRNA panels that may have utility in early diagnosis of PC. A triple panel of hsa-miR-1246, -205-5p, and -191-5p could distinguish PC with an accuracy ranging from 79.0% to 83.5% (87). Similarly, a triple-miRNA signature (let-7i-5p, miR-130a-3p, and miR-221-3p) could discriminate healthy controls from stage I PC with an AUC of 0.97 (95% CI: 0.91–1.0), and from stage II PC with an AUC of 0.97 (95% CI: 0.95–0.99), which could be further enhanced by addition of CA19-9 (88). Nevertheless, the lack of consistency between the identified target miRNAs in these studies needs to be further explored.

Exosomes. Exosomes play an important role in communication among and between cancer cells and the surrounding milieu by transferring proteins and nucleic acids. Exosomal miRNAs are generally more stable and may carry more tumor-specific information compared with their unpackaged counterparts, which are passively released by apoptotic cells into the circulation. In a large multicenter study (89), RNA-Seq was performed on stage I/II PC, identifying cell-free and exosomal miRNAs leading to a refined panel of miRNAs. In combination with CA19-9 levels, the panel showed a robust accuracy in detecting early-stage PC with an AUC of 0.99 (95% CI: 0.98–1.00) with 93% sensitivity (95% CI: 88%–98%). In a prospective validation study of participants from Japan, the United States, South Korea, and China, there was consistent accuracy across the cohorts with an AUC of 0.97, 95% sensitivity, and 96% specificity in the US cohort (90).

Beyond miRNAs, analysis of other exosomal contents may further facilitate early detection of PC. For instance, glypican 1, a cell-surface proteoglycan, was identified by mass spectrometry as a specific protein enriched in exosomes derived from PC cells that might be used in distinguishing healthy individuals from those with PC (91). However, glypican 1 expression was not replicated in exosomes of some PC cell lines (92). Other exosomal proteins are currently being studied (92–94).

In summary, in addition to CA19-9, cell-free genetic material and miRNA demonstrate a potential for early detection of PC. Nevertheless, further studies are paramount to assess their accuracy and cost-effectiveness as clinical screening tools.