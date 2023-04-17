Multiomics reveals multilevel control of renal and systemic metabolism by the renal tubular circadian clock

Effect of induced Bmal1 deletion in the renal tubule on the kidney rhythmic transcriptome. Inactivation of Bmal1 in the renal tubule was induced by 2-week treatment with doxycycline (DOX; 2 mg/mL in drinking water) of 8-week-old Bmal1lox/lox/Pax8-rtTA/LC1-Cre male mice (hereafter referred to as cKOt mice) (12, 26). Their littermate controls (Bmal1lox/lox mice; hereafter referred to as control mice) received the same DOX treatment. Kidneys and plasma were collected 1 month after the end of DOX treatment from mice maintained under a standard 12 hour light/12 hour dark cycle with ad libitum feeding (sampled every 4 hours over a 24 hour cycle; 5 independent replicates). We subsequently investigated temporal gene expression in the kidney using RNA-Seq and performed a differential rhythmicity analysis using dryR (27) (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI167133DS1). This analysis is based on multiple harmonic linear regression with a subsequent model selection approach that assigned transcripts to 5 different models according to their rhythmic or nonrhythmic expression pattern in control and cKOt mice (Supplemental Figure 1A). Transcripts assigned to model 1 (nonrhythmic) did not exhibit rhythmicity in both conditions. Model 2 (loss-of-rhythm) comprised transcripts that lost their rhythmic expression pattern in cKOt mice; model 3 (gain-of-rhythm) represented transcripts that gained rhythmicity in cKOt mice; and transcripts that exhibited unaltered rhythms in both genotypes were assigned to model 4 (unaltered rhythm). If the rhythms were altered in acrophase and/or amplitude, transcripts were classified as model 5 (altered rhythm). Transcripts that could not be clearly assigned to one of these models were named “unassigned” (model 0) (Supplemental Figure 1A). Of all detected transcripts, 33.9% (sum of models 2, 4 and 5) and 31.1% (sum of models 3, 4 and 5) were rhythmic in kidneys of control and cKOt mice, respectively (Figure 1A). While the majority (67.7%) of rhythmic transcripts in at least 1 genotype demonstrated unaltered rhythm (system-driven transcripts), 16.7% of transcripts lost their rhythmicity in cKOt mice (BMAL1-driven transcripts), 9.2% gained rhythmicity (transcripts that became rhythmic after the deletion of Bmal1), and 6.4% exhibited altered rhythm (BMAL1-modulated transcripts) (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1B). Rhythmic transcripts that lost rhythmicity in cKOt mice (model 2) did not present clear phase enrichment but did show higher amplitudes (Figure 1, C and D), as expected for direct BMAL1 target genes in clock-deprived animals (27). Transcripts from models 3 and 4 exhibited a bimodal distribution of phases and lower amplitudes (Figure 1, C and D), suggesting that they were likely driven by systemic signals. Transcripts with altered rhythm in cKOt mice (model 5) demonstrated a bimodal distribution only in cKOt mice, while the phase was not biased in controls, which was expected for genes regulated by both the circadian clock and systemic signals (27). The phase of these genes was shifted by about –4 or +4 hours and also presented a lower amplitude in cKOt mice than in control mice (Figure 1, C and D and Supplemental Figure 1C). As shown in Figure 1E, a substantial number of transcripts (more than 50%) from models 2, 3, 4, and 5 also displayed a differential mean expression. The differential mean expression was even higher among transcripts with differential rhythmicity (models 2, 3, and 5) suggesting a link between rhythmicity and differential expression (Figure 1E) (27).

Figure 1 Alterations of renal transcriptome and renal proteome in cKOt mice. (A) Donut charts showing the percentage of rhythmic, nonrhythmic and unassigned renal transcripts in control (Ctrl) and cKOt mice. (B) Histogram showing the number and percentage of renal rhythmic transcripts assigned to dryR rhythmicity models. (C) Histogram showing the acrophase distribution of renal transcripts assigned to dryR rhythmicity models 2, 3, 4, and 5. Red dashed lines: kernel density estimates. (D) Cumulative number of renal transcripts assigned in the indicated rhythmicity pattern in function of amplitude. (E) Donut charts showing the proportion of renal transcripts displaying a differential mean expression according to limma R package (72) in Ctrl versus cKOt mice for each dryR rhythmicity model. (F) Donut charts showing the percentage of rhythmic, not rhythmic, and unassigned renal proteins in Ctrl and cKOt mice. (G) Histogram showing the number and percentage of renal rhythmic proteins assigned to dryR rhythmicity models. (H) Histogram showing the acrophase distribution of renal proteins assigned to dryR rhythmicity models 2, 3, 4, and 5. Red dashed lines: kernel density estimates. (I) Cumulative number of renal proteins assigned in the indicated rhythmicity pattern in function of amplitude. (J) Donut charts showing the proportion of renal proteins displaying a differential mean expression according to limma R package in control (Ctrl) versus cKOt mice for each dryR rhythmicity model.

Effect of induced Bmal1 deletion in the renal tubule on the kidney rhythmic proteome. To decipher the relationship between the rhythmic transcriptome and proteome, we performed, in parallel, a proteomic analysis of kidneys from control and cKOt mice. A total of 3,809 proteins were quantified in both control and cKOt kidney samples (Supplemental Table 2). dryR analysis revealed 18.9% and 21.4% of rhythmic proteins in kidneys of control and cKOt mice, respectively (Figure 1F). Among proteins rhythmic in at least 1 genotype, a surprisingly high number (32.8%) gained rhythmicity in the kidneys of cKOt mice, while only 24.3% proteins lost their rhythmicity, 8.2% had altered rhythmicity, and 34.7% showed unaltered rhythm (Figure 1G). Interestingly, only proteins in model 4 (unaltered rhythm) showed a clear bimodal phase distribution as expected for system-driven proteins. Proteins in other models did not display clear biased distribution of phases, likely because of the relatively low number of rhythmic proteins compared with mRNAs (Figures 1H and Supplemental Figure 1D). There was no clear tendency for phase-shift distribution for proteins from model 5 (Supplemental Figure 1E). Proteins that gained or lost rhythmicity (models 2 and 3) showed higher amplitudes compared with the other groups (Figure 1I). While this was expected for model 2 proteins that are likely directly regulated by BMAL1, this was more surprising for proteins that gained rhythmicity (model 3). This suggested that the deletion of Bmal1 generated compensatory mechanisms that induced the rhythmicity of new proteins in response to a potential modification of renal tubular functions.

Strikingly, a high number of proteins — more than 80% — from all models exhibited differential mean expression between control and cKOt mice (Figure 1J), demonstrating the substantial effect of Bmal1 deletion on the renal proteome.

Relationship between the rhythmic transcriptome and the proteome in kidneys of control and cKOt mice. Global pairwise comparison of rhythmic mRNA and proteins revealed that only approximately 20% of rhythmic mRNAs encoded rhythmic proteins in the kidneys of control and cKOt mice, while only approximately 37% of rhythmic proteins were encoded by rhythmic mRNAs (Figure 2A). This is consistent with previous results that showed that most rhythmic mRNAs encode nonrhythmic proteins and that most rhythmic proteins are regulated at the posttranscriptional levels (28–31). These data were confirmed by a weak correlation in model-to-model comparisons of rhythmicity patterns between mRNAs and proteins that they encode (Figure 2B). However, a strong correlation was found between fold-changes in mean expression levels of mRNA and protein pairs in control versus cKOt mice (Figure 2C, Pearson’s R correlation coefficient: 0.4626: P value<0.0001). A comparison of phase distributions revealed a tendency in both control and cKOt mice for a phase delay of approximately 2-to-6 hours between mRNA and protein expression likely explained by the time of accumulation of proteins after the peak of mRNA synthesis (Figure 2D) (28). Pathway analysis based on over representation analysis (ORA) of mRNAs or proteins exhibiting differential mean expression between control and cKOt mice revealed a substantially similar set of molecular pathways modified on both mRNA and protein levels. Among 30 altered protein pathways, as many as 20 were already affected at the mRNA level (Figure 2E and Supplemental Tables 3 and 4). Notably, xenobiotic detoxification; FA metabolism; proliferator-activated receptor agonist (PPAR) signaling; peroxisomal function; and nicotinate, NAM, and tryptophan metabolism pathways were commonly affected.

Figure 2 Comparison of changes observed in renal transcriptome and proteome. (A) Venn diagram showing the number of rhythmic transcripts and proteins among all detected pairs in control (Ctrl) and cKOt mice. (B) Table showing the frequency of transcripts and proteins pairs falling in the same dryR rhythmicity model. (C) Scatter plot and regression line with 95% confidence intervals of log 2 fold changes in mean expression between Ctrl and cKOt mice at transcriptional (x axis) and protein (y axis) levels. (D) Histogram showing the distribution of the acrophase shift between transcripts and proteins in Ctrl (upper panel) or cKOt (lower panel) mice. Red dashed lines: kernel density estimates. (E) Scatter plot of all KEGG metabolic pathways significantly altered (P adj < 0.25) in both transcriptomic and proteomic renal data sets. Results are based on over representation analyses (ORA) of transcripts or proteins showing a significantly altered mean expression (P adj < 0.05 obtained with limma R package) with an absolute fold change > 1.2. The size of each dot depends on the number of transcripts or proteins, or components, of the pathway significantly affected in cKOt mice. Pathways are sorted from the lower to the higher value obtained by multiplication of P adj of both data sets.

Consequences of Bmal1 deletion in the renal tubule on kidney and plasma metabolomes. Out of 814 metabolites quantified in the kidneys of control and cKOt mice, only approximately 20% were rhythmic (Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 5). While a majority of metabolites were rhythmic in both genotypes, 25 and 39 were rhythmic only in control or in cKOt mice, respectively (Figure 3B). Accordingly, the global distributions of phases (Figure 3C) and amplitudes (Figure 3D) of rhythmic metabolites were highly similar between controls and cKOt. Overall, approximately 50% of detected metabolites exhibited differential levels in control and cKOt kidneys, suggesting that the deletion of Bmal1 has a greater effect on the abundance of metabolites than on their rhythmicity (Figure 3E). Numerous important metabolic components displayed substantial changes in their mean abundance between kidneys of control and cKOt mice, including carnitine, NAD+, flavin adenine dinucleotide (FAD+), and flavin mononucleotide (FMN) (Figure 3F). Notably, analysis of metabolite categories revealed that those related to energy production or cofactors and vitamins showed a tendency for reduced abundance, whereas lipids displayed an increased abundance in cKOt (Supplemental Table 5 and Figure 3E). In subcategories of lipids, a substantial reduction was observed for acyl-carnitines, whereas long-chain FAs and monoacylglycerols were enriched in the kidneys of cKOt mice (Supplemental Figure 2A).

Figure 3 Alterations of renal and plasma metabolomes in cKOt mice. (A) Donut charts showing the percentage of rhythmic, nonrhythmic, and unassigned renal metabolites in control (Ctrl) and cKOt mice. (B) Venn diagram showing the number of rhythmic metabolites in kidneys of Ctrl and cKOt mice. (C) Histogram showing the acrophase distribution of rhythmic metabolites in kidneys of Ctrl and cKOt mice. Red dashed lines: kernel density estimates. (D) Cumulative number of rhythmic metabolites in Ctrl and cKOt mice in function of amplitude. (E) Donut charts showing the proportion of renal metabolites showing an increased, decreased, or not significantly altered mean level according to limma R package in cKOt versus Ctrl mice for each class of metabolites. (F) Volcano plot depicting metabolites significantly (P adj < 0.05) more abundant (purple dots) or less abundant (yellow dots) in kidneys of cKOt mice compared with Ctrl mice. (G) Donut charts showing the percentage of rhythmic, nonrhythmic, and unassigned plasma metabolites in Ctrl and cKOt mice. (H) Venn diagram showing the number of rhythmic metabolites in plasma of Ctrl and cKOt mice. (I) Histogram showing the acrophase distribution of rhythmic metabolites in plasma samples of Ctrl and cKOt mice. Red dashed lines: kernel density estimates. (J) Volcano plot depicting metabolites significantly (P adj < 0.05) more abundant (purple dots) or less abundant (yellow dots) in the plasma of cKOt mice compared with Ctrl mice. (K) Donut charts showing the proportion of plasma metabolites showing an increased, decreased, or not significantly altered mean level according to limma R package in cKOt versus Ctrl mice for each class of metabolite. (L) Temporal plots showing the plasma concentration, dryR rhythmicity model, and limma R package result of mean expression comparison between Ctrl and cKOt mice for carnitine, acetylcarnitine, propionylcarnitine, and creatinine in plasma metabolomes of Ctrl and cKOt mice.

Absolute quantitation and dryR analysis of 599 metabolites was also performed on the plasma of the same control and cKOt mice. We retained 333 metabolites detected in all samples for further analyses (Supplemental Table 6). In contrast to the kidney, a high percentage (approximately 60%) of plasma metabolites were rhythmic in control and cKO mice (Figure 3G). Most of them were identically rhythmic in the plasma of both control and cKOt mice and a few were rhythmic only in control or cKOt mice (Figure 3H). In both genotypes, rhythmic plasma metabolites displayed a unimodal phase distribution with a broad peak around Zeitgeber time 0 (ZT0) (Figure 3I). Differential analysis of plasma concentrations of metabolites from different categories revealed an increase in many phosphathidylcholines, triglycerides, and sphingomyelines in the plasma from cKOt mice (Figures 3J and Supplemental Figure 2B). However, the most important difference was observed for carnitine and its derivatives acetylcarnitine and propionylcarnitine, which were substantially reduced in cKOt, while creatinine was increased (Figure 3, K and L).

The circadian clock in the renal tubule controls multiple pathways of NAD+ replenishment. Based on these observations, we focused our attention on the effect of Bmal1 deletion on NAD+ metabolism. NAD+ is a cofactor for more than 400 enzymatic redox reactions, many of which are critical to cell metabolism. NAD+ biosynthetic pathways differ widely across tissues and display tissue-specific preference for different NAD+ precursors. Imbalance in renal NAD+ has been proposed as a causative factor for progression from acute kidney injury (AKI) to CKD (32, 33). Our metabolome analysis revealed a reduction in NAD+ levels in the kidneys of cKOt mice to a degree comparable to that observed in AKI, with a reduction of approximately 20% (34) (Figure 4). In addition, joint analysis of omics data sets showed substantial modifications in principal pathways contributing to the maintenance of intracellular NAD+. A dramatic reduction was observed in both mRNA and protein levels of NAM phosphoribosyltransferase (NAMPT), the rate-limiting enzyme in the NAD+ salvage pathway that converts NAM, a metabolite mostly derived from local NAD+ cleavage by NAD+-consuming enzymes, into NAM mononucleotide (NMN) (35). Lower expression in the kidneys of cKOt mice was also observed for the nicotinate riboside kinase (NRK1) that can produce NMN from NAM riboside (NR). Expression of CD73, an enzyme that opposes NRK1 action by converting NMN into NR was substantially increased in the kidneys of cKOt mice both at mRNA and protein levels. While the quantitative role of NRK1 in NAD+ production in the kidney remains unknown, this enzyme is expressed at high levels in the renal proximal tubule (36). Importantly, both Nampt and Nrk1 displayed circadian clock-dependent rhythmicity, as previously shown in the liver (37). Interestingly, while the renal content of NAM is only slightly decreased and NR is not modified in the kidneys of cKOt mice, there was an approximately 30% reduction in NMN levels. The effect of impairment in salvage pathway on the NAD+ pool might be partially alleviated by compensatory mechanisms affecting 2 other NAD+ synthesis pathways, namely the de novo NAD+ synthesis pathway and the Preiss-Handler pathway, which, respectively, use circulating tryptophan and nicotinic acid (NA) to produce the NAD+ precursor NA mononucleotide (NAMN). No difference in abundance of tryptophan and kynurenine suggested that there were no alterations in the initial steps of the de novo pathway, despite downregulation of the kynurenine formamidase (AFMID) enzyme (Figure 4 and Supplemental Figure 3). However, 3 enzymes involved in the last steps of the de novo pathway, namely kynurenine 3-monooxygenase (KMO), 3-hydroxyanthranilate 3,4-dioxygenase (HAAO), and the rate limiting nicotinate-nucleotide pyrophosphorylase (QPRT) were upregulated in the kidneys of cKOt mice (Figure 4 and Supplemental Figure 3). Moreover, the rate limiting enzyme of the Preiss-Handler pathway, nicotinate phosphoribosyltransferase (NAPRT), was overexpressed, as well as NAMN adenylyltransferase 3 (NMNAT3), an enzyme converting NAMN into the NAD+ precursor NA adenine dinucleotide (NAAD). The purine nucleoside phosphorylase (PNP), an enzyme that mostly produces NA from NA riboside (NAR) was upregulated at both transcript and protein levels (Supplemental Figure 3). Finally, the expression of the Nicotinamide nucleotide transhydrogenase (NNT), an enzyme that produces NAD+ from NADH pool in mitochondria was dramatically increased at the protein level. This suggests the activation of a compensatory pathway to counteract the deficient NAD+ synthesis in cKOt animals.

Figure 4 Alteration of renal NAD+ metabolism in cKOt mice. Schematic of the NAD+ metabolism depicting enzymes and metabolites involved in NAD+ synthesis from NAM, NAM riboside, nicotinic acid, and tryptophan (upper part). Enzymes in blue are involved in NAD+ synthesis, while enzymes in red are NAD+-consuming. Enzymes surrounded with red are rate limiting. Numbers link components of the pathway to temporal plots depicted in the lower part of the Figure. Temporal plots of major renal metabolites (peach), transcripts (yellow), and proteins (green) involved in NAD+ metabolism detected in renal transcriptomic, proteomic or metabolomic data sets in control (Ctrl) and cKOt mice. On each plot are mentioned the rhythmicity model and P adj obtained, respectively, from the dryR comparison of rhythmicity patterns and the limma R package mean expressions comparison in Ctrl and cKOt mice. CD73, cluster of differentiation 73 also known as ecto-5′-nucleotidase; NADK, NAD+ kinase; NADSYN1, glutamine-dependent NAD+ Synthetase; NAMPT, nicotinamide phosphoribosyltransferase; NAPRT, nicotinate phosphoribosyltransferase; NMNAT3, nicotinamide nucleotide adenylyltransferase isoform 3; NNT, NADP transhydrogenase; NRK1, nicotinamide riboside kinase 1; PARPs, poly(ADP-ribose) polymerases; PNP, purine nucleoside phosphorylase; QPRT, quinolinate phosphoribosyltransferase; SIRTs, sirtuins.

Impaired FA transport, carnitine shuttle, and β-oxidation in cKOt mice. Both transcriptome and proteome pathway analyses and changes in the kidney tissue metabolome suggested alterations in FA metabolism in the kidneys of cKOt mice. We performed a detailed analysis of changes in the levels of mRNAs, proteins, and metabolites related to different steps of FA metabolism, the principal source of energy in the proximal tubule. As shown in Figure 5, expression of CD36 and SLC27A2 (FATP2), 2 major FA transporters in the proximal tubule (38), were reduced in the kidneys of cKOt mice at both the mRNA and protein levels. Interestingly, kidney tissue levels of FA were increased, especially during the inactive phase (Figures 5 and Supplemental Figure 4A), probably due to impairments in downstream steps of FA metabolism. Palmitoyl-CoA levels were decreased, but no clear tendency was observed for expression of different members of the acyl-CoA-synthetase family (Figure 5 and Supplemental Figure 4B). Expression of carnitine palmitoyltransferase 1A (CPT1a) and of carnitine-acylcarnitine translocase (CACT or SLC25A20), enzymes critical for the transfer of long-chain FA through the outer and inner mitochondrial membranes, respectively, were substantially reduced in the kidneys of cKOt mice (Figure 5). This reduction was paralleled by a decrease in tissue levels of majority of acylcarnitines (Figure 5 and Supplemental Figure 5A). A substantial reduction in expression was also observed for carnitine palmitoyltransferase 2 (CPT2), an enzyme that catalyzes the formation of acyl-CoAs from acylcarnitines and CoA, a step preceding β-oxidation (Figure 5). mRNA and protein expression of short-chain, medium-chain, long-chain, and very-long-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenases (ACADS, ACADM, ACADL, and ACADVL, respectively) which catalyze the rate-limiting step of β-oxidation, were substantially decreased in cKOt mice (Figure 5 and Supplemental Figure 5B). Finally, the decrease in acetyl-carnitine levels was correlated with reduced expression of carnitine acetyltransferase (CRAT), an enzyme that catalyzes the exchange of acyl groups between carnitine and CoA. Collectively, these data demonstrated multilevel impairment in the metabolism of FA in kidneys of cKOt mice. Interestingly, reduced expression of enzymes involved in FA transport and β-oxidation was paralleled by substantial modifications in PPARs, a family of FA-activated nuclear receptors, with attenuated expression of Pparα and Pparγ and a dramatic increase in Pparβ/δ expression in cKOt mice (Supplemental Figure 6).

Figure 5 Alterations of renal fatty acid metabolism in cKOt mice. Schematic (center) and temporal plots (edges) of FA metabolism depicting major renal metabolites (peach), transcripts (yellow), and proteins (green) involved in FA entry and activation, acyl-carnitine shuttle into mitochondria, and acyl-CoA β-oxidation. Proteins surrounded with red are rate limiting. Numbers link components of the schematic to temporal plots. Rhythmicity model and P adj obtained, respectively, from the DryR comparison of rhythmicity pattern and limma R package mean expressions comparison in Ctrl and cKOt mice are mentioned in each plot. ACADL, acyl-coenzyme A dehydrogenase, long chain; ACSL4, acyl-CoA synthetase long chain family member 4; CACT, mitochondrial carnitine/acylcarnitine carrier protein; CD36, cluster of differentiation 36 also known as fatty acid translocase (FAT); CPT1A, Carnitine palmitoyltransferase 1A; CPT2, carnitine palmitoyltransferase 2; CRAT, carnitine O-acetyltransferase; FATP2, fatty acid transport protein 2.

The circadian clock in the renal tubule controls renal and systemic carnitine levels. The metabolome data of kidney tissue (Figure 3E and Figure 6A) and plasma (Figure 3K) revealed a substantial reduction in carnitine abundance in cKOt mice throughout the entire circadian cycle. The maintenance of intracellular carnitine levels is critical for FA oxidation and energy production. In the kidney proximal tubule, 2 mechanisms contribute to the control of intracellular carnitine levels, i.e., transcellular carnitine reabsorption and carnitine biosynthesis. These latter data confirm and extend results by Nikolaeva, et al. who showed at 2 time-points (ZT4 and ZT16) that Bmal1 deletion results in a drop in plasma carnitine levels (12). These results tempted us to explore the role of the renal tubular circadian clock in the renal handling of carnitine and in the control of tissue carnitine levels in the kidney and other tissues. The kidney is the major site of carnitine biosynthesis (Figure 6B) (39). As shown in Figure 6C, kidney levels of N6-trimethyllysine (TML), the first metabolite of carnitine synthesis pathway, were not different between control and cKOt mice. Expression of N6-trimethyllysine dioxygenase (TMLHE) which catalyzes the transformation of TML into hydroxy-N6-trimethyllysine (HTML) was not different between genotypes. The identity of the second enzyme, HTML aldolase (TMLHA), which catalyzes the transformation of HTML into 4-N-trimethylaminobutyraldehyde (TMABA), remains unclear. However, expression of TMABA dehydrogenase (TMABADH or ALDH9A1), which converts TMABA into deoxycarnitine, was reduced both at the mRNA and protein levels in cKOt mice. Interestingly, deoxycarnitine levels were increased in the kidneys of cKOt mice. Finally, mRNA encoding the last and rate-limiting enzyme in the enzymatic chain, γ-butyrobetaine dioxygenase (BBOX1), was significantly increased in the kidneys of cKOt mice.

Figure 6 Carnitine metabolism and renal handling in cKOt mice. (A) Temporal plot showing the renal carnitine content in Ctrl and cKOt mice. (B) Schematic of renal carnitine synthesis pathway where BBOX1 (surrounded with red) is the rate limiting enzyme. (C) Temporal plots of major renal metabolites (peach), transcripts (yellow) and proteins (green) involved in carnitine synthesis detected in kidneys of Ctrl and cKOt mice. (D) Schematic of renal carnitine handling in proximal tubules: OCTN2 (SLC22A5) transporter (surrounded in red) is rate limiting for apical reabsorption of filtered carnitine. (E) Temporal plots showing the relative expression of renal carnitine transporters in kidneys of Ctrl and cKOt mice. Numbers link components of B to temporal plots. (F–H) Carnitine concentrations in plasma (F) or urine (G) and carnitine-excreted fraction (H) in Ctrl and cKOt mice before DOX treatment (baseline), 3 or 7 days after the beginning of the DOX treatment (3d or 7d DOX), and 2 weeks after the end of DOX treatment (14d post-DOX). (I) Carnitine content in liver, brain, skeletal muscle (right rectus femoris), and heart of Ctrl and cKOt mice 4 weeks after the end of DOX treatment. Throughout the Figure, the rhythmicity model obtained from dryR and P adj value obtained from limma mean expressions comparison in Ctrl and cKOt mice are mentioned on temporal plots. Results in panels F to I are mean ± SEM (n= 4 in each genotype) determined by 2-way ANOVA and Sidak’s multiple comparison posthoc tests. OCT2, organic cation transporter 2 (OCT2); BBOX1, γ-butyrobetaine hydroxylase 1; HTML, hydroxytrimethyllysine; OCTN2, organic cation transporter novel family member 2 (SLC22A5); TMABA, trimethylaminobutyraldehyde; TMABADH, trimethylaminobutyraldehyde dehydrogenase; TMLHA, hydroxyl-trimethyl-lysine aldolase; TMLHE, trimethyl-lysine hydrolase ϵ.

Carnitine is freely filtered by renal glomeruli and approximately 98% is reabsorbed in the proximal tubule (Figure 6D). At the apical membrane, carnitine is transported inside the cell via the sodium-coupled carnitine transporter SLC22A5 (OCTN2) (40). The basolateral carnitine extrusion is less well characterized, but a role of organic cation transporter 2 (SLC22A2 or OCT2) in this process has been proposed (41, 42). Analysis of the diurnal transcriptome and proteome revealed that both mRNA and protein expression of SLC22A5 were dramatically reduced in the kidneys of cKOt mice throughout the entire circadian cycle, whereas expression of SLC22A2 was slightly increased (Figure 6E). In a kinetic experiment, there was no difference in plasma carnitine levels between control and cKOt mice at baseline, before DOX treatment (Figure 6F). However, 3 days after the beginning of the DOX treatment, a reduction in plasma carnitine concentration was already observed in cKOt mice. Similar levels of urinary carnitine excretion in the 2 genotypes (Figure 6G) and reduction in fractional excretion of carnitine in cKOt mice (FE, Figure 6H) indicated that a reduction in plasma carnitine levels occurred in parallel with decreased carnitine reabsorption in the kidney. Analysis of tissue carnitine levels demonstrated reduction in heart, brain, and muscle, but not in the liver (Figure 6I). Despite a substantial decrease in the muscle carnitine content (approximately 50%), there was no difference in spontaneous or running-wheel activities between control and cKOt mice (Supplemental Figure 7).

Consequences of Bmal1 deletion on mitochondrial activity. We found that cKOt mice showed deficient β-oxidation associated with deficient carnitine transport, which led to a decreased concentration of acetyl-CoA, an important fuel of the tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle. In addition, cKOt mice presented decreased production of NAD+, a key coenzyme of sirtuins including SIRT3, which is an important regulator of mitochondrial activity (43, 44). Therefore, we speculated that mitochondrial activity might be perturbed in cKOt mice. To test this hypothesis, we measured the activity of the different mitochondrial complexes at 2 time points (ZT4 and ZT16) in the kidneys of control and cKOt mice. The activity of complex IV was unaffected and the activity of complex I was rhythmic and not significantly impacted by the deletion of Bmal1 (Figure 7, A and B). The activity of complex II was reduced in cKOt mice compared with controls at ZT4; however, it caught up to controls at ZT16, surprisingly gaining rhythmicity in cKOt mice (Figure 7, A and C). As shown in Figure 7D, the time-dependent activity of complex I was associated with rhythmicity in a number of complex I proteins (model 4), while the gain of rhythmicity of complex II was associated with a gain of rhythmicity in some proteins of the complex (model 3). The decreased activity of this complex at ZT4 could be the result of a deficient SIRT3-dependent deacetylation of the complex II catalytic subunit SDHA in cKOt mice caused by the decrease in NAD+ concentration (45, 46). Additional analysis of metabolomics data showed that the levels of fumarate and malate, metabolites downstream of complex II in the TCA cycle (Figure 7E), were increased in cKOt (Figure 7F). This increase was particularly significant at ZT16 (Figure 7, G and H) when SDHA was supposed to be deacetylated by SIRT3 (37). These data suggest that the TCA cycle is likely partially blocked downstream of complex II in cKOt mice. This block could also be caused by the decreased abundance of acetyl-CoA (Figure 5), which is a critical reagent for the synthesis of citrate by citrate synthase. Therefore, the decreased NAD+ and Acetyl-CoA synthesis in cKOt mice may both contribute to the perturbation of the TCA cycle.