Gut-derived bacterial toxins impair memory CD4+ T cell mitochondrial function in HIV-1 infection

Mitochondrial defects in INRs modulate all metabolic pathways. We previously reported mitochondrial dysfunction in memory CD4+ T cells of INRs as detected by transcriptomic and flow cytometric analysis (11). To further investigate the mitochondrial dysfunction, we sorted memory CD45RO+CD4+ T cells from 14 INRs, 15 IRs, and 7 healthy controls (HCs) from the Russian Perm cohort (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI149571DS1) and monitored the levels of 165 metabolites reflective of distinct metabolic pathways using ultrahigh-performance liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectroscopy (UPLC-MS/MS) assays. Levels of these metabolites were normalized to cell lysate protein concentrations and compared among the groups. Out of the 165 metabolites detected, 127 were statistically significantly diminished or enriched among the groups after P-value correction with the Benjamini-Hochberg test.

Elevated levels of TCA intermediates can reflect changes in carbon inflow or outflow. Carbon can flow into the TCA cycle from several sources, including carbohydrates and lipids (via conversion of acetyl-CoA to citrate), glutamine (entering as α-ketoglutarate), and branched-chain amino acids (entering as acetyl-CoA and succinyl-CoA) (38). Our data show that citrate and aconitate were elevated in the INR samples compared with HCs and IRs (Supplemental Figure 1A). While this could indicate increased acetyl-CoA input, there was no evidence of elevated glycolysis. In fact, 3-phosphoglycerate, phosphoenolpyruvate (PEP), and glycerate, all intermediates in the glycolysis pathway, show decreased levels in the INR samples, consistent with a decrease in glycolytic activity (Supplemental Figure 1B). Nicotinamide (the precursor of NAD) was significantly diminished in INR samples, indicative of a dysfunctional TCA cycle. Lastly, the later TCA cycle intermediates fumarate and malate were found to be significantly lower in the INR samples. This would also suggest an overall decrease in TCA cycle activity, possibly leading to accumulation of the earlier intermediates citrate and aconitate. Overall, these data validate our previous transcriptomic and flow cytometric observations that oxidative phosphorylation is diminished in INR memory CD4+ T cells (11). Our data also show that amino acid metabolism (Supplemental Figure 2), lipid (Supplemental Figure 3), phospholipid (Supplemental Figure 4), sphingomyelin (Supplemental Figure 5), and nucleotide (Supplemental Figure 6) pathways were all altered in the INR samples, possibly due to the mitochondrial dysfunction characteristic of the INR group. In fact, the mitochondrial network is implicated in all major metabolic pathways (glycolysis, pentose pathway, amino acid metabolism, lipids synthesis, and fatty acid oxidation) by providing essential cofactors (39).

PCS and IS are enriched in INR patients. The metabolic analysis performed here allowed us to detect PCS significant enrichment (P = 0.0017) in memory CD4+ T cells of INRs (Figure 1A). We also found enriched concentrations of PCS (Figure 1B) and IS (Figure 1C) in the INR plasma of 2 independent cohorts from different clinical sites: the SCOPE (UCSF) and CLIF (CWRU/UH Cleveland) cohorts (Supplemental Tables 2 and 3). PAG was not detected and TMAO levels were not statistically significantly different when compared among IRs and INRs (Supplemental Figure 3). Importantly, CD4+ T cell counts were negatively associated with PCS (Figure 1D) and IS (Figure 1E) plasma concentrations. These data suggest that PCS and IS may modulate CD4+ T cell homeostasis by impeding CD4+ T cell survival.

Figure 1 Enrichment of PCS and IS in INR samples. Untargeted metabolic UPLC-MS/MS measurements showing levels of PCS (A) in 1 × 106 to 2 × 106 sorted memory CD4+ T cells of IRs (n = 15), INRs (n = 14), and HCs (n = 7). Concentration of PCS (B) and IS (C) in the plasma of the IR and INR groups in the CLIF (red dots) and SCOPE (green dots) cohorts. Median and interquartile range (solid lines) are displayed in the dot plots. P values were generated by Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test. Spearman’s correlation of plasma concentrations of PCS (D) and IS (E) with CD4+ T cell count. Blue dots are INR patient data.

The average serum/plasma concentrations of PCS reported in HCs varies between 14.9 μM and 35.1 μM, whereas IS concentrations are 5- to 8-fold lower as determined by UPLC and UPLC-MS/MS, respectively (40, 41). Our data are in agreement with the reported studies, as median PCS concentrations were 31.69 ± 7.63 μM in IRs, 65.39 ± 7.66 μM in INRs, and 28.53 ± 5.61 μM in HCs (Figure 1B), whereas IS concentration median values were 6.12 ± 0.73 μM in IRs, 8.10 ± 0.54 μM in INRs, and 4.16 ± 0.81 μM in HCs (Figure 1C). These data demonstrate that levels of PCS were significantly 2-fold higher in the plasma of INRs compared with IRs, whereas IS concentration values were significantly 1.3-fold higher in INRs versus IRs.

PCS and IS plasma concentrations correlate with markers of inflammation. We next examined the correlation of plasma levels of PCS and IS with soluble inflammatory mediators (IL-6, IFN-γ–induced protein 10 [IP-10], hyaluronic acid [HA]), the intestinal injury marker intestinal fatty acid–binding protein (IFABP), and bacterial translocation makers (LPS and soluble CD14 [sCD14]). As predicted and shown previously, IL-6, IP-10, and sCD14 (1, 42) were significantly elevated in plasma of INRs compared with IRs, yet levels of PCS and IS were not significantly correlated with plasma levels of sCD14 or LPS (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B) but rather with levels of IFABP (Figure 2A), IL-6 (Figure 2B), IP-10 (Figure 2C), and HA (Figure 2D). These data suggest that PCS and IS levels correlate with inflammatory mediators rather than markers of bacterial translocation. The positive correlation between IFABP plasma levels and PCS/IS plasma concentrations suggest that gut epithelial cell damage may facilitate PCS and IS passage to the blood stream.

Figure 2 Correlation of PCS and IS plasma concentration with markers of inflammation. (A) Plasma concentrations of IFABP in IRs and INRs and Spearman’s correlation between PCS (middle panels)/IS (lower panels) and IL-6 (B), IP-10 (C), and hyaluronic acid (HA) (D). Median and interquartile range (in red) are shown.

PCS and IS block CD4+ T cell proliferation, induce apoptosis, and diminish mitochondrial protein expression. To analyze the effect of PCS and IS on CD4+ T cells, we stimulated PBMCs from 5 healthy donors with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 antibodies followed by treatment with physiological-range gradients of PCS (10–50 μM) and IS (0.1–10 μM) in 2% FBS–containing media, as we found that excess FBS quenches PCS and IS effects in vitro (data not shown). Cells were incubated for 72 hours followed by flow cytometric analysis. As depicted in Figure 3A, cell integrity assessed by side and forward scatter (SSC/FSC) was not affected even at the highest concentration of PCS (50 μM). In contrast, annexin V binding on CD4+ T cells increased proportionally with higher concentrations of PCS/IS (Figure 3, A, D, and E). To monitor the impact of PCS/IS on CD4+ T cell proliferation, Cell Trace Violet (CTV) dye dilution was evaluated following treatment with increasing concentrations of PCS and IS. As shown in Figure 3, A–C, CD4+ T cells were prevented from reaching a second round of cell division after PCS and IS exposure in vitro. To assess the impact of PCS and IS treatment on CD4+ T cell mitochondria, we evaluated the mean fluorescence intensities (MFIs) of the terminal enzyme of the mitochondrial respiratory chain, cytochrome c oxidase subunit 4 (COXIV), and the mitochondrial transcriptional factor A (mTFA) implicated in mitochondrial DNA replication. As shown in Figure 3, F and G, there was a significant dose-dependent reduction in mitochondrial protein expression upon treatment with PCS or IS. Altogether, these data suggest that PCS and IS block CD4+ T cell proliferation, diminish mitochondrial protein expression (COXIV and mTFA), and induce CD4+ T cell apoptosis.

Figure 3 PCS and IS block CD4+ T cell proliferation, increase apoptosis levels, and diminish mitochondrial protein expression in a dose-dependent manner. (A) Representative CTV dye dilution proliferation blockade upon treating PBMCs of a healthy donor with gradient concentrations of PCS. CTV-labeled PBMCs were stimulated with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 in media with 2% FBS followed by treatment with increasing concentrations of PCS. CTV dye dilution was evaluated at 72 hours. Apoptosis levels were measured by annexin V binding. Cumulative data (n = 5) on the effect of PCS (B) and IS (C) on CD4+ T cell proliferation as monitored by CTV dye dilution. Cumulative data (n = 5) for the effect of PCS (D) and IS (E) on the levels of annexin V binding. (F) Effect of PCS on protein expression of mTFA and COXIV implicated in mitochondrial function. (G) The cumulative MFI (n = 5) for mTFA (green dots) and COXIV (red dots). Median and SD are displayed. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test.

We then sorted memory CD4+ T cells from 2 HCs, 2 IRs, and 2 INRs and visualized the mitochondrial structure by electron microscopy imaging (EMI) to monitor the impact of PCS on mitochondrial fitness. Specifically, we monitored the shape of the mitochondria as well as the cristae density, as these features are reflective of mitochondrial function (43). As shown in Figure 4A, mitochondrial shape and cristae density reflective of active mitochondria were detected in the HC and IR EMI sections. In contrast, the INR samples displayed elongated and vacuole-surrounded mitochondria, a process known as mitophagy, which is a marker of cellular oxidative stress (44). When mitochondria were counted in each EMI section, the INR and the HC samples treated with PCS displayed the lowest mitochondrial numbers compared with findings among IR or HC samples (Figure 4B). Of note is the fact that the incubation of memory CD4+ T cells from an HC with 25 μM PCS for 72 hours induced mitochondrial structure perturbations similar to those detected in INR samples with rested cristae, elongated mitochondria, and low mitochondrial numbers per EMI section (Figure 4, A and B). In addition, the numbers of dense, folded cristae (Figure 4C) were significantly diminished in the INR and HC+PCS EMI sections. Lastly, the numbers of mitochondria surrounded by vacuoles (indicative of mitophagy) were significantly elevated in INR and HC+PCS sections (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 Treatment of memory CD4+ T cells with PCS reduces mitochondrial fitness. (A) Representative electron microscopy imaging (EMI) from 1 EM section of sorted memory CD4+ T cells from HC, HC+PCS, IR, and INR samples. Scale bars: 200 nm (left image) and 500 nm (right 3 images). (B) Mitochondrial numbers per EMI section. (C) Numbers of mitochondria with dense folded cristae. (D) Numbers of mitochondria with vacuoles. Twenty EMI sections from 2 independent experiments were analyzed. P values generated by Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test. Median and interquartile range are shown.

Altogether, these data indicate that genes (11) and proteins implicated in mitochondrial function are diminished in memory CD4+ T cells of INRs and the treatment of HC cells with PCS or IS diminishes mitochondrial fitness.

The gut flora is enriched in bacterial genera able to produce PCS in INRs. PCS and IS are normally cleared by functional kidneys and both accumulate in patients with CKD (36, 45). Our multi-INR cohorts showed no signs of kidney disease as indicated by the glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) test (Supplemental Figure 7C). Thus, we hypothesized that INR stool would be enriched in bacteria capable of producing PCS, which would result in PCS accumulation in the INR plasma samples. As recognized so far, intestinal bacteria capable of generating p-cresol, the precursor of PCS, mainly belong to the 13 genera Bacteroidaceae, Bifidobacteriaceae, Clostridiaceae, Enterobacteriaceae, Enterococcaceae, Eubacteriaceae, Fusobacteriaceae, Lachnospiraceae, Lactobacillaceae, Porphyromonadaceae, Staphylococcaceae, Ruminococcaceae, and Veillonellaceae (34). We analyzed unpublished data generated by our group on previously recruited 6 HCs, 6 INRs (CD4+ T cells <350/μL), and 6 IRs (CD4+ T cells >500/μL) from whom fecal samples were collected (Supplemental Table 4). Fecal DNA was extracted and sequenced by Ion-Torrent using primers specific for bacterial 16S and we analyzed the data for the presence of genera able to produce PCS. As shown in Figure 5A, principal components distribution segregated HIV-1–infected subjects from HCs, suggesting that the gut microbiota is distinctive between HCs and HIV-1–infected populations. The diversity of the commensal microbiota as determined by Shannon’s index was diminished in HIV-1–infected persons (Figure 5B) and in INR samples (Figure 5C). The phyla enrichment analysis revealed that the INR samples were significantly enriched in Firmicutes and Actinobacteria (Figure 5D), whereas the phylum Bacteroidetes was misrepresented in both IR and INR samples. These data are in accordance with the observation that Bacteroidetes is decreased in HIV-1–infected subjects’ gut flora (16). As shown in Figure 5E, the INR samples were enriched in the genera Bifidobacterium (phylum Actinobacteria), Ruminococcus (phylum Firmicutes), and Lactobacillus (Firmicutes), all reported to produce PCS. INR samples were also enriched in the genus Blautia (Firmicutes), suggestive of INR gut bacterial dysbiosis, yet Blautia is not listed among the genera able to produce PCS. Taken together, these data suggest that the enrichment of PCS in memory CD4+ T cells or in the plasma of INR patients could be a consequence of enrichment of gut bacterial flora having the capacity for PCS production.