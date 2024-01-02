Thrombotic microangiopathy following systemic AAV administration is dependent on anti-capsid antibodies

The data presented here confirm that complement is activated in all participants receiving systemic AAV9 infusions without targeted immune management and results in severe inflammatory responses. TMA may be subclinical based on laboratory findings or in the setting of high viral load leading to serious adverse events. A previous in vitro study showed that complement activation is observed with all adenovirus serotypes tested, including serotypes 1, 3, 4, and 9 (39). In addition, Cichon et al. found that the presence of preexisting anti-AAV antibodies appeared to play an important role in triggering the complement system (39). Two key factors likely contribute to the complement response and differentiate therapeutic use of AAV from a natural infection. A unique aspect of systemic AAV gene therapy is the substantial total dosage administered within a brief infusion window. A systemic AAV exposure can effectively overpower the adaptive immune response, which normally mitigates the impact of the majority of viral infections in individuals with a functional immune system. Since vector dose is based on the vector genome titer of the drug product, there has been limited opportunity to evaluate the total protein exposure in systemic AAV dosing when there is not a specification for drug product protein concentration in the certificate of analysis. The micro BCA assay for total protein concentration is a reliable measure of total capsid antigen exposure. The total protein concentration of an AAV preparation is linked to the empty/full capsid ratio when the product purity is known and therefore allows for comparisons across various AAV products. A theoretical product of typical purity at a concentration of 2 × 1013 vg/mL has a capsid protein concentration of 200 to 300 μg/mL. Therefore, a systemic infusion of such an AAV9 drug product will deliver a minimum of 5 mg of capsid protein in a newborn and up to 100 mg of capsid protein in an adolescent. Such a high exposure is certainly unlike a natural viral infection, even in the setting of viral sepsis. The second distinguishing feature of therapeutic AAV use is that a systemic dose of AAV9 at doses greater than 1 × 1013 vg/kg will result in exposure to an enormous surface area of the capsid particles (exceeding 20 m2, nearly half of the pediatric lung surface area). The innate immune response just from the particle surface area alone is a potent stimulus for the adaptive immune response.

We have also demonstrated that the AAV capsid may lead to activation of the alternative complement pathway. The complement antigens Ba and Bb are markers of alternative pathway complement activation and were identified in Group 1 after infusion and remained elevated through day 7, suggesting direct interaction of C3 and AAV capsid proteins. The alternative pathway can serve as an amplification loop for classical pathway activation. While there is an antibody response to all AAV serotypes that can lead to IgM- and IgG-mediated activation of the classical pathway, there is a possibility that unique direct interactions of AAV9 with C3 and the potential for greater amplification via the alternative pathway are part of the pharmacodynamics of AAV9.

These findings confirm our hypothesis that transient B cell and T cell immunomodulation (Group 2) prevents the most significant innate and adaptive immune responses following systemic high-dose AAV administration. Some study limitations should be acknowledged. First, there is an uneven distribution of AAV product exposure between Groups 1 and 2 due to the doses utilized, and the participants’ age and size in the respective cohorts. Second, while all products are based on AAV9, the manufacturing processes differ between the various sponsors, resulting in potential differences in product quality including purity profiles and CpG content.

Other AAV serotypes can also result in complement activation. For example, complement activation was observed in adult participants with Fabry disease receiving a single i.v. administration of 4D-310 in combination with prophylactic oral corticosteroids (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT04519749 and NCT05629559). The capsid component of 4D-310 is 4D-C102, which is an AAV2 capsid variant developed through a Therapeutic Vector Evolution discovery platform; 4D-C012 was generated by insertion of a unique 10–amino acid peptide that is repeated on the capsid surface. A codon-optimized version of the full-length human GLA gene has been developed by 4D Molecular Therapeutics for the treatment of Fabry disease. Tests for complement activation markers performed at various time points demonstrated that 5 study participants developed either aHUS or TMA after receiving 4D-310 in combination with prophylactic corticosteroids. Classical pathway complement activation was confirmed by an increase in SC5b-9 levels. The alternative pathway was also activated confirmed by an increase in Bb starting approximately 7 days after 4D-310 dosing. Anti-capsid IgM was significantly elevated within the first 5 days in these participants. Of note, the single participant who had the most severe aHUS was found to have had alternative complement pathway activation at baseline, a finding that may predict increased sensitivity to AAV-mediated induction of aHUS and/or TMA. In vitro complement activation assays demonstrated that the 4D-310 capsid (C102) does not directly activate complement in the absence of anti-capsid antibodies. These findings suggest that complement activation after 4D-310 dosing was mainly driven by IgM binding to C1q. This is consistent with the results of a comparative analysis of clinical trials of systemic administration of AAV9 described in this report.

Immunosurveillance after AAV gene therapy. This report highlights the importance of frequent immunosurveillance during the first 30 days after AAV dosing, including comprehensive complement and hematology panels, D-dimer, and other indicators of endothelial activation. In addition, the total anti-AAV antibody levels should be measured before and after administration of AAV gene therapies since measuring only the titer of neutralizing antibodies provides very little information about the total amount of complement-activating antibodies, such as IgM (40). As a result of the detailed kinetic profile of the innate and adaptive immune responses, we have identified the key time points for optimal evaluation of the rate of change from baseline and early identification of potential serious adverse events; the interval between days 4 and 10 after AAV dosing is really the critical period, and values on day 7 alone may not enable even the most diligent clinician to conclude that the risk of TMA is low. We have modeled the immunological event timeline in (Figure 5). Tracking the clinical status and predictive laboratory indicators will enable investigators and clinicians using future commercial gene therapy products to monitor and anticipate clinical findings, which would allow for time to increase observation, either as an outpatient or in hospital. Importantly, we have identified an approach for pretreatment using rituximab and sirolimus that protects from an early IgM and IgG response that is the key trigger to safety events in the first week following systemic gene therapy. Early recognition of the immunological events described will allow for the opportunity to implement other countermeasures, especially for the prevention and management of adverse cardiovascular events. Systemic gene therapy is one of the few medical therapies devised to date, akin to solid organ transplant, that cannot be reversed (41), therefore access to detailed safety data will help establish best practices and improve the safety of this transformative therapy.