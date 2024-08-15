Human genetics and epigenetics of alcohol use disorder

Different from the previous candidate-gene studies, GWAS is a hypothesis-free method that scans genome-wide common variants using microarray genotyping or sequencing to identify associations with study traits (Figure 1) (42, 43). Substantial progress has been made in the wave of genetic studies of AUD using GWAS (Figure 2 and Table 1).

Figure 1 Workflow of GWAS. In a typical GWAS study, participants are recruited and provide written informed consent and blood or saliva samples for DNA extraction and genotyping using microarray (“00” indicates missing genotype call). Basic quality controls are performed to remove SNPs with low minor allele frequencies (MAF), high genotype missingness rate, or violation of Hardy Weinberg Equilibrium expectations (HWE) and remove samples with high genotype missingness. Since genetic factors often differ according to ancestry, principal component analysis (PCA) is performed on the data after quality controls with reference genomes — for example, the 1000 Genomes Project (165) — to infer the genetic ancestries of the study samples and remove genetic outliers (the results from different ancestry groups can then be combined by meta-analysis). Then, the remained samples and the data after quality control are imputed for millions more variants (imputed genotypes and SNPs [IMP], labeled in purple) using reference genomes (165–168). Imputation takes advantage of known patterns of linkage disequilibrium to provide useful data for many more variants than are genotyped directly. A study trait, in the context of either case-control status (for example, AUD) or continuous measurement (for example, AUD criterion counts), is assessed in the cohort. Regression models implemented in computational tools (169–175) are applied to test the association between each variant and the studied trait within the genetically inferred population group, adjusting for covariates including age, sex, and the top principal components of ancestry. Variants with P < 5 × 10-8 are considered genome-wide significant (GWS) after multiple testing corrections for the number of independent genomic regions evaluated (176).

Figure 2 Timeline of the GWAS of AUD. Only studies with new samples are included here. Note that Sanchez-Rogie et al. (72) presented here is the GWAS of AUDIT-P in the UK Biobank. Studies with multiple ancestries are listed on the right. Numbers in the brackets are numbers of AUD cases included in the study. Table 1 highlights these studies in more detail. EUR, European; AFR, African; EAS, East Asian; LA, Latin American; SAS, South Asian.

Table 1 GWAS of AUD

In 2009, the first GWAS of AUD was conducted in a German sample comprising 487 cases of AUD and 1,358 population-based controls; no variants reached the genome-wide significant (GWS) threshold (44). In 2011, the same team augmented the sample size by recruiting more participants and identified a variant located between ADH1B and ADH1C. In this study, the polygenic risk score (PRS, a method that quantifies an individual’s genetic predisposition to a particular trait or disease by summing the effects of multiple genetic variants across the genome) for AUD was investigated for the first time to test the association with AUD in independent samples, including splitting the study samples into two halves randomly, plus two samples from the National Library of Medicine’s Database of Genotypes and Phenotypes (45). In 2010, a study of Dutch and Australian samples was the first AUD GWAS to apply imputation for missing SNPs using the HapMap reference panel (46). The study reported no GWS results for AUD, but three SNPs were identified for comorbid AUD and nicotine dependence (47). No association was identified in a general community sample in Australia, but this study discussed the polygenic nature of AUD and projected the need for larger sample size (48). Reanalyses of these cohorts were undertaken to enhance statistical power (49–52).

Insufficient degree of genetic diversity in study populations has been a persistent challenge in human genetic studies, with the majority of study participants being of European ancestry (53, 54). Including non-European populations in AUD GWAS could help illuminate the shared and specific genetic architectures across populations. Three GWAS of AUD extended the gene discovery effort to more populations (55–57). However, no GWS signals were identified in these studies. Subsequently, several GWAS of AUD were performed of East Asian samples. The first was a study of a Korean sample with 396 unrelated individuals, which identified both the ADH1B*rs1229984 and ALDH2*rs671 (58). Thus far, the well-known functional coding variants rs1229984 and East Asian–specific rs671 have been confirmed by the GWAS approach. Other studies also identified the ALDH2 region to be associated with AUD in East Asian samples (59–62), with no additional risk variants identified beyond these two regions. Meta-analyzing (a method that combine GWAS results from two or more separate cohorts) newly recruited samples with previously published summary data provides an opportunity to uncover additional risk variants. In 2014, a study involving more than 10,000 individuals of African and European ancestries was conducted, combining several cohorts. In both case-control analysis and criterion-count analysis, the ADH gene region was confirmed, and a strong association with the coding variant rs2066702 (Arg369Cys) in ADH1B was identified in African samples. Four other loci were associated with AUD in the criterion-count analysis: two in European ancestry samples and two in African ancestry samples (63). A large meta-analysis of AUD from the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium combined 28 studies of individuals of both European (n = 46,568) and African (n = 6,280) ancestries, confirming associations with the ADH gene cluster; however, no additional risk variants were discovered (64). This study also investigated the genetic correlations between AUD and many other traits, observing significant correlations with psychiatric disorders, substance use traits, and socioeconomic status (educational attainment and Townsend deprivation score). PRS derived from the European GWAS showed weaker predictions in independent African sample than the PRS derived from African GWAS, indicating limited portability of PRS across ancestries (65).

Besides DSM or ICD diagnosis, AUD can be assessed using the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT), a 10-item questionnaire developed by the WHO to measure hazardous or harmful drinking in the past year (66). Questions 1–3 are aimed at assessing alcohol consumption levels (AUDIT-C), and questions 4–10 are focused on evaluating problematic alcohol drinking (AUDIT-P). The AUDIT is useful to screen for AUDs (67, 68). Thus, such a questionnaire could be implemented as a cost-effective strategy for phenotyping samples in large-scale cohorts or biobanks.

The first two GWAS of AUDIT scores identified no association (69, 70). A later study of AUDIT in two population-based cohorts, the UK Biobank (71) and 23andMe (69), totaling 141,932 participants, identified 15 independent signals in 11 genomic loci for AUDIT total score, many of them novel (72). Four loci were associated with AUDIT-P subscore, including the ADH region, KLB (encoding β-klotho), and SLC39A8 (solute carrier family 39 [zinc transporter], member 8). Another key finding from this study is that the genetic architecture of AUDIT-P differed from AUDIT-C, and AUDIT-P is genetically correlated with AUD more strongly than AUDIT-C. Transcriptome-wide association study (TWAS) (73) identified 26 genes whose predicted gene expression in brain tissues were associated with AUDIT.

A study in the Million Veteran Program (MVP) (74) investigated both AUD and alcohol consumption (measured by AUDIT-C) in five population groups, including European, African, East Asian, Latin American, and South Asian populations (75). This study included 274,391 participants, with 55,584 diagnosed with AUD based on the ICD codes. Fifteen independent variants (after conditional analyses) in 10 loci were identified in multiple ancestries, including 10 in European, 2 in African, and 2 in Latin American ancestries. Partitioning heritability analysis to investigate how the cell type–specific functional categories of the genome contribute to the heritability of a complex disease (76) indicated that the CNS was the most significantly enriched cell type group for AUD, confirming with genetic evidence that AUD is a brain-related disorder. This study also delivered a key finding that the genetic architecture of alcohol consumption (measured by AUDIT-C) differs from that of AUD (a similar pattern was observed between AUDIT-C and AUDIT-P, ref. 72), stressing that analyzing AUD or AUDIT-P separately from alcohol consumption traits would reduce heterogeneity. Prior to these two key papers, it was not recognized that quantity/frequency versus dependence measures differed genetically and therefore biologically. Another cross-ancestry study used longitudinal data from MVP and confirmed this difference between AUD and AUDIT-C and identified novel loci with both traits. Specifically, this study identified a set of variants with effects on AUD that are not mediated through alcohol consumption (i.e., AUDIT-C) (77).

A subsequent study of problematic alcohol use (PAU), a proxy phenotype of AUD, combined AUD from the MVP and Psychiatric Genomics Consortium and AUDIT-P from UK Biobank and identified 29 independent risk variants in 435,563 EUR participants (78). In this study, the genetic correlation between AUDIT-P and AUD was estimated to be 0.71 (standard error = 0.05), justifying the proxy-phenotype meta-analysis of PAU across these data sets. This study noted the heterogeneity among these phenotypes and discussed that associations specific to each definition could have been attenuated. A total of 327 known drug-gene interactions were found for 16 associated genes, with DRD2 having the most drug interactions (n = 177) followed by BDNF (n = 68) and PDE4B (n = 36). Phenome-wide PRS analysis in the independent biobank BioVU confirmed the genetic correlations between PAU and substance use and psychiatric disorders. Pathways including reactome ethanol oxidation and ethanol and alcohol metabolism were the most significantly enriched for AUD. TWAS showed significant enrichments in several brain tissues, including the cerebellum and cortex, further illustrating the tissue-specific mechanisms of this brain-related disease. Mendelian randomization analysis (79), a set of methods that uses genetic variants as instrumental variables to estimate the causal relationship between exposure and outcome, suggested liability to substance use, psychiatric status, risk-taking behavior, and cognitive performance having causal effects on the liability to PAU.