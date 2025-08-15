Experimental models of pancreas cancer: what has been the impact for precision medicine?

While ex vivo cell culture models provide valuable insights into the cellular biology of pancreas cancer, mouse models are essential for understanding the complex in vivo dynamics of tumor progression. These models aim to recapitulate the genetic, histopathological, and clinical features of human pancreas cancer along with the numerous disease syndromes that complicate treatment, such as cachexia, malignant ascites, perineural invasion, and duodenal and bile duct blockage. Among the most frequently used mouse models of pancreas cancer are subcutaneous and orthotopic transplantation models (83) and genetically engineered mouse models (84–86).

Subcutaneous and orthotopic models. Subcutaneous models are generated by implantation of patient- or mouse-derived pancreas cancer cells or intact tumor pieces under the skin in the mouse flank. These models are relatively cost-effective and fast to establish, allowing for high-throughput screens of several treatments in a large number of animals. A model of patient-derived pancreatic tumor pieces subcutaneously grafted into immunocompromised mice has been used to assess the concordance in gemcitabine response between the patients and their matched xenografts (87), as well as in an in vivo drug screening platform (88). Subcutaneous models have also been used to evaluate the effects of novel or standard-of-care therapies on tumor burden and the TME (89, 90). These models have also successfully predicted responses to novel RAS inhibitors, revealing the importance of T cells for durable RAS inhibitor responses; have been used to evaluate the efficacy of RAS inhibitors with other targeted or standard-of-care therapies (31, 91); and have led to promising clinical trials (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT05379985). However, subcutaneous models bear little histological resemblance to human pancreas cancer. The subcutaneous TME is notably distinct from the native pancreatic TME, including differences in vascularization, fibrosis, and oxygen availability. As a result, tumor-stroma and tumor-immune interactions are different in these models compared with those in patients. These limitations may partly explain the higher RAS inhibitor response rate of the mouse subcutaneous transplantation models relative to the results of clinical trials (64% vs 39%, respectively). Moreover, these models do not reproduce the metastatic dissemination routes of pancreas cancer (92).

Orthotopic models are derived by implantation of patient- or mouse-derived pancreas cancer cells or intact tumor pieces directly into the mouse pancreas (Figure 2, A–C). These models more accurately recapitulate the native TME (Figure 2E) and capture the crosstalk between malignant and TME cells. In addition, orthotopic models enable the study of metastasis to distant organs, such as the liver (92), which provides insights into disease progression and treatment response. While physiologically relevant, orthotopic models are technically more challenging and require surgical expertise for laparotomy and tumor implantation. Tumor growth is often monitored using advanced imaging modalities such as bioluminescence or ultrasound, further increasing the cost and time required for orthotopic models.

Figure 2 In vivo models of pancreas cancer. (A) Representative histology of pancreatic tumors from human Panc-1 2D pancreatic cancer cells, human M1a pancreatic cancer organoids, and intact pancreatic tumor pieces from human M1a organoid–derived tumors (orthotopically grafted intact pieces [OGIPs]) that were orthotopically transplanted into immunodeficient NOD/scid-gamma (NSG) mice. (B) Representative histology of pancreatic tumors from the KPC-derived FC1199 2D cell line and mouse M1 organoids that were orthotopically transplanted in the pancreas of syngeneic (C57BL/6J) mice. (C) Representative histology of human pancreas cancer tissue and its corresponding low-passage patient-derived xenograft (PDX). (D) Histology of a KPC tumor and its corresponding OGIP. (E) Comparison of stromal involvement in in vivo pancreatic cancer models, and patient pancreatic cancer image annotated as an example. PDAC, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. All human specimens were deidentified and obtained from the UCSD Biorepository and Tissue Technology Shared Resource with approval from its Institutional Review Board. Written and informed consent was obtained prior to acquisition of tissue from all patients. Scale bars: 200 μm.

Patient-derived xenografts. Patient-derived xenografts (PDXs) recapitulate inter- and intrapatient variability. These models are developed by either orthotopic or subcutaneous grafting of human tumor tissue directly into immunodeficient mice and then passaging of the tumor in vivo over time (93) (Figure 2C). Studies comparing biology and drug responses suggest some advantage to the orthotopic site, though it is technically more involved to establish, maintain, and monitor orthotopic tumors during preclinical therapeutic studies (94). To establish PDXs, multiple different immunodeficient strains have been used, a discussion that is beyond the scope of this Review. The most used strain to date is NOD/SCID-gamma, which is highly permissive to human tumor growth given the multiple defects in immune function. Murine stroma rapidly replaces human stromal cells, however, and given the immunodeficient background and lack of ligand/receptor signaling between species (e.g., HGF and MET), PDXs are not the model of choice to study many features of the TME (Figure 2, C and E). Further, the lack of a functioning immune system can lead to an underestimation of the impact of immunosuppression on pancreas cancer progression and treatment response.

Humanized mice can overcome this limitation of PDX models. Engrafting human immune cells in immunodeficient hosts reconstitutes the human immune system in mice and allows for the evaluation of immunotherapies in PDX models (95, 96). However, humanized PDX models are challenging to establish, show variability in the degree of reconstitution of the immune system, and often lead to graft-versus-host reactions. As such, humanized mice are not commonly used in PDX model development.

The clear advantage of PDXs is that the epithelial tumor cells accurately reflect the genome of the individual patient from whom they were derived. As whole-tissue xenografts, PDXs are also replete with an intact TME that resembles its founder tissue histology through early passages (Figure 2, C and E). PDXs are an excellent model to study biological features of the neoplastic cells and, in particular, novel therapies targeting oncogenic driver events. Many prior investigations have interrogated PDXs to understand their value in predicting response to chemotherapeutic agents (88, 97). Recently, PDXs were used to interrogate the pancreas cancer kinome and to identify potential therapeutic vulnerabilities (98). Another recent notable example of the utility of PDXs comes from studies of resistance to novel KRAS inhibitors and how this resistance correlates to the classical versus basal subtype (99). In general, these studies have demonstrated that PDXs have predictive utility, but the profound differences in drug delivery and the TME between these models and human pancreas cancer, as well as their cost and time consumption, detract from their ability to be widely deployed in precision medicine approaches (93).

Genetically engineered mouse models. An alternative to PDXs are autochthonous genetically engineered mouse models (GEMMs), which have been essential for understanding the complex dynamics of tumor progression. GEMMs allow for the study of pancreas cancer within its native microenvironment, enabling the observation of interactions between tumor cells, the immune system, and surrounding tissues. To date, GEMMs vary in the targeted genes, promoters, and/or Cre induction method (i.e., tamoxifen-inducible, exogenous Cre injection, etc.), with benefits and limitations to each. Key genetic alterations driving pancreas cancer, including mutations in KRAS, TP53, CDKN2A, and SMAD4, are incorporated into various GEMMs to model the disease initiation and progression (84–86).

Mutations in the KRAS oncogene are present in over 90% of pancreas cancer cases (100). The KrasG12D allele, a mutation that renders KRAS signaling constitutively active, is commonly paired with pancreas-targeted Cre-lox recombination systems using the Pdx1 or Ptf1a promoter (101). This combination drives the development of pancreatic intraepithelial neoplasia (PanIN) resembling early human pancreas cancer. However, these models progress to invasive carcinoma with a long latency in the absence of additional genetic alterations, highlighting the need for more complex models to study advanced disease (101). Models expressing a doxycycline-induced Kras (iKras) allow for more synchronous tumor growth, which enables the study of KRAS-dependent metabolic (102) and immune (103, 104) changes.

TP53, another tumor suppressor gene, is mutated in approximately 70% of pancreas cancer cases. Combining KrasG12D with conditional deletion or mutation of Tp53 creates an accelerated system to study pancreas cancer progression. Interestingly, mouse models harboring mutations or deletions of Tp53 are not functionally interchangeable, as they differ in the extent of tumor development, exocrine insufficiency, and metastatic potential (105). The Pdx1-Cre LSL-KrasG12D Tp53R172H/+ (KPC) model accelerates the development of invasive pancreas cancer, mimicking human disease dynamics (106) (Figure 2, D and E). These mice display PanINs that rapidly progress to invasive adenocarcinoma, followed by systemic metastasis to sites including the liver and lungs (106). The KPC mouse model has proven invaluable in investigating tumor biology, including the mechanisms of tumor initiation, epithelial-mesenchymal transition, immune evasion, and therapeutic resistance. Although the KPC model is extensively used in pancreas cancer research, it does not fully recapitulate the mutational burden that is found in human pancreas cancer specimens (107, 108). Moreover, KPC mice develop spontaneous tumors, which complicates the management of treatment cohorts. One way to expedite this and still take full advantage of the KPC mouse model is to generate tumor pieces from KPC tumors and orthotopically graft them into the pancreas of wild-type mice. This allows for more synchronous tumor growth, with tumors that greatly resemble the histology of the donor tumors in terms of the stroma composition (109) (Figure 2, A, D, and E). These distinctions are crucial in understanding how different Tp53 alterations influence pancreatic cancer biology. Another important caveat to these GEMMs is that all non-tumor cells are heterozygous for Kras and Tp53, which may limit translatability to human disease. These considerations are important to keep in mind when drawing conclusions about TME contributions in GEMMs. Notably, to address the contribution of wild-type Tp53 in the TME, the Lozano laboratory has developed a Tp53wm-R172H/+ model of breast cancer in which an exogenous Tp53 cDNA is expressed in non-Cre-expressing cells (110). However, similar strategies have not yet been deployed for pancreas cancer.

Apart from Tp53, several other tumor suppressor genes have been used to model pancreas cancer in vivo. Conditional deletion of Cdkn2a, which encodes the frequently inactivated tumor suppressors p16INK4a and p19ARF, in KrasG12D mice enhances PanIN progression and invasive cancer development. The Pdx1-Cre LSL-KrasG12D Cdkn2alox/lox model demonstrates accelerated tumorigenesis, emphasizing the cooperative effect of Cdkn2a loss and Kras activation (111). The loss of SMAD4, a critical mediator of TGF-β signaling, which occurs in nearly 50% of pancreas cancer cases, has also been modeled in vivo. GEMMs incorporating Smad4 deletion alongside KrasG12D expression, such as Pdx1-Cre LSL-KrasG12D Smad4lox/lox, exhibit robust tumor progression and desmoplastic stromal responses, hallmarks of human pancreas cancer (112, 113).

Mouse models of pancreas cancer have been extensively used to study the efficacy of standard-of-care and novel therapies (30, 114). Resistance to MEK and PI3K or AKT inhibitors rapidly developed in the KPC mouse model, leading to only small increases in survival (115, 116), and recapitulating the lack of survival benefit and extreme toxicity in clinical trials (117, 118). Moreover, mouse models of pancreas cancer have been used to identify possible combinations of PARP inhibitors with PD-L1/PD-1 inhibitors (119), providing rationale for the design of novel clinical trials specifically for BRCA-mutant pancreas cancer patients. However, animal models are often limited in their translation to clinical outcomes. Among the most notable examples was the lack of improved clinical outcomes when hedgehog pathway inhibitors were combined with gemcitabine (120) or FOLFIRINOX (121), despite successful preclinical data generated using the KPC mouse model (122). Later work demonstrated that suppression of tumor stroma by genetic or pharmacological targeting of the hedgehog pathway leads to more aggressive and lethal tumors in animal models of pancreas cancer (123). This finding emphasizes the complexity of tumor and stroma interactions and suggests that the TME has both tumor-restraining and -promoting roles. Additionally, strategies that potentiate immunotherapy efficacy in GEMMs and transplantation models have also had insufficient translation to clinical outcomes due to the incomplete recapitulation of the immune microenvironment, which has been reviewed elsewhere previously (124, 125).

Chemoresistance is a big challenge in the treatment of pancreas cancer. Although resistance to chemotherapy drugs is well documented and extensively researched (126, 127), most preclinical studies are performed in a treatment-naive context. The lack of robust chemoresistant in vitro or in vivo models has several implications for clinical translation. Drug development on the basis of such oversimplified models fails to consider resistance mechanisms, leading to poor efficacy in clinical trials, which are often performed in patients with metastatic disease that progressed on chemotherapy. Development of models that better recapitulate the dynamic and heterogeneous nature of chemoresistant tumors will be critical for translational research to advance and improve outcomes in this difficult disease.

In vivo models of metastatic disease. An important drawback of the mouse models presented thus far is that the animals die as a result of primary disease burden. Most pancreas cancer patients present with metastasis at diagnosis (7). Even after resection of the primary tumor, distant metastases often occur, significantly affecting patient prognosis (128). Indeed, metastasis is the most common cause of cancer-related death. Therefore, understanding the mechanisms that drive distant metastasis, particularly to the liver, the most common site of pancreas cancer spread (129), is crucial to improve patient outcomes. Despite its importance, many of the in vivo and in vitro models that have been discussed so far do not capture the high degree of metastatic burden observed in most patients.

The KPC model is valuable for studying each step of the metastatic cascade, including invasion, intravasation, circulation, extravasation, and colonization (130). However, the timing of metastasis varies between individual mice, owing to the spontaneous nature of tumor formation. This poses challenges in obtaining consistent phenotypes across multiple animals (106). Moreover, as mentioned previously, the primary cause of death of KPC mice is primary tumor burden, whereas in human patients it is metastasis. This variability makes it challenging to study the role of specific genes during the metastatic process, as well as to evaluate therapeutic interventions. Orthotopic transplantation models using pancreas cancer cell lines present an alternative approach, but these models often result in rapid primary tumor growth with limited formation of distant metastases (131). To address this limitation, highly metastatic cell lines derived from specific metastases of orthotopic mouse models have been used to generate organ-specific metastases after subcutaneous or orthotopic injection in recipient mice and resection of the primary tumor (132). While this approach is particularly useful for recapitulating distant recurrence after primary tumor resection, a common clinical scenario, it requires the use of highly metastatic cell lines to form the primary tumors, which may not fully reflect the natural metastatic process, and it involves complicated and challenging surgical interventions in mice. Moreover, this method still exhibits relatively low spontaneous metastasis rates, with roughly 50% of the mice developing metastases (132). Despite its limitations, this model has been used to evaluate the effect of targeted therapies in combination with chemotherapy against metastases (32).

As the liver and, less frequently, the lungs are sites of distant metastasis in pancreas cancer patients (129), preclinical models of metastasis that target these organs are frequently employed. Liver metastasis models typically use hemi-spleen or portal vein injection techniques to mitigate the immune system disruptions that can occur with total splenectomy (133–135). To model lung metastases, tail vein injections are commonly performed. These models have been used to assess the impact of genetic perturbations or targeted therapies on metastatic burden (32, 136–138). However, tail vein injections can also induce liver metastases, depending on the cell line used (139). Intracardiac injection enables the systemic dissemination of cancer cells, allowing the formation of brain and bone metastases, but these are less common sites of metastasis in pancreatic cancer (140). Intralymphatic injection has also been reported as a model of lymph node metastasis (141), but it is not commonly employed in pancreatic cancer research because of the difficulty of reliably reproducing lymph node metastasis as it occurs in patients. However, spontaneous lymph node metastases are sometimes observed in orthotopic transplantation models. Given the limitations of current in vivo models of metastasis, early metastatic steps such as invasion and circulation are often examined in vitro. Assays such as invasion, migration, and ultra-low-attachment assays are commonly used to complement in vivo models (136, 137).

Overall, in vivo models have greatly improved our understanding of pancreas cancer. The results of preclinical treatment studies have identified potential new therapies (Figure 3), which were later tested in clinical trials. Conversely, clinical trials have supplied preclinical researchers with patient samples that have been used in seminal work, such as the characterization of pancreas cancer molecular subtypes (10, 11). Moreover, clinical trials have evaluated treatment regimens, which are implemented in preclinical study designs to improve their translatability.