Eltrombopag inhibits TET dioxygenase to contribute to hematopoietic stem cell expansion in aplastic anemia

The mechanisms of Epag action. Clinical and experimental observations suggest that a significant part of the hematopoietic activities of Epag is independent of its ability to activate TPOR-mediated signaling (14). During the search for TET-dioxygenase modulators performed using a cell-free high-throughput screen developed in-house employing a bioactive small-molecule library (LOPAC1280 and Selleck’s L1700; Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI149856DS1), Epag emerged as one of the most potent inhibitors of TET-dioxygenase activity targeting the TET2 catalytic domain (TET2CD). The IC 50 for TET1 (1.0 ± 0.1 μM), TET2 (1.3 ± 0.3 μM), and TET3 (1.8 ± 0.1 μM) dioxygenases calculated from the dose-response curves suggest that Epag inhibited all 3 TET dioxygenases with a similar efficacy even in the presence of 25-fold molar excess of Fe2+ (Figure 1B). To test whether Epag is a competitive inhibitor of TET cofactors, we performed dose-dependent TET-dioxygenase inhibition in the presence of 25 and 250 μM of αKG or Fe2+. The IC 50 of Epag under excess of Fe2+ or αKG remained unaffected (Figure 1C). The results indicate that Epag does not compete at the αKG binding site, since 10-fold molar excesses do not affect its ability to inhibit TET2 dioxygenase. The hematopoietic activity of Epag has been attributed to cellular and extracellular Fe3+ chelation (14, 17, 21, 22). Therefore, to probe the effect of free iron sequestration by Epag on its ability to inhibit TET activity, we preincubated excess Epag (25 μM) with varying concentrations of Fe2+ or Fe3+ and performed TET-dioxygenase activity assays. The addition of up to 8-fold molar excess of either form of iron (Fe2+ or Fe3+) did not rescue TET enzymatic activity (Supplemental Figure 1B). However, the addition of 75 μM of Fe3+ changed the IC 50 of Epag from 1.3 μM to 5.1 μM (Figure 1D). This shift in the IC 50 of Epag on TET inhibition was consistent with the proposed model of Epag sequestering free Fe3+. However, TET-dioxygenase inhibition by Epag is not fully attributable to its affinity for Fe3+ given that 100-fold molar excess of Fe3+ did not reverse TET-dioxygenase inhibition. In addition, to test whether iron chelators can act as broad-spectrum inhibitors of TET-dioxygenase activity, we tested deferoxamine (DFO) in similar conditions and found that iron chelation did not inhibit TET-dioxygenase activity (Figure 1E). These results suggest Epag’s effects on TET2 are independent of its ability to chelate Fe3+.

Figure 1 Epag binds and inhibits TET-dioxygenase activity in the presence of iron. (A) Epag as one of the top TET2 inhibitors identified by using an ELISA assay developed in-house. Schematic representation of ELISA assay for TET activity is on the left. (B) IC 50 of Epag for TET1, TET2, and TET3 measured by ELISA. (C and D) TET2 inhibition by Epag cannot be restored by an excess amount of iron (II) or αKG but can only be partially restored by an excess amount of iron (III). (E) DFO does not inhibit TET2 activity. TET2 ELISA was performed with different concentrations of DFO and Epag. (F) Illustration of surface plasmon resonance assay to measure the binding affinity of Epag to TET2CD. The GST-TET2CD was captured by anti-GST antibody on CM-5 sensor chip along with reference channel GST alone. (G) Equilibrium resonance maxima (R max ) calculated by fitting the kon/koff using 1:1 Langmuir binding by BIAevaluation software and plotted; binding was measured in the presence of Fe2+ or Fe3+. (H) Epag mode of interaction with TET2-activated complex. In silico docking simulation of Epag with TET2. (B–E and G) Results are representative of 3 independent experiments performed and are expressed as mean ± SEM of at least 3 replicates.

To further elucidate the specificity of Epag-mediated TET2 inhibition, we performed surface plasmon resonance–based (SPR-based) analysis to measure the direct binding to TET2CD (Figure 1F). We observed a dose-dependent increase in the resonance response consistent with the direct binding of Epag to immobilized TET2 on a sensor chip (Figure 1G). However, we did not observe any significant affinity of Epag for TET2 in the absence of Fe2+. The addition of Fe3+ in place of Fe2+ significantly reduced the binding of Epag to TET2. DFO, a known broad-spectrum iron chelator, did not show TET2CD binding or inhibitory activity (Figure 1G). This result further confirmed the notion that TET inhibition by Epag is not due to free iron chelation. To further understand the mode of binding of Epag to TET2, we performed in silico docking (AutoDock 4) running on AutoDock Tools (23) with the known crystal structure of TET2CD (Protein Data Bank ID 4NM6) and interaction with its cofactors and substrates (24). Docking results indicated that Epag can form a tripartite complex with Fe2+ and TET2 (Figure 1H and Supplemental Figure 1D). The predictive model accounting for our binding data suggests a probable mode of Epag interaction with TET2 that incorporates His1382, Asp1387, and His1904 residues, while also engaging the catalytic site Fe2+ (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). These amino acids are conserved among the family of TET dioxygenases, TET1 and TET3, and in their murine homologs (Supplemental Figure 1E).

Epag diffuses into the nucleus. There have been several reports characterizing Epag’s chemical properties, but its intracellular functions have not been systematically studied (25, 26). We analyzed the UV-visible spectroscopic properties of Epag by determining the absorption maxima in aqueous buffers at different pH levels; absorption maxima remained unchanged at 421 nm in the presence and absence of fractionated subcellular suspensions (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). By assaying the standard dose-dependent increase in absorption (observed up to 80 μM; Supplemental Figure 2B), we estimated the fraction of Epag present in the nucleus. We found that nearly 24% of Epag was partitioned into the nuclear fraction within 30 minutes of exposure, indicating it can diffuse into the nucleus and thus may be accessible to TET2 located in the nucleus (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2C). The purities of the cytoplasmic and nuclear fractions were analyzed by Western blot using the specific markers GAPDH (cytoplasmic fraction) and histone H3 (nuclear fraction). The result demonstrated that both fractions used in the study for Epag partitioning were pure and there was no detectable cross-contamination (Figure 2B; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material).

Figure 2 Epag inhibits TET dioxygenases in cells independent of TPOR. (A) Distribution of Epag into different subcellular compartments. 32D cells were treated with Epag for 30 minutes and washed and harvested. Cell suspensions, cytoplasmic extractions, and nuclear pellets were prepared. Absorbance at 421 nm was measured at a known concentration and plotted. The solid lines are best-fit curves in different fractions. (B) Western blot analysis of subcellular fractions of cells treated with Epag. W, whole-cell lysate; C, cytoplasmic fraction; N, nuclear fraction. (C) TPO-R activation by recombinant human TPO (rTPO), Epag, and Apag. Parental or human TPOR overexpressing BaF3 or 32D cells was treated with 100 ng/mL rTPO, 1 μM Epag, or 1 μM Apag for 30 minutes. Cells were washed and harvested for protein extraction followed by Western blot analysis. (D and E) After 30 minutes of treatment as described in C, cells were grown for additional 12 hours in complete media prior to genomic DNA extraction for 5hmC and 5mC quantification by dot blot. (F and G) Epag inhibits TET activity in mouse bone marrow mononuclear cells. Murine bone marrow mononuclear cells were treated with 100 ng/mL recombinant murine TPO (rmTPO), 1 μM Epag or 1 μM Apag as in panels C and D, and 5hmC and 5mC were quantified by dot blot. (A–D and F) Results are representative of 3 independent experiments performed. (E and G) Data are expressed as mean ± SEM of 3 replicates. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, and NS (P > 0.05) by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s test of indicated treatment group and the vehicle control.

Epag inhibits TET activity independent of TPOR activation. The known functions of Epag have been attributed primarily to its agonistic effect on TPOR. More broad-spectrum effects on hematopoiesis have been postulated to be due to its ability to chelate cellular and extracellular iron (III) (14, 16, 17). To test whether Epag-induced TpoR signaling affects TET activity, we engineered murine cell lines BaF3 and 32D to express human TPOR. Irrespective of the presence or absence of TPOR, Epag inhibited TET-dioxygenase activity as indicated by the decrease in 5hmC, a reliable measure of cellular TET-dioxygenase activity (Figure 2, C–E; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). This effect was irrespective of JAK/STAT pathway activation (mediated by TPO-R activation) in that STAT5 phosphorylation levels showed no association with the magnitude of TET inhibition by Epag (Figure 2, C–E). Similarly, the presence of TPOR signaling activation did not contribute to TET inhibition by Epag in human TPOR overexpressing BaF3 and 32D (Figure 2, C–E). While TPO, Epag, and avatrombopag (Apag; a chemically unrelated non-peptidyl TPOR agonist) all activated the JAK/STAT pathway to the same extent in these cells, only Epag exhibited a robust TET-inhibitory effect reflected in the global reduction of 5hmC (Figure 2, C–E). Next, primary murine bone marrow mononuclear cells were treated with vehicle, TPO, Epag, or Apag, and we observed that only Epag treatment reduced 5hmC compared with vehicle (Figure 2, F and G). Thus, Epag-mediated TET inhibition in these cells was specific and independent of the presence or absence of TPOR signaling.

Epag treatment phenocopies loss of Tet2. Studies of the consequences of TET2 mutations in MDS and murine models have demonstrated that loss of TET2 contributes to HSPC expansion and myeloproliferation (27–30). Consistent with this, we observed that Epag treatment significantly increased the colony-forming ability of murine HSPCs in vitro (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Since Epag treatment mimics LOF of Tet2, we used Tet2–/– mice as a control to investigate whether Epag’s effect is indeed Tet2 dependent. Consistent with cell-free and suspension cell culture studies, colony-forming assays showed that Epag treatment increased the colony formation in Tet2+/+; in particular, there were significant increases in CFU-G, CFU-M, and CFU-GM, whereas no significant effect was observed in the CFUs of Tet2+/– or Tet2–/– murine HSPCs (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 3A). To recapitulate this effect in vivo, we performed C57BL/6J-CD45.2 Tet2+/+ and Tet2–/– syngeneic bone marrow transplant in CD45.1 Pep Boy mice lethally irradiated with 9.6 Gy radiation followed by Epag treatment (Supplemental Figure 3A). In these single syngeneic bone marrow grafts, Epag treatment significantly increased monocyte and neutrophil counts (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 4C) with no observable change in RBCs, platelets, WBCs, or lymphocyte counts of WT graft recipient mice treated with Epag (Supplemental Figure 3B). Consistent with the results of colony-forming assays, the effect of Epag on neutrophils and monocytes was not observed in Tet2–/– graft recipient mice (Figure 3D, Supplemental Figure 3C, and Supplemental Figure 4, D and E). This observation suggested that the effect of Epag observed in murine hematopoiesis is predominantly due to its inhibitory effects on Tet2. Analysis of the bone marrow from Tet2+/+ and Tet2–/– graft recipient CD45.2 Pep Boy mice after 3 months of treatment at euthanization showed that Epag significantly expanded CD34+CD16/32+lineage−Sca-1−Kit+ granulocyte–macrophage progenitors (GMPs) along with a small but significant increase in the lineage−Sca−1+c-Kit+ stem cell (LSK) population (Figure 3, E and F, Supplemental Figure 3D, and Supplemental Figure 4). On the contrary, Epag treatment did not affect the blood or bone marrow composition of Tet2–/– graft recipient mice (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 3D) compared with the vehicle control group (Figure 3F, Supplemental Figure 3D, and Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 3 Epag treatment mimics loss of Tet2, and expansion of myeloid compartment is Tet2 dependent. (A) Epag dose response in the CFUs of Tet2+/+ murine bone marrow cells. (B) Epag increased CFUs in Tet2+/+ but not Tet2+/– and Tet2–/– cells. Data of the second plating are shown. (A and B) Six mice per group/treatment were used in 2 independent experiments. (C and D) Epag significantly increased neutrophil and monocyte count in vivo in Tet2+/+ but not in Tet2–/– graft recipient mice. Tet2+/+ CD45.1, Pep Boy mice were lethally irradiated prior to the transplant of 2 million Tet2+/+ or Tet2–/– bone marrow cells (CD45.2) via tail vein injection. Peripheral blood samples were counted by Hemavet. (E) Gating strategy of flow cytometry analysis for HSPCs, Lin–Sca-1+c-Kit+ (LSK), Lin–Sca-1–c-Kit+CD34+CD16/32– (CMPs), Lin–Sca-1–c-Kit+CD34+CD16/32+ (GMPs), and Lin–Sca-1–c-Kit+CD34–CD16/32– (MEPs). (F) Epag increased the percentage of GMPs in Tet2+/+ but not Tet2–/– grafted mice. (G–I) Percentage of Tet2–/– cells in indicated populations in bone marrow of transplanted mice. PEP mice were lethally irradiated and received 2 million bone marrow cells consisting of 95% Tet2+/+ (PEP, CD45.1) and 5% Tet2–/– (CD45.2) through tail vein injection. Blood was harvested for flow cytometry analysis, CD11b+CD11c–Ly6C+Ly6G– (monocytes), and CD11b+CD11c–Ly6CloLy6G+ (neutrophils). The antibodies used were FITC-CD45.1, PE-CD11c, APC-Ly6C, Apc-Cy7-Ly6G, and PerCP-CD11b. Data are representative of experiments done twice. (C, D, and F–I) Mice were randomly divided into 2 groups and either treated with 50 mg/kg Epag or vehicle (water) by oral gavage. A total of 4 donor mice and 8 recipient mice were used per group in 2 independent experiments. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM of 8 replicates. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, and NS (P > 0.05) by 1-way ANOVA using Dunnett’s test (A) and 2-tailed unpaired t test (B–D and F–I).

Epag treatment restricts the clonal evolution of Tet2–/– in vivo. Since Epag treatment expands Tet2+/+ but not Tet2–/– cells, we tested whether the expansion of WT cells can be used to restrict the clonal evolution of Tet2–/– cells in vivo using competitive bone marrow transplant in a murine model system. For this purpose, we used lethally irradiated CD45.1 Pep Boy mice as recipients and transplanted them with 2 million chimeric donor bone marrow cells composed of 95% CD45.1 Pep Boy (Tet2+/+) and 5% CD45.2 C57BL/6J (Tet2–/–; Supplemental Figure 3E). Once the graft was established (2 weeks after transplant), the mice were randomly divided into 2 groups with 1 receiving Epag (50 mg/Kg, p.o.; 5 days/week). The evolution of blood chimerism over time was monitored using the surface markers CD45.1, CD45.2, or both (Supplemental Figure 3F). Consistent with the previous reports, Tet2–/– cells expanded rapidly in the control group compared with WT cells (27–29). Interestingly, Epag treatment significantly slowed the clonal evolution of Tet2–/– cells compared with controls (Figure 3G). At the end of the treatment, there was a 26% reduction in the Tet2–/– fraction compared with the control. Further analysis of different subpopulations of leukocytes demonstrated a bigger difference in monocytes (CD11b+CD11c– Ly6C+Ly6G–) and neutrophils (CD11b+CD11c–Ly6CloLy6G+) compared with the control. After 3 months of Epag treatment, the Tet2–/– fractions of monocytes and neutrophils were nearly half of the control (Figure 3, H and I, and Supplemental Figure 3E). We did not observe any change in CD4+, CD8+, or B220+ cells in the treatment group compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 4, F and H).

The chimerism of different subpopulations of bone marrow cells at the time of euthanization was analyzed using CD45.1 and CD45.2 surface markers along with lineage-specific markers for LSKs (Lin–Sca-1+c-Kit+, stem cell), LKs (Lin–Sca-1–c-Kit+), GMPs (CD34+CD16/32+Lin–Sca-1–Kit+), CMPs (Lin–Sca-1–c-Kit+CD34+CD16/32–), and MEPs (Lin–Sca-1–c-Kit+CD34–CD16/32–) (Supplemental Figure 3H). Epag treatment reduced the rate of clonal evolution of Tet2–/– cells in the bone marrow at the time of euthanization, as observed in total Tet2–/– cell fraction in the bone marrow. A consistent decrease in LSK, LK, GMP, CMP, and MEP fractions was observed; however, the difference did not reach the level of statistical significance (Supplemental Figure 3H and Supplemental Figure 4G).

Epag treatment inhibits TET dioxygenase in primary human hematopoietic cells. Epag treatment transiently mimics the loss of TET2 independent of TpoR activation in vitro in murine cells and in vivo transplant models (Figure 3). To test whether TET inhibition in human cells is also TPOR independent, we used primary human bone marrow mononuclear cells derived from healthy donors and treated them with TPO, Epag, Apag, and vehicle alone as a control. Only Epag treatment reduced 5hmC; neither TPO nor Apag had any effect on global 5hmC, a marker for TET activity in primary bone marrow cells (Figure 4, A and B).

Figure 4 Epag inhibits TET activity in humans. (A and B) Epag inhibits TET activity in human bone marrow mononuclear cells. Cells were treated with 100 ng/mL rTPO, 1 μM Epag, or 1 μM Apag for 30 minutes and followed by culturing for additional 12 hours with 10% FBS and 100 μM ascorbic acid. Cells were washed and harvested for DNA extraction and used for dot blot analysis for 5hmC and 5mC. B is the quantification and analysis of results in A. (C) Epag inhibits TET activity in patients. Peripheral blood mononuclear cells from patients with aplastic anemia were isolated before and in the middle of taking Epag. Genomic DNA was extracted for mass spectrometer analysis. Taking Epag significantly increased the global 5mC level, indicating TET inhibition by Epag. (D and E) Epag increases CFUs in human bone marrow mononuclear cells from healthy donors (NBMs), n = 4. Mononuclear cells were seeded in Methocult with indicated concentrations of Epag or 100 ng/mL rTPO. CFUs were counted after the second and third plating. (F and G) Follow-up analysis of cells harvested from the second plating of colony-forming assay in D. (A and G) Results are representative of at least 3 independent experiments performed. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM of 3 (B) or 4 (D–F) biological replicates in 3 independent experiments. P values from Dunnett’s test are indicated.

The TET-inhibitory effect of Epag was further evident by the hypermethylation of the genomic DNA isolated from PBMCs from patients with aplastic anemia (n = 16) after Epag treatment. Global 5mC content measured using liquid chromatography with tandem mass spectrometry (LC/MS/MS) demonstrated a significant increase in 5mC content after Epag treatment compared with the PBMCs isolated before treatment (Figure 4C).

To further understand the consequences of TET inhibition by Epag in HSPCs, we used a serial replating colony-forming assay using human Methocult. Bone marrow cells from 4 healthy donors were treated with recombinant human TPO (rTPO) or Epag in addition to the standard cocktail of growth factors (stem cell factor, IL-3, IL-6, erythropoietin, G-CSF, and GM-CSF). Epag treatment significantly prolonged the clonogenic potential of healthy bone marrow cells compared with control rTPO treatment as observed in the second and third plating (Figure 4, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 5A). Interestingly, in the third plating, no colony was observed in the control or rTPO treatment, while the Epag-treated group retained significant colony-forming capacity (Figure 4E). The flow cytometric analysis of cells after the second and third plating showed that a higher proportion of cells (86%–97%) in Epag-treated cultures expressed CD11b/CD14 compared with control or rTPO groups (Figure 4, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 5, B–E). These results suggest that the effect of Epag may be independent of TPOR status, instead mimicking TET2 loss reflected in increased fractions of CD11b+/CD14+ cells (31).

Epag treatment prevents the clonal growth TET2MT cells. To further confirm the role of TET2 inhibition in Epag’s hematopoietic activity and evaluate its impact on TET2-deficient cells, we performed TET2 knockdown in CD34+ cells derived from human cord blood using lentiviral TET2 targeting shRNA along with scrambled shRNA (scr) control as described earlier (31). Consistent with prior reports (29, 31), knockdown of TET2 in CD34+ cells resulted in a nearly 3-fold increase in colony numbers compared with scr shRNA control. Consistent with the murine model, the Epag treatment of human CD34+, cells transduced with scr shRNA increased colonies by nearly 2-fold compared with the vehicle treatment; this increase was not observed in TET2KD CD34+ cells (Figure 5A). Interestingly, a consistent decrease in colony number (statistically nonsignificant) in the TET2 knockdown cells was observed in the Epag treatment group. rTPO treatment had no significant effect on the colony numbers (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 Epag treatment restricts the clonal growth of TET2MT malignant cells. (A) Epag increased CFUs of HSPCs depending on its TET2 inhibitory but not TPOR activation function. CD34+ cells were purified from cord blood samples (n = 3) and then infected with lentivirus with TET2 or scrambled shRNA. Cells were plated in Methocult 2 days after infection in the presence of puromycin and 10 μM Epag or 100 ng/mL rTPO. Relative CFUs presented are after the third plating. (B) TET2–/– cells are more sensitive to Epag treatment. TET2 mutant cells (T30 and T31), as well as vector control cells (vec), were treated with different concentrations of Epag for 3 days. Cell survival was calculated by CellTiter-Glo assay. The AUCs were calculated and used for statistical analysis. (C) Epag significantly restricted the clonal growth of TET2MT malignant cells. Mononuclear cells were purified from myeloid neoplasm patient bone marrow (n = 9) with TET2 mutations. Mononuclear cells were seeded in Methocult with indicated concentrations of Epag or 100 ng/mL rTPO. CFUs were counted after second plating, and relative colony numbers were plotted. (D) TET2 mutation variant allele frequency (VAF) of 5 patients with aplastic anemia who received Epag treatment (33). R, responder; NR, nonresponder. Time points: 1, baseline before Epag initiation; 2, primary end point (24 weeks); 3, longest time point available on Epag; 4, longest time point available off Epag after achieving robust response. (B) Results are representative of 3 independent experiments performed. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM of 3 (A) or 9 (C) biological replicates in 3 independent experiments. P values are from 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s test.

Recent reports suggest that highly proliferative myeloid leukemia cells are critically dependent on TET3 (32), particularly in the absence of TET2 (23). To test whether TET inhibition by Epag imposes growth restrictions, particularly on TET2 knockout myeloid leukemia cells compared with WT cells, we tested isogenic THP1TET2KO cells generated using CRISPR-Cas9 and treated with increasing doses of Epag (Figure 5B). TET2–/– THP1 cells have a higher sensitivity to Epag compared with the nontargeting gRNA THP1 control cells, suggesting that the inhibition of residual TET activity mostly coming from TET3 may be detrimental for TET2 mutant leukemia cells (32). Thus, while Epag inhibits TET2 in TET dioxygenase–proficient bone marrow cells from patients with aplastic anemia, leading to HSPC expansion, in TET2-deficient leukemia cells it may restrict their growth because of their dependence on TET3 for demethylation of promoters and enhancers of survival and proliferative genes. This in vitro cell-line model was further confirmed in primary cells derived from patients with TET2 mutant myeloid neoplasms. The effect of Epag on TET2 mutant myeloid neoplasm patient-derived mononuclear cells was tested in 9 patients (5 with biallelic and 4 with monoallelic inactivation of TET2) using colony-forming assays in the presence or absence of Epag (Figure 5C, Supplemental Figure 6, and Supplemental Table 1). Treatment of Epag led to a nearly 2-fold reduction in the colony numbers compared with vehicle treatment (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 6). The effect was more pronounced in the second plating (Figure 5C). We did not observe any statistically significant correlation of Epag treatment with variant allele frequency (VAF) or the monoallelic or biallelic inactivation under in vitro culture conditions (Supplemental Figure 6, D and E).

Since Epag has been extensively studied in clinical trials and some of the clinical trials have patient mutation data available, we investigated those details and analyzed the publicly available data. In a study with a cohort of 43 aplastic anemia patients by Winkler et al. (33), there were 5 patients with TET2 mutations at different points in Epag treatment, among which 3 were LOF truncating mutations and 2 missense alterations of unclear significance (Figure 5D). Interestingly, all 3 truncating TET2 mutants were responders, and these clones completely disappeared at the end of the treatment, suggesting that Epag may have a restrictive effect on otherwise proliferative TET2MT clones. In contrast, 2 patients had missense mutations (M865L and L1248P) considered inconsequential for TET2 enzymatic function (Figure 5D). These patients were nonresponders, and TET2 mutant clone size did not change in these cases. The results seen in the responders with pathogenic mutations agree with our hypothesis that TET2MT responding to Epag mediated TET inhibition due to a proliferative advantage of WT HSPCs, thus competitively restricting and preventing the clonal evolution of TET2MT cells as well as preventing the otherwise proliferative dominant clone in certain patients.