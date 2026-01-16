Helping alveolar macrophages live to fight another day during viral pneumonia

After infecting mice with influenza A virus, Malainou et al. (8) observed that the peak loss of AM correlated temporally with susceptibility to pneumococcal infection. AMs in the influenza-infected mouse lung increased programmed cell death–related transcripts, as well as caspase activation and annexin V positive staining. In vitro and in vivo inhibition of caspase 8 significantly mitigated AM cell death, implicating apoptosis. In the extrinsic pathway of apoptosis, death receptors like members of the TNF receptor superfamily (TNFRSF) lead to signal transduction and caspase activation. Multiple TNFRSF transcripts were upregulated in AMs from infected lungs, including TNFRSF14 most strongly. TNFRSF14 (also known as HVEM) together with lymphotoxin β receptor (LTβR, also known as TNFRSF3) are receptors for TNF superfamily member 14 (TNFSF14, also known as LIGHT), leading to investigation of a TNFSF14-driven signaling axis in AM death.

During influenza infection, most of the apoptotic AMs stained positive for TNFRSF14 and/or LTβR. TNFRSF14 deficiency did not affect AM numbers, but LTβR deficiency prevented AM loss during influenza infection. The LTβR ligand TNFSF14 was increased in the bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) fluid and was present throughout the lung parenchyma in influenza-infected mice, and patients with influenza or COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) had elevated levels of TNFSF14 in BAL fluids compared with healthy controls. Recombinant TNFSF14 induced caspase activation and apoptosis in both mouse and human AMs. Deletion or blockade of TNFSF14 in mice decreased caspase activation and led to maintenance of the AM population during influenza infection. Thus, TNFSF14 was sufficient for AM death, and both TNFSF14 and LTβR were necessary for the AM death observed during influenza infection.

Single-cell RNA-Seq suggested neutrophils as sources of TNFSF14 in the infected mouse lung, and airspace neutrophils from patients with influenza ARDS had increased TNFSF14 expression. Depletion of neutrophils reduced soluble TNFSF14 and rescued the AM population in influenza-infected mice, implicating neutrophil-derived TNFSF14 as triggering AM cell death.

After identifying the TNFSF14/ LTβR pathway as mediating AM death during influenza infection, the authors asked whether the pathway contributes to bacterial superinfection severity. During secondary pneumococcal infection of the influenza-infected lung, TNFSF14-deficient mice displayed significantly increased AM abundance, decreased bacterial burdens, mitigated weight loss, and improved survival. Neutralization with anti-TNFSF14 antibodies before bacterial infection was similarly protective. Most impressively, the adoptive transfer of LTβR-deficient AMs during bacterial superinfection improved the survival of superinfected mice, while the adoptive transfers of WT or TNFRS14-deficient AMs did not. Thus, AMs that could not receive LTβR signaling were protective during superinfection.

Altogether, the data from Malainou et al. (8) compellingly reveal a mechanism shared by mice and humans in which neutrophil-derived TNFSF14 signals through the LTβR on AMs to trigger cell death during influenza infection, compromising host defense against secondary pneumococcal infection (Figure 1). The observations that interrupting TNFSF14 or delivering LTβR-deficient AMs can be lifesaving during pneumococcal superinfection of influenza-infected mice suggest that AMs do something in these superinfected lungs that is profoundly helpful.