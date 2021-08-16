Review Series 10.1172/JCI148282

Human circadian variations

Nicholas W. Gentry,1 Liza H. Ashbrook,1,3 Ying-Hui Fu,1,2,3,4 and Louis J. Ptáček1,2,3,4

1Department of Neurology,

2Institute for Human Genetics,

3Weill Institute for Neurosciences, and

4Kavli Institute for Fundamental Neuroscience, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA.

Address correspondence to: Ying-Hui Fu or Louis J. Ptáček, Department of Neurology, University of California, San Francisco, 548B Rock Hall MC-2922 (YHF) or 548F Rock Hall MC-2922 (LJP), 1550 4th Street, San Francisco, California 94143, USA. Email: Ying-Hui.Fu@ucsf.edu (YHF); Email: ljp@ucsf.edu (LJP).

Authorship note: NWG and LHA contributed equally to this work.

Find articles by Gentry, N. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Department of Neurology,

2Institute for Human Genetics,

3Weill Institute for Neurosciences, and

4Kavli Institute for Fundamental Neuroscience, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA.

Address correspondence to: Ying-Hui Fu or Louis J. Ptáček, Department of Neurology, University of California, San Francisco, 548B Rock Hall MC-2922 (YHF) or 548F Rock Hall MC-2922 (LJP), 1550 4th Street, San Francisco, California 94143, USA. Email: Ying-Hui.Fu@ucsf.edu (YHF); Email: ljp@ucsf.edu (LJP).

Authorship note: NWG and LHA contributed equally to this work.

Find articles by Ashbrook, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Neurology,

2Institute for Human Genetics,

3Weill Institute for Neurosciences, and

4Kavli Institute for Fundamental Neuroscience, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA.

Address correspondence to: Ying-Hui Fu or Louis J. Ptáček, Department of Neurology, University of California, San Francisco, 548B Rock Hall MC-2922 (YHF) or 548F Rock Hall MC-2922 (LJP), 1550 4th Street, San Francisco, California 94143, USA. Email: Ying-Hui.Fu@ucsf.edu (YHF); Email: ljp@ucsf.edu (LJP).

Authorship note: NWG and LHA contributed equally to this work.

Find articles by Fu, Y. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Department of Neurology,

2Institute for Human Genetics,

3Weill Institute for Neurosciences, and

4Kavli Institute for Fundamental Neuroscience, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA.

Address correspondence to: Ying-Hui Fu or Louis J. Ptáček, Department of Neurology, University of California, San Francisco, 548B Rock Hall MC-2922 (YHF) or 548F Rock Hall MC-2922 (LJP), 1550 4th Street, San Francisco, California 94143, USA. Email: Ying-Hui.Fu@ucsf.edu (YHF); Email: ljp@ucsf.edu (LJP).

Authorship note: NWG and LHA contributed equally to this work.

Find articles by Ptáček, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

Published August 16, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 16 on August 16, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(16):e148282. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI148282.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published August 16, 2021 - Version history
View PDF

Circadian rhythms, present in most phyla across life, are biological oscillations occurring on a daily cycle. Since the discovery of their molecular foundations in model organisms, many inputs that modify this tightly controlled system in humans have been identified. Polygenic variations and environmental factors influence each person’s circadian rhythm, contributing to the trait known as chronotype, which manifests as the degree of morning or evening preference in an individual. Despite normal variation in chronotype, much of society operates on a “one size fits all” schedule that can be difficult to adjust to, especially for certain individuals whose endogenous circadian phase is extremely advanced or delayed. This is a public health concern, as phase misalignment in humans is associated with a number of adverse health outcomes. Additionally, modern technology (such as electric lights and computer, tablet, and phone screens that emit blue light) and lifestyles (such as shift or irregular work schedules) are disrupting circadian consistency in an increasing number of people. Though medical and lifestyle interventions can alleviate some of these issues, growing research on endogenous circadian variability and sensitivity suggests that broader social changes may be necessary to minimize the impact of circadian misalignment on health.

Preview pages

Reset
Next Page 0 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $135
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $195.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement