Intermittent ischemia/reperfusion as a potent insulin-sensitizing intervention via blood flow enhancement and muscle decanoyl-l-carnitine suppression

IIR potentiates the insulin-sensitizing effect of exercise. To investigate the insulin-sensitizing effect of IIR on muscle glucose uptake, each participant underwent a euglycemic-hyperinsulinemic clamp 3 hours into recovery from 3 knee-extension exercise trials: (a) continuous moderate-intensity exercise (70%EX), (b) continuous moderate-intensity exercise with IIR (IIR-70%EX) and (c) high-intensity interval exercise (70%/95%EX) (Figure 1A). Insulin-stimulated muscle glucose uptake was enhanced by prior 70%EX (52.7% ± 11.6%) and significantly potentiated when combined with IIR (111.8% ± 18.6%) (Figure 1, B and C). The enhancing effect of 70%/95%EX on insulin-stimulated muscle glucose uptake (47.2% ± 6.2%) did not differ from that induced by 70%EX (Figure 1, B and C). Femoral artery blood flow during the insulin clamp was significantly increased by prior IIR-70%EX (19.8% ± 4.4%) compared with 70%EX (7.3% ± 2.7%) and 70%/95%EX (–7.2% ± 7.0%) (Figure 1, D and E). The blood glucose arteriovenous (A-V) difference was elevated in the prior exercised leg compared with the rested leg during the insulin clamp but was similar among the 3 exercise trials (Figure 1, F and G). Whole-body glucose clearance during the insulin clamp did not differ among the 3 exercise trials (Figure 1H). Plasma levels of fatty acids (FAs), triacylglycerol (TG), and glycerol decreased, whereas insulin levels increased during the insulin clamp but no differences were observed among the 3 exercise trials (Table 1). Plasma adrenaline and noradrenalin levels did not differ among the 3 groups at the time of insulin clamp initiation (Supplemental Figure 2, I and J; supplemental material available online with this article; https://www.jci.org/articles/view/183567/sd/3). Collectively, these findings suggest that IIR potentiates the insulin-sensitizing effect of exercise by enhancing blood flow, which increases glucose delivery to the prior ischemic-reperfused muscle.

Figure 1 IIR potentiates the insulin-sensitizing effect of a single bout of exercise. (A) Schematic of the human study. Participants performed a 1-legged knee extension exercise under 1 of the following regimens in a randomized crossover design: 70%EX, 70%EX + ischemia, or 70%/95%EX. After a 3-hour rest, a 2-hour hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamp was performed, with biopsy and blood sampling collected from rested and exercised legs. (B–H) Results from the insulin clamp: average leg glucose uptake (B), prior exercise-induced change in leg glucose uptake (Δ) (C), average leg blood flow (D), prior exercise-induced change in blood flow (Δ) (E), average blood glucose A-V difference (F), prior exercise-induced change in A–V glucose difference (Δ) (G), and whole-body glucose clearance (H). Sample sizes were as follows: n = 8 for 70%EX and 70%EX + ischemia; n = 7 for 70%/95%EX. Data are presented as means ± SEM. (B, D, and F) Comparisons between 70%EX and 70%EX + ischemia were made with 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA; significant interactions were followed by Bonferroni-Šidák post hoc tests. For 70%/95%EX, the exercise effect was evaluated using a paired (2-tailed) Student’s t test. (C, E, and G) One-way repeated-measures ANOVA was used, followed by Tukey’s post hoc test when significant. (H) Analysis was conducted using 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA to assess main effects. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 vs. rest within trial; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01 vs. 70%EX within rest or exercise leg; †P < 0.05 vs. 70%EX + ischemia. Δ, change in; Ex, exercise; Ins, insulin; ME, main effect; LLM, lean leg mass.

Table 1 Blood plasma parameters during insulin clamp

IIR and 70%/95%EX activate AMPK to a similar extent. Considering our prior findings demonstrating a role of AMPK for postexercise insulin sensitization (10), we investigated glucose uptake, glycogen consumption, and AMPK activation in skeletal muscle immediately after exercise completion. After 70%EX, the exercised muscle exhibited higher levels of glucose uptake, lactate release, and glycogen consumption compared with resting muscle. Both the IIR-70%EX and 70%/95%EX conditions elicited comparable increases in glucose uptake, lactate release, and glycogen consumption, exceeding the changes observed with 70%EX alone (Figure 2, A–D, Supplemental Figure 2, A and D, and Supplemental Table 1). Muscle phosphocreatine content and AMPKα2β2γ3 complex activity were significantly decreased and increased, respectively, by IIR-70%EX and 70%/95%EX but not by 70%EX (Figure 2, E and F, and Supplemental Table 1). A similar trend was observed for AMPKα2β2γ1 complex activity (Figure 2, G and H). Activity of the AMPKα1-containing complex did not change following any of the exercise trials (Figure 2, I and J). As a readout of endogenous AMPK activity, we measured phosphorylation of ACC Ser221 and TBC1D1 Ser237. At the 70%EX level, ACC Ser221 phosphorylation was significantly increased, which was potentiated by IIR-70%EX and 70%/95%EX (Figure 2, K and L). Although there was no significant increase in TBC1D1 Ser237 phosphorylation by 70%EX, the phosphorylation was significantly increased by IIR-70%EX and 70%/95%EX (Figure 2, M–O). Total protein content of AMPKα2, ACC, and TBC1D1 was not regulated by exercise (Supplemental Figure 7). Unexpectedly, the muscle AMP/ATP and ADP/ATP ratios did not change in response to exercise (Supplemental Figure 1, C and E). However, we observed that the inosine monophosphate levels, a more sensitive marker of ATP utilization, increased following IIR-70%EX and 70%/95%EX but not 70%EX (Supplemental Figure 1F). The respiratory exchange ratio as well as plasma FA, TG, glycerol, adrenaline, and noradrenaline levels did not differ among the 3 exercise trials (Table 2 and Supplemental Figure 2, E–J). Collectively, these data suggest that IIR-70%EX and 70%/95%EX induced a similar degree of AMPK activation and metabolic stress in skeletal muscle, which was augmented compared with the effect of 70%EX.

Figure 2 IIR-70%EX and 70%/95%EX enhance AMPK activation and glycogen consumption compared with 70%EX. (A and B) Leg glucose uptake during each exercise trial and the change in (Δ) glucose uptake between the rested and exercised leg. Pre- and immediately postexercise muscle glycogen content (C), AMPK activities(E, G, and I), ACC Ser221 phosphorylation(K), and TBC1D1 Ser237 phosphorylation (M). (D, F, H, J, L, and N) Change (Δ) in muscle glycogen content, AMPK activities, ACC Ser221, and TBC1D1 Ser237 phosphorylation from rest to exercise. (O) Representative immunoblot band images. n = 8 in the 70%EX and 70%EX + ischemia groups; n = 7 in the 70%/95%EX group. Data are means ± SEM. (A, C, E, G, I, K, and M) Comparisons between 70%EX and 70%EX + ischemia were performed using 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA; when a significant interaction was detected, post hoc Bonferroni-Šidák tests were applied. For 70%/95%EX, the exercise effect was evaluated using a paired (2-tailed) Student’s t test. (B, D, F, H, J, L, and N) One-way repeated-measures ANOVA was used, followed by Tukey’s post hoc test when significance was found. *P< 0.05, **P< 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P< 0.0001 vs. rest within each trial; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, ###P < 0.001, and ####P < 0.0001 vs. 70%EX within either rested or exercised leg. LLM, lean leg mass.

Table 2 Blood plasma parameters before and after exercise

Leg O 2 uptake was calculated because IIR during exercise could restrict oxygen supply that may compromise ATP production and, thus, enhance AMPK activation in skeletal muscle. However, the increase in leg O 2 uptake during exercise was not different between 70%EX and IIR-70%EX, although it was significantly elevated after 70%/95%EX (Supplemental Figure 2, L–N).

To further explore the relationship between AMPK activation and acute exercise-induced glucose uptake prior to the insulin clamp, we examined the correlation between these parameters. As previously reported (18), AMPK activation following 70%/95%EX was significantly correlated with leg glucose uptake and the A-V glucose difference during the postexercise period but not during the exercise bout itself. Interestingly, this correlation was not observed in the IIR-70%EX condition (Supplemental Figure 3), suggesting that although both interventions similarly activate AMPK, the mechanisms linking AMPK activation to glucose uptake may differ between 70%/95%EX and IIR-moderate exercise.

IIR and high-intensity exercise enhance phospho-TBC1D4, but only IIR elevates phospho-eNOS. Insulin-stimulated muscle glucose uptake is facilitated by Akt-dependent phosphorylation of the Rab-GTPase–activating protein TBC1D4 (also known as AS160), which promotes GLUT4 translocation to the plasma membrane (19). We have reported that phosphorylation of TBC1D4 Ser704 is regulated by both exercise (AMPK) and insulin and appears to be responsible for the insulin-sensitizing effect of exercise (8–10, 20). Therefore, we investigated the phosphorylation signature of TBC1D4 in response to exercise and the subsequent insulin stimulus. Phosphorylation of TBC1D4 Ser704 increased to a similar extent immediately after IIR-70%EX and 70%/95%EX but was unchanged following 70%EX (Figure 3, A and B). Phosphorylation of TBC1D4 Ser588 and Thr642 was unaffected by all 3 exercise modalities (Figure 3, C–E). In all trials, insulin stimulation increased phosphorylation of TBC1D4 Ser704 in rested and prior exercised muscle (Figure 3F). In addition, we observed an additive effect of insulin and prior exercise on TBC1D4 Ser704 phosphorylation in the IIR-70%EX and 70%/95%EX trials (Figure 3F). The effect of exercise (Δ) on TBC1D4 Ser704 phosphorylation before and after insulin stimulation was significantly higher for the IIR-70%EX and 70%/95%EX trials compared with the 70%EX trial, but no difference between the IIR-70%EX and 70%/95%EX trial was observed (Figure 3G). Phosphorylation of TBC1D4 at Ser588 and Thr642 was also increased by insulin in both rested and prior exercised muscle but was unaffected by prior exercise (Figure 3, H and I). Insulin stimulation led to a significant increase in the phosphorylation of Akt Thr308 and Ser473 with no significant impact of prior exercise or any difference among the 3 trials (Figure 3, J–L). Total protein content of Akt and TBC1D4 was not regulated by exercise and insulin (Supplemental Figure 7). Together, these results suggest that neither proximal insulin signaling nor the phosphorylation pattern on TBC1D4 can account for the potentiating effect of IIR on exercise-induced muscle insulin-sensitization.

Figure 3 Enhanced phosphorylation of TBC1D4 after exercise and insulin stimulation. (A–D) Phosphorylation of TBC1D4 Ser704 (A), Ser588 (C), and Thr642 (D) before and immediately after exercise, along with (Δ) changes in TBC1D4 Ser704 phosphorylation (B) between the rested and exercised leg. (E) Representative immunoblot band images. (F–K) Phosphorylation of TBC1D4 Ser704 (F), Ser588 (H), and Thr642 (I), as well as Akt Thr308 (J) and Ser473 (K) before and after insulin stimulation. (G) (Δ) Changes in TBC1D4 Ser704 phosphorylation between the rested and exercised leg before and after the insulin clamp. (L) Representative immunoblot band images. n = 8 in the 70%EX and 70%EX + ischemia groups; n = 7 in the 70%/95%EX group. Data are means ± SEM. (A, C, and D) Comparisons between 70%EX and 70%EX + ischemia were performed using 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA; when a significant interaction was detected, post hoc Bonferroni-Šidák tests were applied. For 70%/95%EX, the exercise effect was evaluated using a paired (2-tailed) Student’s t test. (B) A 1-way repeated-measures ANOVA was used, followed by Tukey’s post hoc test when significance was found. (F and H–K) Analysis was conducted with 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA for each intervention (i.e., 70%EX, 70%EX + ischemia, and 70%/95%EX). (G) Two-way repeated-measures ANOVA was used, followed by Tukey’s post hoc test when appropriate. **P < 0.01 vs. rest within each trial; #P < 0.05 and ##P < 0.01 vs. 70%EX within either rested or exercised leg. Δ, change in; Ins, insulin; ME, main effect.

We examined endothelial nitric oxide synthase (eNOS) as another potential mechanism, given its role in regulating vasodilation via nitric oxide (NO) production in endothelial cells (21). Phosphorylation of eNOS plays a crucial role in regulating its activity, and aberrations in eNOS phosphorylation contribute to endothelial dysfunction and impaired vasodilation (21, 22). We observed that phosphorylation of eNOS Ser1177 increased immediately after exercise with no discernible difference among the 3 exercise modalities (Figure 4, A and B). Although insulin per se did not alter the phosphorylation of eNOS Ser1177, the exercise-induced increase was uniquely sustained throughout the insulin clamp in the IIR-70%EX trial (Figure 4C). This sustained eNOS phosphorylation may contribute to a prolonged enhancement of blood flow during the insulin clamp that potentially explains part of the potentiating effect of IIR exercise on muscle insulin sensitivity.

Figure 4 eNOS phosphorylation responses to exercise and insulin stimulation. (A–C) Phosphorylation of eNOS Ser1177 before and immediately after exercise as well as before and after the insulin clamp, along with (Δ) changes in Ser1177 phosphorylation (B) between the rested and exercised leg. n = 8 in the 70%EX and 70%EX + ischemia groups; and n = 7 in the 70%/95%EX group. Data are means ± SEM. (A) Comparison between 70%EX and 70%EX + ischemia was performed using 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA. For 70%/95%EX, the exercise effect was evaluated using a paired (2-tailed) Student’s t test. (B) A 1-way repeated-measures ANOVA was used. (C) Analysis was conducted using 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA for each intervention (i.e., 70%EX, 70%EX + ischemia, and 70%/95%EX). **P < 0.01 vs. rest within each trial. Δ, change in; ME, main effect. Ex, exercise; t-eNOS, total eNOS.

To evaluate the potential influence of circulating factors on muscle insulin sensitivity, we performed correlation analyses between the exercise-induced enhancement of insulin-stimulated glucose uptake and plasma levels of FA, TG, glycerol, adrenaline, and noradrenaline. These analyses were conducted for each exercise trial. However, none of these plasma metabolites or hormones showed a significant correlation with the degree of insulin-stimulated glucose uptake enhancement (Supplemental Figure 4). These findings suggest that the observed potentiation of insulin action by IIR exercise is unlikely to be driven by changes in systemic factors, reinforcing the notion that local adaptations in skeletal muscle and vasculature such as sustained eNOS phosphorylation and enhanced blood flow, play a more prominent role.

Insulin-stimulated glycogen synthase activation and pyruvate dehydrogenase phosphorylation cannot explain the effect of IIR exercise. The majority of glucose taken up during insulin stimulation is directed toward the glycogen pool, with glycogen synthase (GS) serving as the rate-limiting enzyme for incorporating glucose into glycogen. Accordingly, alterations in GS activity may influence the capacity of the muscle to take up glucose. GS activity increased immediately after exercise in all trials, but the increase was greater in the IIR-70%EX and 70%/95%EX trials (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). This likely relates to the greater utilization of muscle glycogen (Figure 2D). These differences were maintained 3 hours into recovery immediately before insulin stimulation (Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 5, E–G). Upon insulin stimulation, GS activity increased in muscle of both the rested leg and the prior exercised leg, but the insulin effect (Δ) was similar between legs in all 3 trials. Thus, GS activity levels were elevated in the prior exercised muscle of the IIR-70%EX and 70%/95%EX trials, but no differences between these 2 trials were observed. Similar to the activity levels, phosphorylation of GS site 2+2a and 3a+3b was regulated by prior exercise and insulin but was not differentially regulated among the 3 exercise trials (Figure 5, C and D). Collectively, this indicates that the regulation of GS activity by prior exercise and insulin is not responsible for the potentiating effect of IIR exercise on muscle insulin sensitivity.

Figure 5 Insulin-stimulated GS activation and PDH phosphorylation do not regulate the insulin-sensitizing effect of exercise. (A and C–F) GS activity (percentage of fractional velocity) (A), GS site 2+2a (C), and 3a+3b (D) phosphorylation, as well as PDH site 1 (E) and PDH site 2 (F) phosphorylation in the prior rested and exercised leg before and after the insulin clamp. (B) (Δ) Changes in GS activity between the rested and exercised leg before and after the insulin clamp. (G) Representative immunoblot band images. n = 8 in the 70%EX and 70%EX + ischemia groups; n = 7 in the 70%/95%EX group. Data are means ± SEM. (A and C–F) Analysis was conducted using 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA for each intervention (i.e., 70%EX, 70%EX + ischemia, and 70%/95%EX). (B) Two-way repeated-measures ANOVA was used, followed by Tukey’s post hoc test when appropriate. Ex, exercise; Ins, insulin; ME, main effect.

Pyruvate dehydrogenase (PDH) is a rate-limiting enzyme, governing the entry of glucose into the tricarboxylic acid cycle for subsequent oxidation. Its activation is closely associated with glucose oxidation in human skeletal muscle during euglycemic insulin infusions (23). In our study, we observed an overall tendency for insulin to reduce phosphorylation of PDH site 1, whereas prior exercise tended to reduce phosphorylation of PDH site 2 only in the 70%/95%EX trial (Figure 5, E–G). Although we used phosphorylation as a proxy for PDH activity, this is not a direct enzymatic measure. However, PDH primarily regulates substrate choice rather than insulin sensitivity or glucose uptake per se (24). Thus, it is unlikely that PDH plays a central role in the IIR-induced improvement in insulin-stimulated glucose uptake.

Total muscle content of proteins associated with glucose disposal and oxidation, including GLUT4, hexokinase I, hexokinase II (HKII), PDH, and GS, were unaffected by insulin (Supplemental Figure 6). Although minor yet statistically significant changes in HKII and GS protein levels were observed following IIR-70%EX and 70%/95%EX, respectively (Supplemental Figure 6, D and E), these changes were not paralleled by corresponding changes in HK and GS enzymatic activities (Figure 5 and Supplemental Figure 5). Therefore, these modest alterations in protein expression are unlikely to contribute markedly to the potentiating effect of IIR exercise on muscle insulin sensitivity.

Muscle metabolomic profiling reveals IIR-induced suppression of medium-chain acylcarnitines. To elucidate potential regulatory factors underlying the enhanced insulin sensitization induced by IIR-70%EX, muscle samples obtained before and immediately after exercise in each trial were subjected to untargeted metabolomic analysis. This comprehensive analysis identified 3,745 metabolites, of which 404, 916, and 670 were significantly up- and downregulated following 70%EX, IIR-70%EX, and 70%/95%EX, respectively (Figure 6A and Supplemental Table 2A). The Venn-diagram in Figure 6B illustrates that 32 annotated metabolites were significantly regulated solely by IIR-70%EX, and 46 annotated metabolites displayed similar responses to all 3 exercise trials. All annotated metabolites were subsequently clustered in 10 groups according to their change from rest to exercise (Figure 6, C and D, and Supplemental Table 2B). The identification of these clusters led us to anticipate that metabolites exclusively affected by IIR-70%EX, or those unaffected by it, might serve as potential regulators of IIR-induced insulin sensitization. Correlation analyses between the exercise-induced changes in annotated metabolite levels and insulin-stimulated leg glucose uptake across the 3 exercise trials revealed significant positive (n = 7 metabolites) and negative (n = 17 metabolites) correlations (Figure 7A and Supplemental Table 2C). Within the group of significantly correlated metabolites, changes in inosine, hypoxanthine, 2-methyl-aminoadenosine, octenoyl-carnitine, and decanoyl-l-carnitine appeared to statistically explain the potentiating effect of IIR-70%EX on muscle insulin sensitivity (Figure 7B). Notably, the exercise-induced increases in octenoyl-carnitine and decanoyl-l-carnitine levels, both medium-chain acylcarnitines, were suppressed by IIR and emerged as candidate negative regulators of muscle insulin sensitivity.

Figure 6 Untargeted metabolomics unveil distinct alterations in intramuscular metabolites across the 3 exercise modalities. Muscle biopsy specimens obtained before and immediately after each exercise trial were used for untargeted metabolomics analysis. (A) Summary of results showing significantly (P < 0.05, 2-tailed Student’s t test) up- and downregulated detected metabolites for each exercise modality (darker color in each panel) in contrast to nonregulated and detected metabolites (lighter color). (B) Venn diagrams showing significantly altered metabolites in common or specific for the different exercise trials. (C) Heat map showing the change from rest to exercise of all annotated metabolites for each exercise trial. (D) Average value of each cluster presented as a bar graph. n = 8 in the 70%EX and 70%EX + ischemia groups; n = 7 in the 70%/95%EX group. Data are means ± SEM. Ex, exercise.

Figure 7 IIR suppresses the exercise-induced increase in decanoyl-l-carnitine, which correlates to muscle insulin sensitivity. (A) The center graph displays rank plots for the calculated r values between the exercise-induced change in metabolites and the insulin-stimulated change in leg glucose uptake. Surrounding graphs are scatter plots for selected metabolites that exhibited significant positive and negative correlations with the insulin-sensitizing effect of exercise. (B) Average fold-change values of the chosen metabolites, with blank bars representing the rested leg and bars with slanted lines representing the exercised leg. n = 8 in the 70%EX and 70%EX + ischemia groups; n = in the 7 70%/95%EX group. n = 12 in the rat study. A 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA was conducted for each metabolite, followed by Bonferroni-Šidák post hoc test when appropriate. Data are means ± SEM. Correlation analyses were performed using Pearson’s product–moment correlation coefficient. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 vs. rest within each trial.

Manipulation of muscle acylcarnitines levels affect insulin sensitivity. To further investigate the role of medium-chain acylcarnitines in muscle insulin sensitization, we conducted ex vivo experiments in which rodent skeletal muscle was incubated with decanoyl-l-carnitine. This treatment impaired insulin-stimulated glucose uptake in glycolytic extensor digitorum longus (EDL) muscle (Figure 8A) without affecting phosphorylation of Akt or total expression levels of Akt, GLUT4, or HKII (Figure 8, B–G). In line with these results, insulin-stimulated GLUT4 translocation to the plasma membrane was significantly blunted in GLUT4-myc–overexpressing L6 myotubes following exposure to decanoyl-l-carnitine (Figure 8, H and I). These findings suggest suppression of exercise-induced accumulation of decanoyl-l-carnitine by IIR may enhance insulin-stimulated glucose uptake via a mechanism involving enhanced GLUT4 translocation independently of canonical insulin signaling.

Figure 8 Decanoyl-l-carnitine impairs insulin-stimulated glucose uptake in rat skeletal muscle and plasma membrane GLUT4 translocation in L6 myotubes. (A) Uptake of 2-deoxyglucose (2DG) in isolated rat EDL muscle treated with 0.15 mM decanoyl-l-carnitine or vehicle (ethanol) under basal and insulin-stimulated conditions. (B) Representative immunoblots for Akt phosphorylation (Ser473 and Thr308), total Akt (t-Akt), GLUT4, and HKII from EDL muscle treated as in (A). Quantification of p-Akt Ser473 (C), p-Akt Thr308 (D), total Akt (E), GLUT4 (F), and HKII (G). (H) Representative immunofluorescence images showing surface GLUT4 in GLUT4-myc overexpressing L6 myotubes treated with 0.4 mM decanoyl-l-carnitine or ethanol under basal or insulin-stimulated conditions. Scale bar = 200 μm. (I) Quantification of surface GLUT4-myc levels in L6 myotubes shown in (H). Experiments using GLUT4-myc overexpressing L6 myotubes were repeated twice, confirming consistent results. n = 12 for EDL muscle 2DG uptake and immunoblots and for L6 cell assays. Data are means ± SEM. (A and C–G) Two-way ANOVA was performed, using a repeated-measures design. (I) A nonrepeated measures design was used, followed by Bonferroni-Šidák post hoc test when appropriate. $$P < 0.01, $$$P < 0.001, $$$$P < 0.0001.

In a complementary set of experiments, pharmacological inhibition of acylcarnitine synthesis using etomoxir, a CPT1 inhibitor, resulted in dose-dependent reductions of short-, medium-, and, to a lesser extent, long-chain acylcarnitine levels in isolated mouse skeletal muscle (Figure 9, A–C). This intervention led to a significant increase in submaximal insulin-stimulated glucose uptake in soleus muscle and showed a positive trend in EDL muscle without enhancing Akt phosphorylation (Figure 10, A–I). Together, these data support a model in which suppression of short- and medium-chain acylcarnitine levels contributes to enhanced muscle insulin sensitivity and further implicate acylcarnitine modulation as a potential mediator of the insulin-sensitizing effects observed after IIR-70%EX.

Figure 9 Etomoxir reduces muscle acylcarnitines in mouse skeletal muscle. (A) Heat map of carnitine and acylcarnitine species quantified by mass spectrometry in EDL and soleus muscles incubated with DMSO (vehicle) or etomoxir (25–100 μM). Blue and red colors indicate relative abundance (z-score normalized). Green box highlights a cluster that includes most short- and medium-acylcarnitines reduced by etomoxir. (B and C) Quantification of selected acylcarnitine species in green box at (A) in EDL (B) and soleus (C) muscles. The combined levels of 12 acylcarnitines were analyzed as a group to assess the effect of etomoxir using 1-way ANOVA. When significant differences were found, Dunnett’s post hoc test was applied to compare the DMSO group with the etomoxir-treated group. n = 4–10 per group. Data are presented as means ± SEM.