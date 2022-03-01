Electrostatic sheathing of lipoprotein lipase is essential for its movement across capillary endothelial cells

Mouse models to study the function of GPIHBP1’s AD. To understand the in vivo functional relevance of GPIHBP1’s AD, we first created a mutant allele, Gpihbp1D, with a deletion of exon 2 sequences encoding the long stretch of acidic residues and the adjacent tyrosine (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI157500DS1). The allele was verified by DNA sequencing, but Gpihbp1 transcripts in Gpihbp1D/D mice were extremely low and there was skipping of exon 2 (Supplemental Figure 1, C–E). GPIHBP1 protein was undetectable (Supplemental Figure 1F), and the mice had chylomicronemia (Supplemental Figure 1G). We next created a mutant allele, Gpihbp1A, in which most of the acidic amino acids were replaced with alanine (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Again, Gpihbp1 transcript levels were extremely low (Supplemental Figure 2C), GPIHBP1 protein was undetectable (Supplemental Figure 2D), and Gpihbp1A/A mice had chylomicronemia. While these mouse models underscored the crucial role of GPIHBP1 in plasma TG metabolism, they were not helpful for elucidating the functional relevance of the AD.

We next created a mutant allele, Gpihbp1S, in which the long stretch of acidic residues and the adjacent tyrosine were replaced with an S-protein tag (Figure 1, A–D). Transcript levels were approximately half that of WT, similar to those in heterozygous Gpihbp1-knockout mice (Gpihbp1+/–) (Figure 1E). Western blots of tissue extracts documented robust expression of the mutant GPIHBP1 (S-GPIHBP1) in Gpihbp1S/S mice (more than in Gpihbp1+/– mice; Figure 1F). Fasting TG levels in chow-fed Gpihbp1S/S mice were elevated (~500 mg/dL), whereas they were very low in Gpihbp1+/– and Gpihbp1+/+ mice (Figure 1G). Following an intragastric oil bolus, TG levels increased sharply in Gpihbp1S/S mice (Figure 1H). LPL activity levels in postheparin plasma were lower in Gpihbp1S/S mice than in Gpihbp1+/– or Gpihbp1+/+ mice (Figure 1I).

Figure 1 A mutant Gpihbp1 allele in which the sulfated tyrosine and long stretch of acidic residues were replaced with an S-protein tag. (A) Nucleotide and amino acid sequences for the WT allele (Gpihbp1+) and an S-protein mutant allele (Gpihbp1S). In Gpihbp1S, 51 nucleotides (highlighted salmon in the WT allele) were replaced by 45 nucleotides encoding an S-protein tag (nucleotides and amino acids in the Gpihbp1S allele are blue). In the Gpihbp1+ allele, the stretch of residues that were changed in the Gpihbp1S allele are underlined; the long stretch of acidic residues (and the immediately adjacent sulfated tyrosine) are magenta. (B) DNA sequencing chromatograms from Gpihbp1+/+ and Gpihbp1S/S mice. (C) PCR products from heart cDNA (with the forward primer in the S-protein sequences and the reverse primer in Gpihbp1 exon 4). (D) PCR products from heart cDNA (with the forward primer in exon 1 and the reverse primer in exon 4). A single DNA product was amplified (no exon 2 skipping). (E) Gpihbp1, Lpl, and Cd36 transcript levels (normalized to Cd31 expression) in brown adipose tissue (BAT), heart, and lung, as judged by qRT-PCR. n = 10 Gpihbp1+/+, n = 5 Gpihbp1S/S, n = 6 Gpihbp1+/– mice. *P < 0.05. (F) Western blots of BAT, heart, and lung extracts in Gpihbp1+/+, Gpihbp1+/–, Gpihbp1S/S, and Gpihbp1–/– mice with a CD31-specific antibody and either an S-protein (S-tag) antibody (first row) or the GPIHBP1-specific antibody 11A12 (third row). Quantification of GPIHBP1 bands in 4 independent Western blots is shown in Figure 6D. (G) Plasma triglyceride levels in male Gpihbp1+/+, Gpihbp1+/–, and Gpihbp1S/S mice at 6, 8, and 10 weeks of age (n = 5–11 mice/group and time point). ***P < 0.001 for Gpihbp1+/+ vs. Gpihbp1–/– and Gpihbp1+/– vs. Gpihbp1–/–; **P < 0.01 for Gpihbp1+/+ vs. Gpihbp1S/S and Gpihbp1+/– vs. Gpihbp1S/S. (H) Plasma triglyceride levels at baseline and 1, 2, 4, and 24 hours after an intragastric bolus of 100 μL of corn oil in 10-week-old male Gpihbp1+/+ (n = 10), Gpihbp1S/S (n = 7), Gpihbp1+/– (n = 6), and Gpihbp1–/– (n = 3) mice. (I) Triglyceride hydrolase activity in the plasma of Gpihbp1+/+ (n = 6), Gpihbp1+/– (n = 6), Gpihbp1S/S (n = 6), and Gpihbp1–/– (n = 3) mice before (time 0) and 1.5 and 15 minutes after an injection of heparin (15 U). NS, not significant. ***P < 0.001. Means were compared using a 2-way ANOVA test in panels E and G–I.

S-GPIHBP1 reaches the surface of ECs and binds LPL in a stable fashion. We expected that the S-protein mutation would not affect attachment of S-GPIHBP1 to the cell surface because the AD is distant from the C-terminal sequences that trigger the addition of the GPI anchor. Indeed, when S-GPIHBP1 was expressed in CHO cells, it reached the cell surface and was releasable with phosphatidylinositol-specific phospholipase C (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). We also expected that S-GPIHBP1 would reach the luminal surface of capillary ECs in vivo. Indeed, when hearts of Gpihbp1S/+ mice were perfused with an S-protein–specific antibody, the antibody bound to S-GPIHBP1 along the luminal surface of capillaries (Supplemental Figure 3C).

The AD in human GPIHBP1 contains a sulfated tyrosine adjacent to the long stretch of acidic residues (8). WT mouse GPIHBP1 contains 2 tyrosines in this region (Tyr35 and Tyr37). To determine whether those tyrosines are sulfated, we analyzed WT-GPIHBP1 (purified from Drosophila S2 cells) by mass spectrometry. One half of the WT-GPIHBP1 molecules contained 2 sulfated tyrosines, while the other half had only 1 sulfated tyrosine (Supplemental Figure 4). Neither tyrosine is present in S-GPIHBP1 (Supplemental Figure 4).

Because the LU domain in S-GPIHBP1 is intact, we suspected that it would retain the capacity to bind LPL. Indeed, LPL bound to S-GPIHBP1–expressing CHO cells, but there was no binding to cells that expressed a mutant GPIHBP1 (W108S-GPIHBP1) harboring a single amino acid substitution in the LU domain that disrupts the GPIHBP1-LPL binding interface (ref. 12 and Supplemental Figure 5). Stable binding of LPL to S-GPIHBP1 was also evident in SPR experiments. In those studies, we compared the abilities of WT-GPIHBP1 and S-GPIHBP1 to bind to LPL that was immobilized on the surface of sensor chips. At a physiologic NaCl concentration (150 mM), the on-rate for S-GPIHBP1 binding to LPL was significantly lower than for WT-GPIHBP1 (Supplemental Figure 6). Once bound, however, the binding of S-GPIHBP1 to LPL was stable (i.e., off-rates for S-GPIHBP1 and WT-GPIHBP1 were similar; Supplemental Figure 6). The differences in the on-rate for S-GPIHBP1 and WT-GPIHBP1 binding to LPL were markedly reduced at a higher NaCl concentration (750 mM; Supplemental Figure 6), indicating that the differences in binding kinetics at the physiologic NaCl concentration were driven by differences in electrostatic interactions.

Low levels of LPL in capillaries of Gpihbp1S/S mice. The LPL released into plasma after an injection of heparin is generally assumed to originate from the luminal surface of capillaries. While we had observed low levels of postheparin LPL activity in Gpihbp1S/Smice (Figure 1I), we wanted to assess intravascular LPL stores more directly. We therefore injected an IRDye 680–labeled mouse LPL antibody (no. 3174) and an IRDye 800–labeled CD31 antibody (2H8) into the tail vein of Gpihbp1+/+, Gpihbp1+/–, and Gpihbp1S/S mice. After 3 minutes, the mice were extensively perfused with PBS, perfusion-fixed, sections of brown adipose tissue (BAT) and heart were prepared, and the IRDye 800 and IRDye 680 signals in tissue sections were measured. These studies revealed that LPL stores within capillaries, relative to CD31, were lower in Gpihbp1S/S mice than in Gpihbp1+/+ or Gpihbp1+/– mice (Figure 2).

Figure 2 Reduced amounts of LPL on the luminal surface of blood vessels in Gpihbp1S/S mice. IRDye 680–3174 IgG (antibody against mouse LPL) and IRDye 800–2H8 (antibody against CD31) were injected intravenously into Gpihbp1+/+, Gpihbp1+/–, and Gpihbp1S/S mice. After 3 minutes, mice were perfused extensively with PBS and perfusion-fixed. (A) Representative images of the binding of antibodies 3174 and 2H8 to sections of brown adipose tissue (BAT) and heart. (B) The intensity of the IRDye 680 signal (reflecting LPL antibody binding) and the IRDye 800 signal (reflecting CD31 antibody binding) were quantified, and the LPL/CD31 ratios in BAT and heart sections were calculated. n = 4 Gpihbp1+/+, n = 3 Gpihbp1+/–, and n = 4 Gpihbp1S/S mice for BAT. n = 4 mice/genotype for heart. Ten sections/mouse were analyzed. NS, not significant. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. A 1-way ANOVA test was used to compare means in panel B.

Increased amounts of LPL on capillaries of Gpihbp1S/S mice. To assess GPIHBP1-LPL interactions in vivo, we imaged LPL, CD31, and GPIHBP1 in BAT by immunofluorescence microscopy (Figure 3A). In Gpihbp1+/+ mice, LPL was located mainly on capillaries (colocalizing with GPIHBP1 and CD31), but small amounts were detected outside of capillaries (in parenchymal cells or the interstitial spaces). LPL was also located on capillaries in Gpihbp1+/– mice (where GPIHBP1 staining was less intense). In Gpihbp1–/– mice, LPL was distributed diffusely throughout the interstitial spaces, such that it was virtually impossible to discern LPL association with capillaries. In Gpihbp1S/S mice, LPL was located mainly on capillary ECs, but some LPL was present outside of capillaries (Figure 3A). Of note, LPL staining of BAT capillaries was more intense in Gpihbp1S/S mice than in Gpihbp1+/+ or Gpihbp1+/– mice (Figure 3A). In 3 independent experiments, LPL/CD31 fluorescence intensity ratios on capillary ECs were 91.3%, 102.4%, and 61.9% higher in Gpihbp1S/S mice than in Gpihbp1+/+ mice (Figure 3B). Consistent with that finding, amounts of LPL in BAT extracts were greater in Gpihbp1S/S mice than in Gpihbp1+/+ mice (Figure 3, C and D). Similarly, LPL staining of heart capillaries was more intense in Gpihbp1S/S mice than in Gpihbp1+/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B), and amounts of LPL in heart extracts were greater in Gpihbp1S/S mice than in Gpihbp1+/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D).

Figure 3 LPL, CD31, and GPIHBP1 expression in interscapular brown adipose tissue (BAT) of Gpihbp1+/+, Gpihbp1S/S, Gpihbp1+/–, and Gpihbp1–/– mice. (A) Confocal immunofluorescence studies of LPL, CD31, and GPIHBP1 in BAT from Gpihbp1+/+, Gpihbp1S/S, Gpihbp1+/–, and Gpihbp1–/– mice. Scale bars: 20 μm. (B) LPL/CD31 fluorescence intensity ratios in BAT capillaries of Gpihbp1+/+ and Gpihbp1S/S mice. Fluorescence intensity ratios were quantified in 3 independent experiments (>100 capillaries/genotype). The ratio in Gpihbp1S/S capillaries in each experiment was normalized to the ratio in Gpihbp1+/+ capillaries (set at 1.0). (C) Western blot studies of CD31 and LPL in BAT extracts (n = 3 mice/group). Each lane represents an individual mouse. (D) LPL/CD31 ratios in BAT extracts, as judged by quantification of the intensity of LPL and CD31 bands in panel C. The LPL/CD31 intensity ratio was higher in Gpihbp1S/S mice than in the other groups of mice. **P < 0.01. Means were compared using a 2-tailed Student’s t test in panel B, and a 1-way ANOVA test in panel D.

The LPL on capillaries of Gpihbp1S/S mice is trapped on the abluminal surface of ECs. The microscopy observations posed a conundrum: Why were there greater amounts of LPL on capillary ECs in Gpihbp1S/S mice but lower amounts within the capillary lumen? To address this issue, we imaged the distribution of LPL, GPIHBP1, and CD31 in BAT capillary cross sections containing an EC nucleus (Figure 4A). The presence of the nucleus made it possible to resolve the abluminal plasma membrane (APM) of ECs from the luminal plasma membrane (LPM) (2). In Gpihbp1+/+ and Gpihbp1+/– mice, WT-GPIHBP1 was distributed evenly between the APM and the LPM (Figure 4A). In Gpihbp1S/S mice, S-GPIHBP1 was located mainly on the APM, with only trace amounts on the LPM (Figure 4A). In Gpihbp1+/+ mice, the GPIHBP1/CD31 fluorescence intensity ratios on the APM and LPM of ECs were similar, consistent with an even distribution of WT-GPIHBP1 between the APM and LPM (Figure 4B). In Gpihbp1S/S mice, the GPIHBP1/CD31 ratio was high (~1.5) on the APM but low (~0.5) on the LPM (Figure 4B), reflecting the fact that most of the S-GPIHBP1 was located on the APM. Similarly, the LPL/CD31 fluorescence intensity ratio was high on the APM of ECs of Gpihbp1S/S mice (~1.5) but low (~0.4) on the LPM (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 High-magnification confocal microscopy to assess distributions of S-GPIHBP1 and mouse LPL on the abluminal plasma membrane (APM) and luminal plasma membrane (LPM) of capillary endothelial cells in brown adipose tissue (BAT). (A) LPL, CD31, and GPIHBP1 expression in cross sections of BAT capillaries from Gpihbp1+/+, Gpihbp1S/S, Gpihbp1+/–, and Gpihbp1–/– mice. The presence of an endothelial cell nucleus (n) separates the APM (blue arrowhead) from the LPM (magenta arrowhead). S-GPIHBP1 was distributed asymmetrically between the APM and LPM, with greater amounts on the APM. Amounts of LPL on the LPM were low in Gpihbp1S/S mice. Scale bars: 2 μm. GPI, GPIHBP1. (B and C) GPIHBP1/CD31 (B) and LPL/CD31 (C) fluorescence intensity ratios in the APM and LPM of BAT capillary endothelial cells in Gpihbp1+/+ and Gpihbp1S/S mice (n = 10 capillary cross sections/group). Ratios in the APM and LPM were normalized to the ratio in the “double plasma membrane” segment of the cross section (set at 1.0) where the APM and LPM are not separated by a cell nucleus. ab, APM; lu, LPM. NS, not significant. ***P < 0.001. Means were compared with a 2-tailed Student’s t test in panels B and C.

Consistent findings were observed in the heart. In Gpihbp1+/+ mice, GPIHBP1 was distributed evenly between the APM and the LPM of ECs, whereas in Gpihbp1S/S mice there was an accumulation of S-GPIHBP1 on the APM (Figure 5A). In Gpihbp1+/+ heart ECs, the GPIHBP1/CD31 and LPL/CD31 fluorescence intensity ratios were similar on the APM and the LPM (Figure 5, B and C). In Gpihbp1S/S heart ECs, the GPIHBP1/CD31 ratio was 3-fold higher on the APM than on the LPM (Figure 5B), and the LPL/CD31 ratio was 5-fold higher on the APM than on the LPM (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 High-magnification confocal microscopy to assess distributions of GPIHBP1 and LPL on the abluminal plasma membrane (APM) and luminal plasma membrane (LPM) of heart and lung capillary endothelial cells. (A) LPL, CD31, and GPIHBP1 expression in cross sections of heart capillaries from Gpihbp1+/+ and Gpihbp1S/S mice. The endothelial cell nucleus (n) separates the APM (blue arrowhead) from the LPM (magenta arrowhead). S-GPIHBP1 was distributed asymmetrically between the APM and LPM, with greater amounts on the APM. (B and C) GPIHBP1/CD31 (B) and LPL/CD31 (C) fluorescence intensity ratios in the APM and LPM of heart capillary endothelial cells (n = 10 capillary cross sections/group). Ratios in the APM and LPM were normalized to the ratio in the “double plasma membrane” segment (set at 1.0) where the APM and LPM are not separated by a nucleus. (D) Confocal micrographs of GPIHBP1 and CD31 expression in lung capillaries from Gpihbp1+/+ and Gpihbp1S/S mice. Each cross section contains an endothelial cell nucleus (n), making it possible to resolve the APM (blue arrowhead) from the LPM (magenta arrowhead). (E) GPIHBP1/CD31 fluorescence intensity ratios in the APM and LPM of lung capillary endothelial cells (n = 7 capillary cross sections/group). Scale bars: 2 μm. GPI, GPIHBP1. ab, APM; lu, LPM. NS, not significant. ***P < 0.001. A 2-tailed Student’s t test was used to compare means in panels B, C, and E.

We suspected that the accumulation of S-GPIHBP1 on the APM might be due to persistent electrostatic interactions between the abluminal S-GPIHBP1–bound LPL and cell-surface HSPGs. If that were the case, we reasoned that S-GPIHBP1 would be distributed evenly between the APM and LPM of ECs in the lung (where LPL expression is negligible) (Supplemental Figure 8). Indeed, S-GPIHBP1 was distributed evenly between the APM and the LPM in lung capillary ECs (Figure 5, D and E).

The microscopy studies revealed that S-GPIHBP1 was located mainly on the APM of ECs in BAT and heart (where LPL expression is high) but was distributed evenly between the APM and LPM of ECs in the lung (where LPL expression is negligible). To test these observations with an independent experimental system, we injected an IRDye 800–labeled GPIHBP1 antibody (11A12) and the IRDye 680–labeled CD31 antibody 2H8 into the tail vein of Gpihbp1+/+, Gpihbp1+/–, and Gpihbp1S/S mice. After 3 minutes, the mice were perfused extensively, sections of BAT, heart, and lung were prepared, and the IRDye 800 and IRDye 680 signals in tissue sections were quantified. In BAT and heart, the IRDye 800/IRDye 680 ratio (reflecting relative amounts of GPIHBP1 and CD31 on the luminal surface of blood vessels) was lower in Gpihbp1S/S mice than in Gpihbp1+/– mice (Figure 6, A and C). However, when we assessed total amounts of GPIHBP1 and CD31 in BAT and heart extracts by Western blotting, the GPIHBP1/CD31 ratio was higher in Gpihbp1S/S mice than in Gpihbp1+/– mice (Figure 6, B and D). These findings are quite consistent with the microscopy studies, which had revealed low levels of S-GPIHBP1 on the luminal surface of capillaries (Figure 4, A and B, and Figure 5, A and B).

Figure 6 Assessing amounts of GPIHBP1, relative to CD31, along the capillary lumen in tissue sections as well as the amounts of GPIHBP1, relative to CD31, in whole tissue extracts. (A) Representative images of tissue sections that show the binding of an IRDye 800–labeled GPIHBP1 antibody (11A12; red) and an IRDye 680–labeled CD31 antibody (2H8; green) to the luminal surface of blood vessels in brown adipose tissue (BAT), heart, and lung of Gpihbp1+/+, Gpihbp1+/–, and Gpihbp1S/S mice. GPI, GPIHBP1. (B) Representative Western blots (with antibodies 11A12 and 2H8) of BAT, heart, and lung extracts from Gpihbp1+/+, Gpihbp1+/–, Gpihbp1S/S, and Gpihbp1–/– mice. (C) GPIHBP1/CD31 ratios (calculated from IRDye 800 and IRDye 680 signals) in sections of BAT, heart, and lung from Gpihbp1+/+ (n = 4), Gpihbp1+/– (n = 3), and Gpihbp1S/S (n = 4) mice. Ten sections were analyzed in each tissue of each mouse. (D) Relative amounts of GPIHBP1 and CD31 in BAT, heart, and lung extracts from Gpihbp1+/+, Gpihbp1+/–, and Gpihbp1S/S mice, as judged by quantification of Western blot bands (n = 4 independent experiments). NS, not significant; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Means were compared with 1-way ANOVA tests in panels C and D.

Both the IRDye 800/IRDye 680 ratio in lung sections (Figure 6, A and C) and the GPIHBP1/CD31 ratio in lung extracts (Figure 6, B and D) were higher in Gpihbp1S/S mice than in Gpihbp1+/– mice. Thus, unlike the situation in heart and BAT, intravascular levels of S-GPIHBP1 in the lung (depicted in Figure 6, A and C) were proportionate to the total amounts of S-GPIHBP1 in the lung (depicted in Figure 6, B and D). These findings, which reflect unimpeded transport of S-GPIHBP1 across lung ECs, are consistent with microscopy studies showing that S-GPIHBP1 is distributed evenly between the APM and LPL of lung capillary ECs (Figure 5, D and E).

S-GPIHBP1 cannot release LPL from heparin-binding sites in vitro, explaining why S-GPIHBP1 is trapped on the abluminal surface of ECs in vivo. As noted earlier, we suspected that the accumulation of S-GPIHBP1 on the APM of BAT and heart ECs resulted from electrostatic tethering of S-GPIHBP1–bound LPL to cell-surface HSPGs. We further suspected that a crucial physiologic function of the AD in WT mice is to abrogate those electrostatic interactions. To explore that concept, we used SPR to examine interactions of WT-GPIHBP1 and S-GPIHBP1 with LPL that had been immobilized (by electrostatic interactions) on sensor chips coated with high levels of a heparin fragment. When WT-GPIHBP1 was flowed over the sensor chip, it detached LPL from the heparin fragment (Figure 7). In contrast, when S-GPIHBP1 was flowed over the sensor chip, it simply bound to the LPL and failed to detach it (Figure 7).

Figure 7 Assessing the ability of WT-GPIHBP1 and S-GPIHBP1 to detach LPL from heparin sulfate DP4 on Biacore sensor chips. Purified mouse LPL was adsorbed onto a Biacore CM5 sensor chip that had been coated with a high density of heparin sulfate DP4. LPL was stably attached, by electrostatic interactions, to the heparin sulfate DP4, evident by the nondecaying baseline upon the injection of buffer alone (green line). Injection of purified WT-GPIHBP1 resulted in a progressive loss of LPL (black line) into the buffer flow. Injections of mouse S-GPIHBP1 resulted in binding of S-GPIHBP1 to the HSPG-bound LPL, but there was no release of LPL into the buffer flow (blue line). Five consecutive injections of WT-GPIHBP1 or S-GPIHBP1 (serial dilutions from 12.5 nM to 200 nM) or buffer alone are indicated by the gray arrows.

S-GPIHBP1 does not move to the LPM in living mice. The SPR data strongly supported the idea that S-GPIHBP1–bound LPL is trapped on the APM of ECs by electrostatic interactions with HSPGs. To investigate this concept, we examined GPIHBP1 trafficking from the APM to the LPM of BAT ECs in living mice. It was shown previously that when the GPIHBP1-specific antibody 11A12 is injected into the interscapular BAT pad of Gpihbp1+/+ mice, it binds to GPIHBP1 on the APM and within 120 minutes is transported by GPIHBP1 to the LPM (2). In the current study, we injected Alexa Fluor 488–11A12 into the BAT of Gpihbp1+/+ and Gpihbp1S/S mice and monitored its appearance on the LPM of ECs 15 or 90 minutes later. In Gpihbp1+/+ mice, 11A12 was detected on the LPM in only 4 of 50 capillaries at the 15-minute time point (Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 9A) but was detected in 42 of 50 capillaries at the 90-minute time point (Figure 8B and Supplemental Figure 9B). In Gpihbp1S/S mice, 11A12 was visualized on the APM at the 15-minute and 90-minute time points, but none reached the LPM at either time point (Figure 8, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 9, A and B).

Figure 8 Assessing movement of the GPIHBP1-specific antibody 11A12 from the abluminal plasma membrane (APM) to the luminal plasma membrane (LPM) in brown adipose tissue (BAT) capillary endothelial cells of living mice. Alexa Fluor 488–11A12 (green) was injected into the interscapular BAT of Gpihbp1+/+ and Gpihbp1S/S mice. After 15 or 90 minutes, images of capillary cross sections containing an endothelial cell nucleus (blue) were recorded by fluorescence microscopy. The presence of the cell nucleus made it possible to visualize 11A12 on the APM (blue arrowhead) and the LPM (magenta arrowhead). Shown here is a representative capillary cross section for each experimental condition. On the right, we show the number of capillary cross sections (from a total of 50 counted) in which Alexa Fluor 488–11A12 was detectable at the capillary lumen. Three additional cross sections per experimental condition are shown in Supplemental Figure 9. (A and B) Capillary cross sections in BAT from Gpihbp1+/+ and Gpihbp1S/S mice 15 minutes (A) or 90 minutes (B) after the injection of Alexa Fluor 488–11A12. (C) Capillary cross sections in BAT 90 minutes after an injection of Alexa Fluor 488–11A12, 0.75 U heparin, and 15 μg dextran sulfate. (D and E) Capillary cross sections in BAT 90 minutes after an injection of Alexa Fluor 488–11A12 and 34 μmol of a synthetic peptide corresponding to the WT GPIHBP1 AD (EDGDADPEPENYNYDDDDDEEEEEE) (D) or the S-protein tag (KETAAAKFERQHMDS) (E). Scale bars: 2 μm.

Disrupting LPL-HSPG electrostatic interactions normalizes S-GPIHBP1 movement to the LPM of ECs in living Gpihbp1S/S mice. We speculated that the electrostatic interactions between LPL and abluminal HSPGs prevented movement of antibody 11A12 to the capillary lumen in Gpihbp1S/S mice. We further suspected that 11A12 trafficking would be restored to normal by disrupting those electrostatic interactions. To explore this idea, dextran sulfate and heparin were coinjected with the Alexa Fluor 488–11A12 into the BAT pads of Gpihbp1+/+ and Gpihbp1S/S mice. Dextran sulfate/heparin normalized 11A12 trafficking across ECs in Gpihbp1S/S mice (Figure 8C and Supplemental Figure 9C). An AD peptide also normalized 11A12 transport across ECs in Gpihbp1S/S mice (Figure 8D and Supplemental Figure 9D), whereas an S-protein peptide did not (Figure 8E and Supplemental Figure 9E).

Reduced capacity of purified S-GPIHBP1 to preserve LPL structure and activity. The trapping of S-GPIHBP1–LPL complexes on the APM of ECs in Gpihbp1S/S mice helps to explain their low intravascular levels of LPL and their high plasma TG levels. However, we hypothesized that reduced LPL stability in Gpihbp1S/S mice might also contribute to the high plasma TG levels. Biophysical studies with purified proteins supported this idea. Purified WT-GPIHBP1 markedly increased the thermal stability of mouse LPL, increasing the melting temperature (T m ) from 34.5°C ± 0.5°C to 52.5°C ± 0.2°C (Supplemental Figure 10). In contrast, S-GPIHBP1 had only modest effects (increasing the T m to only 39.3°C ± 0.8°C) (Supplemental Figure 10). Also, WT-GPIHBP1 was quite effective in preserving the TG hydrolase activity of mouse LPL at room temperature, while the effects of S-GPIHBP1 on LPL activity were modest (Supplemental Figure 11).

Reduced specific activity of LPL in the postheparin plasma of Gpihbp1S/S mice. The thermal stability and LPL catalytic activity studies with purified proteins supported the notion that the AD preserves LPL structure and activity, but the key issue was whether LPL specific activity was lower in Gpihbp1S/S mice. To explore this issue, we obtained postheparin plasma of Gpihbp1+/+ and Gpihbp1S/S mice, measured LPL mass and activity, and then calculated the specific activity of LPL in the postheparin plasma. The specific activity of heparin-releasable LPL was approximately 49% lower in Gpihbp1S/S mice than Gpihbp1+/+ mice (P < 0.001; Supplemental Figure 12), consistent with biochemical studies (Supplemental Figures 10 and 11) showing that S-GPIHBP1 is less effective in preserving LPL structure and activity.