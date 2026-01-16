TNF superfamily member 14 drives post-influenza depletion of alveolar macrophages, enabling secondary pneumococcal pneumonia

Lower respiratory tract infections (LRTIs) are a leading cause of death globally, with IAV infection playing a major role due to a variety of potential complications, most notably secondary bacterial infections, which greatly increase the risk of respiratory failure and ICU admission as well as overall mortality (21, 33, 34). With no causative pharmacological treatment for pneumonia-related lung injury, research has focused on understanding the mechanisms behind severe IAV pneumonia and the transition to post-influenza secondary infection. Proposed mechanisms include bacterial dissemination due to IAV-associated epithelial cell death, fibrin deposition, impaired mechanical clearance, microbial dysbiosis, and IFN-driven suppression of phagocyte function (2, 35, 36). As the lungs’ first line of defense, IAV-induced TR-AM depletion is a critical step in compromising host immunity. Patient and animal studies have demonstrated that severe viral infections drive TR-AM depletion and niche replenishment by BMDMs, with the depletion phase aligning with peak susceptibility to bacterial infection (3, 37–39), yet the involved pathways remain poorly understood. Here, we identified TNFSF14 as a driver of TR-AM loss during IAV pneumonia.

In the first week after infection, TR-AM numbers progressively declined, while other leukocytes gradually entered the alveoli in response to viral infection. TR-AM fate after acute infection is dictated by cell death–inducing mechanisms, impaired self-renewal capacity, and loss of prosurvival signals from the injured neighboring epithelium (6, 7). The extent of TR-AM depletion and the intensity of the inflammatory response shape the composition and (re)programming of lung-resident cells after infection (40). Our own previous data indicate that partial TR-AM loss enables the recruitment of circulating BMDMs, which are essential for post-viral repair through their transitioning into prohomeostatic phenotypes (41). Coexistence of newly recruited BMDMs and surviving original TR-AMs is the outcome of a balanced immune response, which culminates in BMDM-orchestrated tissue repair and return to homeostasis, assisted by the tolerogenic functions of TR-AMs, aimed at restricting epithelial damage (42, 43). Infection severity determines the extent of TR-AM depletion, with a dramatic loss upon severe IAV pneumonia, as demonstrated in our model. Recruitment of proinflammatory immune cells and chemokine abundance contribute to viral clearance but can also escalate to an unbalanced immune response (44). The highly proinflammatory programming of BMDMs can aggravate local injury and promote aberrant lung remodeling (18, 28), while dysregulated neutrophil migration and activation positively correlate with disease severity and poor patient outcomes (45, 46). Following TR-AM depletion, early recruitment of professional phagocytes such as BMDMs and neutrophils failed to control bacterial spread, leading to dramatic bacterial outgrowth within 24 hours of S. pneumoniae infection. This aligns with prior studies demonstrating high susceptibility to secondary pneumococcal infection 5–7 days after IAV infection, coinciding with the TR-AM depletion phase (3). IFN-γ, which is profusely released in the alveoli as part of the antiviral response, heavily impairs TR-AM antibacterial properties, as it downregulates the macrophage receptor with collagenous structure scavenger receptor (MARCO) on the surface of TR-AMs, one of the key elements in the TR-AM antibacterial response (47, 48). Defective chemokine production by macrophages, as observed in severe IAV infection and sepsis models, further aggravates the disease outcome (49, 50). The near-complete TR-AM loss within a microenvironment of abundant death-inducing signals in our model highlights an additional important step toward the establishment of lethal post-viral pneumococcal pneumonia. Although a considerable advantage in terms of antibacterial properties has been described for infection-experienced BMDMs and newly originating, BMDM-derived TR-AMs after IAV infection (19), pneumococcal infection in that model was performed weeks after the initial viral hit, as opposed to the window of increased host vulnerability during the acute infection phase described in our study. At this point, TR-AMs showed superior phagocytic capacity and a killing capacity similar to that of BMDMs. Thus, preserving TR-AMs early on may provide critical protection until reestablishment of a fully functional resident macrophage niche, including infection-trained BMDMs, has been completed.

The remarkable TR-AM loss in WT C57BL/6 mice in our study differs from previously published data, in which the mouse’s genetic strain determined TR-AM survival, with BALB/c mice exhibiting a drastic TR-AM reduction, unlike C57BL/6 mice, which maintained TR-AMs of an altered phenotype (51). In this study by Califano et al., a relatively low dose of IAV PR8 was administered i.n., whereas in our study, we administered a high viral dose via the o.t. route, with the aim of inducing severe pneumonia. The animal strain and administration route for the infection may, therefore, depict a limitation of our study, as results may differ for different in vivo models.

Transcriptomics and flow cytometric analyses revealed apoptosis as the primary cause of post-influenza TR-AM death, largely independent of direct viral infection, suggesting the involvement of a death-inducing ligand. While apoptosis promotes early viral spread (22, 52), it also limits infection through elimination of infected cells (53, 54). Leukocyte- and virus-driven AEC apoptosis, however, compromises the gas-blood barrier and impairs gas exchange (25, 28). Apoptosis inhibition can, therefore, influence the infection outcome. To compensate for any effect of caspase inhibition on early virus propagation, we began our treatment on day 2 p.i. and observed no significant difference in viral titers on day 3 p.i., the peak of viral replication in this model (28). Caspase 8 inhibition was chosen on the basis of our in vitro data, which showed a clear advantage over caspase 3 inhibition after TR-AM iBALF treatment. This initially surprising result could be potentially explained through PANoptosis as the joint result of pyroptosis, apoptosis, and necroptosis. This would permit cell death via caspase 3–independent apoptosis or pyroptosis. Caspase 8 is involved in both of these pathways (55–58) and is currently the only known programmed cell death (PCD) member that connects all PCD pathways. This can explain the complete abrogation of TR-AM death on day 3 p.i., the reduced weight loss, and the improved TR-AM survival upon caspase 8 inhibition. Nevertheless, the PANoptosis concept suggests that a single PCD component cannot individually rescue cells once PANoptosis has been initiated, which might explain why TR-AM loss was not completely prevented on day 7 p.i., when death-inducing signals are highly abundant (59–61).

Stochastic interrogation of TNFSF members revealed substantial upregulation of TNFSF14 in infected mouse lungs, with high soluble TNFSF14 levels also found in BALF from patients with severe virus-induced ARDS. Previous studies on severe viral pneumonia and sepsis positively linked elevated BALF/serum TNFSF14 levels to disease severity (15, 16, 62, 63). Depending on the cell type, pathogen interaction, and receptor availability, TNFSF14 can influence cell survival, (re)programming of the cell profile, immune response establishment, and infection memory (10, 64). TNFSF14 has been previously described as a determinant of macrophage survival, phenotype, and antibacterial properties (65–67), however, extensive studies regarding post-influenza TR-AM death are lacking. In our study, TNFSF14 deletion or blockade preserved TR-AMs and improved survival and weight loss during coinfection. These benefits were not solely due to the reduced bacterial burden but likely stemmed from enhanced tissue repair and an accelerated return to homeostasis due to improved TR-AM survival. Previous work from our laboratory highlighted TR-AMs as drivers of epithelial repair (41) and mitigators of lung inflammation, even at the cost of bacterial clearance (43). Further experiments would be required to fully address the role of TNFSF14 in pathogen resistance and tolerance in the context of coinfection beyond the lung-confined effect on TR-AM survival.

We found that post-influenza TNFSF14-induced TR-AM death was cell specific, with no significant differences in other leukocytes (except neutrophils on day 3 p.i.) or in endothelial, mesenchymal, or epithelial cells between WT and Tnfsf14–/– mice. TNFSF14 treatment did not worsen virus-induced death in AECs, suggesting that TNFSF14 was not a strong driver of post-influenza distal epithelial cell apoptosis. We identified neutrophils as the main leukocyte source of TNFSF14, which is in accordance with previously published data (68, 69). TNFSF14 has been shown to play an instrumental role in NK and T cell activation and expansion (11, 17, 70) and DC maturation (71) and may thus serve as an intermediate between the acute and adaptive immune response. Aberrant release due to dysregulated neutrophil activation could offer an alternative explanation for the abundance of TNFSF14 upon severe infection. This is in accordance with literature, as high circulating or organ-specific TNFSF14 levels have been positively correlated with highly inflammatory states (13, 15, 72–74), and blocking of the ligand was shown to limit inflammation and attenuate organ injury (75).

TNFRSF14 and LTβR, the 2 competitive TNFSF14 receptors, followed distinct kinetics in terms of transcriptional regulation and protein expression in TR-AMs during the infection course. Attenuated TR-AM loss after IAV infection of Ltbr–/– mice, compared with Tnfrsf14–/– mice, and improved survival after intrapulmonary transfer of Ltbr–/– TR-AMs to coinfected WT mice demonstrated a stronger effect on TR-AM death for LTβR. Given the more prominent TR-AM preservation in Tnfsf14–/– mice compared with Ltbr–/– mice, we hypothesize that cell death could also be initiated through ligation of TNFSF14 to TNFRSF14, potentially through activation of a coreceptor, as TNFRSF14 lacks a pro-death domain (10, 76). It should be noted, however, that engagement of LTβR by TNFSF14 on macrophages is not merely confined to apoptosis induction. TGF-β can be secreted upon crosslinking (77), which has been shown to drive an immunoparalysis state in the aftermath of infection, further enhancing secondary infection susceptibility (78). LTβR-TNFSF14 interaction on the endothelium alters microvasculature structure, which can in turn favor the recruitment of immune cells (79). The intricate nature of TNFSF14-TNFRSF14-LTβR interactions thus points to a multitude of potential roles for the signaling axis in the context of influenza, besides TR-AM depletion. Nevertheless, with clinical trials in the context of virus-induced pneumonia and systemic inflammation already revealing beneficial safety profiles (63, 80, 81), therapeutic interventions disrupting TNFSF14-initiated intercellular pathways to preserve TR-AM function appear to be promising approaches for improving host defense in the context of IAV pneumonia.