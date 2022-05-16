Increasing on-treatment hepatocellular carcinoma risk with decreasing baseline viral load in HBeAg-positive chronic hepatitis B

In this multicenter historical cohort study of 2073 HBeAg-positive, noncirrhotic adult CHB patients with baseline HBV DNA levels of 5.00 log 10 IU/mL or higher, we found that pretreatment baseline serum HBV DNA levels had an inverse association with the risk of HCC during continuous treatment with entecavir or TDF, independent of other predictive factors. On-treatment HCC risk increased incrementally with decreasing levels of baseline HBV DNA. Compared with patients with high baseline HBV DNA levels of 8.00 log 10 IU/mL or higher, those with HBV DNA levels of 7.00–7.99, 6.00–6.99, and 5.00–5.99 log 10 IU/mL had a 2.48, 3.69, and 6.10 times higher adjusted risk of HCC, respectively, during continuous treatment. The inverse relationship between baseline HBV DNA levels and on-treatment HCC risk was consistently observed in unadjusted, multivariable-adjusted, PS-weighted, PS-matched, sensitivity, and competing risk analyses of the entire cohort and of the various subgroups of patients. Moreover, the HCC risk for the patients who initiated antiviral treatment with a moderate viral load was lower than that of the untreated patients with the same range of HBV DNA levels; nonetheless, it was higher than that of the patients treated who had a high viral load, indicating that the antiviral treatment could reduce the risk of HCC in the moderate viral load groups, but could not return it to the levels of the high viral load group.

The association between baseline HBV DNA levels and on-treatment HCC risk has remained unclear. Our current findings are in line with previous observations of ours and others in untreated HBeAg-positive patients, which showed that lower baseline HBV DNA levels (but above 5 log 10 IU/mL) were associated with significantly higher risks of HCC during follow-up without treatment (12–14). However, the present multicenter cohort study provides a novel observation that baseline HBV DNA levels do have a substantial association with the risk of HCC, even during long-term treatment with potent antiviral drugs. The inverse relationship between baseline HBV DNA levels and the risk of HCC persisted for up to 10 years with continuous potent antiviral treatment in HBeAg-positive patients with CHB.

Since the fully infected liver can produce 109 to 1010 viruses per milliliter of serum, most of the patients with HBeAg-positive CHB have very high levels (≥8 log 10 IU/mL) of HBV DNA during the initial phase of the infection, when the hosts were truly immune tolerant (15). A low but persistent immune-mediated killing of HBV-infected hepatocytes, by the infiltration of low-level cytotoxic T lymphocytes, leads to an adaptive response of the liver over time, with the clonal emergence of HBV-resistant hepatocytes (15), resulting in a gradual decrease in HBV DNA levels, even with persistently normal ALT levels. Thus, a decreasing but considerable viral load (e.g., 5–8 log 10 IU/mL) may indicate the progressive damage of hepatocytes, clonal hepatocyte repopulation, and a subsequent increase in the risk of HCC (16–21). Inflammatory cytokines may also have been involved in persistent inflammation, contributing to the clonal emergence (22, 23). In line with the results from these preclinical studies and our clinical findings, moderate serum HBV DNA levels (5–7 log 10 IU/mL) were found to be a risk factor for significant hepatic inflammation in patients with CHB, despite normal ALT levels and the absence of significant fibrosis (24). Moreover, HBV DNA integration into the host’s chromosomes could be underway in HBeAg-positive patients with chronic HBV infection over a long duration, and this may further increase chromosomal instability followed by the functional loss of tumor suppressor genes or the activation of tumor-promoting genes involved in hepatocarcinogenesis (17, 18). Therefore, our data are in agreement with the findings from those in vitro studies and provide a rationale for earlier antiviral treatment based on HBV DNA levels in patients with CHB, prior to the emergence of irreversible events of hepatocarcinogenesis.

In contrast to our results, the association between baseline HBV DNA levels and on-treatment HCC risk has not been identified as a significant factor in previous studies (25–27). Such an inconsistency between those studies and our results may be due to differences in the patient population and analytical methods. Notably, we only included treatment-naive, HBeAg-positive, noncirrhotic patients with CHB who had baseline HBV DNA levels of 5.00 log 10 IU/mL or higher. Furthermore, we analyzed the baseline HBV DNA levels as a categorical variable, considering that our previous studies found an inverse association between HBV DNA levels and HCC risk in untreated HBeAg-positive patients with CHB (12, 13).

Most practice guidelines recommend that antiviral therapies be delayed until patients show significant elevations in ALT levels or evidence of inﬂammation or fibrosis on biopsy (9–11, 28). However, if the goal of antiviral treatment is the prevention of HCC rather than the management of hepatic inflammation or fibrosis, the guidelines should be interpreted with caution, considering that HBV-associated hepatocarcinogenesis could be underway without signs of significant hepatic inflammation or fibrosis (12, 15, 29–32). Our stratified analysis based on the FIB-4 index also supports this notion that differential degrees of HBV-associated hepatocarcinogenesis according to HBV DNA levels may be actively underway during the early stages of liver fibrosis (i.e., a lower FIB-4 index). In this regard, the currently recommended timeline of antiviral treatments based on ALT levels may be a less effective means of preventing HCC, because such a strategy may cause a progressive decline in HBV DNA levels and a corresponding irreversible increase in HCC risk as a result of delayed treatment. Moreover, from the viewpoint of cost-effectiveness, the earlier treatment initiation may be a viable option, given that the currently recommended first-line anti-HBV treatments have potent long-term efficacy, high safety profiles, a high genetic barrier to resistance, and a lower cost (33).

There have been concerns regarding low virologic responses during the treatment of patients with HBeAg-positive, chronic HBV infection, who have a high viral load and persistently normal ALT levels. A previous trial demonstrated that the rate of a virologic response (HBV DNA <69 IU/mL) with TDF monotherapy was relatively lower (55%), at 192 weeks, in HBeAg-positive, immune-tolerant-phase patients with a high viral load compared with the other studies involving patients in the active phase of CHB infection (34). However, it is notable that long-term treatment with TDF in the trial was safe, with no emergence of drug-resistant HBV mutants, and most of the patients maintained low levels of HBV DNA, with only a few patients (4 of 64) having HBV DNA levels above 2000 IU/mL out to 192 weeks (34).

This study has several limitations. Because of the observational nature of the study’s design, our findings are potentially subject to bias and confounding. To counter such limitation, we applied strict inclusion criteria and performed a thorough follow-up to obtain an almost complete set of HCC incidence data. Moreover, the study cohort comprised a large number of patients, which enabled a rigorous adjustment of baseline factors. Considering that the incidence of HCC in noncirrhotic patients with CHB is relatively low, a large-sized historical cohort study may be a valid option for identifying the predictive factors for HCC in such patients (35, 36). Second, as a single-nation study, our results may not be readily generalizable in patients of other ethnicities. Specifically, our study population predominantly had genotype C HBV that was acquired through vertical transmission (37), which may be associated with a higher risk of HCC (38). Third, since liver biopsy has been very rarely performed before antiviral treatment in patients with CHB, we could not obtain an accurate fibrosis stage. Instead, we used the FIB-4 index, which was well validated in patients with CHB in evaluating the degree of liver fibrosis (39). However, unlike the detection of cirrhosis, noninvasive tests such as the FIB-4 index and transient elastography are less reliable than histological confirmation in detecting significant (≥F2) fibrosis (40). Since we excluded the patients with any evidence of cirrhosis, the impact of the FIB-4 index and imaging-based fibrosis evaluation might be attenuated.