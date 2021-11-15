Commentary 10.1172/JCI154677

Recruiting a transcription factor in the liver to prevent atherosclerosis

Alan D. Attie

Department of Biochemistry, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison, Wisconsin, USA.

Address correspondence to: Alan D. Attie, Department of Biochemistry, University of Wisconsin-Madison, 433 Babcock Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53706, USA. Email: adattie@wisc.edu.

Published November 15, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 22 on November 15, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(22):e154677. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI154677.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published November 15, 2021 - Version history
Hypertriglyceridemia is associated with obesity, diabetes, and atherosclerosis. While lipoprotein lipase (LPL) hydrolyzes triglyceride (TG) cargo into remnant lipoproteins with atherogenic properties, how remnant lipoprotein clearance relates to atherosclerosis in people with diabetes remains unclear. In this issue of the JCI, Shimizu-Albergine et al. examined the effects of the basic leucine zipper transcription factor CREBH, which induces genes that activate LPL in mouse models of type I diabetes. Overexpression of a CREBH fragment reduced apolipoprotein C3 (APOC3) levels, which reduced plasma TGs. Notably, the TGs were lowered by a mechanism that was independent of LPL, and atherosclerosis was alleviated by enhanced lipoprotein remnant clearance as opposed to increased lipolysis of TG-rich lipoprotein precursors. A proinflammatory mechanism likely underlies the atherogenicity of remnant lipoproteins. These findings suggest that modifying CREBH expression in the liver may ameliorate atherosclerosis and, perhaps, other diabetes complications.

