β3-Adrenergic receptor downregulation leads to adipocyte catecholamine resistance in obesity

Homologous desensitization of the adipocyte β3-AR produces catecholamine resistance in vitro and in vivo. We hypothesize that catecholamine resistance results from downregulation of β3-ARs in a cell-autonomous fashion. Therefore, we treated 3T3L1 adipocytes with the β3-AR selective agonist CL-316243 and determined Adrb3 expression normalized to the housekeeping gene Arbp. Adrb3 was significantly decreased within 2 hours of treatment and remained low across a 48-hour time span (Figure 1A). The decrease in mRNA preceded that of β3-AR protein expression (antibody and 10 μM CL-316243 dose validated for specificity using β3-AR–knockout adipocytes; Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI153357DS1), which was dramatically downregulated 12 hours after CL-316243 treatment (Figure 1B). To understand whether loss of β3-AR results in homologous desensitization (reduced activation in response to ligand exposure), we pretreated adipocytes for 48 hours with CL-316243, which blocked phosphorylation of HSL, cAMP production, and free fatty acid (FFA)/glycerol release in response to a second 15-minute CL-316243 challenge, but did not alter the response to the adenylyl cyclase activator forskolin (FSK) (Figure 1, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Together, these data suggest that the impairment in β-adrenergic–dependent lipolysis was due to a loss of the receptor and not downstream signaling. In addition, pretreatment of primary preadipocytes differentiated in vitro (PPDIVs) with 0.1 μM CL-316243 for 18 hours completely blocked CL-316243–dependent (1 μM) respiration without altering maximum respiration (Figure 1E). Consistent with our in vitro data, Adrb3 mRNA and protein were downregulated in adipose tissue (inguinal white adipose tissue [iWAT]) from mice treated with CL-316243 for 12 hours (Figure 1, F and G). Furthermore, mice pretreated with CL-316243 for 12 hours exhibited impaired FFA secretion, HSL phosphorylation in iWAT, and catecholamine-dependent lowering of blood glucose (as described previously, ref. 47) in response to a second CL-316243 challenge (Figure 1, H–J).

Figure 1 Homologous desensitization of the adipocyte β3-AR produces catecholamine resistance in vitro and in vivo. (A) Adrb3 mRNA (n = 3 per group, repeated once) and (B) β3-AR were assessed in 3T3L1 adipocytes treated with 10 μM CL-316243 (n = 3 per group). (C) 3T3L1 adipocytes were pretreated for 48 hours with 10 μM CL-316243, then challenged with CL-316243 (1 μM–0.001 μM) or FSK (50 μM–0.05 μM) (representative n = 2 per group). (D) 3T3L1 adipocytes were pretreated for 48 hours with 10 μM CL-316243 and challenged with 1 μM CL-316243 or 50 μM FSK and FFA determined by absorbance (n = 3 per group). *Significance from vehicle-prevehicle challenge; #significance from vehicle–pre–CL-316243 challenge to CL-316243–pre–CL-316243 challenge; §significance from vehicle-pre-FSK challenge to CL-316243–pre–FSK challenge. (E) Oxygen consumption rate (OCR) after 18 hours pretreatment with 0.1 μM CL-316243 was determined by Seahorse in PPDIVs (n = 8 per group). *Significance from vehicle-prevehicle challenge in all groups. (F and G) Adrb3 mRNA (n = 7–8 per group) and β3-AR protein expression (n = 6 per group) were determined in mouse iWAT 12 hours after 0.5 mg/kg CL-316243 i.p. injection. (H and I) Mice were pretreated with 0.5 mg/kg CL-316243 and challenged with 0.1 mg/kg CL-316243 12 hours later (n = 10 per group). (H) Serum FFA, (I) lipolysis-dependent glucose lowering, and (J) pHSL in iWAT were assessed. *Significance equal to that of control unless otherwise specified. One-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparison (A); 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons (D); 2-way mixed ANOVA (time × treatment) with Tukey’s post hoc tests (E); independent sample t tests (F, H, and I). All error bars represent SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. ####P < 0.0001. §§§P < 0.001.

Homologous desensitization is specific for the β3-AR and cAMP dependent. To determine whether Adrb3 downregulation is generalizable to alternative intracellular signals that increase cAMP, we demonstrated that pretreatment with 0.5 to 5 μM FSK downregulated Adrb3 mRNA in 3T3L1 adipocytes (Supplemental Figure 1D). FSK pretreatment for 48 hours also downregulated β3-AR protein expression, which led to impaired catecholamine signaling, as measured by phosphorylation of P38 in response to increasing concentrations of CL-316243 (Supplemental Figure 1E). We next tested to determine whether increasing cAMP with a β1-AR– (dobutamine) or β2-AR–specific agonist (formoterol) could also downregulate Adrb3. Formoterol and dobutamine treatment downregulated Adrb3 in a dose- and time-dependent fashion while upregulating the cAMP-responsive genes Il6 and Nr4a3 as well as Adrb1 and Adrb2 expression (Supplemental Figure 2, A–T). Thus, activation of β1- and β2-ARs does not produce desensitization to ligand exposure through downregulation of their own mRNA, but may modestly increase them to compensate for Adrb3 downregulation.

Adrb3 desensitization depends on EPAC but not PKA signaling. β3-AR stimulation activates PKA to modulate gene transcription through ATFs and CREB (42, 43). Therefore, we pretreated 3T3L1 adipocytes with the PKA inhibitor H89 prior to CL-316243 challenge, which did not prevent the downregulation of Adrb3 in response to CL-316243, but did inhibit the phosphorylation of HSL (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). cAMP also activates the small G protein RAP by binding to and activating its cognate guanyl nucleotide exchange factor (GEF) EPAC (48, 49). Pretreatment of adipocytes with the EPAC inhibitor ESI-09 completely prevented the downregulation of Adrb3 in response to CL-316243 (Figure 2A). Importantly, CL-316243 and FSK activated RAP2, but not RAP1, proteins in an EPAC-dependent manner (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 3, D and E). Overexpression of RAP2A (WT) or a constitutively active RAP2A (V12) mutant in adipocytes downregulated Adrb3 mRNA and β3-AR protein (Figure 2, C and D). Together, these data indicate that cAMP-dependent EPAC/RAP2A pathway activation specifically mediates homologous desensitization of β3-AR in adipocytes.

Figure 2 Desensitization of β3-AR depends on EPAC/RAP2A/PLC pathway activation. (A) 3T3L1 adipocytes were pretreated with 10 μM ESI09 for 1 hour, then challenged with 10 μM CL-316243 for 3 hours (n = 3 per group, 3 independent experiments). (B) Active (GTP bound) RAP2 was determined by pulldown followed by Western blotting with RAP2 antibody (n = 2 per group). (C and D) FLAG-tagged RAP2A WT or constitutively active RAP2A (V12) was electroporated into 3T3L1 adipocytes (n = 1–2 per group, repeated once). (E and F) 3T3L1 adipocytes were pretreated for 1 hour with 10 μM U73122 or 50 μM BAPTA-AM, followed by 3 hours challenge with 10 μM CL-316243 (n = 3 per group, 3 independent experiments). (G) 3T3L1 adipocytes were pretreated with 10 μM ESI09 for 1 hour, challenged with 10 μM CL-316243, and calcium flux assessed in live cells using Fura2-AM (91 randomly chosen cells from 4 experiments [blue] and 101 from 3 experiments [gray]). Graph represents the subpopulation of cells that responded to CL-316243 (~20%). *Significance compared with control or GFP in all experiments. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc comparisons (A, C, E, and F); independent samples t test (G). All error bars represent SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Activation of PI-PLC is required for Adrb3 downregulation. RAP2A can activate PLCε (50), and pretreatment of adipocytes with the pan PLC inhibitor U73122 completely blocked the downregulation of Adrb3 in response to CL-316243 (Figure 2E). Upon its activation, PI-PLC mobilizes calcium to the cytoplasm, and pretreatment of adipocytes with the cell-permeable calcium chelator BAPTA-AM prevented the downregulation of Adrb3 in response to CL-316243 (Figure 2F). Conversely, the calcium ionophore A23187 or ionomycin downregulated Adrb3 (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Live-cell imaging of 3T3L1 adipocytes revealed that CL-316243 treatment increased calcium mobilization in a subpopulation of cells, which could be blocked by pretreatment with ESI-09 (Figure 2G), indicating that EPAC/RAP2A activation stimulates PI-PLC to increase cytosolic calcium in adipocytes, leading to downregulation of Adrb3.

Heterologous desensitization of Adrb3 occurs by inflammatory cytokine stimulation in vitro and in obese mice with catecholamine resistance. Mice fed a HFD for 3 or 12 months exhibited catecholamine resistance, characterized by reduced CL-316243–dependent rise in serum FFA, phosphorylation of HSL in WAT, and reduced β3-AR protein expression (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 4C). Therefore, we conducted RNA-Seq on isolated adipocytes from epididymal and subcutaneous-inguinal adipose depots derived from mice fed a normal diet (ND) or HFD for 4 months. Adrb3 expression was several hundred-fold higher than Adrb1 or Adrb2 in adipocytes from both depots of mice on ND (Supplemental Figure 4D). Furthermore, Adrb3 expression was markedly downregulated after HFD feeding, while Adrb1 and Adrb2 remained unchanged (Figure 3C). Rap2a and the inflammatory cytokine Tnf were concurrently upregulated in adipocytes from HFD-fed mice (Figure 3C). In an orthogonal approach to determining whether inflammation downregulates Adrb3 in vivo, we treated mice with LPS, which increased Tnf and downregulated Adrb3 expression in epididymal WAT (eWAT) (Figure 3, D and E).

Figure 3 Heterologous desensitization of the adipocyte β3-AR occurs with obesity in mice and proinflammatory cytokine stimulation in vitro. (A and B) Mice on HFD for 3 or 12 months (n = 3–6 per group) were challenged with 0.5 mg/kg CL-316243 and pHSL, with β3-AR expression and serum FFA normalized to baseline measured as before. §Significance compared with vehicle; *significance compared with ND-CL-316243. (C) RNA-Seq from isolated adipocytes of iWAT and eWAT in mice fed HFD for 16 weeks (n = 3 per group). *Significance between HFD and ND for the listed genes. (D and E) Mice were treated with 10 mg/kg LPS for 18 hours and gene expression assessed in eWAT (n = 5 per group). (F) Adrb3 (n = 3 per group repeated once) and (G) β3-AR were assessed as before with 17 ng/mL TNF-α treatment. n = 3 per group. (H) 3T3L1 adipocytes were pretreated and challenged as before then FFAs (n = 3 per group) measured as in Figure 1, D and E. (H) Experiments shown in part H had the same experimental design as in Figure 1D, except pretreatment was 17 ng/mL TNF-α. Significance symbols are as described for Figure 1, D and E. (I) Oxygen consumption rates after 18 hours pretreatment with 17 ng/mL TNF-α were determined by Seahorse using PPDIVs (n = 8 per group). *Significance compared with control unless otherwise specified. Controls in I were also used for Figure 1 for cognate experiments, as these assays were carried out simultaneously. Two-way ANOVA with Šidák’s (A) and Tukey’s (H) multiple comparisons; t tests and FDR applied to correct for multiple comparisons (C); independent samples t test (D and E); 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test (F); 2-way mixed ANOVA (time × treatment) with Tukey’s post hoc test (I). Error bars represent SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. ####P < 0.0001. §§§§P < 0.001.

TNF-α–induced heterologous desensitization of β3-AR impairs β-adrenergic–stimulated lipolysis. Because TNF was elevated after HFD or LPS treatment and it is reported to increase cAMP through inhibition of PDEs (36, 51), we treated 3T3L1 adipocytes with TNF-α, which decreased Adrb3 expression with temporal kinetics similar to those of CL-316243 (Figure 3F). Again, Adrb3 mRNA decreased prior to downregulation of β3-AR protein expression (Figure 3G). To determine whether decreased β3-AR expression after TNF-α treatment results in desensitization to agonist, we pretreated adipocytes with TNF-α for 48 hours, which dramatically reduced CL-316243–stimulated cAMP production and had modest effects on FSK-stimulated cAMP production (Supplemental Figure 4E). The effect of TNF-α pretreatment on FSK-stimulated cAMP production may result from alterations to expression/activity of PDE3B (34). In contrast, CL-316243–stimulated lipolysis was reduced by TNF-α pretreatment, while FSK-stimulated lipolysis was enhanced (Figure 3H and Supplemental Figure 4F). Furthermore, TNF-α pretreatment had a modest effect on CL-316243–stimulated respiration in PPDIVs (Figure 3I). Collectively, these data indicate that the primary defect by which TNF-α reduces catecholamine sensitivity is through downregulation of β3-AR.

Both homologous and heterologous desensitization of β3-AR utilize the same signaling network. Similarly to observations with CL-316243, EPAC inhibition prevented the downregulation of Adrb3 after TNF-α treatment (Figure 4A), whereas H89 had no effect (Supplemental Figure 4G). Additionally, RAP2A knockdown blocked TNF-α–dependent Adrb3 downregulation (Figure 4B). Pretreatment of adipocytes with either the PLC inhibitor (U73122) or calcium chelator (BAPTA-AM) prevented the downregulation of Adrb3 in response to TNF-α (Figure 4, C and D). TNF-α treatment again increased EPAC/RAP-dependent calcium mobilization in a subpopulation of adipocytes (Figure 4E). Interestingly, TNF-α produced a more robust repression of Adrb3 (Figure 3F), which may have resulted from the induction of both EPAC and RAP2 proteins after TNF-α treatment (Figure 3G and Figure 4, F and G). Taken together, these data indicate that both homologous and heterologous desensitization occur through an EPAC/RAP2A/PI-PLC signaling cascade, leading to calcium-dependent transcriptional repression of Adrb3.

Figure 4 Heterologous desensitization of β3-AR occurs through activation of the same EPAC/RAP2A/PLC pathway. (A) 3T3L1 adipocytes were pretreated with 10 μM ESI09 for 1 hour, then challenged with 17 ng/mL TNF-α for 3 hours (n = 3 per group from 3 independent experiments). (B) 3T3L1 adipocytes were transfected with siRNA against RAP2A and challenged with 17 ng/mL TNF-α (3 hours) (n = 3 per group). (C and D) 3T3L1 adipocytes were pretreated for 1 hour with 10 μM U73122 or 50 μM BAPTA-AM, followed by 3 hours challenge with 17 ng/mL TNF-α (n = 3 per group from 3 independent experiments). (E) 3T3L1 adipocytes were pretreated with vehicle or 10 μM ESI09 for 1 hour and challenged with 17 ng/mL TNF-α; calcium flux was assessed in live cells using Fura2-AM (106 randomly chosen cells from 4 experiments [red] and 86 from 3 experiments [gray]). Graph represents the subpopulation of cells that responded to TNF-α (~20%). (F and G) 3T3L1 adipocytes were treated for the indicated times with 17 ng/mL TNF-α (n = 3–6 per group). Data points for DMSO control and inhibitor alone in A, C, and D were also used for Figure 2 for their cognate experiments, as these assays were carried out simultaneously. *Significance compared with control or GFP unless otherwise specified. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc comparisons (A–D); independent samples t test (E). Error bars represent SEM. **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

A synthesized transcriptional repressor is required for homologous and heterologous desensitization. Elevated cytosolic calcium or cAMP induces genes/proteins for immediate responses to extracellular signals. Therefore, we hypothesized that a synthesized transcription repressor was required for Adrb3 downregulation. Pretreatment of 3T3L1 adipocytes with the protein synthesis inhibitor cycloheximide prevented the downregulation of Adrb3 in response to both TNF-α and CL-316243 (Supplemental Figure 5A), indicating that a synthesized transcriptional repressor of Adrb3 is obligatory for homologous and heterologous desensitization.

The pseudokinase Trib1 is induced and required for Adrb3 downregulation. We conducted RNA-Seq on 3T3L1 adipocytes treated with TNF-α or CL-316243 with or without ESI-09. Twelve genes were induced and 5 repressed by both TNF-α and CL-316243 in a manner sensitive to EPAC inhibition (Figure 5, A and B). While Adrb3 was 1 of the 5 repressed genes, Adrb1 and Adrb2 were not altered or modestly upregulated in response to TNF or CL-316243 with or without ESI-09 (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). Interestingly, 1 of the 12 genes (Trib1) was induced by TNF-α and CL-316243 in an EPAC-dependent manner prior to Adrb3 downregulation (Figure 5, C and D). The calcium ionophore A23187 or ionomycin also induced Trib1 expression (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B) and subsequently downregulated Adrb3 (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Knockdown of Trib1 in 3T3L1 adipocytes prevented the downregulation of Adrb3 in response to CL-316243 and partially blocked the downregulation from TNF-α treatment (Figure 5E), suggesting that TRIB1 induction is required for transcriptional regulation of Adrb3.

Figure 5 Pseudokinase Trib1-mediated degradation of Cebpa is induced and required for Adrb3 downregulation. (A and B) RNASeq was conducted on 3T3L1 adipocytes treated with 17 ng/mL TNF-α or 10 μM CL-316243 for 3 hours with or without 10 μM ESI09 (n = 3 per group, 1 sample from 3 independent experiments). (C and D) 3T3L1 adipocytes were treated with 10 μM CL-316243 or 17 ng/mL TNF-α (n = 3 per group). (E) 3T3L1 adipocytes were treated with Trib1 siRNA, then challenged with 1 μM CL-316243 or 17 ng/mL TNF-α. (F) 3T3L1 adipocytes treated with 17 ng/mL TNF-α for up to 48 hours (representative of n = 3 replicates). (G) 3T3L1 adipocytes were treated with siRNA against Trib1, then challenged with 1 μM CL-316243 or 17 ng/mL TNF-α for 3 hours (n = 3 per group). (H and I) Cebpα and Trib1 overexpression in 3T3L1 adipocytes was achieved by lentivirus followed by treatment with 1 μM CL-316243 or 17 ng/mL TNF-α for (H) 3 hours (n = 6 per group, from 2 independent experiments) or (I) 18 hours (n = 3 per group repeated once with similar results). *Significance compared with control or GFP unless otherwise specified. t test and FDRs applied to correct for multiple comparisons(A and B); 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s (C–E) or Tukey’s post hoc test (H). Error bars represent SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

TRIB1 desensitizes β3-AR by targeting its transactivator CEBPα. TRIB1 can remove CEBPα from the nucleus and recruit COP-1 to degrade it (52). Furthermore, CEBPα is the primary transactivator for Adrb3 (53); therefore, we focused on this transcription factor. CEBPα expression decreased over time with TNF-α (Figure 5F) and in vivo with HFD feeding (Figure 3C) or 12 hours of CL-316243 treatment (Figure 1J). Three hours of TNF-α treatment decreased CEBPα protein, which could be rescued by Trib1 knockdown (Figure 5G). The effect of CL-316243 on CEBPα protein was modest at this time point; however, Trib1 knockdown in combination with CL-316243 increased CEBPα protein expression (Figure 5G). Knockdown of Trib1 also blocked the downregulation of β3-AR and degradation of CEBPα in response to 18 hours of CL-316243 treatment (Supplemental Figure 6C). Overexpression of constitutively active V12 or WT RAP2A using lentivirus in PPDIVs decreased CEBPα and subsequently β3-AR protein expression (Supplemental Figure 6D). CEBPα and PPARγ reciprocally regulate each other’s expression to enhance adipocyte differentiation; however, Pparg gene expression was only modestly, yet nonsignificantly, decreased after TNF-α treatment, with no change in its target Fabp4 (Supplemental Figure 6, E and F), suggesting that the changes to CEBPα expression in response to TNF-α or CL-316243 do not alter its normal function in adipocyte differentiation.

To further support the hypothesis that CEBPα and TRIB1 regulate the expression of Adrb3/β3-AR in homologous and heterologous desensitization, we overexpressed them in 3T3L1 adipocytes using lentivirus. CEBPα overexpression increased Adrb3/β3-AR and also prevented their downregulation in response to TNF-α or CL-316243 treatment (Figure 5, H and I). Conversely, TRIB1 overexpression downregulated Adrb3/β3-AR, which was blocked by cooverexpression of CEBPα (Figure 5, H and I). Taken together, these data indicate that both homologous and heterologous desensitization of β3-AR converge through activation of EPAC/RAP2A/PI-PLC–dependent Ca2+ stimulated induction of Trib1, which in turn leads to the degradation of CEBPα and downregulation of Adrb3/β3-AR.

Inhibition of EPAC/RAP signaling rescues catecholamine resistance, increases energy expenditure, and subsequently causes weight loss in obese mice. We assessed the generalizability of our model for homologous and heterologous desensitization (Figure 6) by utilizing a cohort of diversity outbred mice derived from intercrossing 8 different founder lines with varying body weights and metabolic traits, as previously described (54, 55). Consistent with our in vitro data, Adrb3 expression was significantly lower, while Rap2a expression was elevated in eWAT from heavier compared with lighter mice of both sexes (Figure 7A). Body weights for these mice are presented in Supplemental Figure 7A. Trib1 expression was also significantly higher in heavier male mice and trended toward elevated in female mice (Figure 7A). We then fed C57BL/6J mice HFD for 18 weeks and treated them once daily for 7 days with the EPAC/RAP inhibitor ESI-09 (10 mg/kg); body weights did not differ at the commencement of treatment (Figure 7B). Mice treated with ESI-09 lost significantly more weight than those treated with vehicles (Figure 7C). ESI-09 treatment also enhanced catecholamine signaling, demonstrated by higher phosphorylation of HSL in eWAT after 0.1 mg/kg CL-316243 challenge compared with vehicle-treated CL-316243–challenged obese mice (Figure 7D) with equal loading demonstrated by RAP1. iWAT from ESI-09–treated mice showed similar although less striking effects on pHSL (Supplemental Figure 7B). Furthermore, β3-AR protein expression in eWAT and iWAT were increased by ESI-09 treatment (Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 7B). To determine the mechanism of weight loss in these mice, we put a second cohort on HFD for 16 weeks and conducted metabolic cage studies during the ESI-09 injection week. Again, body weights were not different at the commencement of treatment, and ESI-09 resulted in greater weight loss (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). ESI-09 treatment also enhanced whole-body oxygen consumption, CO 2 production, and energy expenditure (Figure 7E and Supplemental Figure 7E) without altering food consumption, respiratory exchange ratio, or activity (Supplemental Figure 7, E and F). Mice fed HFD for 16 to 18 weeks had elevated inflammatory gene transcription and crown-like structures, which were unaffected by EPAC inhibition (Supplemental Figure 7G and Supplemental Figure 8A). These results are consistent with our hypothesis that inflammation is upstream of EPAC/RAP2A activation/induction. We also saw no difference in browning gene transcription or UCP1 staining of iWAT in HFD-fed mice treated with ESI-09 or vehicle (Supplemental Figure 8, B–D). Collectively, downregulation of β3-AR protein drives catecholamine resistance in HFD-fed mice, which can be rescued by EPAC/RAP inhibition, resulting in enhanced lipolysis, energy expenditure, and subsequently, weight loss.

Figure 6 Model of signaling events leading to homologous and heterologous desensitization in adipocytes. Both homologous (β3-AR activation dependent) and heterologous (TNF-α dependent) desensitization of β3-AR converge through activation of EPAC/RAP2A/PI-PLC–dependent Ca2+–stimulated induction of Trib1, which in turn leads to the degradation of CEBPα and downregulation of Adrb3/β3-AR.

Figure 7 Inflammation drives EPAC/RAP-dependent catecholamine resistance in obesity. (A) eWAT of male and female mice with highest and lowest body weights (n = 10 per group, body weights in Supplemental Figure 7) in diversity outbred mice (n = 10 per group). (B) Starting body weights for mice fed HFD for 18 weeks before ESI-09 or vehicle treatment. (C) Body weight change in these mice during ESI-09 (10 mg/kg) or vehicle treatment (n = 17–18 per group). (D) β3-AR and pHSL from eWAT of mice in C; 24 hours after ESI09 treatment cessation, mice were challenged with 0.1 mg/kg CL-316243 or saline for 20 minutes (n = 6 per group). (E) Whole body oxygen consumption (VO 2 ) and carbon dioxide production (VCO 2 ) measured in a second cohort of mice fed HFD for 16 weeks with or without ESI-09 (10 mg/kg) for 1 week (n = 7–8 per group). Two-way ANOVA and Šidák’s post hoc comparison(A); independent samples t test (B); 2-way mixed ANOVA (day repeated measure and drug independent) with Šidák’s post hoc comparisons (C); 2-way mixed model (drug × time) and Fisher’s LSD post hoc test (E). *Significance compared with control unless otherwise specified. Error bars represent SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Adipose tissue expression of ADRB3, RAP2A, and TRIB1 correlates with inflammatory marker and anthropometric measurements in 2 cohorts of humans. To determine the relevance of EPAC/RAP2A signaling in human obesity, we performed linear regression analysis on microarray data from abdominal subcutaneous adipose tissue of 56 women with or without obesity. ADRB3 expression was negatively correlated with BMI (Figure 8A). In contrast, RAP2A expression was positively correlated with BMI (Figure 8B) and negatively correlated with ADRB3 expression (Figure 8C). Consistent with our in vitro studies, TNF correlated positively with TRIB1 expression (Figure 8D). The primary readout for TNF-α signaling, CCL2 expression, also correlated positively with TRIB1, RAP2A, and BMI and negatively with ADRB3 (Figure 8, E–H). Furthermore, isolated adipocyte MCP-1 (the protein product of CCL2) secretion levels correlated inversely with ADRB3 and positively with RAP2A in this cohort (Figure 8I and Supplemental Figure 9A). The correlations between RAP2A-BMI and RAP2A-CCL2, as well as between CCL2-ADRB3 and CCL2-BMI were confirmed in abdominal subcutaneous adipose tissue from 770 men with a broad range of BMIs (Supplemental Figure 9, B–E). Regression analysis revealed RAP2A as a predictor of ADRB1 or ADRB2 and ADRB1 or ADRB2 as predictors of BMI, although these associations were weaker than those observed with ADRB3 (Supplemental Figure 9, F–I) in this data set. Inclusion of TNF, TRIB1, ADRB3, RAP2A, and CCL2 into a multiple regression analysis demonstrated that RAP2A and ADRB3 were still strong predictors of BMI (standardized [STD] β = 0.428 and STD β = –0.142, respectively; Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). The variation in BMI explained by the expression of these 5 genes in subcutaneous abdominal adipose was nearly 40% (R2 = 0.394 for the entire model; Supplemental Figure 10B). Collectively, gene expression from subcutaneous abdominal adipose tissue of 2 independent cohorts (one with men and one with women) of lean and obese human subjects showed strong gene-gene and gene-anthropometric measurement relationships, supporting our model (Figure 6).