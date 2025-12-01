A protective and heterosubtypic antibody lineage targeting the influenza A virus neuraminidase active site

Sex as a biological variable. mAbs isolated and expressed in this study were derived exclusively from one healthy male donor. Sex was not considered as a biological variable during donor recruitment, and it is unknown whether these findings reflect the heterogeneity of the influenza-specific humoral response found in female individuals. Furthermore, this study exclusively examined protection from lethality in female mice. Prior studies suggest that female mice have a more robust humoral response to influenza vaccination and infection compared with male mice and may exhibit greater protection from morbidity after challenge with a sublethal dose of influenza (77–79). Thus, passive transfer of mAbs that protect from a lethal dose of influenza in a female mouse is likely to protect against lethality in male mice.

Cell lines. Standard Madin-Darby canine kidney (MDCK) cells were obtained by ATCC (catalog CCL-34) and cultured in Dulbecco’s Minimal Essential Medium (DMEM), high glucose, GlutaMAX Supplement (Gibco, catalog 10566016) with 10% heat-inactivated fetal bovine serum (HI-FBS; Gibco, catalog 16250078) and 1% penicillin-streptomycin-glutamine (Pen-Strep-Glutamine, Gibco, catalog 10378016) and incubated at 37°C in 5% CO 2 . The variant MDCK cell line, MDCK-SIAT1, derived by stable transfection of MDCK cells with the cDNA of human 2,6-sialtransferase (SIAT1), was obtained from Sigma-Aldrich (catalog 05071502-1VL). MDCK-SIAT1 cells were cultured in DMEM (Gibco, catalog 11965092) supplemented with 10% HI-FBS (Gibco, catalog 38401-02), 1.25% of 1 M HEPES buffer (Gibco, catalog 15630080), 1.25% sodium pyruvate (Gibco, catalog 11360070), and 1% Pen-Strep (Gibco, catalog 15140122) and incubated at 37°C in 5% CO 2 . ExpiCHO (hamster, female origin) and FreeStyle 293F cell lines were purchased (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and cultured according to the manufacturer’s protocol. All cell lines were tested for mycoplasma monthly, and all cell lines tested negative during the time of the study.

H1N1 viruses. Seed stocks of A/Puerto Rico/8/1934, A/Brisbane/59/2007, A/California/04/2009, A/Hawaii/66/2019 X-345A, A/Victoria/2570/2019, and A/Victoria/4897/2022 were obtained from the International Reagent Resource (IRR) or the National Institute for Biological Standards and Control (NIBSC). Working stocks of A/Puerto Rico/8/1934, A/Brisbane/59/2007, A/California/04/2009, A/Hawaii/66/2019 X-345A, A/Victoria/2570/2019, and A/Victoria/4897/2022 were made by propagating and titrating each virus in monolayer cultures of MDCK or MDCK-SIAT1 cells using DMEM supplemented with 1.25% of 1 M HEPES buffer, 1.25% of 7.5% BSA, 1% Pen-Step, and 1 μg/mL TPCK-treated trypsin [Sigma-Aldrich, catalog T1426-10MG]). Cells were maintained in DMEM supplemented with 10% HI-FBS, 1.25% of 1 M HEPES buffer, 1.25% sodium pyruvate, and 1% Pen-Strep. Prior to inoculation, cell monolayers were washed with Dulbecco’s Phosphate-Buffered Saline (DPBS, 1× without Ca2+ & Mg2+; Corning, catalog 21-031-CM) to remove residual FBS. A working stock of A/Victoria/2570/2019 was made by propagating in embryonated chicken eggs (Charles River Laboratories). All viruses were manipulated under BSL-2 conditions.

H3N2 viruses. Seed stocks of A/Hong Kong/1/1968, A/Aichi/2/1968 X-31, A/Victoria/3/1975, A/Beijing/353/1989, A/Sydney/5/1997, A/Tasmania/503/2020, and A/Darwin/6/2021 were obtained from the International Reagent Resource (IRR). Working stocks of each virus were made by propagating and titrating each virus in monolayer cultures of MDCK-SIAT1 cells using DMEM supplemented with 1.25% of 1 M HEPES buffer, 1.25% of 7.5% bovine serum albumin [BSA], 1% Pen-Step, and 1 μg/mL TPCK-treated trypsin [Sigma-Aldrich, catalog T1426-10MG]). Cells were maintained in DMEM supplemented with 10% HI-FBS, 1.25% of 1 M HEPES buffer, 1.25% sodium pyruvate, and 1% Pen-Strep. Prior to inoculation, cell monolayers were washed with Dulbecco’s Phosphate-Buffered Saline (DPBS, 1× without Ca2+ & Mg2+, Corning, catalog 21-031-CM) to remove residual FBS. All viruses were manipulated under BSL-2 conditions.

H7N9 virus. A reverse genetics-derived H7N9 virus expressing the H7 and N9 genes of A/Shanghai/2/2013 on a PR8 (A/Puerto Rico/8/1934 [H1N1]) backbone, designated A/Shanghai/2/2013-PR8-IDCDC-RG32A, was obtained from IRR (catalog FR-1389). Working stocks of the virus were made by propagating the virus in embryonated chicken eggs (Charles River Laboratories). The virus was titrated in monolayer cultures of MDCK cells using DMEM supplemented with 2% BSA and 1 μg/mL TPCK-treated trypsin. Cells were maintained in DMEM, high glucose, GlutaMAX Supplement with 10% HI-FBS and 1% Pen-Strep-Glutamine. Prior to inoculation, cell monolayers were washed with DMEM supplemented with 2% BSA to remove residual FBS. A/Shanghai/2/2013-PR8-IDCDC-RG32A was manipulated under BSL-2 conditions with BSL-3 practices.

Isolation of PBMCs. Procedures for isolation of PBMCs and flow cytometric sorting of plasmablasts have been previously described (49). Peripheral blood samples were collected 7 and 28 days after immunization with the seasonal influenza vaccine from an otherwise healthy individual with an extensive history of annual seasonal influenza vaccinations, two prior experimental H5N1 vaccinations, and two H7N9 vaccinations in the context of vaccine clinical trials. Additional peripheral blood was collected 7 days after the onset of symptoms associated with a natural, laboratory-confirmed IAV H3N2 infection. PBMCs were isolated by Ficoll density gradient centrifugation, cryopreserved, and stored in liquid nitrogen until use unless otherwise specified.

Single-cell sequencing of antibody variable genes following a natural influenza infection. The techniques used for RNA isolation and sequencing of antibody variable genes from individual plasmablasts was previously described (49, 80–83). Briefly, PBMCs from the infected individual were stained in cell sorting buffer (DPBS supplemented with 2% HI-FBS and 1 mM EDTA) with the following phenotyping antibodies: anti-CD19–FITC (1:20 dilution, eBioscience, 11-0199-42), anti-CD27–APC (1:20 dilution, BD Biosciences, 558664), and anti-CD38–PE (1:25 dilution, BD Biosciences, 555460). Cells were also stained with propidium iodide to assess viability. Stained cells were sorted into sc-V H /V L Seq sequencing buffer for single-cell RNA sequencing using the 10x Genomics Chromium platform with enrichment by the 5′ VDJ amplification kit (10x Genomics) following the manufacturer’s recommendations.

Single-cell sequencing of antibody variable genes following influenza vaccination. PBMCs from the vaccinated individual were enriched for plasmablasts using a custom plasmablast enrichment kit (StemCell, catalog 19309). Cells were then stained in cell sorting buffer (DPBS supplemented with 2% HI-FBS and 1 mM EDTA) with the following phenotyping antibodies: anti-CD19–FITC (1:20 dilution, eBioscience, 11-0199-42), anti-CD27–APC (1:20 dilution, BD Biosciences, 558664), and anti-CD38–PE (1:25 dilution, BD Biosciences, 555460). Cells were also stained with DAPI to assess viability. Stained cells were sorted into sc-V H /V L Seq sequencing buffer for single-cell RNA sequencing using the 10x Genomics Chromium platform with enrichment by the 5′ VDJ amplification kit (10x Genomics) following the manufacturer’s recommendations.

Antibody variable gene sequence analysis. B cells of interest were processed through the 10x Genomics workflow, and sequences were further processed using Cell Ranger software v3.1.0 (10x Genomics). All sequences were analyzed using PyIR software (84) to identify the variable (V) gene, joining (J) gene, and the third complementarity region (CDR3) sequence of each antibody variable region, as previously described (85). Annotated sequence data were stored in a MongoDB database for further study. Antibodies of interest were identified based on (i) matching IGHV and IGLV gene usage and (ii) 80% nucleotide sequence identity of the heavy-chain CDR3 (HCDR3). All antibodies whose heavy- and light-chain sequences matched these criteria were defined as members of a B cell lineage and used for recombinant expression.

Phylogenetic analysis of recombinantly expressed antibodies and NA antigens. For the antibody phylogenetic trees shown in Figure 1C, Figure 2A, and Figure 4B, antibody heavy-chain variable gene sequences were first aligned to their corresponding germline gene using Muscle v5 (86, 87). Neighbor-joining trees of the heavy chains from the aligned sequences were then made using the Geneious Tree Builder in Geneious Prime v2025.1.2 with the respective germline IGHV gene as an outgroup (88). The resultant phylogenetic trees were visualized using Geneious Prime v2025.1.2. The inferred UCAs were identified using the Augur toolkit (89). Similarly, the native sequences of the IAV N1 and N2 subtypes were aligned to their corresponding ancestral NA sequence using Muscle v5 (86, 87). Neighbor-joining trees of the aligned NA sequences were made using the Geneious Tree Builder in Geneious Prime v2025.1.2 and were rooted to their corresponding ancestral NA sequence. The resultant phylogenetic trees of the IAV N2 and N1 subtypes were visualized using Geneious Prime v2025.1.2 as shown in Figure 2A and Figure 4B, respectively.

Phylogenetic analysis of a B cell lineage. For the antibody phylogenetic trees shown in Supplemental Figure 4, Supplemental Figure 5B, and Supplemental Figure 6, antibody heavy-chain variable gene sequences were first aligned to FluA-173 using the MAFFT method in the Augur toolkit (89, 90) to avoid trimming full-length gene sequences. A maximum-likelihood tree was then generated using the IQ-TREE method in the Augur toolkit (89, 91) and rooted to the respective germline IGHV gene. The resultant tree was visualized using the Auspice visualization tool via Nextstrain (92) and colored based on the first year in which the sequence was acquired. The phylogenetic tree in Supplemental Figure 5B is filtered to focus on the panel of 22 recombinantly expressed mAbs from the FluA B cell lineage. Similarly, the phylogenetic tree in Supplemental Figure 6 is filtered to focus on those recombinantly expressed mAbs that are reactive to the IAV N9 subtype based on ELISA binding reactivity, as shown in Figure 1C.

Recombinant mAb production and purification. Paired heavy- and light-chain antibody variable gene sequences were synthesized as cDNA and cloned into a human IgG1 expression vector by Twist Biosciences. This vector contains 2A peptide sequences and a Gly-Ser-Gly amino acid linker that allows for the expression of antibody heavy and light-chain genes from the same construct when transfected in mammalian cell culture (93). We previously described the microscale expression of mAbs in 1 mL ExpiCHO cell cultures (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog A29127) in 96-well plates (50, 80). For larger-scale mAb expression, we transfected (1–300 mL cultures of ExpiCHO cells per antibody) following the Gibco ExpiCHO Expression System (Thermo Fisher Scientific) protocol for 50 mL mini-bioreactor tubes (Corning). Culture supernatants were purified using HiTrap MAbSelect SuRe resin (Cytivia, formerly GE Healthcare Life Sciences) on a 24-column parallel protein chromatography system (Protein BioSolutions). Purified mAbs were buffer-exchanged into PBS, concentrated using Amicon Ultra-4 50-kDa centrifugal filter units (Millipore Sigma), and stored at 4°C until use.

Recombinant antigen production and purification. Soluble, recombinant NA (rNA) antigens were expressed and purified as previously described (80). Genes encoding the NA of IAV strains A/Singapore/1/1957 (H2N2 NA, GenBank: CY125896.1), A/Hong Kong/1/1968 (H3N2 NA, GenBank: CY112251.1), A/Bangkok/1/1979 (H3N2 NA, GenBank: CY114431.1), A/Memphis/7/1985 (H3N2 NA, GenBank: CY008710.1), A/Johannesburg/33/1995 (H3N2 NA, GenBank: CY121343.1), A/Minnesota/11/2010 (H3N2 NA, GenBank: KJ942626.1), A/Fujian/411/2002 (H3N2 NA, GenBank: CY112935.1), A/Brisbane/10/2007 (H3N2 NA, GenBank: EU199249.1), A/Hong Kong/4801/2014 (H3N2 NA [N245/T247], GISAID accession: EPI1868574), A/Colorado/15/2014 (H3N2 NA [S245/S247], GISAID accession: EPI926148), A/Tennessee/3/2019 (H3N2 NA, GISAID accession: EPI1363096), A/Darwin/11/2021 (H3N2 NA, GISAID accession: EPI1859985), A/California/04/2009 (H1N1 NA, GenBank: MN371610.1), A/Michigan/45/2025 (H1N1 NA, GenBank: MK622934.1), A/Taiwan/20003477/2020 (H1N1 NA, GISAID accession: EPI3907986), A/Texas/37/2024 (H5N1 NA, GISAID accession: EPI3171486), and A/Hunan/02650/2016 (H7N9 NA, GISAID accession: EPI961189) were codon-optimized for mammalian cell expression, and cDNAs were synthesized and cloned into a DNA plasmid expression vector. Each recombinant antigen contained an IL-2 signal peptide sequence, an 8x His-tag, an AviTag site-specific biotinylation sequence, a human vasodilator-stimulated phosphoprotein (hVASP) tetramerization domain, a thrombin cleavage site, a short linker sequence, and the ectodomain from the NA of the indicated IAV strain. Additional mutations were included in each rN1 antigen to stabilize its closed tetrameric conformation as previously described (94). Antigens were expressed by transient transfection of FreeStyle 293-F cells (Gibco, catalog R79007) or Expi293F cells (Gibco, catalog A14527). Cell supernatants were collected after seven days, sterilized by filtration with a 0.4 μm filter, and purified using a HisTrap Excel (Cytiva, catalog 17-3712-05) column.

ELISA. 384-well plates were coated with 2 μg/mL purified rNA protein in 1× DPBS and incubated at 4°C overnight. Plates were washed 3 times with DPBS containing 0.05% Tween-20 (DPBS-T) and incubated with blocking buffer (DPBS with 2% nonfat dry milk, 2% heat-inactivated goat serum, and 0.05% Tween-20) at room temperature (RT) for 1 hour. Primary mAbs were diluted in blocking buffer at a starting concentration of 20 μg/mL and serially diluted 3-fold. A recombinantly-expressed human anti-dengue virus mAb (r2D22) was used as an isotype-matched negative control (51). Plates were washed 3 times with DPBS-T before adding primary mAbs to the appropriate wells and incubating at RT for 1 hour. A secondary goat anti-human IgG antibody conjugated with HRP (Southern Biotech, catalog 2014-05) was diluted 1:5,000 in blocking buffer immediately before use. Plates were washed 3 times with DPBS-T before adding the secondary antibody to all wells and incubating at RT for 1 hour in the dark. Plates were washed 3 times before adding 25 μL of a 3,3′,5,5′-tetramethylbenzidine (TMB) substrate (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog PI34029) to all wells. Color development was monitored in the dark, and 25 μL of 1 M hydrochloric acid (HCl) was added to stop the reaction before measuring optical density at 450 nm (OD 450 ) using a spectrophotometer (BioTek). EC 50 values were determined in Prism v10 (GraphPad) using sigmoidal dose-response nonlinear regression analysis. ELISAs were performed in technical triplicate and biological duplicate.

Zanamivir-competition ELISA. 384-well plates were coated with 2 μg/mL purified rNA protein in 1× DPBS and incubated at 4°C overnight. Plates were washed 3 times with DPBS-T and incubated with blocking buffer at RT for 1 hour. Zanamivir was diluted in blocking buffer at a concentration of 40 μg/mL. Plates were washed 3 times with DPBS-T before adding diluted zanamivir to the appropriate wells and incubating at RT for 30 minutes. Blocking buffer containing no zanamivir was added to additional wells of the same plate as a control. Primary mAbs were diluted in blocking buffer at a starting concentration of 40 μg/mL and serially diluted three-fold. Antibody r2D22 was included as an isotype-matched negative control (51). Primary mAbs were added to the appropriate wells containing zanamivir or control wells containing no zanamivir (final mAb concentration, 20 μg/mL) and incubated at RT for 1 hour. A secondary goat anti-human IgG antibody conjugated with HRP (Southern Biotech, catalog 2014-05) was diluted 1:5,000 in blocking buffer immediately before use. Plates were washed 3 times with DPBS-T before adding the secondary antibody to all wells and incubating at RT for 1 hour in the dark. Plates were washed 3 times with DPBS-T before adding 25 μL of a TMB substrate (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog PI34029) to all wells. Color development was monitored in the dark, and 25 μL of 1 M HCl was added to stop the reaction before measuring OD 450 using a spectrophotometer (BioTek). EC 50 values were determined in Prism v10 (GraphPad) using sigmoidal dose-response nonlinear regression analysis. ELISAs were performed in technical triplicate and biological duplicate.

ELLA. 384-well plates were coated with 25 μg/mL fetuin (Sigma-Aldrich, catalog F2379-100MG) in 25 μL of 1× DPBS at 4°C for at least 18 hours. Before performing this assay, each virus was titrated to determine the highest dilution factor that yields its maximum OD 450 . Primary mAbs were diluted in sample diluent (1X DPBS with CaCl 2 and MgCl 2 [Corning, catalog 21-030-CM], 1% BSA, and 0.5% Tween-20) at a starting concentration of 20 μg/mL and serially diluted 3-fold. Antibody r2D22 was used as an isotype-matched negative control (51). Plates were washed 3 times with DPBS-T before adding 25 μL primary mAbs to the appropriate wells, excluding virus-only and virus-free control columns. Next, 25 μL diluted virus was added to all wells except for the virus-free column (final mAb concentration, 10 μg/mL). Additional sample diluent (25 μL) was added to each well of the virus-free column. Plates were placed in a humidified incubator at 37°C for 18 hours. A PNA-HRP (Sigma-Aldrich, catalog L7759-1MG) enzyme was diluted to 1 μg/mL in DPBS with 1% BSA immediately before use. Plates were washed six times with DPBS-T before adding 25 μL diluted PNA-HRP to each well and incubating at RT for 2 hours in the dark. Plates were washed 3 times with DPBS-T before adding 25 μL of a TMB substrate (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog PI34029) to all wells. Color development was monitored in the dark. The reaction was stopped with 25 μL of 1 M HCl, and the OD 450 of each well was measured using a spectrophotometer (BioTek). The data were normalized in Excel (Microsoft) to the virus-only control to identify the percentage of sialidase activity inhibited at each mAb concentration. Half-maximal inhibitory concentration (IC 50 ) values were determined in Prism v10 (GraphPad) using sigmoidal dose-response nonlinear regression analysis. The IC 50 value was defined as the concentration of mAb at which 50% of sialidase activity was inhibited compared with the negative (virus-free) control. ELLAs were performed in technical triplicate and biological duplicate.

MUNANA-based assay. The NA-Fluor Influenza Neuraminidase Assay Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 4457091) was used to quantify NA activity as measured by cleavage of the MUNANA substrate. Before performing this assay, each virus was titrated to determine the highest dilution factor that yields its maximum relative fluorescence units (RFU). The experiments were performed according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Primary mAbs were diluted in Assay Buffer at a starting concentration of 20 μg/mL and serially diluted three-fold. Antibody r2D22 was used as an isotype-matched negative control (51). Next, 6.25 μL diluted primary mAb was added to the appropriate wells of a black, flat-bottom 384-well plate, excluding virus-only and virus-free control columns. An equal volume (6.25 μL) of diluted virus was added to each well of the black, flat-bottom 384-well plate except for one virus-free column (final mAb concentration,10 μg/mL). As a virus-free control, 6.25 μL NA-Fluor Assay Buffer was added to each well of the virus-free column. Plates were placed in a humidified incubator at 37°C for 30 minutes. After incubation, 12.5 μL NA-Fluor Substrate was added to all wells and placed in a humidified incubator at 37°C for 1 hour. The reaction was stopped with 25 μL NA-Fluor Stop Solution, and the fluorescence intensity of each well was measured using a spectrophotometer (BioTek) after exciting at 360 nm and detecting emission at 450 nm. The data were normalized in Excel (Microsoft) to the virus-only control to identify the percentage of sialidase activity inhibited at each mAb concentration. All IC 50 values were determined in Prism v10 (GraphPad) using sigmoidal dose-response nonlinear regression analysis. The IC 50 value was defined as the concentration of mAb at which 50% of MUNANA cleavage was inhibited. The MUNANA-based assay was performed in technical triplicate and biological triplicate.

H3N2 egress inhibition assay. MDCK-SIAT1 cells were diluted in cell growth medium at a concentration of 4.4 × 105 cells/mL. Next, 100 μL of the cell suspension was added to each well of a 96-well TC-treated microplate (Corning, catalog CLS3997) for a seeding density of approximately 44,000 cells/well and incubated at 37°C in 5% CO 2 overnight. Cells were then washed 3 times with a viral growth medium (DMEM supplemented with 1.25% of 1 M HEPES buffer, 1.25% of 7.5% BSA, 1% Pen-Step, and 1 μg/mL TPCK-treated trypsin [Sigma-Aldrich, catalog T1426-10MG]) to remove any residual FBS, inoculated with 100 μL virus at an MOI of 1 in the viral growth medium, and incubated at RT for 3 hours. A virus-free negative control column was included. Following inoculation, the cells were washed with viral growth medium and replenished with viral growth medium containing 3-fold serial dilutions of candidate mAbs, starting at 10 μg/mL. Antibody r2D22 was used as an isotype-matched negative control (51). Plates were incubated at 37°C in 5% CO 2 overnight (~21 hours). Cell supernatants were collected and centrifuged for use in a hemagglutination assay. Turkey RBCs (LAMPIRE Biological Laboratories, catalog 7209403-50ML) were washed and diluted to 1% in DPBS. Equivalent volumes of MDCK-SIAT1 cell supernatant (50 μL) and 1% RBCs (50 μL) were combined in individual wells of a Nunc 96-well polystyrene conical bottom MicroWell plate (catalog 249952) and incubated at RT for 45 minutes. The maximal inhibitory concentration (IC 100 ) value was defined as the lowest concentration of mAb at which no hemadsorption of RBCs occurred (i.e., no virus is present in the supernatant). The H3N2 egress inhibition assay was performed in technical duplicate and biological duplicate.

H7N9 egress inhibition assay. MDCK cells were diluted in cell growth medium at a concentration of 4 × 105 cells/mL. Next, 100 μL of the cell suspension was added to each well of a 96-well TC-treated microplate (Corning, catalog CLS3997) for a seeding density of approximately 40,000 cells/well and incubated at 37°C in 5% CO 2 overnight. Cells were then washed 3 times with DMEM supplemented with 2% BSA to remove any residual FBS, inoculated with 100 μL virus at an MOI of 1 in a viral growth medium (DMEM supplemented with 2% BSA and 1 μg/mL TPCK-treated trypsin), and incubated at RT for 3 hours. One column was inoculated with the viral growth medium containing no virus as a negative control. Following inoculation, the cells were washed 3 times with DMEM supplemented with 2% BSA and replenished with the viral growth medium containing three-fold serial dilutions of candidate mAbs, starting at 10 μg/mL. Antibody r2D22 was used as an isotype-matched negative control (51). Plates were incubated at 37°C in 5% CO 2 overnight (~21 hours). Cell supernatants were collected and centrifuged for use in a hemagglutination assay. Turkey RBCs (LAMPIRE Biological Laboratories, catalog 7209403-50ML) were washed and diluted to 0.5% in DPBS. MDCK cell supernatant (25 μL) was diluted in 25 μL of 1× DPBS and then combined with 0.5% RBCs (50 μL) in individual wells of a Nunc 96-well polystyrene conical bottom MicroWell plate (catalog 249952) and incubated at RT for 45 minutes. The IC 100 value was defined as the lowest concentration of mAb at which no hemadsorption of RBCs occurred (i.e., no virus is present in the supernatant). The H7N9 egress inhibition assay was performed in technical triplicate and biological duplicate.

NS-EM. Immune complexes were prepared by incubating rNA protein (A/Singapore/1/1957 H2N2, GenBank: CY125896.1) with recombinantly expressed FluA-170 Fab molecules at an antigen/Fab molar ratio of 1:4 at ambient temperature for 1 hour. Sample sizes of 3 μL at approximately 10–15 μg/mL were deposited on a carbon-coated 400 mesh copper grid (Electron Microscopy Sciences, catalog CF300-CU-50) that had been glow-discharged for 120 seconds. Grids were stained with 2% uranyl formate, and images were recorded on a Gatan US4000 4k × 4k CCD camera using an FEI TF20 (TFS) transmission electron microscope operated at 200 keV and controlled with SerialEM. All images were taken at 50,000× magnification with a pixel size of 2.18 Å per pixel in low-dose mode at a defocus of 1.5–1.8 μm. The total dose for the micrographs was between 25 and 30 e–/Å2. Image processing was performed using the CryoSPARC software package. Images were imported and CTF-estimated before selecting particles. Chosen particles were extracted using a box size of 160 pixels and binned by 2.5 (5.45 Å/pixel). Two-dimensional (2D) class averages were performed, and good classes were selected for ab initio model building and NU refinement using symmetry with a final resolution of approximately 27 Å. Docking of the model to the EM map was performed in ChimeraX v1.8. Surface representations of the variable fragments (Fvs) of the broadly neutralizing NA mAbs 1G01 (Protein Data Bank [PDB]: 6Q23) and FNI9 (PDB: 8G30) were overlayed with the electron density localization of FluA-170 Fab in ChimeraX v1.8 (95–97).

Identifying conserved contact residues of N1, N2, and N9 IAV subtypes. Resolved structures of NA active site antibodies 1G01 (PDB ID: 6Q23) and FNI9 (PDB: 8G30), the small-molecule inhibitor zanamivir (PDB: 4MWX), and the influenza receptor sialic acid (PDB: 4GZQ) in complex with rNA proteins were observed in PyMOL v3.1 (98). Conserved residues were identified by determining NA residues within 5.0 Å of any residues or atoms in FNI9, 1G01, zanamivir, or sialic acid. Only those NA residues that were shared between N1, N2, and N9 are shown.

In vivo protective efficacy in a lethal H3N2 murine model. Six- to 8-week-old female BALB/c mice were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory (strain 000651). Mice were housed in groups of ≤5 mice per cage at 18°C to 24°C ambient temperature and 40%–60% humidity. Cages were kept in individually ventilated cage racks with negative pressure ventilation and air filtering. A diet of 20% protein and 4.5% fat (LabDiet 5053, PicoLab Rodent Diet 20) was provided, and the mice were maintained on a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle (06:00 to 18:00). Food and water were available ad libitum. Mice were passively immunized with 10 mg of mAb per 1 kg of body weight via i.p. injection 24 hours before i.n. inoculation with virus. Antibody r2D22 was used as an isotype-matched negative control (51), and DPBS was administered as a mock treatment group. In ABSL-2 facilities, mice were anesthetized with a mixture of ketamine and xylazine via i.p. injection and inoculated i.n. with 6.5 × 105 PFU/mouse of a murine-adapted IAV H3N2 strain (A/Aichi/2/1968 X-31). Mice were weighed and monitored daily for morbidity, and those losing ≥25% of initial body weight were humanely euthanized as per IACUC requirements. Data were analyzed in Prism v10 (GraphPad), and survival data were expressed as Kaplan-Meier curves. P values were calculated using the log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test, and a Bonferroni-corrected statistical significance threshold was applied (α ≤ 0.008) to account for multiple comparisons.

Statistics. Statistical analyses were performed using Prism v10 (GraphPad). Data presented in dose-response curves are shown as the mean ± SD. All EC 50 and IC 50 values were calculated from sigmoidal dose-response curves fit to data using nonlinear regression (Prism v10). Comparisons between the IC 100 value of each mAb used in the viral egress assays (Figure 2C) were evaluated using the Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple comparison post hoc test. Differences in the probability of survival between each immunization group (Figure 5B) presented in Kaplan-Meier survival curves were evaluated using the log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test, and a Bonferroni-corrected statistical threshold was applied (α ≤ 0.008) to account for multiple comparisons.

Study approval. Studies involving human participants were approved by the Vanderbilt University Medical Center Institutional Review Board. Written informed consent was obtained prior to participation in this study. Details pertaining to sample collection are provided in Isolation of PBMCs. For animal experiments, BALB/c mice were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory (strain 000651). Breeding, maintenance, and experimentation complied with Vanderbilt Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee regulations and were performed under IACUC protocol M1900003-01. Details pertaining to mouse husbandry are provided in In vivo protective efficacy in a lethal H3N2 murine model.

Data availability. All data needed to evaluate the conclusions are presented in the supplemental material. Values for all data points in graphs and figures are reported in the Supporting Data Values file. The code used for sequence clustering is available on GitHub (https://github.com/crowelab/ibvna-paper-scripts/commit/729e41e). The sequences of FluA-164–FluA-185, including both UCAs, have been deposited to Genbank (PV941066–PV941113). Data and files necessary to replicate the phylogenetic trees shown in this article have been deposited to FigShare (DOI: https://doi.org/10.6084/m9.figshare.29473373.v1). Materials described in this article are available for distribution for nonprofit use using templated documents from the Association of University Technology Managers “Toolkit MTAs,” available at https://autm.net/surveys-and-tools/agreements/material-transfer-agreements/mta-toolkit Further information and requests for additional resources and reagents should be directed to the corresponding author.