Notch1 signaling impairs regulatory T cells during multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children

In this issue of the JCI, Benamar et al. unraveled a critical role of the Notch1/CD22 signaling axis on Tregs in MIS-C pathogenesis (18) (Figure 1). By elegantly combining an analysis of samples collected from patients before and after treatment with an analysis of murine models in which Notch1 activation on Tregs was manipulated in vivo, the authors go beyond previously published studies profiling MIS-C inflammatory responses and provide mechanistic insights into immune homeostasis breakdown and hyperinflammation development in MIS-C (18).

Figure 1 Immune responses are dysregulated during MIS-C. (A) MIS-C develops in children two to five weeks after SARS-CoV-2 infection or exposure. Patients present with fever and elevated markers of inflammation associated with gastrointestinal (GI), cardiovascular, and neurological manifestations. (B) MIS-C is characterized by increased activation of neutrophils, monocytes, and NK cells. Decreased proportions of naive T cells (CD4+ Tconv and Tregs) and increased proportions of activated cells are also reported during MIS-C. Furthermore, TCR repertoire skewing and an expansion of TRBV11-2 T cell clonotypes, increased frequencies of plasmablasts, and the presence of autoantibodies have also been reported during MIS-C. In this issue of the JCI, Benamar et al. show that MIS-C was also associated with dysregulated Treg responses. In the presence of IL-1β and IL-6, Tregs from patients with MIS-C upregulated the expression of Notch1, CD22, and the gut-homing integrin α4β7. Activation of the Notch1/CD22 pathway in Tregs resulted in their instability, decreased Foxp3 expression, and subversion toward IFN-γ–producing effector cells, further propagating the MIS-C hyperinflammatory response. Blocking CD22 or using rapamycin, an mTORC1 inhibitor, inhibited the Notch1/CD22-triggered dysregulation of Tregs (18). CRP, C-reactive protein; LV, left ventricular; NT-proBNP, N-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide.

First, Benamar et al. analyzed the CD4+ T cell compartment of patients with MIS-C before and after treatment and confirmed the increased activation of conventional CD4+ T (Tconv) cells before treatment. Prior to treatment, Tregs were largely destabilized and showed activation of the mTORC1 pathway and upregulated expression of Notch1 (18). In vitro, IL-1β or IL-6, which are produced at high levels during MIS-C, enhanced Notch1 expression on activated Tregs (18). Additionally, Tregs from patients with acute MIS-C showed a selective increase in the production of IFN-γ. These observations suggest that Notch1 signaling on Tregs during MIS-C may destabilize and functionally subvert them from their suppressive functions.

Second, the authors identified dominant-negative loss-of-function rare mutations in NUMB and NUMBL genes in some patients with MIS-C. These two genes negatively regulate Notch receptor signaling, and Tregs from patients with MIS-C harboring the NUMB or NUMBL mutations had upregulated Notch1 expression (18). Tregs from patients with MIS-C expressing Notch1 also exhibited higher levels of CD22, a protein known to control B cell receptor signaling and B cell homing to intestinal tissues through upregulation of the gut-homing receptor α4β7 (18). Benamar et al. observed increased expression of α4β7 in circulating Tregs from patients with MIS-C, hinting that these cells may migrate to intestinal mucosal tissues. The authors further showed that the dysfunction of Tregs from patients with MIS-C was CD22 dependent, as the suppressive capacities of these Tregs could be restored upon treatment with an anti-CD22 mAb in vitro (18).

Finally, the authors provided in vivo mechanistic insights into the Notch1/CD22 axis and dysregulated immune responses using two transgenic mouse models, both of which resulted in increased Notch1 activity specifically in Tregs. To mimic viral infection, mice were injected with polyinosinic:polycytidylic acid (poly I:C) (18). Notably, activation of the Notch1 pathway in Tregs recapitulated the phenotype observed in patients with MIS-C, specifically, increased activation of Tconv cells and Tregs, upregulation of α4β7 and CD22 by Tregs, and destabilization of Tregs, as demonstrated by their heightened production of IFN-γ (18). Furthermore, treatment with an anti-CD22 mAb decreased this poly I:C–induced multiorgan inflammatory phenotype (18). By enhancing T cell receptor (TCR) signaling in Tregs, CD22 destabilized and impaired Treg-suppressive functions in a mTORC1-dependent manner, which was reversible with either anti-CD22 mAb or rapamycin, an mTORC1 inhibitor (18).