KRAS: the Achilles’ heel of pancreas cancer biology

KRASG12C inhibitors. KRAS has long been viewed as an “undruggable” target due to its high affinity for GTP (114) and the lack of suitable binding pockets for drug candidates (115). However, Shokat and colleagues challenged this notion in 2013 with the seminal discovery of a previously unseen switch II pocket that became visible only after being stabilized due to its occupancy by a small molecule covalently bound to the cysteine residue at the G12 position (116, 117). Just a few years after the initial discovery of the switch II pocket, two KRASG12C inhibitors, sotorasib (AMG 510) and adagrasib (MRTX849), entered clinical evaluation for KRASG12C-mutant solid tumors (118, 119). The first clinical trial showed that sotorasib had an acceptable safety profile and demonstrated clinical benefit in patients with NSCLC, with an objective (or overall) response rate (ORR) of 37.1% and a median OS of 12.5 months (18, 120). The second clinical trial, of adagrasib, had similar outcomes in NSCLC, with an ORR of 42.9% and a median OS of 12.6 months (17).

Sotorasib and adagrasib were granted accelerated FDA approval for advanced NSCLC in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Furthermore, randomized, open-label phase III trial results demonstrated that the ORR was higher in patients with NSCLC treated with sotorasib compared with the standard-of-care docetaxel (28.1% and 13.2%, respectively), although the median OS was not significantly different between treatments (10.6 months for sotorasib and 11.3 months for docetaxel) (121). Similarly, the phase III trial comparing adagrasib with docetaxel found that the ORR was substantially higher in adagrasib-treated patients with NSCLC (31.9%) compared with docetaxel-treated patients (9.2%). Considering their selectivity for mutant over WT KRAS, these inhibitors caused unexpectedly high levels of treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) of grade 3 or higher (33% for sotorasib [121], 47% for adagrasib [122]).

Although these initial findings sparked excitement in the KRAS-mutant cancer field, less than 2% of patients with PDAC harbor KRASG12C mutations (Figure 1B), limiting how beneficial this therapeutic avenue might be. KRASG12C-mutant patients with PDAC showed an ORR of 21.1% and median OS of 6.9 months without significant adverse events (123). Slightly better results were observed with adagrasib with ORR of 33.3% and median OS of 8 months (124) (Table 3). Although the response to KRASG12C inhibitors did not outperform the current standard of care, TRAEs were lower after KRASG12C inhibitor treatment compared with chemotherapy (7, 123).

Table 3 Clinical evaluation of KRAS inhibitors and chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer

There are now over 20 additional direct KRASG12C inhibitors under clinical evaluation (Supplemental Table 1); the majority target GDP-bound KRASG12C and share a similar mechanism of action to sotorasib and adagrasib (Figure 3). Among these, divarasib has shown potentially superior activity versus the approved inhibitors and is currently in phase III evaluation compared directly with the two approved inhibitors (125). In contrast to the KRASG12C(OFF) inhibitors, BBO-8520 is a first-in-class covalent KRASG12C inhibitor that binds to both GDP- and GTP-bound KRASG12C and is under phase I clinical evaluation in NSCLC (NCT06343402) (126). Additionally, RMC-4998 and its clinical analog elironrasib/RMC-6291 are members of a unique class of KRASG12C inhibitors, where the compound first forms a binary complex with a cytoplasmic chaperon cyclophilin A (CypA) and then binds to GTP-bound KRASG12C, forming a tri-complex (127). Downstream KRAS signaling is inhibited because this tri-complex inhibitor sterically prevents effector interaction with KRAS. Elironrasib is also in phase I clinical trials for advanced KRASG12C solid tumors as a monotherapy (NCT05462717) and in combination with a multi-RAS inhibitor daraxonrasib/RMC-6236 (NCT06128551). There is also evidence to suggest that drug-modified KRASG12C oncoprotein fragments could harness an immune response. Recent proof-of-principle experiments suggested that ARS-1620- (128) or sotorasib-modified KRASG12C (129) are presented as neoantigens by class I MHC, which then recruit cytotoxic T cells to KRASG12C inhibitor-resistant cancer cells. It remains to be determined if any of the newer KRASG12C inhibitors will elicit stronger responses in KRASG12C-mutant PDAC.

Figure 3 Direct KRAS inhibitors. (A) The current landscape of direct KRAS inhibitors and their status in preclinical and clinical stages. Blue indicates approved drugs, green indicates clinical trials that are recruiting, gray indicates active clinical trials that are not recruiting, red indicates terminated clinical trials, and purple indicates trials with unknown status. (B) The mechanisms of action of KRAS inhibitors are diverse. Mutant-selective inhibitors can be off-state, on-state, or off- and on-state inhibitors. Some inhibitors covalently modify mutant KRAS, others do not. There are multi-mutant or pan-KRAS and pan-RAS inhibitors that target WT and mutant KRAS/RAS proteins. Tri-complex inhibitors utilize cytosolic cyclophilin A (CypA) scaffold and KRAS degraders utilize ubiquitin-mediated proteasomal degradation of KRAS protein.

KRASG12D inhibitors. The substantial progress and success of KRASG12C inhibitors has stimulated intense efforts to develop inhibitors against other KRAS mutant proteins. This is of particular relevance to PDAC, where 41% of tumors are driven by KRASG12D mutations (Figure 1B). The first KRASG12D-selective inhibitor, MRTX1133, demonstrated near 1,000-fold selectivity for inhibiting KRASG12D signaling and KRASG12D-mutant cancer cell growth as compared with KRAS WT (130, 131). MRTX1133 exhibited excellent antitumor efficacy and tumor regression, elicited an immune response in preclinical models, and entered phase I/II clinical evaluation for KRASG12D solid tumors in 2023 (130, 132). However, clinical evaluation of MRTX1133 (NCT0537706) was recently terminated because the drug exhibited high pharmacokinetic variability and failed to meet thresholds for advancement.

In contrast to MRTX1133, zoldonrasib/RMC-9805 is a covalent ON KRASG12D-selective inhibitor. Zoldonrasib, a tri-complex inhibitor with CypA, binds to KRASG12D in its GTP-bound state and has demonstrated promising antitumor efficacy as both monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD1 therapy in preclinical KRASG12D models, including PDAC (133). Early clinical evaluation showed promising efficacy in PDAC (30% ORR) with very limited toxicity (Table 3). Several additional OFF (LY3962673, ref. 134, and QTX3046, ref. 135) and ON (GFH375/VS-7375, ref. 136; HRS-4642, ref. 137; TSN1611, ref. 138; and INCB161734, ref. 139) KRASG12D-selective inhibitors are in phase I clinical evaluation (Supplemental Table 1).

Pan-KRAS and multi-KRAS inhibitors. Unlike the allele-selective KRAS inhibitors, pan-KRAS and multi-KRAS inhibitors inhibit multiple KRAS mutants as well as WT KRAS protein (Figure 3). Preclinical compounds BI-2865 and BI-2493 bind to a broad range of GDP-bound mutant KRAS proteins and WT KRAS but not WT HRAS or NRAS (140). In mice bearing KRASG12C/D/V and KRASA146V tumors, BI-2493 has demonstrated antitumor activity and inhibition of ERK phosphorylation without toxicity, as measured by changes in body weight. Although BI-2865 and BI-2493 are considered “pan-KRAS” inhibitors that target 18 of 24 most common KRAS mutations, they lack activity against KRASG12R, KRASQ61L/K/R, and KRASA59T mutant proteins (140). These compounds have also shown activity in KRAS WT-amplified tumors, most commonly seen in gastric and esophageal cancers (141). A clinical candidate BI 3706674 is now under clinical evaluation in cancers harboring KRASG12V or KRAS WT amplifications (NCT06056024). QTX3034, a noncovalent multi-KRAS inhibitor against GDP-bound KRASG12D and to a lesser extent KRASG12V (142), is also under clinical evaluation as a monotherapy or in combination with cetuximab (NCT06227377) for patients with KRASG12D solid tumors (Supplemental Table 1).

Pan-RAS inhibitors. Based on GEMM studies that observed deleterious consequences caused by genetic ablation of Ras genes (143–147), it was anticipated that a pan-RAS inhibitor would be toxic. Therefore, an unexpected and most encouraging clinical development in the field of direct KRAS inhibitors for PDAC treatment is the tri-complex, pan-RAS, ON selective inhibitors. RMC-7977 and its clinical analog daraxonrasib/RMC-6236 are first-in-class reversible tri-complex RAS(ON) pan-RAS-selective inhibitors that bind to both WT and mutant KRAS, NRAS, and HRAS proteins (148–150) (Figure 3). These inhibitors block RAS signaling by preventing effector binding and/or by stimulating intrinsic RAS GTPase activity (151). RMC-7977 treatment demonstrated potent inhibitory activity against a broad spectrum of RAS mutations, with KRASG12X-mutant cancer cell lines displaying the highest degree of sensitivity. Furthermore, RMC-7977 caused robust and durable tumor suppression and multiple regressions in a large panel of KRASG12X PDAC, CRC, and NSCLC xenograft models (148). Recent reports indicated that WT RAS and upstream RTK signaling limit the therapeutic efficacy of KRASG12C inhibitors (152). Due to its ability to bind and inhibit WT RAS proteins, RMC-7977 retained activity in KRASG12C inhibitor-resistant cancer cells (148).

Daraxonrasib is under clinical evaluation in KRAS-mutant solid tumors, including PDAC, with encouraging patient outcomes (NCT05379985). Preliminary reports from 42 patients with PDAC harboring KRASG12X mutations demonstrated a median progression-free survival of 8.5 months and ORR of 27% (Table 3). Importantly, daraxonrasib was well tolerated, and the most common TRAEs were grade 1 or 2 rash, nausea, and vomiting (153). Recruitment for the RASolute 302 phase III clinical trial comparing daraxonrasib as a second-line treatment versus chemotherapy is currently ongoing (NCT06625320).