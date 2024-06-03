Novel medications for problematic alcohol use

GABA-B receptor–positive allosteric modulators. γ-Amino butyric acid (GABA), the main inhibitory neurotransmitter of the mature mammalian brain, signals through ligand-gated chloride channels (GABA-A) and G i / o -coupled metabotropic receptors (GABA-B). The latter, assembled as dimers of GABA-B1 and -B2 subunits, hyperpolarized cells, expressing them by activating G protein–coupled inwardly rectifying potassium channels and inhibited adenylyl-cyclase activity. These actions result in a decrease of excitability or inhibition of neurotransmitter release. The diverse actions of pre- and postsynaptic GABA-B receptors have been reviewed (52). Baclofen remains the prototypical orthosteric GABA-B agonist. It was developed in the early 1960s for treatment of epilepsy and failed to show efficacy on this indication, but was it approved in 1977 for spasticity.

Foundational work by Colombo, Addolorato, and colleagues in the early 2000s provided initial support for the ability of baclofen to suppress alcohol withdrawal and intake in rats and to reduce alcohol drinking and craving in patients with AD (53–55). This was followed by a seminal clinical trial in which baclofen robustly promoted abstinence over 12 weeks in patients with severe AD and liver cirrhosis (56). Multiple clinical trials then evaluated the efficacy of baclofen in AD. Results were variable, but a meta-analysis found overall support for the efficacy of baclofen and identified dependence severity as an important cause of heterogeneity in results (19). Additional support for overall efficacy of baclofen has since been obtained; it was also found that optimal dosing may differ between men and women, with women showing higher sensitivity to dose-limiting sedative side effects (57, 58).

Baclofen is an orthosteric agonist, and its chronic use predictably results in tolerance. In many cases, this necessitates dose escalation, in turn increasing the risk of serious adverse events. With appropriate monitoring and precautions, off-label use of baclofen can be justified in those with AD, especially in patients with high dependence severity, and in those with liver disease. However, safety concerns limit the use of baclofen and its approval for AD (59). Positive allosteric modulators (PAMs) potentially offer a strategy for amplifying GABA-B receptor signaling, while minimizing these undesirable effects. PAMs bind to a distinct site on the receptor, and their binding does not directly activate downstream signaling. Instead, binding at an allosteric site shifts the receptor protein conformation toward a state in which the affinity and therefore the response to subsequent agonist binding is amplified (60). In animal models, GABA-B PAMs are devoid of tolerance (61), offering a path forward for GABA-B activation as a therapeutic mechanism in AD (62). Among GABA-B PAMs discovered, ADX71441 (63) and ASP8062 (64) showed promising preclinical activity and were nominated as clinical candidates. For ADX71441, a toxicity signal was identified and led to termination of its development, but back-up molecules are currently in development. ASP8062 cleared toxicology, and it has completed evaluation in a multisite human laboratory study sponsored by the US National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NCT05096117). This study, carried out in 60 participants with moderate-to-severe AUD according to DSM-5, assessed craving responses as a biomarker. It was completed in 2023, but results are not yet available.

Recent animal studies have shed light on mechanisms that may contribute to the efficacy of GABA-B activation in AD. Dysregulation of GABA transmission in the central nucleus of amygdala appears to promote two behaviors that are at the core of addictive disorders: choice of alcohol over natural rewards and continued use despite negative consequences. Both these behaviors were rescued by GABA-B receptor activation (65–67). If safe and well-tolerated GABA-B PAMs can be brought to the clinic, these findings should inform their use. They emphasize that, in addictive disorders, medications should be viewed as tools to facilitate a shift of behavior away from substance use and toward healthy options, rather than simply to suppress substance use (68, 69).

κ-Opioid receptor antagonists. Endogenous opioid systems play diverse roles in addictive disorders (70, 71). MORs, preferentially activated by β-endorphin (BEND), contribute to the “liking” of multiple rewards, including alcohol. In contrast, κ-opioid receptor (KOR) activation by dynorphin mediates stress reactivity and negative emotionality (72). In animal studies, prolonged brain alcohol exposure results in increased KOR activity that underlies both aversive properties of alcohol withdrawal and attenuated mesolimbic dopamine signaling (73, 74). Together, this results in a combination of negative affect and reward deficit that promotes alcohol use through negative reinforcement. In preclinical models, KOR antagonism blocks stress-induced relapse (75, 76), while administration of a KOR agonist triggers it. KOR activation promotes alcohol taking and relapse to alcohol seeking through actions in central nucleus of amygdala and the bed nucleus of stria terminalis (77–81).

These and other preclinical findings provided compelling validation of KOR antagonism as a mechanism for treatment of AD, but translation was long prevented by a lack of KOR antagonists with drug-like properties. The prototypical tool compound, nor-binaltorphimine (nor-BNI), has effects that outlast its dissociation from the receptor, due to activation of c-Jun N-terminal kinase (82). This was also found with a clinical candidate, JDTic (82), that additionally turned out to be cardiotoxic (83). More recently, the discovery of safe, short-acting KOR antagonists has allowed the therapeutic potential of KOR antagonists to be examined. A key advance was the discovery of aticaprant (successively designated LY-2456302, CERC-501, and JNJ-67953964) (84). In phase I studies, aticaprant was safe and well tolerated in volunteers without cocaine dependence and among individuals with cocaine dependence (85–87).

Despite an overwhelming body of preclinical evidence identifying KOR signaling as a mechanism behind stress-induced substance use and relapse, an initial laboratory smoking study evaluated aticaprant for its effects on smoking-related behaviors in the absence of stress and was thoroughly negative (88). A trial better aligned with insights from preclinical research was subsequently carried out under the Fast-Fail initiative of the US National Institute of Mental Health (89). Taking note of observations that KOR signaling produces a “reward-deficit,” this study recruited patients with anxiety or depression who also showed anhedonia, i.e., a decreased ability to experience pleasure. In agreement with the hypothesis tested, aticaprant showed beneficial effects on a fMRI biomarker of brain reward responses and reduced self-reported anhedonia (90). A phase II trial of aticaprant for depression was then carried out by Janssen Pharmaceuticals and was positive (91). Similar results were obtained with navacaprant, a KOR antagonist originally developed by BlackThorn Therapeutics and subsequently acquired by Neumora (NCT04221230). Phase III programs to develop KOR antagonists for anhedonic depression are currently pursued by these and other companies.

Based on the role of KORs and negative affect in AD, Domi and colleagues carried out studies to assess the potential of aticaprant as a clinical candidate in AD using rat models of alcohol-related behaviors (92). Similar to what is observed in humans, a marked increase in anxiety-like behavior is seen in rats during alcohol withdrawal, and systemic administration of aticaprant resulted in a complete reversal of this behavior. Another clinical characteristic of AD is escalation of the alcohol amounts taken. In rats, aticaprant did not influence baseline alcohol self-administration under nonescalated conditions but reversed the escalation seen following prolonged intermittent access to alcohol. Finally, in the reinstatement model of relapse to alcohol seeking, aticaprant selectively decreased reinstatement induced by a stressor. In contrast, reinstatement triggered by alcohol-associated stimuli was unaffected.

Overall, the activity profile observed in these experiments was consistent with that predicted by pioneering research on the role of KOR activation in alcohol-related behaviors carried out by others (72, 73, 78, 80, 81, 93). The findings indicate that aticaprant, and presumably other KOR antagonists, has a potential to produce beneficial clinical effects in AD by acting on negative affective states that promote alcohol use and relapse. This mechanism is attractive in its own right but can additionally be expected to complement that of naltrexone, an approved AD medication thought to inhibit alcohol reward and relapse induced by alcohol-associated stimuli (94). Because these two mechanisms target different components of AD, combining them has the potential to be additive and result in improved effect sizes. The fact that KOR antagonism reduces anhedonia and negative affective states also suggests that it is likely to meet with good patient acceptance. This would be an important feature of KOR antagonism as a treatment per se, but it could potentially also improve patient compliance with a combined treatment.