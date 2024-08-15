Stress and substance use disorders: risk, relapse, and treatment outcomes

Stress, trauma, and adversity effects on addiction risk

Mounting evidence from population-based and clinical studies indicates statistically significant associations between social adversity, child and adult traumas, and uncontrollable and unpredictable stressful events and addiction risk (45–53). The broad categories of stressors and adverse life events linked to addiction risk are listed in Table 1. For example, research from the CDC-Kaiser ACE Study showed that individuals with a greater number of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are more prone to develop alcohol use disorder (AUD) and SUDs (52, 53). Recent evidence from a number of large-scale, longitudinal studies of children and adolescents have shown that greater social adversity and more numbers of stressful life experiences increase the likelihood of initiating drug intake and at earlier ages, as do drug-associated family environments, e.g., in which parents use substances, including in the context of prenatal exposure (54–58).

Table 1 Common adverse life events, traumas, social determinants of health, and individual-level distress states predictive of addiction risk

Notably, traumatic and repeated or chronic adverse life events during early life or in adolescence may result in dysregulation of the multilevel stress responses shown in Figure 1C. Chronic and repeated psychosocial adversity is associated with chronic activation of the HPA axis and pervasive sensitization of subjective distress and dysregulation of neurobiological responses (58–61). Early childhood trauma and maltreatment are associated with profound alterations in autonomic responses, as measured by heart rate, heart rate variability, and blood pressure responses (62–66), flattening of the diurnal cortisol response, and blunted cortisol and cardiovascular reactivity to a laboratory stressor (60–64). Such alterations in the HPA axis responses (49, 52, 58, 64, 67–72) and in the autonomic responses (54, 55, 65, 66, 73–75) have each been associated with increased addiction risk. While the severity, persistence, and psychosocial context of the maltreatment and/or adversity are important variables in the specific manifestation of the stress disruption (76) (as modeled in Figure 1C), the wealth of evidence clearly links sustained disruption of the adaptive stress responses with specific associations to risk of future substance use and misuse and related psychiatric and medical comorbidities, as illustrated in Figure 2.

CNS response to stress and risk of SUDs. Neuroimaging studies of trauma, adversity, and chronic stress, as well as prenatal drug exposure, have documented lasting changes in the structure, function, and regulation of the prefrontal cortical, limbic, and striatal brain networks involved in processing distress, emotions, reward, and higher cognitive or executive control functions (see refs. 9, 20, 52 for review). For example, structural MRI (sMRI) studies of the human brain have shown that psychosocial adversity, childhood maltreatment, adult trauma, and recent life stressors such as those listed in Table 1 are associated with lower gray matter volume in critical limbic, striatal, and prefrontal cortex regions involved in stress and reward processing, stress coping, and regulation and cognitive control (77–82). The specific areas include the orbitofrontal cortex (OFC), ventromedial prefrontal cortex (VmPFC), dorsolateral and dorsomedial prefrontal cortex (DLPFC and DMPFC), amygdala, hippocampus, and insula regions of the brain; and volume changes in these regions are associated with an increased likelihood of substance use initiation or drug escalation (54, 55, 83). Consistent with these associations of stress with gray matter volume, functional neuroimaging research has also shown that stress exposure is associated with lower medial and dorsolateral prefrontal function and greater limbic-striatal activation — as measured by functional MRI (fMRI) (17, 29, 78, 81) — a brain pattern associated with low behavioral and cognitive control over stress and reward (84–86). Importantly, a key substrate of the link between stress and addiction risk is disrupted and blunted peripheral interoceptive feedback and central stress activity, which alter striatal motivational reward circuits, increasing susceptibility to addiction.

Drug misuse effects on stress responses and regulation

Psychoactive drugs directly affect the adaptive stress response (depicted in Figure 1, A and B), powerfully activating or blunting the peripheral autonomic and HPA axis stress responses as well as affecting central, metabolic, and immune responses and modulating cognitive, emotional, and behavioral effects (refs. 9, 10; see ref. 12 for review). For example, acute administration of moderate to high doses of nicotine (87), cannabis (88), alcohol (89, 90, 91), or cocaine (92, 93) activates the autonomic, HPA, and noradrenergic stress arousal pathways (see ref. 12 for review). Most psychoactive substances, except opioids and benzodiazepines, also stimulate catecholamine release, which with chronic exposure can induce tachycardia and hypertension (10, 12). In both laboratory and real-world studies, acute alcohol consumption reduces parasympathetic tone and increases sympathetic arousal during sleep in individuals without AUD or SUD (97, 98).

While most substances acutely stimulate the HPA axis and autonomic responses, these peripheral physiological responses to substances become less-reactive and blunted with repeated and escalating use, as with drug tolerance responses (12). Furthermore, there are basal or tonic state shifts, wherein HPA axis activity may become chronically elevated. This effect has been documented with nicotine, alcohol (44, 89, 99), cocaine, and cannabis (88, 100, 101). Blunted phasic responses in cortisol reactivity akin to tolerance have been documented in binge and heavy use of cannabis, nicotine, alcohol, and opiates (49, 88, 101, 102), as have blunted stress-related cytokine responses (103, 104). Chronic and heavy alcohol and substance use can also alter autonomic processes, with long-term effects including reduced heartbeat complexity, impaired vagal function, and lower parasympathetic activity (12). In individuals with heavy alcohol use, there is dampened parasympathetic tone during sleep (105), as well as reduced resting heart rate variability (HRV) and increased reactive high-frequency HRV, which are associated with enhanced craving and relapse vulnerability (106). More importantly, the alterations in stress- and drug-related arousal and increased subjective stress have also been associated with increased drug craving and intake (89, 90, 102, 107–113). These findings suggest that disruptions in peripheral stress biology are a potential risk marker for the progression from binge and heavy drug intake to risk of SUD, and represent changes that may be targeted for intervention development (52, 107, 114).

Neural responses to binge and heavy drug use. Binge and heavy substance use also result in neurobiological alterations in stress and reward circuits that further promote drug motivation, craving, and escalated drug intake. Multiple studies have shown lower structural gray matter volume and disrupted drug- and stress-induced functional responses in corticolimbic striatal regions of the amygdala, nucleus accumbens, OFC, hippocampus, and insula, as well as multiple prefrontal regions, including the VmPFC, DLPFC, and DMPFC, in binge and heavy users of substances such as nicotine (115, 116), alcohol (99, 117–121), cocaine (122), methamphetamine (123), and heroin (124, 125) compared with controls (also see ref. 126 for review). Importantly, the peripheral disruptions described have also been associated with altered subjective emotional responses to stress and drug and changes in the striatal and prefrontal regions, suggesting the presence of changes in interoceptive circuits across levels of the stress response that may contribute to increased drug craving and intake (99, 127, 128). Thus, with binge and heavy drug use, there are significant changes in neural circuits involved in stress reactivity and motivation, as well as in stress-regulatory regions, underlying adaptive choices, decision making, self-control, and coping. A schematic of the representative disruption in the phasic peripheral and neurobiological stress response with a progression of hyperactive basal (tonic) and altered homeostasis that builds with increasing chronic and heavy drug misuse is illustrated in Figure 1D.

Stress responses and outcomes during withdrawal and abstinence

Repeated abstinence and withdrawal from chronic, binge drug intake is associated with a well-documented subjective distress state marked by negative emotions, such as anxiety, depressed mood, pain, fatigue, sleep difficulties, and other physical symptoms specific to the type of drug withdrawal (i.e., alcohol or opiates) with additional symptoms of tremor, nausea, agitation and aggression, high basal autonomic tone (basal heart rate and blood pressure) (129–135). While medical detoxification for alcohol and opiate dependence reduces physical symptoms (129, 132, 133), the heightened distress state and associated dysregulation in stress biology also occur during abstinence from cocaine, cannabis, and nicotine, and the negative emotional state, anxiety, and altered stress biology affect compulsive drug motivation and risk of relapse and treatment failure (6, 134, 136, 137). Higher levels of childhood trauma and maltreatment may exacerbate these abstinence symptoms and augment the risk of relapse and treatment failure (137, 138, 139). Notably, states of abstinence and withdrawal from nicotine, alcohol, opiates, cocaine, and cannabis are associated with blunted adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH), cortisol (140, 141, 142–148), and cytokine responses (150) to stress and to CRF administration (149). Furthermore, increased basal HPA axis markers and autonomic arousal (heart rate, HRV) have been reported in smokers and individuals with AUD (146–148, 151).

Research has also shown that the disrupted patterns of the multilevel stress response are predictive of future risk of relapse and treatment failure. Stress exposure in individuals with SUD is associated with high levels of drug craving, as with drug cue reactivity; enhanced negative mood and anxiety; high basal and blunted phasic autonomic and HPA axis responses; disrupted HRV responses; and increased relapse risk and greater drug intake in individuals with AUD (145, 151–153), nicotine use disorder (148, 154, 155), and cocaine use disorder (112, 156, 157, 158).

CNS response in drug motivation and relapse risk. Multiple fMRI, PET, and sMRI neuroimaging studies have shown disrupted limbic-striatal and prefrontal circuits involved in stress-, drug-, and drug cue–related activity that predict an increase in drug craving, drug intake, and relapse risk (86, 159). For example, hyperactivity in the limbic-striatal regions is associated with elevated levels of emotional distress and heightened drug craving (29, 160–166). Furthermore, activation patterns in the VmPFC, DLPFC, ventral striatum, and insula networks during stress and drug-cue states and in early abstinence have been documented in individuals with SUD when compared with healthy controls and in association with relapse and treatment outcomes (161–168). Studies have shown that disruptions in executive control and incentive salience networks involved in regulating stress- and cue-related drug craving and stress responses predict drug craving, relapse, and treatment outcomes in SUD (167), and there is some evidence of recovery in these circuits with abstinence (169, 170). Recent PET studies have shown lower endogenous dopamine or lower availability of dopamine receptors (171–175) and lower cannabinoid receptor binding (176) under acute stress or with chronic drug use; moreover, altered dopamine receptor binding (171–175), higher stress-related κ opioid receptor availability (171, 177), and higher cortisol-regenerating enzyme availability (178) in chronic drug misuse have been associated with greater probability of engaging in drug use, greater amount of drug intake, and greater risk of adverse outcomes in SUD.

sMRI studies have also shown greater atrophy in stress-regulatory regions of the bilateral OFC, the right medial PFC, and anterior cingulate cortex (ACC) in individuals with SUD and AUD who relapsed compared with those who remained abstinent and healthy controls (179, 180). In addition, large-scale sMRI studies have documented significant gray matter atrophy in the ACC, insula, OFC, and other prefrontal regions involved in stress regulation in individuals with SUD relative to controls (79, 181–183). Together, these findings indicate that chronic drug misuse with repeated bouts of withdrawal and abstinence results in considerable disruptions in stress circuits involved in adaptive stress responses. These disruptions occur in conjunction with the subjective distress state as well as the peripheral stress biological disruptions described above. Figure 1D presents a schematic of this disrupted neurobiological state marked by heightened basal tone and blunted phasic stress responses and dysfunctional regulatory mechanisms that prevent adaptive recovery and return to homeostasis. Such a disrupted maladaptive stress response exerts greater allostatic load, which is purported to drive increased drug craving and compulsive intake, as postulated in a number of integrated reviews on stress and addiction (2, 6, 10, 44). It is this underlying stress pathophysiology that occurs across multiple stress response domains in a feed-forward manner that is associated with greater risk of treatment failure in SUD (see Figure 3).