Group IIA secreted phospholipase A2 is associated with the pathobiology leading to COVID-19 mortality

We analyzed an initial cohort of 127 patient plasma samples collected between May 2020 and July 2020 from Stony Brook University Medical Center (referred to hereafter as Stony Brook). The plasma sampling information is summarized in Supplemental Table 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI149236DS1). Non–COVID-19 patients and those with mild COVID-19 had significantly shorter hospital stays than did patients with severe or fatal COVID-19. Overall, samples from patients with COVID-19 were collected at comparable time points during their hospital stay, whereas samples from non–COVID-19 patients were collected toward the end of the inpatient stay. The demographics and baseline clinical characteristics of the patients are shown in Table 1. Ages differed across groups, with deceased COVID-19 patients being older on average (Supplemental Figure 1). We noted no significant trends in BMI or obesity. The prevalence of various comorbidities was comparable across groups, except for a higher prevalence of rheumatologic disease among the non–COVID-19 patients. Patients with severe COVID-19 and deceased COVID-19 patients had presented with enhanced signs and symptoms of disease, such as an elevated national early warning score 2 (NEWS2) and 7-category ordinal scale score, pulmonary infiltration, and low oxygen saturation requiring oxygen therapy (Supplemental Table 2 and Supplemental Figure 1). Furthermore, patients with severe COVID-19 and those with fatal COVID-19 experienced more complications, such as cardiac arrests, acute kidney injury and renal failure, bacterial pneumonia, ARDS, and sepsis (Supplemental Figure 1). Patients who developed severe COVID-19 received various therapies to treat hypoxemia, ARDS, superimposed/ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, hyperinflammation, acute kidney injury/renal failure, and sepsis. A majority (70%–80%) of patients with severe or fatal COVID-19 received corticosteroid therapy, which has been shown to attenuate the expression of sPLA 2 -IIA and induce the synthesis of proteins that inhibit sPLA 2 -IIA activity (12–15). However, a larger number of patients received vasopressors in the deceased group, possibly because of the patients’ uncontrolled septic shock that eventually led to multiple organ failure and cardiac arrest (Supplemental Table 3).

Table 1 Demographics and clinical characteristics at baseline

Initial studies were designed to identify lipidomic changes linked to COVID-19 outcomes. Untargeted lipidomic analysis of the plasma samples revealed that the most significant changes in the lipid profile occurred in the deceased COVID-19 patients (Figure 1A), with 181 unique molecules identified. Further analysis of the 20 most significant molecules showed enrichment in metabolites associated with acylcarnitine and phospholipid metabolism (Figure 1B). Specifically, several lysophosphatidylethanolamine (lyso-PE) molecular species typified by C16eLysoPE and UFAs such as linoleic (18:2) and oleic (18:1) acids were elevated in patients with severe COVID-19 and deceased COVID-19 patients (Figure 1C). Targeted lipidomics confirmed the untargeted analysis, revealing significant increases in major molecular species of lyso-PE and lysophosphatidylserine (lyso-PS), while showing no changes in lysophosphatidylcholine (lyso-PC) (Supplemental Figure 2). Hydrolysis of PE and PS, but not PC, to form corresponding lyso-PLs, together with mobilization of UFAs such as linoleic and oleic acids are hallmarks of catalysis by a secreted PLA 2 isoform (16). Given the critical role of sPLA 2 -IIA in several related diseases, these data suggest that PLA 2 hydrolysis (Figure 1D) may contribute to COVID-19 disease severity and mortality (10).

Figure 1 Untargeted lipidomics analysis and COVID-19 status. Plasma samples from non–COVID-19 patients, those with mild COVID-19, those with severe COVID-19, and deceased COVID-19 patients were subjected to untargeted metabolomics analyses. Lipidome data were extracted from the metabolomics data set and analyzed. (A) Volcano plots show significant alterations in the lipidome of the deceased COVID-19 patients compared with that of the non–COVID-19 patients, patients with mild COVID-19, and patients with severe COVID-19. Colored areas highlight compounds with a FC of greater than 1.5 and a FDR of less than 0.1. (B) Heatmap of the top 20 metabolites whose abundances varied markedly across non–COVID-19 patients (Non–COVID-19), patients with mild COVID-19 (Mild), patients with severe COVID-19 (Severe), and deceased COVID-19 patients (Deceased). (C) Abundances of 2 lyso-PLs, 2 FFAs, and 2 short-chain acyl carnitines extracted from the untargeted lipid data. C16:0e lyso-PC in the upper right panel is an example of a PC-containing lysolipid that did not meet the FC and FDR criteria in A and is not a primary substrate of sPLA 2 -IIA. The other 5 compounds were selected from the colored regions in A (FDR <0.1) and may have resulted from the action of sPLA 2 -IIA. The levels in each panel were further compared using a 1-sided Wilcoxon test with Holm’s correction for multiple testing. For the box plots, the upper and lower bounds indicate the 75th (Q3) and 25th (Q1) percentiles, respectively; the line within the box indicates the median value; whiskers extend to values within 1.5 IQR (IQR, Q3–Q1) of the upper or lower bound; outlying values are shown between 1.5 and 3 IQR beyond the upper or lower bound. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. (D) Model of PLA 2 reaction showing how PLA 2 hydrolyzes the sn-2 position of the glycerol backbone of phospholipids to form lyso-PL and FFA products.

Patients with severe COVID-19 and deceased COVID-19 patients also showed elevations of short- and medium-chain acylcarnitines (acetyl and hexanoyl carnitines) as well as of mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 3B). Moreover, acetylcarnitine showed high areas under receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves: 0.810 (95% CI, 0.694–0.925) for patients with mild versus severe COVID-19, and 0.849 (95% CI, 0.752–0.945) for those with mild versus fatal COVID-19 (Supplemental Figure 3A). Accordingly, acetylcarnitine may also be an indicator of COVID-19 severity and mortality. Circulating short-chain acylcarnitines (particularly acetylcarnitine) were recently reported as a prognostic biomarker of death during sepsis (17). Plasma concentrations of mitochondrially encoded cytochrome B (MT-CYB) and cytochrome c oxidase subunit III (MT-COX3) were also significantly elevated in deceased COVID-19 patients compared with non–COVID-19 patients and patients with mild COVID-19 (Supplemental Figure 3B). The increases in mtDNA levels we observed confirmed the results from a report linking mtDNA levels to COVID-19 severity and mortality (18). Together, these data also implicate defective fatty acid oxidation and mitochondrial dysfunction in COVID-19 severity and mortality.

We subsequently quantified sPLA 2 -IIA levels in the 127 plasma samples to corroborate our lipidomic analyses. Figure 2A shows the distribution of sPLA 2 -IIA levels with markedly higher median values in deceased (89.3 ng/mL) and severe (17.9 ng/mL) COVID-19 patients compared with mild COVID-19 (9.3 ng/mL) and non–COVID-19 patients (8.9 ng/mL). Given that the non–COVID-19 patients in this cohort showed a higher prevalence of rheumatologic disease compared with patients with COVID-19 (Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 1), it is important to note that rheumatologic diseases significantly increase plasma sPLA 2 -IIA levels (19) when compared with levels in healthy control individuals (median = 0 ng/mL, IQR: 0–6.5) (20). Importantly, deceased COVID-19 patients had sPLA 2 -IIA levels as high as 1020 ng/mL, and their overall levels were 9.6- and 5.0-fold higher than those in patients with mild or severe COVID-19, respectively. Furthermore, we found that circulating sPLA 2 -IIA was catalytically active (Figure 2B), and its potential pathologic impact on organism-wide membranes was supported by a strong correlation (r2 = 0.84, P = 1.2 × 10–13) between sPLA 2 -IIA concentrations and enzymatic activity (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 Association between sPLA 2 -IIA and COVID-19 status. (A) sPLA 2 -IIA levels were determined in 127 plasma samples and are shown here sorted within each group. The inset box plot compares the log-transformed data across groups and shows the medians and quartiles. Groups were compared using a 1-sided Wilcoxon test with Holm’s correction for multiple testing. ***P < 0.001 and ****P < 0.0001. Pairwise comparisons were computed from a linear model that included age and sex, and P values were adjusted for multiple comparisons. (B) sPLA 2 enzymatic activity within plasma was assayed in a selected subset of samples. In the box plots in A and B, the upper and lower bounds designate the 75th (Q3) and 25th (Q1) percentiles, respectively; the line within the box indicates the median value; whiskers extend to values within 1.5 IQR (IQR, Q3–Q1) of the upper or lower bound; outlying values are shown between 1.5 and 3 IQR beyond the upper or lower bound. (C) Scatter plot shows plasma sPLA 2 -IIA levels versus sPLA 2 activity in the selected subset of samples. Enzyme levels and activity were strongly correlated, indicating that plasma levels of sPLA 2 -IIA reflect the levels of active enzyme in the larger sample set. (D) A heatmap showing the significant Spearman correlations (FDR <0.05) between sPLA 2 -IIA and other clinical indices of disease severity. Indices that were positively or negatively correlated with sPLA 2 -IIA are as indicated. Indices with missing values above 25 were removed, and those with a skewness (absolute value) below 1.0 were log transformed. Index values were mean centered and scaled according to the SD. Blue to red represents low to high index values, with color intensity indicating the value magnitude (see the color scheme). Missing values are shown in gray.

Elevated levels of plasma sPLA 2 -IIA were significantly associated with several clinical indices (Figure 2D). Positive correlations with higher baseline NEWS2 and 7-category ordinal scale scores suggest a role for sPLA 2 -IIA in disease severity. The positive correlation of sPLA 2 -IIA with glucose levels highlights a potential link to dysregulated systemic inflammation. Accordingly, hyperglycemia is an important prognostic factor for COVID-19 and associates with a pro-oxidative/proinflammatory state (21). The positive correlations with creatinine and BUN levels (and a corresponding negative correlation with the glomerular filtration rate [GFR]) demonstrate how sPLA 2 -IIA levels may also reflect kidney dysfunction. Finally, the negative correlations of sPLA 2 levels with hematocrit, hemoglobin levels, and oxygen saturation further support the notion that sPLA 2 -IIA may contribute to disease severity, including hypoxemia and multiple organ dysfunction (22).

Three parallel, unbiased machine-learning analyses also identified elevated sPLA 2 -IIA as a critical risk factor for COVID-19 mortality. First, 80 clinical indices, including sPLA 2 -IIA levels, in the initial cohort of 127 patients were analyzed in a clinical decision tree model (23). A decision tree generated by recursive partitioning identified critical indices necessary to stratify the 4 patient groups with high accuracy (area under the ROC curve = 0.93–1.0, Figure 3A, inset). Patients positive for COVID-19 were stratified using the predictor “7-category ordinal scale” into “mild” and “severe or deceased,” with 91% and 100% accuracy, respectively. Surprisingly, the sPLA 2 -IIA level was identified as the central node that stratified survivors versus nonsurvivors in the “severe or deceased” category. Indeed, none of the patients with severe COVID-19 with sPLA 2 -IIA levels below 10 ng/mL died from COVID-19. In contrast, 75.4% of the patients in the “severe or deceased” category had sPLA 2 -IIA levels of 10 ng/mL or higher, and 63% of the patients in this subset died from this disease. Of the remaining patients with high sPLA 2 -IIA levels (≥10 ng/mL), all who had BUN levels below 16 mg/dL survived. Conversely, 76% of the patients with high sPLA 2 -IIA levels (≥10 ng/mL) and BUN levels of 16 mg/dL or higher died from the disease. The clinical decision tree developed in this study provides a framework to identify patients with COVID-19 at high risk of mortality. Of the 80 clinical indices measured, circulating levels of sPLA 2 -IIA emerged as the most important prognostic factor for COVID-19–related mortality. A cutoff value of 10 ng/mL or higher accurately predicted mortality in patients with severe COVID-19. Combining sPLA 2 -IIA and BUN levels into a PLA-BUN index (sPLA 2 -IIA ≥10 ng/mL and BUN ≥16 mg/dL) resulted in a parameter that predicted COVID-19 mortality more accurately than did using either feature alone (Figure 3, B and C).

Figure 3 Clinical decision tree predicting COVID-19 severity and mortality. (A) Clinical decision tree model. Patients were classified on the basis of the indicated clinical indices (shown in orange diamonds) and boundary conditions (above the split arrows). The number of patients following each split is shown in parentheses beneath the split arrow (patients with missing index values were not included in the split). In each node, the percentages of patients in the corresponding categories are shown. The inset graph shows the area under the ROC curve, AUC, of the tree in determining each group designation (e.g., deceased vs. nondeceased patients). (B) Decision surface based on the sPLA 2 and BUN boundary conditions in A. The left and right graphs show the results following application of the sPLA2 and BUN boundary conditions to the subsets of patients in these graphs (split following the 7-category ordinal scale), as indicated in A. (C) PLA-BUN index. The precision, sensitivity/recall, and accuracy in classifying patients with severe COVID-19 and deceased COVID-19 patients (7-category ordinal scale ≥4) by combining both decision boundary conditions of sPLA2 and BUN, as in B (i.e., the PLA-BUN index), are indicated with a red star in each graph, respectively. The corresponding classification results obtained by using the single index of sPLA2 (light blue curve) or BUN (dark blue curve) are shown with varying cutoff values in the corresponding data range (sPLA 2 , 3.4–1101.2 ng/mL; BUN, 5–242 mg/dL).

To separately assess and rank the relative importance of the 80 clinical indices (features) in predicting COVID-19 mortality, we used 2 additional machine-learning approaches. A random forest analysis ranked feature importance by removing a feature from the model and then evaluating the corresponding decrease in prediction accuracy obtained from an assembly of decision trees (n = 1000 each in 10 repeats, Figure 4A and ref. 24). This method identified sPLA 2 -IIA and BUN as the top 2 features, ranking significantly higher (P < 0.0001) than all other clinical indices (including age and BMI) in accurately predicting COVID-19–related mortality (Figure 4, B and C). A logistic regression model using least absolute shrinkage and selection operator (LASSO) also identified sPLA 2 -IIA and BUN as 2 of the 6 features selected among the 80 clinical variables for classifying patients with severe COVID-19 and deceased patients (Supplemental Table 4 and ref. 25). Supplemental Figure 4 illustrates that 3 independent machine-learning approaches found sPLA 2 -IIA and BUN to be key features for predicting COVID-19 mortality.

Figure 4 Feature importance ranking of clinical indices. (A) The relative importance of the 80 clinical indices in separating the deceased patients from patients with severe COVID-19 (n = 30 each) was evaluated in a random forest analysis. In this random forest, an assembly of decision trees (n = 1000) was generated using randomly selected subsets of patients and features (clinical indices) to collectively arrive at the final model prediction (deceased vs. severe). The importance of a feature (i.e., clinical index) was evaluated by the decrease in prediction accuracy, when such a feature was excluded from the model, assessed on the basis of (B) Gini impurity following a node split (MDI) and (C) the permuted values of the feature (MDA). The feature importance was evaluated in 10 repeated random forest analyses. The top 30 features in B and C are shown (the color scheme is proportional to the importance score).

We obtained a second independent test cohort of plasma samples from patients with mild or severe COVID-19 and from deceased COVID-19 patients (n = 154) from both Banner-University Medical Center Tucson (referred to hereafter as Banner) and Stony Brook. The clinical decision tree that minimized the classification error in the first cohort was applied to this cohort. Consistently, sPLA 2 -IIA levels were significantly higher in the deceased patients than in those with severe or mild disease (Supplemental Figure 5A), with the PLA-BUN index–based decision tree model stratifying the patient groups (mild, severe, and deceased) with reasonably high accuracy (AUC = 0.72–0.99, Supplemental Figure 5B; also see the decision surface plot in Supplemental Figure 5C).

Given the potential for antibody-based assay cross-reactivity due to extensive homology across numerous sPLA 2 isoforms, we validated the ELISA results using a proteomics assay with greater specificity. SomaScan (aptamer-based proteomics) analysis of the Banner samples validated the presence of the group IIA sPLA 2 isoform in plasma from patients with severe COVID-19 and deceased COVID-19 patients compared with that from non–COVID-19 patients (Supplemental Figure 6). SomaScan data are compositional and therefore not quantitative like the ELISA-based quantitation we used for both our initial and validation cohorts.