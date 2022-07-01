Lymphocytes in the neighborhood: good or bad for the kidney?

Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is an autoimmune disease characterized by (a) the production of autoantibodies targeting cellular and nuclear components and (b) immune complex deposition in various organs, which mediates tissue inflammation, injury, and damage (15). The contribution of B cells to the pathogenesis of SLE has long been considered a central mechanism, and researchers have entertained B cell–targeting approaches to treat patients with this disease (16). It is surprising and also interesting that the presence of large cell neighborhoods enriched with B cells predict the preservation in kidney function. There are a number of potential explanations for the protective role of B cells in the kidney: (a) B cells infiltrating the kidney in patients with LN may have a regulatory function; (b) B cells may have been called there to contain inflammation either through direct cell contact or through the production of regulatory cytokines, such as IL-10 (17); (c) they may adsorb locally produced autoantigens without presenting them to T cells; or (d) they may establish a distinct microenvironment in which they sequester pathogenic T cells to block their action (Figure 1). These possibilities warrant future investigation; specifically, spatial transcriptomics and metabolic studies would shed light on the protective role of B cells in preserving kidney function and could explain the universal lack of clinical effect of B cell depletion in patients with LN.

Figure 1 Kidney-infiltrating lymphocytes predict injury or protection. (A) Renal CD4– T cells may induce kidney damage via 3 possible pathogenic pathways: (i) cytolytic killing, (ii) production of proinflammatory cytokines, and (iii) interaction with B cells to produce pathogenic autoantibodies. (B) Renal B cells may protect against renal inflammation and injury via 2 potential mechanisms: (i) release of immune-regulatory factors and (ii) establishment of a microenvironment to restrain immune cell mobility. Neighborhoods without protective B cells that are enriched with CD4– T cells retain a mobility-promoting microenvironment.

A strong association between the presence of CD4– T cell populations and the high risk of progression to renal failure was identified. In contrast to B cells, these CD4– T cells preferentially formed small cellular neighborhoods of less than 20 cells. The authors pointed out that the CD4– population was heterogeneous and the presence of these cells heralded substantial renal injury (8). In agreement with previous studies — with the exception of γδ and CD8+ αβ — a substantial number of CD4–CD8– αβ (double negative [DN]) T cells were observed, and these cells are known to arise from CD8+ self-reactive T cells (18, 19). The capacity to produce various inflammatory cytokines and the cytolytic potential of these cells make them putative key contributors to the renal injury (Figure 1) (20). Although the interaction between B and CD4+ T cells is crucial for optimal antibody responses, the aberrant help provided to B cells from DN T cells for autoantibody production in SLE cannot be ignored — especially when noncharacterized T cells, but not T follicular helper cells, were found near B cells (Figure 1) (21). It is still unclear whether CD4+ cells enter the kidney after they have been stimulated in the periphery or whether they enter as naive cells responding to an inviting hypoxic, nutrient-rich local milieu (11, 12). The demonstration that T cells predict poor renal function outcome (8) suggests a pathogenic role executed through their ability to produce IL-17 (18) or direct cytotoxic activity, and argues against the claim that the infiltrating cells lose their pathogenic potential (22). Parallel peripheral blood and infiltrating T cell receptor repertoire analysis should provide insight into this question. In addition, concerns about lymphocyte access to kidney tissue should be addressed. An intact glomerular basement prevents cytotoxic cells from entering the glomerular tuft and destroying podocytes (23). Consequently, events that enable the entrance of immune cells into the kidney parenchyma become especially important.

A key issue in addressing the pathogenesis of LN is the interaction between immune and resident cells. Abraham, Durkee, et al. (8) report that CD4– T cell neighborhoods reside in closer proximity to tubules than B cell neighborhoods, suggesting that cellular neighborhoods are spatially organized. Although we could infer that cross-talk occurs between immune and resident cells at this point, in situ transcriptomic and metabolomic analysis and advancing technologies can now inform us about how immune cells impact the function of resident cells and vice versa. Injured podocytes express the costimulatory molecules CD80 and CD86 and major histocompatibility complex molecules (24), which implies that T cells crossing the basement membrane (23) may be stimulated locally. There is early evidence that kidney-resident cells may avert immune-mediated pathology. Lupus-prone mice that lack the calcium/calmodulin serine/threonine kinase 4 in podocytes (25) or in tubular epithelial cells (11) do not develop glomerulonephritis. It is possible that the observed effects of T cells and B cells — damaging and protective, respectively — may reflect the effect of other factors, including genetics or input from tubular epithelial cells and/or podocytes.