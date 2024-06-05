Generalized genetic liability to substance use disorders

Family and twin studies, as well as genetic correlations from GWAS, suggest that loci undergirding individual SUDs are likely to be largely overlapping alongside important substance-specific risk. However, the variants, genes, and pathways constituting this coheritability were yet to be identified. GWAS of individual SUDs were highly correlated, hinting at a degree of molecular similarity, but no study had identified the variants that constituted this genetic commonality. Further, given that genetic correlations across SUDs were among the largest observed for psychiatric disorders, it was hypothesized that modeling overlap across SUDs would increase sample size and discovery power in the GWAS by leveraging this genetic similarity. Figure 2 provides an illustration of how SNPs with similar effects on four simulated SUD traits might influence the genetic correlations across these traits.

Figure 2 Illustration of common SNP effect sizes that contribute to underlying latent factor of genetic risk. Simulated effects of 100 independent SNPs predicting four simulated SUD traits are plotted as a heatmap. A genetic correlation of 0.70 is assumed between all traits, consistent with genetic correlations between SUDs. When a SNP effect is more similar across all four traits, that SNP will have a larger contribution to the latent underlying genetic predisposition. A single row is circled to demonstrate such consistency across the effect sizes of a SNP on the four traits. As the risk allele for the SNP in the circled row has a similar magnitude of negative effect on all four traits, that SNP is likely contributing to the inheritance of each trait and is likely a “common” effect. Many rows follow a similar consistent pattern of effect sizes, while others do not. This highlights that a genetic correlation of 0.70 includes both SNPs that capture consistent, or shared, effects, but also SNPs that may have specific effects on each trait.

Based on this concept, in an initial study our group (Hatoum et al. 2022; ref. 88) hypothesized that a single common genetic factor would adequately explain the GWAS-derived genomic architecture underlying alcohol, tobacco, cannabis, and opioid use disorders (Figure 3A). Fitting data from the then largest GWAS of cannabis use disorder, opioid use disorder, problematic alcohol use, and problematic tobacco use to this model provided substantial support for the hypothesis that shared genomic influences contribute to genetic risk for each individual SUD. Beyond supporting this hypothesis, some additional observations arose from the initial Hatoum et al. study. First, the common genomic factor (referred to as “addiction risk factor” in that publication and herein as “generalized genetic liability to SUDs” and “SUD-g”) provided good fit to these data even when GWAS of substance use (i.e., drinks per week, cannabis use, and tobacco use) were controlled for, suggesting that generalized genetic liability to SUDs is partially independent of genomic influences on substance use. Interestingly, a similar confirmatory single-factor model that also included substance use phenotypes did not fit the data well, possibly due to low genetic correlations between tobacco dependence and drinks per week. Second, SUD-g was genetically correlated with behavioral traits associated with the development of SUDs, including executive functioning, neuroticism/negative emotionality, and risk taking, and with other psychiatric disorders, including schizophrenia, major depressive disorder, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Yet a linear combination of substance use phenotypes, behavioral correlates of SUDs, and other psychiatric disorders did not fully explain SUD-g. Taken together, the observations reported by Hatoum et al. pointed to a psychometrically valid construct representing genetic liability to multiple substance use problems and disorders that is distinct from the genetics of substance use, common behavioral correlates, and general psychopathology.

Figure 3 Leveraging genome-wide data to identify pleiotropic effects of common genetic variants on liability to multiple SUDs. (A) Large GWAS of SUDs led to the identification of the loci that shaped SUD-g, with loci implicated in the correlated genetic architecture. The top eight gene-based findings are listed. Representative data was redrawn based on a figure in (89) with permission of Springer Nature Limited, which retains rights to the reference image. (B) Corroboration of several genes implicated in the human GWAS also arises from recent meta-analyses of 5 mouse traits indexing a similar SUD-g response (94).

This genetic commonality hypothesis can be extended to a framework for discovery of loci by including the degree of SNP effects on each between-SUD genetic correlation in the model, improving the power to discover loci by leveraging the similarity in patterns of SNP effects across SUDs. This approach led to one of the largest (~1 million individuals) multivariate GWAS of SUDs to date (Hatoum et al. 2023; ref. 89) (Figure 3A). Seventeen independent genomic loci were identified in this study as significant contributors to SUD-g, and pathway analysis of gene-based results implicated genes that regulate nervous system and synapse development. Further, specific genes identified through gene-based analyses have been shown to be involved in upstream regulatory processes of the neurotransmitter dopamine (e.g., DRD2, PDE4B, BDNF, and FTO), though PDE4B and FTO likely influence more-general processes not necessarily specific to dopamine. Modeling SUD-g also led to the isolation of loci with substance-specific effects. As with prior twin models, the expectation was that variants related to specific metabolic pathways or neurotransmitter and drug-response mechanisms associated with individual drug classes would arise as substance-specific genetic effects. Consistent with this, many of the well-characterized variants that influence substance metabolism or binding, such as CHRNA5 and CHRNB2 for tobacco, ADH1B for alcohol, and the μ opioid receptor OPRM1 for opioids, acted at the substance-specific level. Some of these substance-specific effects replicate the largest associations observed in individual SUD GWAS (e.g., ADH1B for alcohol use disorder), suggesting that this residual genetic variance is also a reliable source of genetic vulnerability to SUDs.