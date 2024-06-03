Imaging neuroinflammation in individuals with substance use disorders

Studies using PET to examine neuroinflammation have mainly focused on measures of translocator protein 18 kDa (TSPO) expression and binding. TSPO is a transmembrane protein localized in the outer mitochondrial membrane that mediates essential mitochondrial functions, such as regulating cholesterol transport steroid hormone synthesis, apoptosis, and cell proliferation (16). Within the CNS, TSPO is primarily expressed in microglia and reactive astrocytes, which are immune cells integral to the brain, and serves as a marker for immune system activation (4, 17). Several PET radiotracers have been developed to detect TSPO, including [11C]PK11195, [11C]PBR28, [11C]DAA1106, and [18F]FEPPA (4, 17). A summary of studies measuring TSPO in participants with SUD compared with nondependent controls is provided in Table 1.

Table 1 PET studies of TSPO levels in individuals with SUDs

Alcohol. Thus far, three studies have compared TSPO binding in AUD, and all found, contrary to their hypothesis, lower [11C]PBR28 volumes of distribution (V T ) in individuals with AUD compared with that in healthy, nondependent control groups (meta-analyzed in ref. 18). Kalk et al. were the first to report lower hippocampal [11C]PBR28 V T in individuals with AUD compared with individuals acting as controls and nonsignificant trends for lower [11C]PBR28 V T in the midbrain, thalamus, cerebellum, and anterior cingulate cortex (ACC) (19). However, the recruited individuals with AUD were more likely to be smokers (8 of 9) than the people in the control group (5 of 20), and differences in smoking status may had confounding effects on the study results. The findings are concordant with those of another study that reported lower [11C]PBR28 V T in individuals with AUD than in controls matched for smoking status. Post hoc analyses examining regional differences in [11C]PBR28 V T revealed a significant effect of AUD in the cerebellum and trends for the frontal cortex, striatum, and hippocampus. Additional exploratory analysis indicated that [11C]PBR28 V T negatively correlated with alcohol dependence severity and number of drinks per day in the past month (20). Kim et al. (21) found no significant group differences in whole-brain [11C]PBR28 binding between individuals with AUD and controls, but when separated by TSPO genotype (medium vs. high-affinity binding), those with the medium-affinity genotype and AUD had lower [11C]PBR28 V T than controls in the whole brain, gray matter, white matter, hippocampus, and thalamus. Although the study did not match for smoking status (10 of 19 smokers in the AUD group and no smokers in the control group), additional analyses showed no effects of smoking status on TSPO binding within the AUD group.

Despite the directionally consistent findings, they should be interpreted with the following considerations. Laurell et al. (22) reanalyzed data collected by Hillmer et al. (20) and separated total V T into ligand-specific distribution volume (V S ) and non-displaceable-binding distribution volume (V ND ). AUD compared with healthy controls demonstrated significantly lower V ND but no differences in V S (22), raising the possibility that differences in [11C]PBR28 V T between patients and controls may be attributable to non-displaceable- instead of ligand-specific binding. Second, participants’ blood cholesterol and triglyceride levels correlated inversely with [11C]PBR28 (21, 23), as cholesterol binds to TSPO for transport during steroid synthesis (24). Dyslipidemia is evidenced in AUD (25), and the lower [11C]PBR28 binding reported by PET studies may reflect greater competition from cholesterol for binding to TSPO in AUD. Third, rs6971 TSPO genotype (high-affinity binders, low-affinity binders, and mixed-affinity binders) has been shown to alter the affinity of [11C]PBR28 for TSPO (22) and lipid levels (25) and may have implications for influencing the relationship between TSPO and AUD status (21). Thus, more work is needed to conclusively identify the mechanisms underlying lower TSPO in AUD.

A study that evaluated the effects of an acute oral alcohol challenge (adjusted to achieve a blood alcohol level of 80 mg/dL) in healthy volunteers found that alcohol increased [11C]PBR28 V T by an average of 12% (26). Alcohol-induced increases in [11C]PBR28 V T correlated negatively with the subjective effects of alcohol (26). This is in line with findings from a previous study in baboons that also found higher [18F]DPA-714 V T (58%–138%) in animals exposed to an acute intravenous alcohol infusion of 0.7–1 g/L compared with alcohol-naive animals (27). Although TSPO levels were reduced 7–12 months after the alcohol infusion in the alcohol-exposed animals, levels remained higher than those in alcohol-naive animals. The mechanisms underlying the differential effects of acute versus chronic alcohol administration on brain TSPO levels require further elucidation. It has been postulated that chronic microglial activation in response to chronic alcohol use diminishes TSPO levels and the subsequent reduced immune response in AUD contributes to an enhanced susceptibility to diseases (20). In line with this, individuals with AUD showed lower peripheral cytokine response to stimulation with LPS than controls (20).

Tobacco. One study in nicotine users showed 16.8% lower whole-brain [11C]DAA1106 binding (measured as standard uptake values [SUVs]) in smokers during smoking satiety (i.e., having smoked ~15 minutes prior to scanning procedures) compared with nonsmokers on all volumes of interest (VOIs): amygdala, caudate, accumbens, hippocampus, putamen, and thalamus (28). A subsequent study showed that [11C]DAA1106 SUVs in smokers remained low, even following overnight (~12 hours) abstinence in the same VOIs as the previous study (29). Higher levels of cigarette exposure, as indicated by the depth of inhalation (29) or cigarettes per day (28), were associated with lower [11C]DAA1106 binding, which was interpreted as reduced TPSO levels. The type of cigarette also altered TSPO levels, as three-way comparisons showed that SUV was highest in nonsmokers, in the middle in nonmenthol cigarette smokers, and lowest in menthol cigarette smokers (28, 29). In contrast, another study found no significant differences in [11C]PBR28 binding (measured as V T ) between smokers (abstinent for 2–14 hours before the scan) and nonsmokers in whole brain or any of the VOIs (30). The inconsistent study findings may be attributable to differences in radioligands ([11C]PBR28 vs. [11C]DAA1106) or quantification methods (SUV vs. V T ). V T is the gold-standard quantification method that, unlike SUV, accounts for plasma radioligand concentration and potential differences in radioligand delivery to the brain (31). Yoder et al., retrospectively compared SUVs and V T from [11C]PBR28 PET scans acquired in baboons at baseline and at varying time points following LPS injections. Although regional SUV and V T were highly correlated, the slope of their relationships varied across individuals and ROIs, suggesting discrepancies between SUV and V T (31).

Stimulants. An early study using the TSPO tracer [11C](R)-PK11195 demonstrated higher binding (measured as binding potential) in individuals with a history of methamphetamine use disorder (MUD; abstinent 0.5–4 years) than healthy volunteers in the midbrain, striatum, thalamus, orbitofrontal cortex, and insular cortex (32). (R)-PK11195 binding potential was negatively correlated with the duration of abstinence in the midbrain, striatum, and thalamus, suggesting that dysregulation in neuronal immune response may normalize with prolonged abstinence (32). A later study by London et al., quantifying TSPO binding with SUV and newer generation of TSPO PET radiotracers, [11C]DAA1106, found no differences between individuals with MUD in early abstinence (<6 months) and healthy controls in whole-brain TSPO levels or any of the examined VOIs (33). Similarly, Rathitharan et al. (34) measured [18C]FEPPA V T and did not demonstrate significant group differences in TSPO binding. The inconsistent findings may be attributable to the high nonspecific binding of [11C] (R)-PK11195 compared with the newer TSPO PET tracers, PET quantification methods, or study differences in participant characteristics (e.g., early vs. prolonged abstinence or MUD severity) and additional studies are warranted.

A study of cocaine use disorder (CUD) found no significant differences in [11C]PBR28 V T between recently abstinent cocaine-dependent individuals and nondependent controls in the midbrain, striatum, cerebral cortex, ACC, medial temporal lobe, or cerebellum (35).

Cannabis. In the only clinical study examining the effects of cannabis on TSPO, long-term cannabis users (use >4 times/week for the past 12 months) had higher brain [18F]FEPPA V T than controls in total and across the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (dlPFC), medial prefrontal cortex, temporal cortex, ACC, cerebellum, and gray matter as a whole. More prominent effects were observed in a subset of individuals who met the diagnostic criteria for cannabis use disorder. Exploratory analysis in cannabis users demonstrated that [18F]FEPPA V T negatively correlated with lifetime cannabis use, which remained trending but no longer significant after controlling for sex, but not cannabis craving and dependence severity (36).

Opioids. To the best of our knowledge, no human studies have been published on the effect of opioids on brain TSPO binding.