Macrophage depletion blocks congenital SARM1-dependent neuropathy

Rare missense variants in NMNAT2 cause hereditary neuropathy. Patients 1 and 2 are brothers from nonconsanguineous, healthy parents of African American ancestry. No other members of the extended family are known to be affected. Patient 1 was born following an uneventful pregnancy. Development was normal and the patient acquired the ability to walk before the onset of illness. At age 13 months, he experienced an acute episode of hypotonia, weakness, and respiratory failure that required hospitalization and mechanical ventilation. Electrophysiology testing (nerve conduction studies and electromyography) at the time of symptom onset showed features of multifocal, sensory, and motor neuropathy thought to be consistent with Guillain-Barré syndrome. After treatment with intravenous immune globulin and steroids, he regained some motor function and was taken off ventilatory support but exhibited residual weakness.

In subsequent years he developed a unique sensorimotor syndrome comprising both chronic and episodic features. Episodic attacks are frequently contemporaneous with infection and include severe neuropathic pain, worsening erythromelalgia, flaccid quadriparesis, and respiratory failure requiring mechanical ventilation. During these episodes, electrophysiological testing showed a complete absence of sensory and motor responses. In between episodes, the patient experienced a chronic, progressive motor-predominant peripheral neuropathy. Currently 25-years-old, patient 1 is cognitively normal and attends college. Electrophysiology testing indicated a predominantly motor axonal neuropathy. He is wheelchair-dependent, exhibits progressive scoliosis, poor weight gain, and has severe combined proximal and distal muscle atrophy with predominantly distal muscle weakness. Muscle ultrasound revealed fatty, fibrotic tissue replacement of muscle, consistent with chronic neuropathy (36). The patient also experiences recurring neuropathic pain, erythromelalgia, bilateral optic atrophy, and tongue fasciculation. Cranial and spinal MRI are normal except for mildly prominent extra-axial spaces. At age 15, a head CT showed mild diffuse parenchymal atrophy or pseudoatrophy.

Patient 2 was born 3 years after patient 1 following an uneventful pregnancy. His first episode of severe weakness requiring mechanical ventilation occurred at 11 months. Patient 2’s clinical course has been virtually identical to his brother’s with very similar symptoms and degree of impairment.

Whole-exome sequencing was performed on the brothers and their parents to identify candidate variants that may have caused the patients’ disease. Both affected patients share rare, compound heterozygous variants (c. 695G>A [p.Arg232Gln] and c.292G>A [p.Val98Met]; R232Q and V98M, respectively) in NMNAT2. Each parent was found to be heterozygous for 1 of the 2 variants identified in the patients (Figure 1A). R232Q was previously identified as a loss-of-function variant associated with fetal akinesia deformation sequence and occurs in a region of NMNAT2 involved in substrate binding (22). V98M appeared to be a novel NMNAT2 variant of unknown significance. Both variants occurred at residues that are conserved in all 3 human NMNAT isoforms (Figure 1, B and C).

Figure 1 Identification of compound heterozygous NMNAT2 variants in 2 brothers with relapsing-remitting neuropathy. (A) Both brothers carry 2 extremely rare missense mutations in the NMNAT2 gene (c.292G>A. c.695G>A), each inherited from 1 of their parents. Half-shaded represents heterozygous, unaffected. Fully-shaded represents compound heterozygous, affected. (B) V98 and R232 residues are conserved in all 3 human NMNAT isoforms. (C) Schematic of NMNAT structure. Patients’ missense variants noted in red (V98) and blue (R232). W169 (green) is the catalytic residue. (D) Relative turnover rates for Flag-NMNAT2 (WT, V98M, R232Q) after cycloheximide (CHX) addition. 1-phase decay curves were fitted to the data using nonlinear regression. (E) NMNAT activity assay. NAD+ production at steady state (10 minutes) was used to calculate the NMNAT activity. All data are presented as mean ± SEM from n = 5 independent experiments. Statistical significance determined by 2-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons. ****P < 0.0001.

V98M reduces NMNAT2 NAD+ synthetase activity but not protein stability. We sought to elucidate the functional consequences of the NMNAT2 variant alleles. To investigate whether NMNAT2V98M altered protein stability, we used immunoblotting to compare its relative half life to NMNAT2R232Q and NMNAT2WT in transfected HEK cells. In line with prior studies of NMNAT2 half life (8), protein synthesis blockade led to a rapid drop in NMNAT2 protein levels. Turnover rates of NMNAT2V98M and NMNAT2R232Q were not significantly different from that of control NMNAT2 (Figure 1D).

NMNAT2 is an NAD+ synthesizing enzyme, and this activity is required for its function as an axon survival factor. To investigate whether NMNAT2V98M has impaired enzymatic activity, we purified recombinant Strep-tagged NMNAT2 proteins using affinity chromatography (37). In agreement with previous findings (22), NMNAT2V98M had 14.6% of the NAD+ synthesis activity of NMNAT2WT at 37°C, whereas NMNAT2R232Q was 4.4% as active as the NMNAT2WT enzyme (Figure 1E). Collectively, these data demonstrate that these NMNAT2 variants disrupt enzymatic function, which may underly their pathogenicity.

Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice develop progressive motor neuropathy. To study the pathological effects of the V98M and R232Q NMNAT2 mutations found in these patients, we used CRISPR-induced mutagenesis to create mice with the Nmnat2V98M or Nmnat2R232Q mutations (see Methods). Mice heterozygous for these individual mutations were mated to generate mice with compound heterozygous Nmnat2V98M and Nmnat2R232Q mutations (henceforth referred to as Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice). These mice were viable with no evidence of embryonic or perinatal lethality. As patients with compound heterozygous variants in NMNAT2 exhibit a chronic, motor-predominant peripheral neuropathy, we searched for similar phenotypes in the Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice. Starting at 2 months, we assayed muscle strength using an inverted screen test and found that the mice exhibited age-dependent, progressive muscle weakness (Figure 2A). The human disorder involves predominantly distal muscle atrophy; therefore, we assayed hindlimb grip strength in the Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice. We observed a decline in distal muscle strength (Figure 2B). Gait defects manifested in Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice as young as 6 months old, concomitant with progressive lower limb muscular atrophy. The majority of mice displayed severe hindlimb wasting and difficulty walking by 9–12 months of age (Supplemental Video 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI159800DS1). Notably, while patients have episodic neuropathic pain, we did not elicit a nociceptive defect in tail flick testing of Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice have behavioral and electrophysiologic features consistent with a motor neuropathy. (A) Average time suspended from an inverted screen (max. 120 seconds) for WT (n = 3–7) or Nmnat2V98M/R232Q (n = 3–21) mice. (B) Hindlimb grip strength for WT (n = 5–6) or Nmnat2V98M/R232Q (n = 8–15) male mice at 2, 6, and 9–12 months. (C) Average time it takes for WT (n = 12–17) or Nmnat2V98M/R232Q (n = 13–15) mice to remove their tails from a 55°C hot water bath at 2, 6, and 9–12 months. (D and E) CMAP amplitude of WT (n = 7–13) and Nmnat2V98M/R232Q (n = 5–25) mice at the ankle (D) and sciatic notch (E) at 2, 6, and 9–12 months. (F) NCV (m/s) of sciatic nerves of WT (n = 4–10) or Nmnat2V98M/R232Q (n = 5–25) mice at 2, 6, and 9–12 months (G) SNAP CV (m/s) of sciatic nerves of WT (n = 6–11) or Nmnat2V98M/R232Q (n = 4–24) mice at 2, 6, and 9–12 months. (H) SNAP amplitude (μV) of sciatic nerves of WT (n = 6–11) and Nmnat2V98M/R232Q (n = 4–24) mice at 2, 6, and 9–12 months. All data are presented as mean ± SEM. Statistical significance determined by 2-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice have electrophysiologic features consistent with a motor neuropathy. The decreased muscle strength observed in Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice suggested motor neuron dysfunction. We measured motor fiber function using compound muscle action potential (CMAP) amplitudes and found significant deficits in Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice. The abnormalities worsened with age, suggesting that motor axon numbers progressively diminished in parallel with decreasing overall strength (Figure 2, D and E). Next, we tested motor nerve conduction velocity (NCV). A decrease in NCV early in disease without altered CMAP amplitudes was indicative of demyelination, whereas a progressive drop in NCV concomitant with low CMAP amplitudes indicated large-diameter axon loss. The NCV in young Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice was normal, indicating that the disease is primarily an axonal neuropathy; however, NCV did decrease with age, likely due to the eventual loss of large diameter axons (Figure 2F). Electrophysiologic sensory testing demonstrated that large, myelinated sensory axons were not affected in Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice (Figure 2, G and H). Pain is transmitted by small and thinly myelinated fibers; thus, nerve conduction studies are typically unaffected (38). Rather, intraepidermal nerve fiber density (IENFD) analysis is a more sensitive measure of small fiber loss. In agreement with normal nociceptive function, we found that IENFD was unaffected in Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice (Supplemental Figure 1). Altogether, these data demonstrate that Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice had a motor axonal neuropathy, consistent with the chronic electrophysiological features of human patients with NMNAT2-associated neuropathy.

Nmnat2 variants cause progressive axon loss and muscle wasting in mice. To further characterize the disease process in Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice, we used light microscopic analysis to examine the pathology of select peripheral nerves including the sciatic (a mixed nerve), femoral (primarily motor), and sural (primarily sensory) in 2-month, 6-month, and 9–12-month old mice. The sciatic and femoral nerves exhibited severe, progressive axon loss. In contrast, we did not observe progressive axon loss in the sural nerve; however, total axon area was modestly different from NmnatWT control mice at 9–12 months of age (Figure 3, A–C). Myelin thickness was not affected in any of the nerves we examined (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 3 Nmnat2 variants cause progressive axon loss in mice. (A–C) Representative images of sciatic (A), femoral (B), and sural (C) nerves in 9–12-month-old Nmnat2V98M/R232Q (n = 9) or WT (n = 5) mice. Percent axonal area/total nerve area are indicated to the right (n = 4–11 mice per age cohort, per genotype). Scale bars: 50 μm. (D) Nmnat2V98M/R232Q sciatic nerve (2 months): dense population of large and small myelinated axons with little intervening extracellular space. (E) Nmnat2V98M/R232Q sciatic nerve (2 months): macrophage containing axonal and myelin debris in the endoneurial. (F) Nmnat2V98M/R232Q sciatic nerve (12 months): patches of marked axon loss with increased collagen and wispy processes of SC. Scattered macrophages with axonal and myelin debris were identified. (G) Nmnat2V98M/R232Q sciatic nerve (12 months): presence of large perineurial droplets of neutral fat. (H) Representative images of ChAT immunostaining in 12-month-old Nmnat2V98M/R232Q (n = 4) or WT (n = 3) spinal cord (ventral horn), scale bars: 50 μm. Quantification of number of ChAT+ motor neuron cell bodies in the ventral horn to the right. All data are presented as mean ± SEM. Statistical significance determined by Student’s unpaired, 2-tailed t test or 2-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

We next performed electron microscopic analysis on the sciatic nerves of 2-month and 12-month-old Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice. The appearance of the sciatic nerve at 2 months was normal and showed a dense population of large and small myelinated axons with little intervening extracellular space (Figure 3D). Schwann cells (SCs) and macrophages containing axonal and myelin debris were found in the endoneurial space (Figure 3E, arrow). The sciatic nerve at 12 months showed patches of marked axon loss with increased collagen and wispy processes of SCs (Figure 3F, arrow). Following axon degeneration, perineurial cells take up lipid droplets from myelin breakdown (39); indeed, we found large perineurial droplets of neutral fat in the 12-month sciatic nerve (Figure 3G, arrow). To confirm that the observed peripheral defects were not due to motor neuron cell death, we immunostained the spinal cords of 12-month-old Nmnat2WT and Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice for the motor neuron marker choline acetyltransferase (ChAT) (Figure 3H). Motor neuron cell numbers in the ventral horn were equivalent between genotypes, and thus, axon loss in the nerves of Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice was likely not due to motor neuron cell death. Taken together, these pathological features demonstrate a progressive peripheral axonal neuropathy.

We next examined the neuromuscular junctions in the hind paw lumbrical muscles of Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice. We found the neuromuscular junction (NMJ) endplate size was slightly diminished in Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice even as early as 2 months of age (Figure 4A, yellow arrows). The NMJ postsynaptic volume continued to progressively diminish over time, consistent with loss of presynaptic inputs (Figure 4, A and B). Apposition of the presynaptic nerve terminal and the postsynaptic endplate is a major determinant of NMJ functionality. Indeed, the ratio of overlap between presynaptic vesicles and the underlying acetylcholine receptor clusters (NMJ occupancy) was reduced in the NMJs of 2-month-old Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice and continued to decrease over time (Figure 4, A and C). In addition, endplate complexity was decreased in 12 month old Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice, whereas the prototypical pretzel-like endplate structure was still observed in 2 month old Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice (Figure 4A, yellow arrows). Alterations in endplate size and complexity suggest repeated episodes of denervation and reinnervation. At steady state, the majority of Nmnat2V98M/R232Q endplates appeared partially innervated (Figure 4A); however, almost all preterminal motor axons were abnormally thin and smooth (Figure 4A, white arrows), a hallmark of sprouting axons (40). Sprouting is frequently observed in NMJs of motor neuron disease models and is evidence of continual axonal degeneration and regeneration (40–43). Taken together, these data indicate that decreased NMNAT2 activity causes progressive degeneration of terminal axons at the NMJ, which is consistent with a chronic motor neuropathy.

Figure 4 Nmnat2 variants cause NMJ dysfunction and muscle wasting in mice. (A) Representative images of 2- and-12 month-old mouse NMJs stained for synaptic vesicle 2/neurofilament (green) and bungarotoxin (red). Scale bars: 20 μm. (B) Synapse volume quantification for NMJs from WT (n = 44–62 synapses) and Nmnat2V98M/R232Q (V/R; n = 48–63 synapses) mice. (C) NMJ occupancy quantification for NMJs from WT (n = 25–43 synapses) and Nmnat2V98M/R232Q (n = 25–55 synapses) mice at 2, 6, and 12 months. (D) Average tibialis anterior weight/body weight for WT and Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice at 2, 6, and 9–12 months (n = 3–11 mice per age cohort, per genotype). (E) Representative images of laminin immunofluorescence in Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mouse tibialis anterior muscles at 2, 6, and 9–12 months. WT mouse tibialis anterior muscle at 12 months shown for comparison. The apparent fuzziness shown in the representative image of Nmnat2V98M/R232Q 9–12-month-old mouse muscle was a consistent genotype-dependent finding reflecting diffuse laminin staining. (F) Quantification of muscle fiber cross-sectional area (n = 3 mice per genotype, per age cohort). Scale bars: 150 μm. All data are presented as mean ± SEM. Statistical significance determined by Student’s unpaired, 2-tailed t test or 2-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

The patients with compound heterozygous variants in NMNAT2 have both proximal and distal weakness with predominantly distal muscle atrophy, rendering them wheelchair bound. Loss of nerve terminals at the NMJ results in muscle fiber denervation and eventual muscle atrophy. Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice exhibited a progressive reduction in hindlimb muscle mass (Figure 4D) that correlated with decreased fiber cross-sectional area in the tibialis anterior muscle (Figure 4, E and F). Together, these results confirm that the decreased activity of the Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice leads to axon loss and subsequent muscle denervation and atrophy. Importantly, the Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mouse model recapitulates chronic motor features of the human syndrome, providing strong evidence that the NMNAT2 variants are indeed pathogenic.

Neuronal SARM1 is required for Nmnat2V98M/R232Q neuropathy. SARM1 is a prodegenerative enzyme activated by binding to the NAD+ precursor NMN at its allosteric site (9). NMNAT2 converts NMN to NAD+, thereby preventing the buildup of NMN and its interaction with SARM1. In Nmnat2-KO mice, the increase in NMN leads to axon projection abnormalities and perinatal death; however, Nmnat2/Sarm1 double-KO mice are viable and completely resistant to injury-induced programmed axon degeneration (13). To determine whether SARM1 is activated in Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice, we first monitored nerve levels of cyclic ADP ribose (cADPR), a specific biomarker of SARM1 NAD+ hydrolase activity (44). Metabolites were isolated from the sciatic nerve of 2-month-old Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice and analyzed by liquid chromatography with tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS). We found that cADPR levels were elevated 8-fold compared with Nmnat2WT, and that this increase was fully SARM1-dependent (Figure 5A). This demonstrated that SARM1 was activated even at this early stage of the disease and suggested that cADPR is likely an useful biomarker for syndromes involving chronic SARM1 activation.

Figure 5 Neuronal SARM1 is required for Nmnat2V98M/R232Q neuropathy. (A) Relative cADPR levels in sciatic nerves of 2-month-old WT (n = 3), Nmnat2V98M/R232Q (n = 4), and Nmnat2V98M/R232Q; Sarm1-KO (n = 3) mice. Values normalized to WT cADPR levels (set to 1). Statistical significance determined by a Student’s unpaired t test. (B) Average tibialis anterior weight by body weight for WT, Nmnat2V98M/R232Q, and Nmnat2V98M/R232Q; Sarm1-KO mice in 2- and 9–12-month-old mice (n = 3–11 mice per age cohort, per genotype). (C) Average time suspended from an inverted screen (max. 120 seconds) for WT (n = 3–7), Nmnat2V98M/R232Q (n = 3–21), and Nmnat2V98M/R232Q; Sarm1-KO (n = 7–13) mice. (D–F) Representative images of sciatic (D), femoral (E), and sural (F) nerves in 9–12-month-old Nmnat2V98M/R232Q; Sarm1-KO mice. Scale bars: 50 μm. Percent axonal area/total nerve area is calculated below each corresponding nerve (n = 3–11 mice per age cohort, per genotype). Statistical significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons. (G) Schematic of AAV-SARM1-DN gene therapy experiment. (H) Percent initial performance on inverted screen test at 2 months and 6 months for EGFP (control) (n = 6) or SARM1-DN–injected (n = 7) Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice. (I) Quantification of GFP fluorescence in the spinal cord of SARM1-DN injected Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice, stratified by rescue (Rescue was determined as an endpoint performance (6m) greater than the mean control arm endpoint performance.) All data are presented as mean ± SEM. Statistical significance within treatment group was determined by a Student’s paired, 2-tailed t test. Statistical significance between treatment groups determined by a Student’s unpaired, 2-tailed t test.*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Next, we mated the Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mutant mice with Sarm1-KO mice to generate Nmnat2V98M/R232Q; Sarm1–KO mice. In contrast with Nmnat2V98M/R232Q (Sarm1 WT) mice, Nmnat2V98M/R232Q; Sarm1–KO mice did not develop motor function deficits (Figure 5, B and C). We also performed morphological analysis of the sural, femoral, and sciatic nerves of Nmnat2V98M/R232Q and Nmnat2V98M/R232Q; Sarm1-KO mice. As with the functional studies, loss of Sarm1 prevented axon degeneration even in the oldest Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice (Figure 3A and Figure 5, D–F). These results confirm that the phenotypes associated with these pathogenic NMNAT2 variants are SARM1-dependent and do not arise secondary to neomorphic functions of the mutant NMNAT2 enzymes. These results suggest that Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice will be useful for testing treatment strategies for progressive neurodegenerative disease involving chronic SARM1 activation.

The development of small molecule and gene therapy SARM1 inhibitors is underway (45, 46); indeed, we previously showed that adeno-associated virus–mediated (AAV-mediated), neuron-specific expression of a potent SARM1 dominant-negative (SARM1-DN) variant blocks pathologic axon degeneration in models of acute nerve injury (45, 47). With the discovery that the Nmnat2V98M/R232Q motor neuropathy is SARM1-dependent, we next tested whether this SARM1 gene therapy approach could similarly block disease in these mice. One-month-old Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice received intrathecal injections of AAV virions (6 × 1011) expressing SARM1-DN-EGFP or EGFP alone (control) under control of a neuron-specific synapsin promoter (Figure 5G). We assayed inverted screen performance at 2 months and 6 months for both groups and determined therapeutic efficacy by comparing 6-month to 2-month performance for each mouse. Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice injected with EGFP alone displayed an approximately 73% decline in strength by 6 months of age (P < 0.0001) (Figure 5H). In contrast, Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice injected with SARM1-DN exhibited a 39% decline (NS, P > 0.05) at 6 months of age (Figure 5H). Importantly, the SARM1-DN rescue of strength defects was dependent on the extent of viral infection and transgene expression in the spinal cord, i.e., higher expression correlated with higher endpoint performance (Figure 5I). These results demonstrated that neuron-specific expression of SARM1-DN potently protects Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice from developing motor deficits and that neuron-autonomous SARM1 activity is pathogenic in Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice.

Macrophages orchestrate Nmnat2V98M/R232Q neuropathy. After acute nerve injury, macrophages infiltrate the lesion and phagocytose axonal and myelin debris, clearing the injury site and promoting axonal regeneration (26–28). In models of chronic neurodegenerative disease, macrophages and their CNS counterpart, microglia, play complex immunomodulatory roles as both proinflammatory and antiinflammatory mediators (34, 35, 48–54). We immunostained central (spinal cord) and peripheral (sciatic nerve) nervous tissue with antibodies against the activated macrophage marker CD68 (55). There were few CD68+ cells in central and peripheral tissues of Nmnat2WT mice (Figure 6, A and C). In contrast, in sciatic nerves of 2-month-old Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice, CD68+ activated macrophages (Figure 6E) were abundant, concomitant with a trend toward elevated total (CD64+CD11b+) nerve macrophages (Figure 6F). In contrast, Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice lacking SARM1 at the same age (Figure 6D) had significantly fewer CD68+ macrophages, and the number of CD64+CD11b+ macrophages in these animals was similar to the number seen in Nmnat2WT mice (Figure 6F). CD68+ macrophages were not detected in the spinal cords of Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice (Figure 6B), consistent with the predominantly peripheral nervous system defects seen in the patients.

Figure 6 Activated macrophages accumulate in the peripheral nervous system of Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice. (A–E) Representative images of CD68 immunofluorescence and DAPI signal in the spinal cord, original magnification, ×10 (A and B) and sciatic nerves, original magnification, ×20 (C–E) of 2-month-old WT, Nmnat2V98M/R232Q, and Nmnat2V98M/R232Q; Sarm1-KO mice. (F) Representative scatter plots and quantification of fluorescence-activated cell sorting of total sciatic nerve macrophages (CD64+ CD11b+) in 2-month-old WT (n = 3), Nmnat2V98M/R232Q (n = 3), and Nmnat2V98M/R232Q; Sarm1-KO (n = 3) mice. (G) Relative cADPR levels in sural and femoral nerves of 4-month-old WT (n = 5), Nmnat2V98M/R232Q (n = 4), and Nmnat2V98M/R232Q; Sarm1-KO (n = 5) mice. Values normalized to WT cADPR levels (set to 1). (H) Relative levels of CD68+ macrophages in sural and femoral nerves of 4-month-old WT (n = 4), Nmnat2V98M/R232Q (n = 3-4) and Nmnat2V98M/R232Q; Sarm1-KO (n = 2-3) mice. Values normalized to WT CD68+ macrophage levels (set to 1). All data are presented as mean ± SEM. Statistical significance determined by 1-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons, ****P < 0.0001.

The mixed sensory/motor sciatic nerve and motor-predominant femoral nerve were both preferentially affected in Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice, while the sensory-predominant sural nerve was spared. Thus, we questioned whether differences in SARM1 activation between motor and sensory nerves could underlie their differential susceptibility to axon loss or macrophage activation. We first measured cADPR levels in the femoral and sural nerves of the Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice. We found that both nerves exhibited robust SARM1 activation (Figure 6G). Next, we asked whether SARM1 activation was sufficient to induce macrophage activation in both nerves, akin to what we observed in the sciatic nerve. Femoral nerves of Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice had elevated numbers of activated CD68+ macrophages compared with the nerves of Nmnat2WT and Nmnat2V98M/R232Q; Sarm1-KO mice (Figure 6H); in contrast, the sural nerves of Nmnat2V98M/R232Q, Nmnat2WT, and Nmnat2V98M/R232Q; Sarm1-KO mice had comparable levels of CD68+ macrophages (Figure 6H). Since cADPR was elevated in sciatic, femoral, and sural nerves, but macrophage activation preferentially occurred only in sciatic and femoral nerves, this finding strongly suggested that SARM1 activation was necessary — but not sufficient — for macrophage activation. In addition to SARM1 activation in motor axons, these additional unknown signals are required for preferential activation of the macrophage response.

NAD+ biosynthesis plays a role in programming macrophage immune responses (56); thus, we examined whether intrinsic defects exist in macrophages of Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice due to impaired NMNAT2 activity. However, we found no differences in either basal or antigen-induced activation between Nmnat2WT and Nmnat2V98M/R232Q-derived murine peritoneal macrophages (Supplemental Figure 3). This is consistent with findings from studies examining other disorders that indicate that signals within the neural microenvironment shape macrophage activation (57–61). Here, this is demonstrated by increased numbers of activated macrophages in the sciatic nerves of Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice.

We performed bulk RNA-Seq on the sciatic nerves of Nmnat2V98M/R232Q and Nmnat2WT mice at early and late disease stages to capture dynamic changes in the glial and immune cell milieu (Figure 7A). Global transcriptomic analysis revealed similarities within the nerves of Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice at both 2 months and 6 months, which clustered more closely to each other than to nerves of Nmnat2WT mice. Closer inspection revealed sets of activated macrophage signatures (57) — including Cd68, Trem2, Apoe, Lrg1, and Ccl2 — upregulated in the sciatic nerves of both 2-month-old and 6-month-old Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice (Figure 7B), consistent with our observations of CD68+ nerve-associated macrophages in Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice. Repair SC markers (62–64) such as Fgf5, Shh, Ngfr, and Olig1 were also upregulated, suggesting a dedifferentiation program of myelinating SCs. Gene ontology (GO) analysis showed significant enrichment of genes related to the immune response, inflammation, and phagocytosis in both 2-month-old and 6-month-old Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice (Figure 7C and Supplemental Tables 1 and 2). Altogether, these data demonstrate chronic activation of peripheral nervous system macrophages and an ongoing SC repair program in this mouse model.

Figure 7 Macrophages are activated throughout disease and express markers of M1 and M2 polarization. (A) Sample correlation plot showing global transcriptomic analysis and hierarchical clustering of sciatic nerve macrophages from WT and Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice. Each box represents 1 replicate (n = 3). (B) Volcano plot of significant codifferentially expressed (DE) genes in sciatic nerves of 2 month and 6 month Nmnat2V98M/R232Q old mice, highlighting activated macrophage markers (red) and repair SC signatures (purple). (C) GO analysis of genes enriched in sciatic nerves of 6-month-old Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice. (D–G) Representative images of CD68, Arg1, and iNOS immunofluorescence in the sciatic nerves of (D) WT mice 3 days after nerve crush (3dpNC) and (E–G) Nmnat2V98M/R232Q sciatic nerves at 2, 6, and 12 months. Scale bars: 50 μm, 15 μm (insets). Yellow arrows indicate Arg1/CD68 colocalization and blue arrows represent Arg1/iNOS/CD68 colocalization. Inset depicts a magnified image of a polarized macrophage. All data are presented as mean ± SEM. Statistical significance determined by 1-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons.

Increased numbers of activated macrophages in the nerves of the Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice raised the question of whether they were playing a beneficial or destructive role in the disorder. Classically, macrophages are categorized into 2 opposite extremes: proinflammatory (M1) or antiinflammatory (M2) (65), although intermediate, overlapping states are now recognized (66). Indeed, these states may influence the role macrophages play in disease development. M1 activation is canonically associated with expression of inducible nitric oxide synthase (iNOS), while M2 activation is associated with expression of arginase-1 (Arg1) (67). To investigate the activation state of macrophages in the Nmnat2V98M/R232Q neuropathy, we profiled expression of both iNOS and Arg1 in activated macrophages throughout disease. We found that all activated macrophages (CD68+) coexpressed Arg1 at all examined ages (Figure 7, E–G, yellow arrow), while expression of iNOS was more dynamic, with Arg1 and iNOS coexpression (Figure 7, E–G, blue arrow) in 0%, 34.16% ± 2.204 (n = 3, P < 0.0001), and 12.71% ± 3.776 (n = 3, P = 0.0039) of macrophages at 2, 6, and 12 months of age, respectively. This noncanonical activation state was also observed in the sciatic nerves of Nmnat2WT mice 3 days after nerve crush (Figure 7D, blue arrow), and has been similarly described in models of acute brain injury (68–70). Concomitant expression of both polarization signatures suggests that macrophages may respond to both proinflammatory and antiinflammatory signals within the nerve microenvironment and that macrophage biology in this system is more complex than a simple binary phenotype.

Next, we employed a macrophage depletion strategy using colony stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R) blockade (71, 72) to directly evaluate the function of macrophages in Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice. The mice were treated with CSF1R monoclonal antibody or the isotype control antibody IgG every 3 weeks beginning at 1 month of age and were assessed using motor function tests at 2, 3, and 4 months of age (Figure 8A). The efficacy of the macrophage depletion treatment was confirmed by immunostaining for the pan-macrophage marker Iba1 alongside CD68 in sciatic nerves (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C). Given the preponderance of Arg1+ activated nerve macrophages, i.e., the canonical antiinflammatory macrophage phenotype, we predicted that macrophage depletion would worsen the neuropathy of Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice. Remarkably, however, macrophage depletion completely blocked the development of muscle strength defects for the duration of the experiment. In contrast, Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice treated with IgG continued to exhibit poor motor function (Figure 8B). Morphological examination of the femoral — predominantly motor — nerve showed that macrophage depletion significantly rescued axon loss in the nerve (Figure 8C), consistent with its ability to prevent motor function deficits. Together, these data show that macrophages promote axon degeneration that leads to motor function deficits in this neuropathic mouse model.

Figure 8 Macrophage depletion rescues motor defects and axon loss in Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice. (A) Schematic of CSF1R antibody-mediated macrophage depletion in young (beginning at 1-month-old) Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice. (B) Average time suspended from an inverted screen (max. 120 seconds) for IgG control (n = 5) and CSF1R-treated Nmnat2V98M/R232Q (n = 7) mice. Statistical significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons. (C) Representative images of femoral nerve from IgG (control) (n = 5), CSF1R (n = 3), or Sarm1-KO Nmnat2V98M/R232Q (n = 4) mice at 4 months. Scale bars: 150 μm. Percent axonal area/total nerve area for femoral nerve calculated to the right. (D) Schematic of CSF1R antibody-mediated macrophage depletion in aged (beginning at 4-month-old Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice. (E) Change in inverted screen time (s) from pre-treatment (4 months) measured at 5, 6, and months, comparing CSF1R treatment (n = 7) and IgG (control) (n = 5). Statistical significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons. (F) CMAP amplitude (ankle) of Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice before and after 1 month of CSF1R treatment (n = 7) or IgG treatment (n = 5). (G) Percent axonal area/total nerve area for femoral nerve and sciatic nerve calculated at 7 months (3 months of macrophage depletion (n = 6) or treatment with isotype control IgG (n = 6). All data are presented as mean ± SEM. Statistical significance determined by Student’s unpaired t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Given our finding that macrophages contribute to axonal dysfunction early in the disease, we next tested whether macrophage depletion would be therapeutic after the initiation of symptoms. By 4 months of age, Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice exhibited profound pathological and functional motor disease (Figure 8, B and C). Thus, we administered the CSF1R monoclonal antibody (or control IgG) to 4-month-old Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice to test whether macrophage depletion could halt or reverse disease progression (Figure 8D). One month after antibody treatment, the previously symptomatic mice demonstrated a significant increase in inverted screen performance, demonstrating a profound recovery of muscle strength (Figure 8E). Improvement in overall strength was accompanied by improved distal CMAP responses (Figure 8F). Such a treatment response indicated that endogenous reparative processes occurred after macrophage depletion to promote functional recovery. Indeed, in nerve and NMJ pathological studies, we detected ongoing axon degeneration and regeneration processes in Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice at steady state. Rescue of muscle strength persisted until the mice were 7 months old, at which point muscle strength was maintained at pretreatment levels. Endpoint examination of macrophage-depleted peripheral nerves revealed significant rescue of sciatic and femoral nerve axon loss (Figure 8G).

CSF1R inhibition can alter macrophage polarization (73); thus, we examined whether the remaining population of macrophages after depletion exhibited altered activation or polarization phenotypes. We found a modest trend toward reduced activation of the remaining nerve macrophages in Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice (Supplemental Figure 4D). However, we found no evidence of alterations to their polarization phenotype compared with IgG treated Nmnat2V98M/R232Q mice (Supplemental Figure 4, E and F, yellow and blue arrows), indicating that the constellation of polarization signals within the nerve microenvironment or within the remaining macrophages themselves was not altered by macrophage depletion.

Altogether, these data support a model wherein macrophage depletion blocks axon degeneration, tipping the balance toward innate axon reparative processes and, thus, symptom reversal. Importantly, the finding that macrophage depletion reversed both behavioral and electrophysiologic defects underscored the potential of acute macrophage-targeted therapies in chronic neurologic diseases.