Specific in situ inflammatory states associate with progression to renal failure in lupus nephritis

Accurate segmentation of immune cells in LN kidney biopsies. To probe the relationship between TII and clinical outcome we used a well-characterized cohort of 55 biopsy-proven patients with LN with at least 2 years of follow-up (Supplemental Tables 1 and 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI155350DS1). Within this cohort, 19 patients progressed to ESRD (ESRD+), requiring either dialysis or transplant within the follow-up period, while 36 did not (ESRD–). The ESRD+ and ESRD– groups did not differ in length of follow-up, duration of disease, or patient age (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C). Additional information about patient treatment can be found in Supplemental Tables 1 and 2. Thirty-eight patients had moderate or severe TII distributed across both outcome groups. Based on previous studies (6), we hypothesized that differences in renal outcome would be related to differences in in situ adaptive immunity, such as frequency and organization of principal cellular effectors. Therefore, we stained each biopsy for 6 markers, CD3, CD4, CD20, CD11c, BDCA2, and DAPI, to characterize 5 classes of immune cells: CD3+CD4+ T cells, CD3+CD4– T cells, CD20+ B cells, BDCA2+ pDCs, and CD11c+ mDCs. Across the 55 biopsies, we captured all regions of interest (ROIs) with detectable CD3+ T cells, resulting in 865 ROIs. Image ROIs were 1024 × 1024 pixels, with a pixel size of 0.1058 μm. These data are referred to as the high-resolution (HR) data set.

LN is often characterized by chronic and intense inflammation in which accurate cell segmentation can be difficult due to the high cell densities and structured background signal (12, 21). Therefore, we trained deep convolutional neural networks (DCNNs) to perform automatic cell detection, classification, and segmentation (collectively known as instance segmentation) on the HR data set. To achieve optimal performance across all cell classes, we split the 5-class cell detection into two tasks: instance segmentation of lymphocytes and instance segmentation of DCs (Figure 1A). For each task, a separate instance of a region-based DCNN architecture, Mask R-CNN, was independently trained (Figure 1B and ref. 24). Each Mask R-CNN was trained on 246 manually segmented images with a validation set of 65 manually segmented images used for hyperparameter tuning. A cell prediction was defined as a true positive prediction if it had an intersection-over-union (IOU) score of greater than 0.25 with a ground truth cell of the same class. Additionally, all cell predictions with a network confidence score of less than 0.3 were rejected. On a test set of 34 images from patients unique to the training and validation data, the lymphocyte detection network and the DC detection network had F 1 scores (Equation 3) of 0.75 and 0.62, respectively, while the overall F 1 score for detection of all 5 cell classes was 0.74, yielding excellent concordance (Figure 1C). The class-specific F 1 scores for the lymphocyte network, DC network, and the combined predictions are reported in Supplemental Table 3. By implementing DCNNs, we achieved rapid and accurate multiclass instance segmentation.

Figure 1 Instance segmentation of immune cells in high-resolution fluorescence microscopy images of LN kidney biopsies. (A) Automatic instance segmentation of 5 immune cell classes was performed by combining predictions from 2 instances of Mask R-CNN: one trained to segment CD20+, CD3+CD4–, and CD3+CD4+ lymphocytes and one trained to segment pDCs and mDCs. Cell location, class, and morphological features were calculated from joint predictions. (B) The Mask R-CNN architecture comprises a ResNet Feature Pyramid Network (FPN) backbone used for feature extraction, a region proposal network (RPN) used to generate cell proposals, and two parallel branches used for (a) semantic segmentation (mask branch) and (b) classification (softmax layer) and localization (bounding box [Bbox] regression) of cell proposals. (C) Representative segmentations produced by the multinetwork pipeline showed strong agreement with the expert-defined manual segmentations. Magnification for all images 63x (zoom factor 1.7). This figure was created with BioRender.com.

Specific in situ immune cell densities associated with progression to renal failure. Automatic cell segmentations were used to describe and quantify the spatial distribution of all 5 cell classes in the HR data set. A comparison of overall cell densities (total cells/ROI) in ESRD– and ESRD+ patients revealed no significant differences (Figure 2A). However, the total cell count per sample was higher in the ESRD+ cohort, reflecting larger overall areas of inflammation (Figure 2B). In contrast to overall cell density, there were differences in the cellular constituents of inflammation between the two patient cohorts. Surprisingly, ROIs from ESRD– patients had higher densities of B cells relative to ROIs from ESRD+ patients (Figure 2C). In contrast, ROIs from ESRD+ patients had increased densities of CD4– T cells (Figure 2D). There were no significant differences in the densities of CD4+ T cells, pDCs, or mDCs between patient cohorts (Figure 2, E–G).

Figure 2 Higher CD4– T cell density and lower B cell density associated with progression to ESRD. (A) Local cell density comparison for ESRD– patients (n = 437 ROIs) and ESRD+ patients (n = 428) for all cells. (B) Total cells per patient grouped by ESRD status. Local cell density by cell class compared between ESRD– and ESRD+ patient for (C) CD20+ cells, (D) CD3+CD4– cells, (E) CD3+CD4+ cells, (F) BDCA2+ cells, and (G) CD11c+ cells. For all box plots, the population mean is represented by a white diamond, and quartile ranges are defined by the whisker boundaries and upper and lower box boundaries. Outliers are represented as open circles. All cell density comparisons were done with a Mann-Whitney U test with a Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons, with significant P values noted. Bootstrapped sample means of ESRD– (blue) and ESRD+ (red), ROIs for (H) CD20+ cells/ROI, (I) CD3+CD4– cells/ROI, (J) CD3+CD4+ cells/ROI, (K) BDCA2+ cells/ROI, and (L) CD11c+ cells/ROI. (M) Average B cell and CD4– T cell count per ROI for each patient biopsy. Point size is weighted by the TI chronicity score for each patient. †95% confidence interval does not overlap with 0.

Although there were fewer ESRD+ patients, on average these patients had more ROIs captured per biopsy. To mitigate any effect from this class imbalance, we performed a bootstrapping analysis. The pools of ESRD+ and ESRD– ROIs were iteratively sampled with replacement 1000 times to produce samples of 200 ROIs from each group (ESRD+ and ESRD–). The distribution of mean cell densities between ESRD+ and ESRD– patients revealed distinct, nonoverlapping peaks for both B cells and CD4– T cells (Figure 2, H and I). In contrast, there was substantial overlap in the distribution of sample means between ESRD+ and ESRD– patients for CD4+ T cells, pDCs, and mDCs (Figure 2, J–L). The 95% confidence intervals of the difference in means between ESRD+ and ESRD– patients revealed for both B cells and CD4– T cells did not cross 0 (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). In contrast, the 95% confidence interval for the difference in means for the remaining cell types did cross 0 (Supplemental Figure 2, C–E). These data indicate that the observed differences in B cell and CD4– T cell densities between ESRD+ and ESRD– patients are robust. Furthermore, our results did not significantly change if the 2 patients who received rituximab were removed (Supplemental Table 1 and data not shown). Therefore, we conclude that high B cell densities are associated with a good prognosis, while high densities of CD4– T cells are associated with progression to renal failure.

When we examine these densities on the patient level, we observed that, in patients with high CD4– T cell densities, B cell densities tended to be low (Figure 2M). As indicated by point size, these tended to be ESRD+ patients with higher tubulointerstitial (TI) chronicity scores. The converse appeared true, as patients with higher B cell densities tended to have low TI chronicity scores and be ESRD–. These data suggest that lupus TII is associated with two or more distinct inflammatory states, each associated with a different prognosis.

Patients who present in renal failure have a skewed in situ inflammatory state. Within the ESRD+ group of patients was a small yet distinct cohort of 5 patients that either were in renal failure at the time of biopsy or progressed to renal failure within 2 weeks of biopsy collection. If these patients are treated as their own unique outcome group (ESRD current), differences in the density of specific cell classes become even more apparent (Figure 3). There were progressively fewer B cells/ROI among the ESRD–, ESRD+, and ESRD current groups, respectively (Figure 3A). The opposite trend was observed for CD4– T cell densities (Figure 3B). In contrast, there were no apparent differences in CD4+ T cells or pDCs in the ESRD current patients (Figure 3, C and D). Remarkably, there was a profound depletion of mDCs in the ESRD current cohort (Figure 3E).

Figure 3 Local cell densities are associated with progressively worse renal outcomes. Local cell density compared across ESRD– patients (n = 437 ROIs), ESRD+ patients (n = 266), and ESRD current patients (n = 162) for (A) CD20+ cells, (B) CD3+CD4– cells, (C) CD3+CD4+ cells, (D) BDCA2+ cells, and (E) CD11c+ cells. For all box plots, the population mean is represented by a white diamond, and quartile ranges are defined by the whisker boundaries and upper and lower box boundaries. Outliers are represented as open circles. All cell density comparisons were done with a Mann-Whitney U test with a Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons, with significant P values noted. Bootstrapped sample means of ESRD– (blue), ESRD+ (orange), and ESRD current (green) ROIs for (F) CD20+ cells/ROI, (G) CD3+CD4– cells/ROI, (H) CD3+CD4+ cells/ROI, (I) BDCA2+ cells/ROI, and (J) CD11c+ cells/ROI. †95% confidence interval does not overlap with 0. The data set analyzed in this figure is the same as the data set introduced in Figure 2.

A 3-group bootstrapping analysis was performed to assess the effect of class imbalance in patient numbers. ESRD current patients had the lowest mean density of B cells, followed by ESRD+ patients, with ESRD– patients having the highest density of B cells (Figure 3F). Confidence intervals for the pairwise differences between bootstrapped samples did not overlap with 0 (Supplemental Figure 3A). An inverse, stepwise relationship was observed for CD4– T cells with progressively higher densities found in the ESRD+ and ESRD current patients relative to ESRD– patients (Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 3B). ESRD current patients were also well separated from the other 2 cohorts with respect to local mDC abundance (Figure 3J and Supplemental Figure 3E). As expected, there were no differences between the 3 groups with respect to CD4+ T cells or pDCs (Figure 3, H and I, and Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). These findings indicate that patients with LN that present in renal failure have a skewed inflammatory state with abundant CD4– T cells, relatively few B cells, and a depletion of mDCs.

Specific cellular neighborhoods associated with progressive and refractory renal disease. We next explored the relative in situ spatial relationships between the different immune cell classes. First, for every cell in the data set, we identified the nearest neighbor using centroid-to-centroid distances. All cell classes except mDCs were significantly more likely to have a B cell as their nearest neighbor in ESRD– biopsies (Figure 4A). In contrast, all cell classes were significantly more likely to have a CD4– T cell nearest neighbor in ESRD+ biopsies (Figure 4B). Additionally, both B cells and CD4– T cells showed a strong propensity for colocalization with cells of the same type.

Figure 4 Specific cellular neighborhoods associated with renal failure. Proportions of cells that have (A) CD20+ B cells and (B) CD4– T cells as nearest neighbors in ESRD+ and ESRD– patients (χ2 test for independence with Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons). (C) Neighborhoods of automatically detected cells were detected by DBSCAN. Automatic cell segmentations and representative neighborhoods (highlighted in E) are shown for images taken at 63x magnification with a zoom factor of 1.7. (D) Heatmap showing test statistics for each feature from leave-one-out t tests used to define 6 types of cell neighborhoods, colored by the magnitude of the test statistic. (E) Representative neighborhoods from each defined class. (F and G) The abundance of neighborhoods between the patient cohorts, normalized by the number of ROIs per patient, was compared by Mann-Whitney U test with a Bonferroni’s correction for (F) all cell neighborhoods and (G) CD4– T cell neighborhoods. A 3-group comparison for CD4– neighborhoods, splitting the ESRD+ population into ESRD+ and ESRD current patients is shown in H. Significant P values after correcting for multiple comparisons are noted. The data set analyzed in this figure is the same as the data set introduced in Figure 2. For all box plots, the population mean is represented by a white diamond, and quartile ranges are defined by the whisker boundaries and upper and lower box boundaries. Outliers are represented as open circles.

Local cellular organization was then probed by grouping cells into spatially discrete neighborhoods. DBSCAN, a density-based clustering algorithm (25), was implemented to define cell neighborhoods using a maximum intercellular centroid-to-centroid distance. Variation in this maximum distance between 50 and 150 pixels resulted in a range of neighborhood sizes varying between those that contained just a few cells (50 pixels) to those that encompassed large areas of inflammation (150 pixels) (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 4A). A maximum distance of 100 pixels (~10.6 μm) was selected, as this distance approximates a cell body and appeared to capture observable groupings of cells across the data set.

Using this 100-pixel cutoff and a minimum neighborhood size of 2, DBSCAN detected 4022 cell neighborhoods. Each neighborhood was characterized by a set of 24 quantitative features, including cell type frequency, cell type proportion, ratios of cell types, cell shape features, and neighborhood area (Supplemental Figure 4B). K-means clustering was then applied to define classes of neighborhoods, with k = 6 classes determined ideal by bootstrapping cluster descriptors, including the within-cluster sum of squares (WCSS) and the Δ WCSS (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). The test score from a leave-one-out t test approach was used to determine which features or combination of features best distinguished the 6 neighborhood groups (Figure 4D). The most distinctive feature(s) for each group was used to describe the cell neighborhoods as follows: (a) B cell–enriched cluster; (b) CD4– T cell–enriched cluster; (c) large lymphocyte-enriched cluster; (d) CD4+ T cell–enriched cluster, (e) mDC-enriched cluster; and (f) pDC-enriched cluster (Figure 4E).

Tertiary lymphoid structures (TLSs) have been previously identified in the context of LN (15). Although we cannot explicitly define TLSs in this data set, we hypothesized that some of the large lymphocyte-enriched neighborhoods might approximate TLSs. For example, we noted that within this group 28.6% of the cells were B cells and 48.3% were CD4+ T cells. 96.1% of these neighborhoods met the following criteria: (a) contained at least 20 cells, (b) both B cells and CD4+ T cells were represented in the neighborhood, and (c) at least 50% of all cells were B cells and/or CD4+ T cells. Therefore, the vast majority of large lymphocyte-enriched neighborhoods have features consistent with TLSs.

We then examined how these 6 classes of neighborhoods were distributed between the ESRD– and ESRD+ patients. After normalizing by the number of ROIs captured for each patient, ESRD– and ESRD+ patients had no difference in their total neighborhood count per ROI (Figure 4F). However, ESRD+ patients had a significantly higher prevalence of CD4– T cell–enriched neighborhoods relative to the ESRD– patients (Figure 4G). The per-ROI prevalence of the other classes of neighborhoods did not correlate with renal outcome (Supplemental Figure 5, A–E). We next examined if the CD4– neighborhoods differed among the ESRD–, ESRD+, and ESRD current patient groups (Figure 4H). ESRD+ and ESRD current patients had a statistically higher prevalence of neighborhoods from the CD4– cluster compared with ESRD– patients. These data demonstrate that, on a per patient basis, the prevalence of small CD4– T cell–enriched neighborhoods is strongly associated with progressive renal disease.

Cell detection and segmentation in highly multiplexed, full-biopsy images. To better characterize in situ lymphocyte populations, we performed highly multiplexed (HMP) confocal microscopy on a separate data set of 18 LN biopsies. In this HMP data set, we interrogated a set of 9 markers (CD3, CD4, CD8, ICOS, PD1, FoxP3, CD20, CD138, and DAPI). This HMP panel was obtained using 4-color confocal microscopy and iterative stripping and reprobing (26). Additionally, we imaged full biopsy sections rather than capturing isolated ROIs, thereby facilitating a more complete and unbiased spatial analysis.

Full biopsy images for all stains were aligned with the DAPI channel (Figure 5A). Two new instances of Mask R-CNN were trained to perform single-marker and dual-marker instance segmentation (Figure 5B). Briefly, ROIs from the HR data set (pixel size = 0.1058 μm) were broken up into 512 × 512 pixel tiles to pretrain each Mask R-CNN. Each network was then fine-tuned using small sets of manually segmented 512 × 512 pixel tiles from the HMP data set (pixel size = 0.221 μm). The single-marker Mask R-CNN was used to predict B cells (CD20+) and plasma cells (CD138+), while the dual-marker Mask R-CNN was used to predict single-positive and double-positive T cells. The 3 main classes of T cells were determined by combining predictions from a CD3/CD4/DAPI image stack with predictions from a CD3/CD8/DAPI image stack at the same location in the tissue: CD4+, CD8+, and CD4–CD8– (DN) (Figure 5C). The dual-marker Mask R-CNN was also used to generate cell predictions on CD3/ICOS/DAPI and CD3/PD1/DAPI images. The resulting single-positive (CD3+ICOS– or CD3+PD1–) and double-positive (CD3+ICOS+ or CD3+PD1+) predictions were used to define ICOS and PD1 expression for every putative T cell in the data set. FoxP3 images were binarized by thresholding individual image tiles. T cell predictions with more than 25% overlap with this binary mask were determined to be FoxP3+.

Figure 5 Cell detection, segmentation, and phenotyping in highly multiplexed fluorescence microscopy images. (A) Representative composite of a full biopsy section, shown with merged and with isolated panels of CD3, CD4, CD8, ICOS, PD1, and FoxP3. Scale bar: 150 μm; 500 μm (inset). (B) Schematic of procedure for training and fine-tuning a Mask R-CNN for instance segmentation of cells in highly multiplexed microscopy images. High resolution, 63x, zoom factor=1.7 (left); multiplexing image: 63x, zoom factor=1 (right). (C) Dual-marker and single-marker cell predictions are used to establish base lymphocyte classes. All T cell predictions are further described by ICOS, PD1, and FoxP3 expression. (D) Breakdown of frequencies of the 5-base classes in the HMP data set. (E) Frequencies of CD4+, DN, and CD8+ T cells within the T cell compartment. Images in A–C were created with BioRender.com.

CD4–T cells contain CD8, γδ, and other DN T cell populations. T cells comprised over 65% of predicted lymphocytes in the HMP data set (Figure 5D). Plasma cells were the second-most abundant class, comprising approximately 28% of detected lymphocytes. B cells were least prevalent at only approximately 6%. CD4+ T cells were the most abundant cell class across all 5 main classes, making up 35% of detected lymphocytes and over 50% of detected T cells (Figure 5E). Surprisingly, CD8+ T cells were only slightly more abundant than DN T cells, comprising approximately 17% of detected lymphocytes and approximately 26% of detected T cells.

To further characterize these DN T cells, we interrogated public scRNA-Seq data of immune cells infiltrating the kidneys of patients with LN (16). We identified naive T and CTL clusters in intrarenal immune cells by unsupervised clustering and canonical marker expression (Figure 6A). Within these T cell clusters, 21% were DN, as measured by the unique molecular identifier (UMI) of CD4, CD8A, and CD8B (Supplemental Figure 6A). Several T cell subtypes do not express CD4 nor CD8, including NK T cells and γδ T cells. Indeed, there was a small increase in CD3D in cells assigned to the NK cell class, suggesting a NK T cell phenotype. However, there was not a substantial enrichment for NK T cell markers in the DN subset (Supplemental Figure 6B).

Figure 6 Identifying γδ T cells in LN. (A) Distribution of CD3D in cell clusters identified in scRNA-Seq data from LN kidney samples. (B) Expression of TRAC and TRDC in T cells identified in scRNA-Seq data. (C) Comparison of TRAC and TRDC expression in identified double-negative (DN), CD8+, CD4+, and double-positive (DP) T cells. (D) Representative image of DN (CD4–CD8–) γδ (TCRd+) T cells in LN biopsy, marked by white arrows. Scale bar: 25 μm.

Next, we compared TCRα and δ chain expression (TRAC and TRDC). Some cells were apparently positive for both TRAC and TRDC, likely due to sequence homology between these genes (Figure 6B). However, TRAC– cells and TRDC+ cells were both enriched in the DN population (Figure 6C). These results suggest that a portion of the DN T cells observed in LN are γδ T cells. To further examine this possibility, we stained 8 LN biopsies with antibodies specific for CD3, CD4, CD8, and TCRδ and imaged 281 ROIs (Figure 6D). Per biopsy, 51.4% ± 21.3% of DN T cells were positive for TCRδ. These findings indicate that a substantial fraction of T cells in LN do not detectably express CD4 or CD8, and approximately half of these DN T cells are γδ T cells.

In situ distributions of exhausted, regulatory, and helper T cell populations. We then examined the distributions of ICOS, PD1, and FoxP3 in the T cell subsets. Roughly 30% of CD8+ T cells in the HMP data set were PD1+ (Supplemental Figure 7A), suggesting an exhausted phenotype. Approximately 25% of CD8+ T cells were “exhausted” by the definition of PD1+ICOS–FoxP3– (27). This is consistent with observations from murine lupus models in which exhausted tissue-infiltrating CD8+ T cells are relatively common (28). However, PD1 is only one marker of exhaustion and human lupus renal scRNA-Seq data suggest CD8+ T cell exhaustion is infrequent (16).

A surprisingly small percentage (5.41%) of CD4+ T cells were FoxP3+, while fewer still were also PD1–ICOS–, suggesting that Tregs comprise only about 2.5% of CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 7B). In contrast, even fewer CD8+ T cells (1.3%) or DN T cells (0.88%) expressed FoxP3 (Supplemental Figure 7, A and C). Therefore, very few of the tissue-infiltrating CD4+ T cells in LN are potentially Tregs.

We additionally identified Tfh cells based on the combination of PD1 and ICOS expression by CD4+ T cells (29, 30). 5.05% of the CD4+ T cell compartment was PD1+ICOS+FoxP3–. Previous investigations have consistently associated PD1 expression with Tfh-like cells (including T peripheral helper cells) but not necessarily ICOS. Therefore, we applied a less stringent definition of PD1+ICOS+/–/FoxP3– to identify this cell subset. This Tfh cell phenotype was associated with roughly 30% of the CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 7B). Although PD1+ICOS–FoxP3–CD4+ T cells could be interpreted as exhausted, we chose to use the more expansive Tfh cell definition in our subsequent analysis.

Organization of inflammation across whole biopsies. We next probed potential interacting partners of Tfh cells, Tregs, and exhausted T cells by identifying the class of their nearest neighbors. Most Tregs are closest to other Tregs and other CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 7D). In contrast to the expectation that Tfh cells would primarily be in close proximity with CD20+ B cells, Tfh cells had other CD4+ T cells as their most frequent neighbor, followed by other Tfh cells (Supplemental Figure 7E). Exhausted CD8+ T cells were most frequently found near other exhausted CD8+ T cells, followed by CD4+ T cells and CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 7F). Overall, these data demonstrate that across biopsies there is a tendency for the clustering of similar cells together.

Cell neighborhoods in the HMP data set were then defined using DBSCAN with a distance cutoff of 50 pixels, roughly 10 μm. Most neighborhoods detected in the HMP data set were small (Figure 7A). However, without the constraint of discrete fields of view, we were able to capture larger neighborhoods, with a maximum neighborhood size of 273 cells, relative to the 147 cell maximum in the HR data set. Given the association of CD4– T cell–enriched neighborhoods with ESRD+ patients in the HR data, we investigated similar CD4– neighborhoods in the HMP data. We classified CD4– neighborhoods as those that (a) had less than 20 cells and (b) more than or equal to 25% of their cells were either CD8+ or DN T cells, as these criteria captured 99.1% of the CD4– neighborhoods observed in the HR data (Figure 7B). A strong majority of the cells in these neighborhoods were CD4– T cells, including 26% DN T cells and 34.2% CD8+ T cells (Figure 7C). There was a weak negative correlation (R = –0.35) between the number of DN T cells and CD8+ T cells in these neighborhoods, suggesting that DN and CD8+ T cells are not proportionally represented in a given neighborhood.

Figure 7 Identification of distinct CD4– and B-T neighborhoods. (A) Distribution of sizes of all cell neighborhoods in the HMP data set. (B) Representative CD4– clusters (red, CD4+ T cells; blue, CD8+ T cells; green, DN T cells). Scale bar: 10 μm. (C) Distribution of the 5 main lymphocyte classes in the CD4– T cell neighborhoods. (D) Representative B-T aggregates (outlined by white boxes) (green, DN; red, non-Tfh CD4+; yellow, Tfh; blue, CD8+; magenta, CD20+; cyan, CD138+ cells). Scale bar: 100 μm. (E) Distribution of the 5-base classes of lymphocytes in B-T neighborhoods. (F) Distribution of CD4+ T cell phenotypes in B-T neighborhoods. (G) Comparison of proportion of CD4+ T cells that are Tfh cells in identified B-T aggregates and non B-T aggregates (Mann-Whitney U Test, P = 1.9 × 10-6). The population mean is represented by a white diamond, and quartile ranges are defined by the whisker boundaries and upper and lower box boundaries. Outliers are represented as open circles. The nearest neighbors of (H) CD20+ B cells, (I) Tfh cells, and (J) CD4+ T cells within B-T aggregates. The data set analyzed in this figure is the same as the data set introduced in Figure 5.

Large B and T cell (B-T) neighborhoods were defined by the set of 3 criteria (as described above) that captured most of the large lymphocyte-rich neighborhoods in the HR data. Of nearly 14,000 neighborhoods in the HMP data set, 111 met these criteria (representative clusters in Figure 7D). Within these B-T neighborhoods, a vast majority of the lymphocytes were T cells, followed by similar proportions of B cells and plasma cells (Figure 7E). Tfh cells made up 36% of CD4+ T cells in B-T neighborhoods (Figure 7F), a significant enrichment compared with non–B-T neighborhoods (P = 1.9 × 10-6, Mann-Whitney) (Figure 7G). As observed across whole biopsies, within these B-T neighborhoods, homotypic proximity predominated. B cells were located near other B cells, followed by plasma cells and CD4+ T cells (Figure 7H). Tfh cells in these neighborhoods were most often near other Tfh cells, while overall, Tfh cells were near unspecified CD4+ T cells (Figure 7I and Supplemental Figure 7E). Unassigned CD4+ T cells in B-T neighborhoods were also most likely to be found near other CD4+ T cells, followed by Tfh cells (Figure 7J).

Cellular neighborhoods are differentially distributed relative to renal structures. Whole-biopsy imaging made it possible to characterize the distribution of immune cell populations relative to renal structures. Therefore, we trained a Mask R-CNN to segment the tubular structures in the biopsies, which encompassed proximal and distal tubules, and some vascular structures. Due to a low prevalence, glomeruli were manually segmented (Figure 8A). The relative areas of the tubules, glomeruli, and the resulting TI space were calculated from these structural segmentations (Figure 8B). Glomeruli were indeed much less frequent and comprised the smallest fraction of total tissue. While tubules were abundant, the TI space was the largest structural compartment defined.

Figure 8 Structural segmentation reveals B-T neighborhood proximity to glomeruli. (A) Structural segmentation of biopsies required 3 steps: (a) automatic segmentation of the tissue in the composite was accomplished through filtering and thresholding the DAPI channel, (b) glomeruli were hand-segmented on the DAPI channel of each biopsy, and (c) a U-Net was trained to segment tubular structures (including both tubules and blood vessels) in 512 × 512 DAPI tiles. Structural segmentations were merged with the coordinate space of the detected lymphocytes to calculate proximity to kidney structures (magnification 63x, zoom factor 1 in A and G). (B) The TI space was the largest compartment, followed by tubular structures and then glomeruli. (C) Lymphocyte proximity to glomeruli varies slightly across detected classes. (D) Minimum distance of detected lymphocytes to a tubule segmentation also varies across class. Means and P values for all 2-way comparisons in C and D are reported in Supplemental Tables 4 and 5. (E) B-T neighborhoods were significantly closer to glomeruli than all other neighborhood classifications. (F) Conversely, B-T neighborhoods were significantly farther from tubular structures than all other aggregates. CD4– neighborhoods were also significantly farther from tubules than all other non–B-T neighborhoods. The population mean is represented by a white diamond, and quartile ranges are defined by the whisker boundaries and upper and lower box boundaries. Outliers are represented as open circles. (E and F) Significant P values (P < 0.05) are noted on plots (Mann-Whitney U test with Bonferroni’s correction). (G) Representative B-T and CD4– neighborhoods and cell constituents (for zoom panels at right, green, DN T cells; red, non-Tfh CD4+ T cells; blue, CD8+ T cells; magenta, CD20+ cells; cyan, CD138+ cells; yellow, Tfh cells). The data set analyzed in this figure is the same as the data set introduced in Figure 5.

The overall proximity of broad lymphocyte classes to tubules and glomeruli was assessed by calculating the minimum distance of a given cell centroid to a pixel defined as either glomerular or tubular. Plasma cells were found to be closer to tubules than all other cell types (Figure 8C and Supplemental Tables 4 and 5). Additionally, B cells and CD4+ T cells were significantly farther from tubules than other cell types, although no difference was found between these 2 populations with respect to tubule proximity. Notably, plasma cells were also farther from glomeruli than all other lymphocytes (Figure 8D and Supplemental Tables 4 and 5). CD4+ T cells were also closer to glomeruli than CD8+ T cells, B cells or plasma cells.

Finally, the locations of the identified CD4– and large B-T neighborhoods relative to the glomeruli and tubules were assessed. On average, the large B-T neighborhoods were significantly closer to glomeruli than both the CD4– neighborhoods and all other uncategorized neighborhoods (Figure 8E). In contrast, B-T neighborhoods were significantly farther from tubules than all other cell neighborhoods. CD4– neighborhoods were closer to tubules than B-T neighborhoods but still significantly farther than the other non–B-T neighborhoods (Figure 8F). These data suggest that there is a preferential aggregation of large B-T neighborhoods near glomeruli, while other quantifiable neighborhoods are dispersed among tubules in the TI space. A representative image of this phenomenon can be seen in Figure 8G. These data suggest that cellular neighborhoods, first identified in discrete fields of view, are spatially organized within the renal cortex.