Recruiting a transcription factor in the liver to prevent atherosclerosis

Commentary 10.1172/JCI154677

Address correspondence to: Alan D. Attie, Department of Biochemistry, University of Wisconsin-Madison, 433 Babcock Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53706, USA. Email: adattie@wisc.edu .

Hypertriglyceridemia is associated with obesity, diabetes, and atherosclerosis. While lipoprotein lipase (LPL) hydrolyzes triglyceride (TG) cargo into remnant lipoproteins with atherogenic properties, how remnant lipoprotein clearance relates to atherosclerosis in people with diabetes remains unclear. In this issue of the JCI, Shimizu-Albergine et al. examined the effects of the basic leucine zipper transcription factor CREBH, which induces genes that activate LPL in mouse models of type I diabetes. Overexpression of a CREBH fragment reduced apolipoprotein C3 (APOC3) levels, which reduced plasma TGs. Notably, the TGs were lowered by a mechanism that was independent of LPL, and atherosclerosis was alleviated by enhanced lipoprotein remnant clearance as opposed to increased lipolysis of TG-rich lipoprotein precursors. A proinflammatory mechanism likely underlies the atherogenicity of remnant lipoproteins. These findings suggest that modifying CREBH expression in the liver may ameliorate atherosclerosis and, perhaps, other diabetes complications.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.