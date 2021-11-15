CREBH normalizes dyslipidemia and halts atherosclerosis in diabetes by decreasing circulating remnant lipoproteins

Liver-specific expression of active CREBH induces hepatic expression of genes involved in clearance of remnant lipoproteins. CREBH is located in the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) as an inactive full-length form. Upon an ER stress response, CREBH is transported to the Golgi, where it is cleaved by site-1 and site-2 proteases, liberating its N-terminal portion. This fragment is then transferred to the nucleus to induce the expression of its target genes (31). The mechanism of CREBH activation is therefore similar to that of sterol regulatory element–binding proteins (SREBPs) and ATF6. Because full-length CREBH competes with SREBPs for cleavage by the site-1 and site-2 proteases, and therefore inhibits the activation of SREBPs (32), we elected to express the N-terminal active form of CREBH under control of a liver-selective promoter using an AAV approach. When we validated the strategy in Ldlr–/– mice fed a high-fat/high-sucrose diet, a model of prediabetes (Supplemental Figures 1–3; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI153285DS1), we obtained results similar to those of previous studies on CREBH (32, 33): increased expression of CREBH target genes, improved glucose tolerance, lipid lowering, and prevention of atherosclerosis. Expression of the active N-terminal CREBH did not alter endogenous Creb3l3 mRNA expression (Supplemental Figure 1).

We then applied this approach to our mouse model of T1DM-accelerated atherosclerosis (21, 34). As our previous data showed that diabetes promotes the progression of preexisting atherosclerotic lesions through an APOC3-dependent mechanism (21), we used a similar experimental design (Figure 1A). Male Ldlr–/– mice were fed a high-fat, semipurified diet (34) for 16 weeks to allow advanced lesions to develop. The mice were then injected i.v. with control empty AAV (cAAV-DJ/8) or CREBH AAV-DJ/8 targeted to the liver by the thyroxine-binding globulin (TBG) promoter (ref. 35; 5 × 1010 genome copies [GC] per mouse). One week later, the mice were injected with lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus (LCMV) to induce diabetes or with saline for nondiabetic littermate controls (at a time point defined as baseline), and were then fed a low-fat, semipurified diet for another 6 weeks. This diet prevents the extreme hyperlipidemia associated with diabetes in mice fed high-fat diets (34). Diabetic mice received exogenous insulin to prevent excessive weight loss and ketonuria.

Figure 1 Liver-specific expression of active CREBH induces hepatic expression of genes involved in hepatic clearance of remnant lipoproteins. (A) Male Ldlr–/– GpTg mice were fed a high-fat diet (HFD) for 16 weeks, followed by a regular chow to normalize lipids for 1 week. Empty control TGB-AAV-DJ/8 (cAAV, 5 × 1010 GC) or TBG-AAV-DJ/8 containing the active form of mouse CREBH (CREBH AAV, 5 × 1010 GC) was then injected i.v. After 1 week, the mice were rendered diabetic using lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus (LCMV). Saline was used as control in nondiabetic littermates. At the time of LCMV injection, the mice were switched to a low-fat, semipurified diet (LFD) and maintained for an additional 4 weeks after the onset of diabetes. At the end of the study, the liver was collected for measurements of gene expression by real-time PCR (B and D) and liver TG content (C). Plasma was used for measurements of FGF21 (E) and alanine transaminase (ALT) to confirm lack of liver toxicity (F) by ELISA. ND, nondiabetic mice; D, diabetic mice. Mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA (overall effects shown above panels) followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (B, D, and E: n = 17 ND cAAV, n = 16 ND CREBH AAV, n = 18 D cAAV, n = 17 D CREBH AAV; C and F: n = 13 ND cAAV, n = 14 ND CREBH AAV, n = 10 D cAAV, n = 12 D CREBH AAV).

At the end of the study, we first analyzed liver and intestine mRNA levels to verify that CREBH expression was liver specific and that CREBH target genes were induced in both the nondiabetic and diabetic mice. We detected AAV-derived Creb3l3 mRNA in the liver of the nondiabetic and diabetic mice injected with CREBH AAV but not in those injected with cAAV (Figure 1B). The injections did not affect endogenous Creb3l3 mRNA levels (Supplemental Figure 4A). CREBH AAV increased known CREBH target genes (2, 36, 37), including Apoc2, Apoa5, Apoa4, Cidec, and Fgf21 in both the nondiabetic and diabetic mice (Figure 1B). It did not affect the elevated Apoc3 mRNA levels in the diabetic mice, suggesting that Apoc3 is not one of its targets, consistent with previous studies (2, 33), and it did not alter hepatic TG levels (Figure 1, B and C). Expression of active CREBH modestly increased Apob mRNA levels without affecting hepatic APOB100 and APOB48 protein levels (diabetes had no effect), and neither CREBH nor diabetes altered Mttp or Fasn levels (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B), indicating that VLDL production and lipogenesis were largely unaffected by both CREBH and diabetes, as in previous studies (32, 38, 39).

Importantly, in addition to the LPL activators Apoc2 and Apoa5, CREBH induced genes involved in hepatic clearance of remnant lipoproteins and sterols, including Apoe, Lrp1, Vldlr, Lipc, Abcg5, and Abcg8 (Figure 1D). LRP1 and the VLDL receptor (Vldlr) mediate hepatic uptake of TRL remnants by binding to APOE on those particles (30, 40); hepatic lipase (Lipc) mediates the conversion of VLDL remnants to LDL and plays a role in remnant clearance (41); and the sterol transport proteins ABCG5 and ABCG8 mediate excretion of sterols into bile (42). Conversely, diabetes had no consistent effect on expression of these genes, but it increased the expression of Sdc1 (syndecan 1), a proteoglycan that contributes to hepatic clearance of TRL lipoproteins (ref. 43 and Figure 1D).

Consistent with CREBH’s ability to induce hepatic Fgf21 expression, mice injected with CREBH AAV had higher levels of plasma FGF21 (Figure 1E). The mice expressing the active CREBH displayed no detectable hepatotoxicity (Figure 1F).

To investigate tissue specificity, we analyzed gene expression in the intestine, a second site of endogenous CREBH expression. The AAV-derived active CREBH was not expressed in the intestine, did not alter endogenous Creb3l3 mRNA levels, and did not increase CREBH target genes such as Apoa4 (Supplemental Figure 4C).

Together, these results demonstrate that hepatic CREBH activity induces genes involved in the clearance of TRL remnants in addition to its well-investigated target genes, such as Apoc2 and Apoa5.

Hepatic CREBH activity normalizes elevated plasma APOE levels and alters APOE and APOC3 loading of TRLs and remnants in diabetic mice. In the diabetic Ldlr–/– mice, hepatic CREBH expression did not reduce hyperglycemia or alter body weight, brown adipose tissue (BAT) weight, or white adipose tissue (WAT) weight (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 5). The diabetic mice exhibited moderate increases in both plasma cholesterol and TG levels, which were prevented by hepatic CREBH expression (Figure 2, B and C). Analyses of the lipoprotein profiles are shown below (Figure 3, A and B). The similar increases in cholesterol and TGs in diabetic mice versus nondiabetic mice supported the proposal that the particles accumulating are remnants, which contain a more equal cholesterol-to-TG ratio than do large TG-rich chylomicrons and VLDL. The plasma TG levels in the nondiabetic mice were also significantly lower in the CREBH-overexpressing mice (Figure 2, B and C).

Figure 2 Hepatic expression of active CREBH reduces plasma lipids and APOE. Diabetic (D) and nondiabetic (ND) mice with hepatic expression of active CREBH were generated as described in the Figure 1 legend. (A) Blood glucose was measured 1 day before the mice were euthanized. Plasma collected at the end point was used for measurement of TG (B) and cholesterol (C) (n = 17 ND cAAV, n = 16 ND CREBH AAV, n = 18 D cAAV, n = 17 D CREBH AAV). (D) Plasma apolipoproteins were analyzed by targeted mass spectrometry and normalized to 15N-APOA1 (n = 8/group). Mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA (overall effects shown above panels) followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test.

Figure 3 Hepatic CREBH activity results in APOE enrichment and APOC3 impoverishment of TRLs and remnants in diabetic mice. Plasma samples were separated by FPLC (pooled plasma of 2–3 mice/n, n = 3/group). Cholesterol (A) and TG (B) were measured in each fraction, generating lipoprotein profiles. (C–K) TGs, phospholipids, APOB, APOC3, APOC2, APOA5, and APOE were measured in the VLDL peak fraction (#17) and the IDL/LDL peak fraction (#22). Apolipoproteins were measured by ELISA. The relative levels of APOE and APOC3 in VLDL and IDL/LDL peak fractions were normalized to APOB (G and K), providing an estimate of APOE and APOC3 molecules/lipoprotein particle. (L and M) VLDL was isolated by ultracentrifugation (UC) and APOC3 and APOE were analyzed by ELISA and normalized to APOB (n = 3). Mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. D, diabetic mice; ND, nondiabetic mice.

Analysis of plasma levels of apolipoproteins by targeted mass spectrometry revealed markedly elevated APOE in the diabetic mice (Figure 2D), consistent with previous evidence of impaired TRL clearance in diabetes (38). Hepatic expression of active CREBH reduced plasma APOE levels in both the nondiabetic and diabetic mice, indicating increased remnant clearance. Diabetes also increased levels of the APOC apolipoproteins (APOC1, APOC2, and APOC3), an effect not counteracted by CREBH. The increased plasma levels of APOC3 in the diabetic mice were consistent with our previous studies (21). CREBH modestly increased plasma levels of APOA4 and modestly reduced levels of APOB100, while APOA1 levels were unaffected (Figure 2D). Therefore, of the apolipoproteins analyzed, CREBH most strikingly reduced the elevated plasma APOE levels in diabetic mice. This reduction is in contrast to the increased hepatic Apoe mRNA levels, suggesting that CREBH is increasing removal of APOE and its associated remnants from the circulation.

The apolipoprotein composition of lipoprotein particles determines metabolic fate. The elevated TG levels in diabetic mice have been explained by reduced hepatic clearance of TRLs (38) and reduced LPL expression in heart, skeletal muscle, and WAT, resulting in reduced TRL lipolysis (39). Conversely, CREBH deficiency has been described to increase plasma TGs through impairing LPL activity by reduced expression of its target genes APOC2 and APOA5 (LPL activators) and indirectly through increased levels of APOC3 (LPL inhibitor; ref. 2).

We therefore used size-exclusion chromatography–fast protein liquid chromatography (FPLC) and density ultracentrifugation to investigate the effects of diabetes and hepatic CREBH on the apolipoprotein composition of lipoprotein particles isolated in the VLDL, IDL, and LDL ranges. The FPLC lipoprotein profiles indicated that diabetic mice had higher cholesterol and TG levels, primarily in VLDL fractions and lipoproteins sized between VLDL and LDL (likely IDL), with no increase in HDL (Figure 3, A and B). Note that the VLDL fractions contained chylomicron remnants, as there is no reliable method for differentiating VLDL from chylomicron remnants in mice. CREBH expression prevented the increase in VLDL and IDL with diabetes. CREBH also lowered cholesterol in the nondiabetic mice, primarily in VLDL but also in IDL and LDL.

We then measured TGs, phospholipids, APOC2, APOA5, APOC3, and APOB levels in the peak fractions of VLDL and IDL/LDL. As indicated by the TG lipoprotein profile (Figure 3B), VLDL TG levels were higher in the diabetic mice than in the nondiabetic mice, and CREBH reduced VLDL TG levels in both (Figure 3C). A similar pattern was observed for phospholipids (Figure 3D). Because VLDL APOB levels were similar in the diabetic and nondiabetic mice (Figure 3E) and because there is 1 APOB molecule per lipoprotein particle in APOB-containing lipoproteins, the increased levels of TGs and phospholipids indicated larger VLDL particles in diabetes, consistent with reduced lipolysis. On the other hand, hepatic CREBH expression markedly reduced APOB levels as well as TGs and phospholipids in the VLDL peak fraction, suggesting fewer VLDL/remnant particles through increased hepatic clearance (Figure 3, C–E).

The diabetic mice expressing hepatic CREBH had markedly higher levels of APOE in the VLDL peak fraction than the nondiabetic mice expressing CREBH (Figure 3F). This effect was still significant when normalized to APOB (Figure 3G). Conversely, levels of the CREBH targets APOC2 and APOA5 (which augment LPL activation) were not altered by CREBH, but APOA5 was increased by diabetes (Figure 3, H and I). Thus, the levels of these apolipoproteins were primarily regulated posttranscriptionally, we presume by their plasma clearance.

APOC3 levels were dramatically increased by diabetes, both in the VLDL and IDL/LDL peak fractions as compared with those of the nondiabetic mice (Figure 3J). Hepatic CREBH expression prevented this increased loading of APOC3 onto VLDL and IDL/LDL in the diabetic mice, indicating lower levels of remnants in the diabetic mice that expressed CREBH. In the IDL/LDL size range, APOC3 levels in plasma from diabetic mice were highest in fraction 22 (Supplemental Figure 6A), which eluted slightly before the main LDL peak, suggesting that these particles were smaller remnants or large LDL particles. This pattern was confirmed when APOC3 levels were normalized to APOB levels, either in VLDL and IDL/LDL peak fractions from FPLC (Figure 3K) or when lipoproteins in the VLDL density range were isolated by density ultracentrifugation (Figure 3L). Likewise, the pattern of APOE loading of VLDL (an increase in the diabetic mice expressing CREBH) was confirmed in VLDL isolated by density ultracentrifugation (Figure 3M).

The apolipoprotein composition, particle concentration, and function of HDL were also investigated. As shown in Supplemental Figure 6, B–D, diabetes increased levels of APOA4, APOC3, and APOE in HDL. The main effect of CREBH was to increase the APOA4 level in HDL in the nondiabetic mice. Neither diabetes nor CREBH affected total HDL particle concentrations as measured by calibrated ion mobility analysis, or HDL’s cholesterol efflux capacity.

Together, these findings demonstrate that CREBH increases APOE loading and reduces APOC3 loading of TRLs and their remnants in diabetic mice. These compositional changes suggest that the particles are less atherogenic.

CREBH acts largely through an LPL-independent mechanism to lower remnants. We next investigated the mechanisms whereby diabetes and hepatic CREBH activity alter plasma TGs and cholesterol. While diabetes has been shown to increase TGs by suppressing LPL (39), CREBH is believed to lower plasma TGs by activating LPL (2). Total LPL activity can be analyzed in plasma after a heparin injection, which releases LPL from the glycosaminoglycans and GPIHBP1 on microvascular endothelial cells. Our analysis revealed that neither diabetes nor CREBH altered total post-heparin plasma LPL activity (Figure 4A). However, diabetes reduced LPL activity in BAT and CREBH had a small overall stimulatory effect, which was only seen in nondiabetic mice (Figure 4B). Neither diabetes nor CREBH altered LPL activity in heart, skeletal muscle, or WAT and did not consistently alter Lpl mRNA levels or mRNA levels of the LPL inhibitors Angptl4 and Angptl8 (Supplemental Figure 7, A–D). Moreover, CREBH slightly increased hepatic expression of Angptl3, another LPL inhibitor, rather than reduced it (Supplemental Figure 4A) and slightly reduced pre-heparin plasma lipase activity, which primarily reflects reduced hepatic lipase activity (Supplemental Figure 7E). Thus, we found no evidence of lipase activation by CREBH in diabetic mice. Plasma adiponectin levels were similar in all groups (Supplemental Figure 7F).

Figure 4 CREBH promotes lipid clearance through an APOE-dependent mechanism. After 3 weeks of diabetes, plasma was collected 5 minutes after heparin i.v. injection. (A) Heparin-releasable LPL activity was determined by subtracting pre-heparin plasma lipase activity in each mouse (n = 9 nondiabetic [ND] cAAV, n = 8 ND CREBH AAV, n = 10 diabetic [D] cAAV and D CREBH AAV). (B) LPL activity in brown adipose tissue (BAT) 4 weeks after diabetes induction (n = 14 ND cAAV; n = 13 ND CREBH AAV, D cAAV, and D CREBH AAV). (C) Plasma lipid levels at indicated times in mice with inducible LPL deficiency (iLpl–/–) injected with CREBH AAV or cAAV (n = 7 cAAV, n = 9 CREBH AAV). (D) Diabetic and nondiabetic mice expressing CREBH were maintained for 4 weeks. Whole-liver lysate (n = 8 ND cAAV, n = 9 ND CREBH AAV, n = 7 D cAAV, n = 8 D CREBH AAV) and plasma membranes (n = 10 ND cAAV, ND CREBH AAV, and D CREBH AAV; n = 9 D cAAV) were used for LRP1 immunoblot. (E) Ldlr–/– mice were injected with CREBH AAV or cAAV (5 × 1010 GC) and LCMV injected 1 week later. Mice were treated with a liver-targeted GalNAc LRP1 antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) or control ASO (cASO) once a week for 4 weeks from the onset of diabetes. (F) Plasma glucose was measured 3 weeks after diabetes induction. CRH, CREBH. (G and H) Plasma TG and cholesterol were measured at week 2 after induction of diabetes (n values shown in E). (I) Plasma lipids were measured at the indicated times after cAAV or CREBH AAV injection in male Apoe–/– mice (n = 6). Plasma lipid profiles at week 3 (pooled plasma of 2 mice/n, n = 3/group). Mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA (overall effects shown above panels) followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test or 2-tailed unpaired t test. #P < 0.05; ##P < 0.01; ###P < 0.001; ####P < 0.0001 denote significance versus the corresponding nondiabetic group.

Because CREBH reduced APOC3 loading onto VLDL while diabetes increased APOC3/VLDL particles, we next investigated whether CREBH or diabetes could indirectly alter LPL activity by changing VLDL’s composition. We used VLDL isolated by size-exclusion chromatography from the 4 groups of mice to investigate whether the different composition of VLDL would influence the activity of recombinant LPL. The results, which were normalized to APOB levels (VLDL particle number), showed that recombinant LPL activity was increased mainly by VLDL from CREBH-expressing nondiabetic mice (Supplemental Figure 7G). Together, these results indicate that CREBH does not increase total or tissue LPL activity in diabetic mice but that the altered composition of VLDL has the potential to increase LPL activity, at least when normalized to VLDL particle number in vitro. The in vivo relevance of this finding is uncertain, given that mice expressing CREBH have lower VLDL particle levels.

We therefore hypothesized that CREBH expression lowers plasma TG and cholesterol levels largely through an LPL-independent mechanism. To investigate this hypothesis, we used mice with inducible LPL deficiency (iLpl–/– mice). As expected, baseline TG levels were high in these mice as compared with floxed controls fed a high-fat diet (558 ± 73 mg/dL versus 103 ± 11 mg/dL; mean ± SEM; n = 7 and n = 8, respectively; P = 0.0003 by Mann-Whitney test). Hepatic CREBH expression reduced both TGs and cholesterol in the iLpl–/– mice (Figure 4C), presumably because of a reduction in VLDL. Importantly, these mice express endogenous LDLR, demonstrating that the effect of CREBH on plasma TGs and cholesterol are not unique to LDLR-deficient mice. These results confirm that CREBH lowers plasma TGs and cholesterol largely through an LPL-independent mechanism.

Hepatic CREBH requires APOE and LDL family receptors to lower circulating remnants. Remnants are cleared by the liver through LDL family receptors, the primary of which is LRP1 in our mouse model. Insulin promotes translocation of hepatic LRP1 from intracellular vesicles to the plasma membrane, facilitating remnant clearance (44). We therefore first investigated whether diabetes reduces levels of plasma membrane LRP1. Total hepatic LRP1 protein levels as well as LRP1 levels in a hepatic fraction enriched with plasma membrane were measured by immunoblotting (Supplemental Figure 8A). As shown in Figure 4D, diabetes modestly reduced plasma membrane LRP1 levels without affecting total hepatic LRP1 levels. CREBH, on the other hand, had no effect on LRP1 protein levels. Therefore, the benefits of increased CREBH expression were unlikely to be due to changes in LRP1 protein levels or plasma membrane translocation.

Our findings showed that hepatic CREBH reduced APOC3 loading and increased APOE loading of TRLs in diabetes. As APOC3 prevents clearance of TRLs and their remnants through interfering with LDL family receptors (28), and APOE is a critical mediator of hepatic clearance through these receptors, including LRP1 (30), we next investigated whether CREBH might facilitate hepatic uptake of TRLs or their remnants partly through an LRP1-dependent pathway. To silence hepatic expression of LRP1, we used a liver-targeted GalNAc-conjugated antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) specific for LRP1 (Supplemental Figure 8B). LRP1 was silenced in livers from nondiabetic and diabetic mice with and without hepatic CREBH expression, as shown by the study design in Figure 4E. All the diabetic mice were hyperglycemic, regardless of treatment (Figure 4F), showing that any effects on lipids did not result from an altered diabetic status.

Two weeks after induction of diabetes, the diabetic mice had elevated plasma cholesterol and TG levels that were reduced by hepatic expression of active CREBH, as expected. However, CREBH’s ability to lower plasma cholesterol and TG levels in the diabetic mice was reduced in the mice with silenced LRP1 (Figure 4, G and H). Similar results were obtained after 4 weeks of diabetes (Supplemental Figure 8C), but at this later time point, LRP1 silencing further exacerbated the effect of diabetes on lipids. The ability of CREBH to lower plasma cholesterol and TGs was significantly reduced by LRP1 ASO in the diabetic mice: 43.3% ± 3.8% reduction in cholesterol in the cASO-treated mice versus 20.5% ± 4.4% in the LRP1 ASO–treated mice (P = 0.0002, Mann-Whitney) and 64.0% ± 6.0% reduction in TGs in the cASO-treated mice versus 38.0% ± 11.1% in LRP1 ASO–treated mice (P = 0.041, Mann-Whitney).

To investigate the dependence on APOE for CREBH’s lipid-lowering effects, we next injected Apoe–/– mice with cAAV and CREBH AAV. The CREBH AAV resulted in increased hepatic expression of CREBH target genes, as expected, demonstrating that CREBH was active in the Apoe–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 9). As shown in Figure 4I, hepatic expression of CREBH failed to lower VLDL and remnant cholesterol levels in Apoe–/– mice. However, CREBH lowered VLDL TG levels, suggesting improved lipolysis in the absence of APOE, but not increased remnant clearance from the circulation. It is possible that CREBH activates LPL to a relatively large extent in nondiabetic APOE-deficient mice, as APOE has been reported to inhibit LPL activity (45).

Together, these results demonstrate that CREBH lowers plasma remnants by boosting the hepatic APOE-mediated clearance pathway through LDL family receptors.

Hepatic expression of CREBH prevents atherosclerotic lesion progression in diabetic mice. By the end of the experiment described in Figure 1A, 4 weeks of diabetes had not increased the size of preexisting advanced atherosclerotic lesions in the aortic sinus, as expected from our previous studies (21). However, the diabetic mice with targeted hepatic CREBH expression had smaller lesions than the diabetic mice injected with the cAAV (Figure 5A). In preexisting advanced lesions, diabetes increases necrotic core expansion (21). Consistently, necrotic core size increased in the diabetic mice, while CREBH expression prevented this effect (Figure 5, B and C), phenocopying the effect of APOC3 ASO we observed previously (21). The effects of diabetes on lesion progression were also manifested as increased content of lesion macrophages and α-smooth muscle actin–positive (α-SMA+) smooth muscle cells. These changes were absent in the diabetic mice expressing active CREBH (Supplemental Figure 10). The groups did not differ in collagen area.

Figure 5 Hepatic expression of CREBH prevents the effects of diabetes on lesion necrotic core expansion and APOE accumulation. Diabetic (D) and nondiabetic (ND) mice with hepatic expression of active CREBH were generated as described in the Figure 1 legend. Atherosclerotic lesions in the aortic sinus were analyzed for cross-sectional lesion area (A) and necrotic core area as a percentage of lesion area (B) in sections stained using a Movat’s pentachrome stain (C). In C, necrotic cores are marked by dashed lines. Immunohistochemistry was used to evaluate APOE-positive (D and F) and APOC3-positive (E and G) lesion areas. Rabbit IgG and lesions from Apoe–/– mice were used as negative controls for APOE immunohistochemistry. Rabbit IgG and lesions from mice treated with an APOC3 ASO21 were used as negative controls for APOC3 immunohistochemistry. (H) Cell death and efferocytosis were measured by TUNEL assay. Mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (n = 14 baseline, n = 17 ND cAAV, n = 16 ND CREBH AAV, n = 18 D cAAV, n = 17 D CREBH AAV). Scale bars: 100 μm.

Because remnants of TRLs are small enough to get trapped in the artery wall and are enriched in APOE (46), we next determined the apolipoprotein content of the sinus lesions. As shown in Figure 5D, lesions from the diabetic mice had more APOE immunoreactivity than those from the nondiabetic mice, and CREBH expression prevented this increase. We verified the specificity of the anti-APOE antibody in lesions collected from APOE-deficient mice (Figure 5F). The pattern of APOE immunoreactivity in lesions correlated well with the pattern of APOE levels in plasma (Figure 2D), likely reflecting slower clearance of remnants in the diabetic mice and therefore increased arterial trapping. A similar pattern was observed for APOC3 (Figure 5, E and G). However, the 2 groups showed similar APOB and APOA1 immunoreactivity, suggesting no overall effect on the trapping of APOB lipoproteins (mainly LDL) or HDL (Supplemental Figure 10).

Consistent with the larger necrotic core in lesions from the diabetic mice, cell death (detected as TUNEL-positive cells) was increased in the luminal lesion area of diabetic mice and was reduced by CREBH (Figure 5H). However, the overall numbers of lesion TUNEL-positive cells were not different between the groups. The increase in TUNEL-positive cells in the luminal lesion area in diabetes was not due to reduced efferocytosis (evaluated as TUNEL-positive, Mac-2–positive cells according to the method of Schrijvers et al.; ref. 47).

In some mouse models, diabetes causes monocytosis and neutrophilia, which can exacerbate atherosclerosis (48). We therefore determined whether CREBH could counteract those effects, potentially explaining the slower lesion progression. Diabetes did not induce monocytosis in this model, consistent with our previous studies (21), and there was no effect of CREBH. Furthermore, although diabetes associated with neutrophilia, hepatic CREBH expression had no effect (Supplemental Figure 11A). Systemic inflammation, measured as increased plasma IL-18 levels in the diabetic mice, was also not improved by CREBH (Supplemental Figure 11B). Hence, the protective effects of CREBH on lesion progression in the setting of diabetes do not seem to be explained by changes in the number of circulating monocytes or neutrophils or by suppressed systemic inflammation, measured as plasma IL-18.

However, peritoneal macrophages from the diabetic mice contained more cholesteryl esters than macrophages from the nondiabetic mice, and this was prevented by hepatic CREBH expression (Supplemental Figure 11C). Furthermore, both circulating Ly6Chi and Ly6Clo monocytes from the diabetic mice exhibited increased side scatter by flow cytometry, a sign of lipid accumulation (49–51). CREBH prevented the increased side scatter in Ly6Clo monocytes (Supplemental Figure 11D).

These findings suggested that the excess of remnants loaded with APOC3 in diabetic mice may be responsible for lesion expansion due to increased entrapment and accumulation of lipids in monocytes, macrophages, and lesions.

Human CREB3L3 loss-of-function or missense mutations associate with increased remnants and reduced APOE loading. Finally, we determined particle sizes and concentrations of the combined VLDL+IDL fraction (containing remnants of different sizes) isolated by ultracentrifugation from individuals with rare heterozygous loss-of-function or missense mutations in CREB3L3 and in age-matched controls with normal TG levels. We also analyzed the proteomes of the combined VLDL+IDL fractions. The mutations are described in Supplemental Table 1. Chylomicrons were removed prior to TRL isolation by density ultracentrifugation (d < 1.019 g/mL), and were not included in the analysis. The CREB3L3 mutation group had an average age of 48.4 ± 4.5 years (7 males and 3 females) and the control group had an average age of 49.2 ± 3.7 years (6 males and 6 females; mean ± SEM). The subjects with loss-of-function and missense mutations in CREB3L3 had higher plasma cholesterol and TG levels and lower HDL-cholesterol than the controls (Figure 6, A–C). Differential ion mobility analysis of VLDL+IDL particle concentrations (VLDL+IDL-P) and sizes in the combined VLDL+IDL fraction revealed increased accumulation of small remnants (25 nm diameter) in individuals with CREB3L3 mutations (Figure 6D), which is consistent with an impaired hepatic clearance. There was also an increase in particles of larger sizes (28–50 nm; Figure 6E).

Figure 6 Human subjects with CREB3L3 loss-of-function or missense mutations exhibit increased concentrations of small VLDL and IDL and reduced APOE in LDL/IDL. Age-matched human subjects with rare loss-of-function or missense mutations in CREB3L3 and controls with normotriglyceridemia (NTG) were identified. (A) Plasma total cholesterol. (B) Plasma TG levels (logTG). (C) HDL-cholesterol levels. (D–E) VLDL and IDL were separated by density ultracentrifugation (d > 1.019 g/mL) after removal of chylomicrons. Total VLDL and IDL particle concentrations and sizes were measured by calibrated ion mobility analysis. (F–L) Apolipoproteins were quantified in the VLDL+IDL fraction (d < 1.019 g/mL) by targeted mass spectrometry. Data are shown as box-and-whisker plots, with boxes showing 25th to 75th percentile, horizontal lines showing medians, and whiskers showing minimum to maximum. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by unpaired, 2-tailed Mann-Whitney test (n = 8 for NTG and n = 10 for subjects with CREB3L3 loss-of-function or missense mutations). (M) Schematic representation of the effects of diabetes and active CREBH on lipoproteins, apolipoproteins, and atherosclerosis. Poorly controlled T1DM results in increased hepatic production of APOC3, which leads to increased APOC3 loading of VLDL and remnants. The increased APOC3 load on VLDL mediates a reduced ability of LPL to hydrolyze VLDL and IDL. Diabetes also suppresses plasma membrane translocation of LRP1, further slowing clearance of remnants and leading to an increased accumulation of remnants in the artery wall, promoting lesion progression. Hepatic CREBH increases hepatic clearance of VLDL and IDL by enhancing the APOE loading of TRL remnants and depleting these particles of APOC3, thereby preventing the effects of diabetes on remnant accumulation and lesion progression (generated with BioRender.com).

Targeted proteomic analyses of the combined VLDL+IDL fraction (d < 1.019 g/mL) demonstrated no differences in APOB100 or APOB48 content in samples normalized for total protein amount (Figure 6, F and G). Likewise, no differences were detected in the CREBH targets APOC2 and APOA4, or in APOC3 (Figure 6, H–J). However, there was a striking reduction in APOE in VLDL+IDL from individuals with CREB3L3 mutations when measured either in isolation or normalized to APOB (Figure 6, K and L).

These results are consistent with the interpretation that CREBH acts primarily to slow clearance of remnants through an APOE-dependent pathway.