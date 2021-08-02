Review Series 10.1172/JCI148278

Interconnections between circadian clocks and metabolism

Dongyin Guan1,2 and Mitchell A. Lazar1,2,3

1Institute for Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism,

2Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism, Department of Medicine, and

3Department of Genetics, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

Address correspondence to: Mitchell A. Lazar, 12-102 Smilow Center for Translational Research, 3400 Civic Center Boulevard, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104-5160, USA. Phone: 215.898.0198; Email: lazar@pennmedicine.upenn.edu.

Published August 2, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 15 on August 2, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(15):e148278. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI148278.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published August 2, 2021 - Version history
Circadian rhythms evolved through adaptation to daily light/dark changes in the environment; they are believed to be regulated by the core circadian clock interlocking feedback loop. Recent studies indicate that each core component executes general and specific functions in metabolism. Here, we review the current understanding of the role of these core circadian clock genes in the regulation of metabolism using various genetically modified animal models. Additionally, emerging evidence shows that exposure to environmental stimuli, such as artificial light, unbalanced diet, mistimed eating, and exercise, remodels the circadian physiological processes and causes metabolic disorders. This Review summarizes the reciprocal regulation between the circadian clock and metabolism, highlights remaining gaps in knowledge about the regulation of circadian rhythms and metabolism, and examines potential applications to human health and disease.

