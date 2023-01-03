The Notch1/CD22 signaling axis disrupts Treg function in SARS-CoV-2–associated multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children

Increased CD4+ T cell activation and Treg destabilization in MIS-C. To elucidate the immune-dysregulatory mechanisms operative in MIS-C, we studied an international cohort of 45 children with MIS-C and 50 children with COVID-19 from centers in the United States, Italy, and Turkey (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI163235DS1 and the Patient cohorts section in Methods). For comparison, 5 children with Kawasaki disease (KD), 12 adults with COVID-19, and 18 pediatric healthy controls were also evaluated. All patients with MIS-C met the CDC Case Definition for MIS-C (46), whereas 93% fulfilled the WHO case definition (47–49). Fever was universal in patients with MIS-C, and rash (49%), conjunctivitis (58%), and GI symptoms (96%) were also common. Children with MIS-C had high inflammation (median C-reactive protein [CRP] 16.0 mg/dL, IQR 7.8–24.0); lymphopenia (median absolute lymphocyte count of 0.91 × 103/mL, IQR 0.53–1.35); and coagulopathy (median D-dimer 3.1 mcg/mL, IQR 1.5–6.2). Over 90% of patients with MIS-C had positive SARS-CoV-2 serologies. A total of 18 of 45 (40%) were considered to have severe MIS-C, defined by admission to the intensive care unit (ICU), the need for vasopressor support, and/or the development of coronary artery aneurysms. The demographics and key clinical findings in the respective patient groups are delineated in Supplemental Table 1.

To further delineate the CD4+ T cell dynamics in MIS-C, we carried out single-cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq) analysis on CD4+ T cells from the peripheral blood of 4 healthy controls, 3 patients with MIS-C sampled prior to treatment, and another 5 patients with MIS-C sampled after treatment. We first mapped our transcriptomic data to a reference human PBMC data set using Azimuth (50), thereby delineating 6 subsets of CD4+ T cells (Figure 1, A and B). We further performed a graph-based clustering analysis using Seurat, which uncovered 16 clusters. Eight of these clusters (clusters 1–8) were enriched in cells annotated as CD4 naive by Azimuth and expressing genes associated with a naive CD4+ T cell profile (e.g., CCR7 and SELL), and 5 (clusters 10–14) were enriched in activated CD4+ T cells (CD69), including 1 with high NF-κB signaling (cluster 10; NFKB1). The final 3 clusters encompassed a mix of naive and activated cells, including 1 cluster delineated by virus-sensing gene transcripts (cluster 9; IFIT2, IFIT3), 1 cluster enriched in Treg transcripts (cluster 15; FOXP3), and another with mitotic cells (cluster 16; TRBC1) (Supplemental Figure 1, A–F). Prior to treatment, patients with MIS-C exhibited prominent expansion of cluster 10, enclosing both cells annotated as Tconv cells and Tregs by Azimuth. Cluster 10 was characterized by increased NFKB1 expression and NF-κB signaling and contracted following immunomodulatory therapy (Supplemental Figure 1, A–F).

Figure 1 Increased CD4+ T cell activation and Treg destabilization in MIS-C. Circulating CD4+ T cells from control and pre- and post-treatment MIS-C individuals were studied with 10x Genomics. (A) Uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) of normalized and harmonized data set, split by disease group and color coded by cell type. Cell identities were defined by mapping the data to a reference human PBMC data set with Azimuth. (B) Frequencies (percentage) of each cell type among total CD4+ T cells for each patient, as determined with scRNA-Seq. (C and D) Data on log 2 fold change (LFC) in gene expression derived from independent pseudobulk DEA of pretreatment MIS-C patients versus healthy controls (x axis) and of pretreatment MIS-C versus post-treatment MIS-C patients (y axis) in Tregs (C) and activated Tconv cells (D). For each cell type, genes differentially expressed (P < 0.2) in pretreatment MIS-C versus both control and post-treatment individuals are highlighted (blue: LFC <0, red: LFC >0). (E and F) Heatmaps of all genes found to be significantly (P < 0.05) differentially expressed in Tregs (E) and Tconv cells (F) according to pseudobulk DEA comparing results for pretreatment MIS-C versus control and pretreatment MIC-C versus post-treatment individuals. (G and H) LFC distributions of genes belonging to each of the corresponding enriched hallmarks. GSEA was run against the MSigDB hallmark database using ranked LFCs derived from pseudobulk DEAs of Tregs from pretreatment MIS-C patients versus controls. adj, adjusted; tx, treatment.

To further decipher differences in CD4+ T cell transcriptomic programs between patient groups, we also performed pseudobulk differential expression analysis (DEA) with a focus on both Tregs (cells found in cluster 15 or delineated as Tregs by Azimuth) and Tconv cells (cells found in clusters 9–14 and delineated as activated Tconv cells by Azimuth). We aggregated gene expression data at the patient level for Tregs and activated Tconv cells and performed pairwise comparisons of MIS-C pretreatment, post-treatment, and control groups using DESeq2. The DEAs were followed by gene set enrichment analyses (GSEA) against the MSigDB Hallmark collection and using the ranked log 2 fold changes as input, which reinforced our prior observations of NF-κB pathway activation in pretreatment MIS-C samples, not only in Tconv cells but also in Tregs (Figure 1, C–H, and Supplemental Figure 1, G and H). Pathways that were up regulated in the MIS-C pretreatment group included mTORC1, whose hyperactivity has been previously noted to mediate Treg destabilization (Figure 1, C–H, and Supplemental Figure 1, G and H) (51, 52). These results indicated that MIS-C is associated with enhanced Tconv activation and Treg dysregulation.

Increased NOTCH1 expression on CD4+ Tregs and Tconv cells in MIS-C. Previous studies have demonstrated a key role for Notch signaling–mediated Treg dysregulation in licensing tissue inflammation (36, 38, 41, 42). For example, Notch4 is upregulated in lung tissue Tregs during SARS-CoV2 and influenza infections, leading to enhanced tissue inflammation and disease severity (36). We analyzed the expression of different Notch receptors on CD4+ Tregs and Tconv cells in pediatric patients with mild or severe COVID-19 and in those with MIS-C. As comparison groups, we included healthy children, adults with severe COVID-19, and children with KD, some of whose clinical features overlapped with those of the MIS-C patients (16, 31, 48, 49). There was a marked increase in Notch1 expression on both Tregs and Tconv cells from patients with MIS-C but not on those from the other groups (Figure 2, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 2A). Notch4 expression was also selectively increased on the circulating Tregs of adult and pediatric patients with severe COVID-19 or MIS-C but not on their Tconv cells. There was also no upregulation of Notch4 on Tregs of patients with mild COVID-19 or KD (Figure 2, D–F, and Supplemental Figure 2B). Notch1 expression in MIS-C was associated with increased intracellular expression of Notch1 cytoplasmic domain (N1c) in Tregs (Figure 2G). In contrast, Notch2 expression was increased on Notch1+ Tregs and Tconv cells of patients with MIS-C, albeit at a lower magnitude than that of Notch1, whereas there was no difference in the Notch2 single-positive Treg and Tconv cell populations between patients with MIS-C and healthy controls (Supplemental Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 3, A, B, E, and F). Expression of Notch1 and Notch4 on Tregs of patients with MIS-C was nonoverlapping, suggesting that they may represent distinct Treg populations possibly arising in different tissues (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F). Also, there was no difference in Notch3 expression between the circulating Tregs and Tconv cells from the different patient populations and controls (Supplemental Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). Overall, these results identified increased Notch1 expression on Tregs and Tconv cells as a distinguishing feature of pediatric patients with MIS-C.

Figure 2 Increased Notch1 expression on circulating CD4+ Tregs and Tconv cells in MIS-C. (A–F) Flow cytometric analysis, cell frequencies, and MFI of Notch1 (A–C) and Notch4 (D–F) expression in CD4+ Tregs and Tconv cells from healthy controls, patients with KD, adult patients with severe COVID-19, pediatric patients with mild or severe COVID-19, and patients with MIS-C. (G) Flow cytometric analysis and MFI of N1c in CD4+ Tregs from healthy controls (HC) and pediatric patients with severe COVID-19 or MIS-C. (H) serum concentrations of IL-1β, IL-6, TNF, IFN-α, IFN-λ2/3, IFN-γ IL-10, and IP-10 in control and the respective patient group individuals. (I) Flow cytometric analysis and frequencies of Notch1 expression on anti-CD3– and anti-CD28–activated CD4+ human Tregs treated with the indicated cytokines. Each symbol represents 1 individual. Numbers in flow plots indicate percentages. Error bars indicate the SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc analysis (A–E, H, and I).

Further analysis revealed that patients with MIS-C had a decrease in naive Tconv cells and Tregs associated with an increase in activated T cells (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). As in previous studies (7), we found increased serum levels of IP-10, IL-1β, IL-6, and IFN-λ2/-3 in patients with MIS-C and in patients with severe COVID-19 compared with controls (Figure 2H). Also, Tregs and Tconv cells of patients with MIS-C versus those with severe COVID-19 or KD and control individuals had increased IFN-γ production (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). Notably, IFN-γ expression was selectively increased in Tregs of patients with MIS-C, while IFN-γ expression in Tconv cells was common to both patients with severe COVID-19 and those with MIS-C (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). We analyzed the capacity of different cytokines that were found to be increased in the sera of patients with MIS-C to induce Notch1 expression on cell-sorted CD4+CD25+CD127– Tregs from control participants. IL-1β and IL-6, and to a lesser extent IFN-γ and IFN-γ–induced protein 10 (IP-10), all induced increased Notch1 expression on human Tregs (Figure 2I). MIS-C patients from North America and Europe were overall closely matched in their immunological analyses, with differences found only in Notch4, IP-10, and IFN-λ1 between these 2 cohorts (Supplemental Figure 5, A–F). Together, these results linked the upregulation of Notch1 expression on CD4+ Tregs and Tconv cells with the development of MIS-C.

Identification of Notch pathway genetic variants in MIS-C. To investigate underlying genetic factors that may predispose children to MIS-C versus acute pediatric COVID-19, we performed gene enrichment tests for rare variants (stop-gain/start-loss, frameshift deletions/insertions, and canonical splicing mutations) using 8,626 pathways from the Gene Ontology (GO) and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) databases (8,299 and 327 pathways, respectively). We collected genome and exome sequences for 39 patients with MIS-C and 24 pediatric patients with acute COVID-19, which we compared with 8 different data sets comprising 4,682 exomes collected at the Boston Children’s Hospital, including exomes for 4 rare disease categories, obesity, myopathy, autism–attention deficit hyperaactivity disorder (autism-ADHD), and immune deficiency/dysregulation (53) (see Methods). All samples were processed using the Variant Explorer Pipeline (VExP) with the same set parameters to avoid bias in the selection of the rare variants (54). We performed a Fisher’s exact test for each group to assess enrichment in the respective GO and KEGG pathways. Furthermore, we validated these results by Monte Carlo simulation testing as an unbiased stochastic approach to test for enrichment in genetic variants along individual pathways in the MIS-C group versus the sum total of the clinical comparison groups used for the Fisher’s exact tests, as described in Methods. We found that several inflammation and autoimmunity pathways were significantly enriched in rare mutations (≤10 in 280,000 chromosomes) in patients with MIS-C compared to pediatric patients with COVID-19 patients or other comparison groups (Figure 3, A–C, and Supplemental Data File 1). A number of those pathways contained Notch-related genes. Specific Notch pathway mutations predicted to be damaging and linked to those pathways were identified and included NOTCH2, NOTCH4, and RBPJL (Supplemental Data File 2). Additionally, and in agreement with a previous report (55), we also detected rare heterozygous mutations in some genes, including AP3B1, PRF1, LYST and DOCK8, that are associated with familial hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis in patients with MIS-C (Supplemental Data File 2). Overall, these results indicated the presence of an underlying genetic predisposition to MIS-C.

Figure 3 Identification of the genetic pathway operative in MIS-C. (A) KEGG and GO pathways differentially enriched in rare mutations in patients with MIS-C versus pediatric patients with acute COVID-19 (severe and mild) by Monte Carlo simulation and Fisher’s exact test as described in Methods. (B and C) Frequency of mutations in 2 representative pathways: “positive regulation of NF-κB signaling”(B) and “inflammatory response to antigenic stimulus” (C), identified in A versus other disease groups, either collectively by Monte Carlo simulation or individually by Fisher’s exact test. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, and *****P < 0.00001, by Monte Carlo simulation and Fisher’s exact test.

To validate the above findings from our initial cohort, we screened 88 additional patients with MIS-C from the US multicenter Overcoming COVID-19 Network for mutations in Notch-related genes (see Supplemental Methods) (9, 56). We identified rare damaging mutations in NUMB and NUMBL, which encode closely conserved eponymous proteins that negatively regulate Notch receptor signaling and trafficking and which are expressed by human Tregs and Tconv cells (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E) (43, 57–59). We further analyzed 3 mutations, found in different patients, that localized to the phosphotyrosine-binding (PTB) domain of NUMB (NM_001005745.1:c.280C>T; p.Leu94Phe) and NUMBL (NM_004756.5:c.236G>T, p.Ser79Ile; c.2 62G>A, p.Val88Met) (Figure 4A and Supplemental Data File 3). These mutations, which were either not found in the Genome Aggregation Database (gnomAD) (NUMBLeu94Phe and NUMBLSer79IIe; gnomAD = 0) or very rarely so (NUMBLVal88Met; gnomAD = 4), were predicted to impair NUMB and NUMBL regulatory functions (43, 58, 59). This prediction was tested by analyzing the effect of the respective NUMB/NUMBL mutations on Notch1 expression and function. Transgenic expression of the respective mutant protein in CRISPR/Cas9-generated NUMB/NUMBL-deficient human embryonic kidney 293 (HEK293) cells revealed that their expression was similar to that of WT NUMB (NUMBWT) and NUMBL (NUMBLWT) proteins (Figure 4, B and C). However, whereas transgenic NUMBWT and NUMBLWT decreased Notch1 expression in HEK293 cells, the NUMBLeu94Phe, NUMBLSer79IIe, and NUMBLVal88Met mutants failed to do so. Similarly, transgenic NUMBWT, and to a lesser extent NUMBLWT, decreased nuclear N1c expression, whereas the mutant proteins failed to do so (Figure 4, D and E). Cotransfection studies revealed that NUMBLeu94Phe behaved as a dominant-negative mutation that suppressed the capacity of NUMBWT to decrease Notch1 and Notch1c expression (Figure 4D). NUMBLSer79IIe and NUMBLVal88Met also behaved as dominant-negative mutants by antagonizing the decrease in N1c expression induced by NUMBLWT (Figure 4E). Studies in PBMCs from patients with the NUMB or NUMBL mutations showed upregulation of Notch1 expression on the Tregs of all 3 patients (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). Expression of N1c reflected the functional impact of these mutations, as revealed in the vitro testing (Figure 4, D and E), with the different mutations falling along a spectrum of NUMBLeu94Phe > NUMBLSer79IIe > NUMBLVal88Met (Supplemental Figure 6, A–F). These results established the fact that the identified NUMB/NUMBL mutations were functionally deleterious and that patients with MIS-C may harbor mutations in the Notch pathway that contribute to disease pathogenesis.

Figure 4 Identification of NUMB/NUMBL genetic variants in MIS-C. (A) Schematic representation of NUMB and NUMBL mutations identified in patients with MIS-C. (B and C) Expression of recombinant WT NUMB (NUMBWT) and NUMBLeu94Phe (B), and NUMBLWT, NUMBLSer79Ile, and NUMBLVal88Met (C) proteins in NUMB/NUMBL-deficient HEK293 cells. (D and E) Flow cytometric analysis and fold change in expression of Notch1 and N1c in NUMB/NUMBL-deficient HEK293 cell transfected with NUMBLeu94Phe protein (D) or NUMBLSer79Ile or NUMBLVal88Met protein (E), either alone or together with the respective WT protein. Error bars indicate the SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc analysis (B–E). FSC-W, forward scatter width.

Poly I:C–induced multiorgan inflammatory disease in Foxp3EGFPCre R26N1c/+ mice. To further delineate the mechanisms by which increased Notch1 signaling in CD4+ T cells promotes MIS-C, and in view of the critical role played by Tregs in licensing Notch1-dependent immune dysregulation (41, 42), we used a mouse model in which the intracellular domain of Notch1 (N1c) was conditionally expressed from the Rosa26 locus (R26N1c/+) in Tregs, using a Foxp3 promoter–regulated Cre recombinase fused with EGFP (Foxp3EGFPCre) (Figure 5A) (41). Treatment of Foxp3EGFPCre R26N1c/+ mice with poly I:C, a proxy model of infection with RNA viruses (36, 60–62), resulted in progressive weight loss and multiorgan inflammation. In contrast, poly I:C–treated control Foxp3EGFPCre mice were minimally affected (Figure 5, B–D). Analysis of CD4+ T cells of Foxp3EGFPCreR26N1c/+ mice revealed that their activation phenotype recapitulated that of CD4+ T cells of patients with MIS-C, including increased memory markers (CD44+CD62L–) and heightened IFN-γ production by both Tregs and Tconv cells (Figure 5, E–G).

Figure 5 Poly I:C–induced multiorgan inflammatory disease in Foxp3EGFPCre R26N1c/+ mice. (A) Experimental scheme. Mice were injected i.p. with poly I:C daily for 12 days. (B and C) Weight indices of Foxp3EGFPCre and Foxp3EGFPCre R26N1c/+ mice subjected to poly I:C treatment. (D) H&E-stained sections and inflammation score for liver, gut, and lung tissues isolated from mice in the indicated groups (original magnification, ×200). (E) Flow cytometric analysis and graphical representation of naive (CD4+CD44–CD62L+) and activated (CD4+CD44+CD62L–) Tconv cells. (F and G) Flow cytometric analysis and graphical representation of IFN-γ and IL-17 expression in Tconv cells (F) and Tregs (G) in the respective poly I:C–treated mouse groups. (H) Flow cytometric analysis and graphical representation of α4β7 expression in Tregs and Tconv cells from mice in the indicated groups. (I) Flow cytometric analysis and graphical representation of α4β7 expression in Tregs and Tconv cells from individuals in the indicated groups. (J) Relative expression of ITGB7 in the different clusters inferred from scRNA-Seq data. Max, maximum; Min, minimum. (K) Flow cytometric analysis and cell frequencies of α4β7 (ITGB7) expression on circulating CD4+FOXP3+ Tregs in healthy controls and patients with MIS-C before and after treatment. (L and M) Frequencies of cells expressing Notch1 (L) and CD22 (M) on circulating CD4+FOXP3+ Tregs from healthy controls and patients with MIS-C before and after treatment. Each symbol represents 1 mouse (B–I), 1 cell (J), or 1 human (I and K–M). Numbers in the flow plots indicate percentages. Error bars indicate the SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s post hoc analysis (B), Student’s t test (C and D), and 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc analysis (E–I, and K–M).

Most patients with MIS-C present with GI symptoms (Supplemental Table 1) (13, 14). Notably, the Tregs, and to a lesser extent the Tconv cells, of the Foxp3EGFPCreR26N1c/+ mice had increased expression of the gut-homing integrin α4β7 (Figure 5H). Increased expression of integrin β7 (ITGB7) was also observed on the circulating Tregs of patients with MIS-C, but not on those of pediatric patients with acute COVID-19, in agreement with a critical role of Notch1 in driving the expression of this marker (Figure 5I). Consistent with this finding, patients with MIS-C exhibited an increase in CD62L–CD38+ mucosally imprinted Tregs (Supplemental Figure 7A) (63, 64). scRNA-Seq analysis revealed increased expression of ITGB7 transcripts (Figure 5J and Supplemental Figure 7B). Expression of integrin α4β7 on Tregs from patients with MIS-C declined after treatment, in synchrony with decreased Notch1 and CD22 expression (Figure 5, K–M). These results indicated that increased Notch1 activity in Tregs predisposes to multiorgan inflammation in the context of a viral trigger and promotes Treg gut homing.

Notch1-mediated CD22 upregulation on Tregs promotes multiorgan inflammation. To delineate the mechanisms by which Notch1 signaling in Tregs promotes multiorgan inflammation in the context of a viral trigger, we analyzed the transcriptome of Notch1c-expressing Tregs for pathways involved in the immune dysregulation (41). We found upregulation of CD22, a member of the Siglec family of lectins normally found in B cells, where it acts to regulate B cell receptor signaling (45). In particular, CD22 directs B cells to the intestinal lymphoid and mucosal tissues by upregulating expression of the gut-homing receptor α4β7 (44). Flow cytometric analysis of Tregs from Foxp3EGFPCre R26N1c/+ mice revealed increased CD22 expression upon treatment of the mice with poly I:C (Figure 6A). Expression of CD22 in Tregs was abrogated upon Treg-specific deletion of Rbpj, the gene encoding the Notch canonical pathway transcriptional cofactor RBPJ (Supplemental Figure 8A). Analysis of peripheral blood Tregs from patients with MIS-C revealed increased expression of CD22 that strongly correlated with Notch1 expression on these cells (Figure 6B). CD22 expression was also increased in patients with NUMB/NUMBL mutations, in accord with the impact of the mutation (Supplemental Figure 6, G–I). In contrast, CD22 was minimally expressed on CD4+ Tconv cells of control individuals, patients with acute COVID-19, and patients with MIS-C, and it did not correlate with Notch1 expression in these cells (Figure 6, B and C). These results indicated that CD22 was upregulated on Tregs with active Notch1 signaling.

Figure 6 Notch1 destabilizes Treg-suppressive function by a CD22-dependent mechanism. (A) Flow cytometric analysis and graphical representation of CD22 expression on splenic Tregs and Tconv cells of poly I:C–treated Foxp3EGFPCre and Foxp3EGFPCre R26N1c/+ mice. (B) Flow cytometric analysis and cell frequencies of CD22 expression on circulating CD4+FOXP3+ Treg and CD4+FOXP3– Tconv cells from healthy controls and patients with either mild pediatric COVID or MIS-C. (C) Correlation analysis of CD22 expression on Tregs and Tconv cells of patients with MIS-C and controls as a function of Notch1 expression on these cells. (D) In vitro suppression of Tconv cell proliferation by Foxp3EGFPCre and CD22+ Foxp3EGFPCre R26N1c/+ Tregs in the presence of increasing concentrations of anti-CD22 mAb. (E) In vitro suppression of human Tconv cell proliferation by Tregs isolated from healthy controls or patients with MIS-C in the absence of presence of anti-CD22 mAb. CTV, Cell Trace Violet. Each symbol represents 1 mouse (A) or 1 human (B and C). Numbers in flow plots indicate percentages. Error bars indicate the SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by Student’s t test (A), 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc analysis (B), 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s post hoc analysis (D and E), and Pearson’s correlation analysis (C).

We analyzed the functional relevance of CD22 expression on Tregs by performing in vitro Treg suppression assays on Tregs pooled from different mice, which revealed profoundly defective suppressive function of CD22+ Tregs from Foxp3EGFPCre R26N1c/+ mice compared with Tregs from Foxp3EGFPCre control mice. This defect was corrected upon treatment of Tregs with anti-CD22 mAb (Figure 6D). Similarly, the suppressive function of Tregs from patients with MIS-C Tregs was profoundly deficient compared with that of Tregs from healthy controls, which was corrected upon treatment of the cells with anti-CD22 mAb (Figure 6E).

To determine the role of CD22 expression on Tregs in the multiorgan inflammatory disease triggered by poly I:C treatment of Foxp3EGFPCre R26N1c/+ mice, we examined the effect of therapy with a neutralizing anti-CD22 mAb on disease outcomes in these mice. Anti-CD22 mAb treatment prevented the weight loss and multiorgan inflammation induced by poly I:C treatment (Figure 7, A–C). Treatment with this mAb downregulated the activation of splenic CD44+CD62L– Tconv cells and the expression of IFN-γ by Tregs and Tconv cells (Figure 7, C–F). Anti-CD22 mAb treatment also downregulated the expression of α4β7 by splenic Tregs (Figure 7F). Anti-CD22 mAb treatment did not deplete Tregs (Figure 7G). In contrast, B cell depletion with an anti–B cell–specific anti-CD20 mAb failed on its own to protect against disease or to abrogate protection by anti-CD22 mAb treatment (Supplemental Figure 8, B and C). Analysis of gut lamina propria lymphocytes (LPLs) revealed increased infiltration with activated (CD44+CD62L–) Tconv cells and Tregs, with increased expression of IFN-γ that was similarly downregulated upon treatment with anti-CD22 mAb (Supplemental Figure 8, D and E). Overall, these results indicated that anti-CD22 mAb treatment suppressed both the gut and systemic inflammation induced by poly I:C treatment of Foxp3EGFPCre R26N1c/+ mice.

Figure 7 A Treg Notch1/CD22 axis promotes multiorgan inflammation. (A) Experimental scheme. Mice were injected i.p. with poly I:C daily for 12 days. (B) Weight indices of Foxp3EGFPCre and Foxp3EGFPCre R26N1c/+ mice subjected to poly I:C treatment. (C) H&E-stained sections and inflammation score of liver, gut, and lung tissues isolated from the indicated mouse groups (original magnification, ×200). (D) Flow cytometric analysis and graphical representation of naive (CD4+CD44–CD62L+) and activated (CD4+CD44+CD62L–) Tconv cells. (E) Flow cytometric analysis and graphical representation of IFN-γ and IL-17 expression in Tconv cells (E) and Tregs (F) from mice in the respective poly I:C treatment groups. (F) Flow cytometric analysis and graphical representation of α4β7 expression in Tregs and Tconv cells from mice in the indicated groups. (G) Frequencies and number of splenic Tregs in the respective groups. Each symbol represents 1 mouse (B–H). Numbers in the flow plots indicate percentages. Error bars indicate the SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s post hoc analysis (B) and 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc analysis (B–G).

To further link the above results with our human studies, we used another mouse model in which a floxed Numb allele was conditionally deleted in Tregs (Foxp3YFPCre NUMBΔ/Δ) (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). Treatment of Foxp3YFPCre NUMBΔ/Δ mice with poly I:C i.p. resulted in progressive weight loss similar to what was observed in poly I:C–treated Foxp3EGFPCre R26N1c/+ mice. In contrast, poly I:C treatment of control Foxp3YFPCre had no effect (Supplemental Figure 9, C and D). Analysis of CD4+ T cells from Foxp3YFPCre NUMBΔ/Δ mice revealed that their activation phenotype recapitulated that of CD4+ T cells from patients with MIS-C, including increased memory markers (CD44+CD62L–) and heightened IFN-γ production by Tconv cells (Supplemental Figure 9, E and F). Moreover, Tregs from poly I:C–treated Foxp3YFPCre NUMBΔ/Δ mice also showed an upregulation of Notch1, N1c, CD22, and α4β7 that recapitulated the Treg phenotype of patients with MIS-C and poly I:C–treated Foxp3EGFPCre R26N1c/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 9, G–J). Finally, treatment of Foxp3YFPCreNUMBΔ/Δ mice with an anti-CD22 mAb prevented disease development following poly I:C treatment, downregulated Notch pathway and gut-homing markers, and suppressed CD4+ T cell expansion and activation and IFN-γ expression in both the spleen and gut (Supplemental Figure 9, A–M). Overall, these results indicated that Notch1-dependent induction of CD22 expression on Tregs played a crucial proinflammatory role in poly I:C–treated Foxp3EGFPCre R26N1c/+ mice.

To determine the mechanisms by which CD22 subverted Treg function, we analyzed the steady-state transcriptome of a pool of CD22+ Tregs from Foxp3EGFPCre R26N1c/+ mice compared with control Foxp3EGFPCre Tregs or CD22– Tregs from Foxp3EGFPCre R26N1c/+. KEGG and GO pathway analyses showed increased expression of genes involved in the regulation of the immune response, T cell migration, and Notch signaling (Supplemental Figure 10, A–F). Furthermore, we analyzed by flow cytometry the phenotypes of CD22+ colonic and splenic Tregs from Foxp3EGFPCre R26N1c/+ mice isolated at steady state and following poly I:C treatment compared with colonic and splenic Tregs from similarly treated Foxp3EGFPCre mice. The CD22+ Tregs exhibited decreased expression of Helios and NRP-1 both at steady state and after poly I:C treatment in the face of similar expression levels of markers of T cell activation including CD44, indicating their decreased stability (Supplemental Figure 10, G and H). In agreement with this conclusion, Foxp3 expression also decreased in CD22+ Tregs following poly I:C treatment. Treatment with an anti-CD22 mAb reversed those defects in both colonic and splenic Tregs (Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 10, H and I).

Figure 8 CD22 augments TCR signaling in Tregs. (A) Flow cytometric analysis and MFI of colonic markers of Tregs from poly I:C–treated Foxp3EGFPCre and Foxp3EGFPCreR26N1c/+ mice cotreated with isotype a control mAb or an anti-CD22 mAb. (B) Flow cytometric analysis and MFI of p-Erk and p–PLC-γ expression induced by anti-CD3 mAb treatment of Foxp3EGFPCre and CD22+ Foxp3EGFPCreR26N1c/+ Tregs. (C) Flow cytometric analysis and MFI of p-S6 and p-AKT (T308) expression induced by anti-CD3 mAb treatment of Foxp3EGFPCre and CD22+ Foxp3EGFPCreR26N1c/+ Tregs. Numbers in the flow plots indicate percentages or MFI. Each symbol represents 1 mouse (A–C). Error bars indicate the SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc analysis (A) and 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s post hoc analysis (B and C).

CD22 regulates B cell receptor signaling by forming a molecular scaffold that enables coordinated docking of different downstream signaling pathways (65). Analysis of CD22+ Tregs revealed enhanced activation of T cell receptor–coupled pathways compared with control Tregs, with increased phosphorylation of ERKs and phospholipase C γ 1 (pPLCγ1) (Figure 8B). Downstream of the PI3/kinase pathway, expression levels of phosphorylated AKT (p-AKT) kinase at residue T308, a target of upstream phosphoinositide-dependent kinases, and the mTOR complex 1 (mTORC1) substrate S6 kinase were also increased (Figure 8C) (66, 67). Treatment with an anti-CD22 mAb downregulated S6 phosphorylation, thus indicating active intracellular signaling by CD22 in Tregs (Figure 9, A and B). Anti-CD22 mAb treatment corrected the decreased MFI of Foxp3 found at the end of the in vitro Treg-suppressive assay, indicative of reversal of CD22+ Treg instability (Figure 9, C and D). Treatment with the mTOR inhibitor rapamycin reversed the regulatory defect in CD22+ Tregs and the associated loss of Foxp3 expression (Figure 9, E–G). These results indicated that CD22 positively enhanced T cell receptor signaling in Tregs, leading to their destabilization and loss of regulatory function by an mTORC1-dependent mechanism.