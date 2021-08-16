Human circadian variations

Review Series 10.1172/JCI148282

Authorship note: NWG and LHA contributed equally to this work.

Address correspondence to: Ying-Hui Fu or Louis J. Ptáček, Department of Neurology, University of California, San Francisco, 548B Rock Hall MC-2922 (YHF) or 548F Rock Hall MC-2922 (LJP), 1550 4th Street, San Francisco, California 94143, USA. Email: Ying-Hui.Fu@ucsf.edu (YHF); Email: ljp@ucsf.edu (LJP).

Circadian rhythms, present in most phyla across life, are biological oscillations occurring on a daily cycle. Since the discovery of their molecular foundations in model organisms, many inputs that modify this tightly controlled system in humans have been identified. Polygenic variations and environmental factors influence each person’s circadian rhythm, contributing to the trait known as chronotype, which manifests as the degree of morning or evening preference in an individual. Despite normal variation in chronotype, much of society operates on a “one size fits all” schedule that can be difficult to adjust to, especially for certain individuals whose endogenous circadian phase is extremely advanced or delayed. This is a public health concern, as phase misalignment in humans is associated with a number of adverse health outcomes. Additionally, modern technology (such as electric lights and computer, tablet, and phone screens that emit blue light) and lifestyles (such as shift or irregular work schedules) are disrupting circadian consistency in an increasing number of people. Though medical and lifestyle interventions can alleviate some of these issues, growing research on endogenous circadian variability and sensitivity suggests that broader social changes may be necessary to minimize the impact of circadian misalignment on health.

