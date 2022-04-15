Age-associated callus senescent cells produce TGF-β1 that inhibits fracture healing in aged mice

SCs are increased in the fracture callus of aged mice. SCs express high levels of senescence effector genes in 2 major senescence pathways, including the p16/pRB and p19/p53/p21 pathways. p16Ink4a (p16) and p21Cip1 (p21) are 2 well-established senescence markers and act as cell cycle inhibitors by blocking progression through G 1 /S (29–31). We measured the expression levels of p16 and p21 in callus tissues collected at different time points following fracture and from nonfractured bone samples collected at time 0 as a control. We used these as outcome measures for the presence of SCs during the course of fracture healing. In both young and aged mice, the expression of p16 and p21 increased following fracture compared with nonfractured bone samples (samples at time 0), peaked on day 10, and declined thereafter. Aged mice expressed higher levels of p16 and p21 at most time points than did young mice at the same time points (Figure 1A). Levels of p18 and p19, other senescence-associated genes (22, 32), were also higher in aged callus (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI148073DS1). Using immunohistochemistry with an anti-p16 Ab, we found that the numbers of p16+ SCs increased significantly in the callus of aged mice compared with that seen in young mice (Figure 1B). This was confirmed by histochemical staining for senescence-associated β-gal (SA–β-gal), a widely used marker for SCs (Figure 1C). We did not identify SCs in callus cartilage. The distribution pattern of SCs in the callus area was similar in the young and aged mice. To confirm the specificity of the p16 Ab, we treated callus MPCs from p16tdTom/tdTom (p16-deficient mice) and WT control mice (which do not carry the p16tdTom allele) with H 2 O 2 to induce cellular senescence. WT cells stained positively, whereas p16tdTom/tdTom cells stained negatively with the anti-p16 Ab. At the same time, both the WT and p16tdTom/tdTom cells stained positively for SA–β-gal, indicating that they were SCs. As another negative control, WT cells stained negatively when only the secondary Ab was used (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 1 Increase in p16+ SCs in fracture callus of aged mice. Young and aged mice underwent tibial fracture surgery and were sacrificed at 10 dpf. (A) Expression of p16 and p21 in callus tissue was measured by qPCR at the indicated time points. n = 3. Relative mRNA expression is the fold change versus young samples at time 0 as 1. *P < 0.05 aged versus young; #P < 0.05 young versus young 0 dpf; and ^P < 0.05 aged versus aged 0 dpf, by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. (B and C) Frozen sections of callus were immunostained with anti-p16 Ab or SA–β-gal. External callus is indicated by a dashed line and cartilage by a solid line. WB, woven bone. (B) Representative images showing increased p16+ cells in the aged sample. Scale bar: 1 mm. The number and percentage of p16+ cells were quantified by ImageJ. n = 4. (C) Representative images showing increased SA–β-gal+ cells in the aged sample. Scale bar: 1 mm. Original magnification, ×7 (enlarged insets in B) and ×3.5 (enlarged insets in C). SA–β-gal+ cells were quantified by ImageJ. n = 3. *P < 0.05, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

To further characterize callus SCs, we used γ-H2AX staining, because SCs are often associated with DNA damage, which can be identified by γ-H2AX+ staining (33). We first performed flow cytometry using cells directly isolated from callus tissues from young and aged mice for β-gal and γ-H2AX expression. We found that callus cells from aged mice had significantly more β-gal+ cells and γ-H2AX+ cells than did those from young mice. In aged callus cells, approximately 35% of the β-gal+ cells were γ-H2AX+, and the number and percentage of β-gal+γ-H2AX+ cells were higher than in young callus cells (Figure 2A). We also performed double-immunostaining on decalcified callus sections with p16 and γ-H2AX Abs and found that approximately 30% of p16+ cells stained positively for γ-H2AX (Figure 2B, arrows). Similar to the data from the flow cytometric analysis in Figure 2A, we detected significantly more p16/γ-H2AX double-positive cells in the callus of aged mice than in that of young mice (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Increase in γ-H2AX+ SCs in fracture callus of aged mice. Young and aged mice were sacrificed at 10 dpf. (A) Cells from callus tissues were subjected to flow cytometry to detect SPiDER–β-gal and γ-H2AX. Quantification of the number and percentage of SPiDER–β-gal+, γ-H2AX+, and SPiDER–β-gal+γ-H2AX+ cells. n = 3. The numbers in the plots indicate the percentage of positive cells from a representative sample. *P < 0.05, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (B) Frozen sections of callus immunostained with p16 or γ-H2AX Ab. H&E-stained images (upper panels) indicate the location of the enlarged area in the immunostained sections (middle and lower panels). Scale bar: 250 μm. Original magnification, ×3 (enlarged insets). p16 and γ-H2AX double-positive cells are indicated by arrows. The number and percentage of p16+γ-H2AX+ cells were quantified by ImageJ. n = 4. *P < 0.05, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Clearance of SCs enhances fracture repair in aged mice. To determine whether inhibition of SCs could promote fracture healing in aged mice, we treated young and aged mice with dasatinib and quercetin (D+Q), senolytic drugs that kill SCs (23, 34). We chose to treat mice with D+Q at 1, 3, 5, and 7 days post fracture (dpf), because we aimed to deplete SCs before they reached their peak in order to block the detrimental effect of SC-produced SASP factors on MPCs. We found markedly increased expression of senescence marker genes in fracture callus starting on 3 dpf and peaking on 10 dpf (Figure 1A). Further, we and others have reported that administration of bone anabolic agents at the early phase of fracture healing, the same protocol that we used here, could promote fracture healing by increasing MPCs (35, 36). This treatment reduced the expression in callus of senescence genes, which associated with increased cartilage, new bone area, and bone strength only in aged mice (Figure 3 and Supplemental Figure 3). These findings suggest that accumulation of SCs in the early post-fracture period contributed to delayed fracture repair in aged mice.

Figure 3 Senolytic drugs enhance fracture healing in aged mice by removing SCs. Young and aged mice underwent tibial fracture surgery. (A) Experimental outline. Young and aged mice were given 5 mg/kg dasatinib (D) + 50 mg/kg quercetin (Q) or vehicle (V) by gavage on 1, 3, 5, and 7 dpf and sacrificed at 10 or 28 dpf. (B) Expression of p16 and p21 in callus tissues was measured by qPCR at 10 dpf. n = 3. Relative mRNA expression is the fold change versus vehicle-treated young mice as 1. *P < 0.05 vehicle versus D+Q, by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. (C) Callus volume was measured by micro-CT. n = 3–4. (D) Representative ABH-stained sections showing higher woven bone and callus areas in D+Q-treated mice. Scale bar: 1 mm. (E) Woven bone and cartilage areas were analyzed by ImageJ. n = 3–4. (F) Bone stiffness, strength, and toughness were assessed by biomechanical testing at 28 dpf. n = 6. *P < 0.05 vehicle versus D+Q treatment; #P < 0.05, for D+Q-treated aged mice versus vehicle-treated young mice; 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (C, E, and F). μCT, micro-CT.

SCs from aged callus inhibit the growth and proliferation of callus-derived MPCs. To determine whether SCs in callus affect MPCs and therefore fracture healing, we examined the effect of SCs from aged callus on MPCs derived from fracture callus. We first established a protocol to culture primary MPCs from callus, based on a published protocol (37) with some modifications, which enabled us to perform mechanistic studies using cells from young and aged mouse callus. We found that callus cells expressed MPC markers and could differentiate into OBs, chondrocytes, and adipocytes in vitro (Figure 4, A and B). To further examine the capacity of callus cells to form bone, we loaded callus cells onto decalcified bovine bone scaffolds and implanted them into tibial defects in recipient mice for 6 weeks, and then examined the volume of newly formed bone by micro-CT. We found that callus cells had the highest capacity to form new bone in vivo compared with BM-, adipocyte-, and cortical bone–derived cells (Figure 4C). Thus, we named them callus-derived MPCs (CaMPCs).

Figure 4 Callus-derived cells have properties of MPCs. Callus cells were isolated from young mice at 10 dpf. Third-passage cells were used. (A) Immunophenotypic analysis by flow cytometry showing cells expressing MPC surface markers. Data are representative of cells from 3 mice. (B) qPCR was performed to measure the expression of genes associated with OB, chondrocyte, or adipocyte differentiation 48 hours after cells were cultured in the various inducing media. n = 3 wells from a pool of 3 mice. Relative mRNA expression is the fold change versus PBS-treated cells as 1. *P < 0.05, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. Original magnification, ×100. (C) In vivo bone formation assay. Micro-CT images show newly formed bone in cortical bone defects 6 weeks after cell injection. Adi, adipocytes; Cor, cortical bone–derived cells. n = 3. *P < 0.05, for callus versus the other groups, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. Only comparisons between callus versus other bones are shown.

We also established a culture protocol, in which we generated callus SCs by treating bone and tissue pieces isolated from calluses of mice at 10 dpf with H 2 O 2 , a commonly used senescence inducer in vitro (38). We then collected conditioned medium (CM) from callus SCs, and treated CaMPCs with the CM. The rationale for developing this protocol is that cells within and attached to the callus pieces could become senescent in response to H 2 O 2 treatment and release SASP factors into the CM, thus affecting CaMPCs. We found that cells from H 2 O 2 -treated callus pieces expressed high levels of senescence genes (p16, p21, p18, p19) (Figure 5A), and stained positively for SA–β-gal (Figure 5B) and p16 protein (Figure 5C). To further characterize these callus SCs, we used H 2 O 2 -treated cells from p16tdTom reporter mice, in which the p16tdTom reporter allele generates the fluorescent protein tdTomato under endogenous p16a regulation. This allele has been characterized extensively (39). We found that H 2 O 2 -treated cells were tdTomato+ and stained positively for SA–β-gal and γ-H2AX (Supplemental Figure 4). Using CD45 expression to separate CD45+ hematopoietic lineage from CD45– mesenchymal lineage cells, flow cytometry revealed that 78% of callus SCs were CD45– mesenchymal lineage cells (Figure 5C). We found that CM (Figure 5D) and cells that migrated from senescent callus pieces (data not shown) inhibited the growth of CaMPCs, which was prevented by the senolytic drugs D+Q (Figure 5E).

Figure 5 Callus cells treated with H 2 O 2 inhibit the growth of CaMPCs, which is blocked by senolytic drugs. Callus tissues from young mice sacrificed at 10 dpf were used. (A) Callus pieces were treated with 50 μM H 2 O 2 for 8 hours, changed to fresh culture media, and then cultured for an additional 2 days. Cells that grew out from and within callus pieces were harvested. Expression of p16, p19, p18, and p21 was measured by qPCR. n = 4 wells. The experiment was repeated once. Relative mRNA expression is the fold change versus vehicle-treated cells as 1. (B) SA–β-gal staining was performed, and the percentage of SA–β-gal+ cells was measured by ImageJ. n = 3 wells. The experiment was repeated once. (C) The percentages of p16+ cells (left panel) and CD45– and CD45+CD11b+ cells in p16+ cells (right panel) were determined by flow cytometry. n = 4 wells. The experiment was repeated once. (D) Callus pieces were treated with H 2 O 2 as in A to generate SCs, and CM was collected. CaMPCs were treated with CM for 2 days. Cell growth assessed by methylene blue staining, and positively stained areas were measured by ImageJ. n = 4 wells. The experiment was repeated twice. *P < 0.05, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (A–D). (E) Callus pieces were treated with H 2 O 2 for 4 hours and then incubated with 200 nM dasatinib plus 20 μM quercetin or vehicle for 24 hours. CM was collected and used to treat CaMPCs for 2 days. Cell growth was assessed as described in E. n = 4 wells. *P < 0.05 vehicle versus other the groups; #P < 0.05 H 2 O 2 versus H 2 O 2 plus D+Q, by 1-way anova followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. Veh, vehicle.

Using this culture protocol, we examined the effects of CM from young and aged callus on the growth, proliferation, apoptosis, and cellular senescence of CaMPCs (Figure 6A). CM from aged, but not young, callus inhibited the growth and proliferation of CaMPCs (Figure 6, B and C), but had no effect on cell apoptosis (Figure 6D). We treated CaMPCs with young and aged callus CM or H 2 O 2 as a positive control. We found that young and aged CM induced a comparable percentage of SA–β-gal+ cells and similar expression of senescence markers (Figure 6, E and F). Of note, H 2 O 2 treatment induced increased SA–β-gal+ cells and senescence marker expression (data not shown). Similar to the observation that senolytic drugs blocked the inhibitory effect of H 2 O 2 -induced SCs on CaMPC growth (Figure 5G), D+Q also prevented the inhibitory effect of aged CM on CaMPC growth (Figure 6G).

Figure 6 CM from aged callus inhibits the growth of MPCs, which is prevented by senolytic drugs. Young and aged mice were sacrificed on 10 dpf. (A) Callus pieces were cultured for 2 days to generate CM. CaMPCs were treated with 30% of CM for 2 days and subjected to growth, proliferation, apoptosis, and senescence analyses. (B) Cell growth, as in Figure 5E. n = 4 wells. The experiment was repeated twice. (C) Cell proliferation was assessed according to the percentage of cells incorporating BrdU. BrdU+ cells are indicated by white arrowheads. Scale bars: 100 mm. Original magnification, ×4 (enlarged insets). n = 4 wells. The experiment was repeated once. (D) Cell apoptosis was measured by flow cytometry as the percentage of annexin V+ cells. The experiment was repeated once. (E) Cellular was senescence assessed according to the percentage of SA–β-gal+ cells. n = 4 wells. The experiment was repeated once. (F) The expression of senescence markers was determined by qPCR. n = 3 wells. Relative mRNA expression is the fold change versus young cells as 1. The experiment was repeated once. *P < 0.05, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (B, C, E, and F). (G) CaMPCs were treated with CM with or without 200 nM dasatinib plus 20 μM quercetin. n = 4 wells. The experiment was repeated once. *P < 0.05, for vehicle versus D+Q, by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. Only comparisons between vehicle versus D+Q treatment in young or aged mice are shown. ctl, control.

SCs in aged callus express high levels of TGF-β1, and TGF-β neutralization prevents the inhibitory effect of aged SCs on MPCs. One of the important features of SCs is SASP, which regulates cell function by a paracrine mechanism (40). To identify potential SASP factors that are expressed by aged callus SCs, we examined the expression profile of SASP factors in callus tissues from young and aged mice by quantitative PCR (qPCR). Among 21 SASP factors, 11 , including Tgfb1 and Il1a, were expressed at a higher level in the aged callus than in the young callus. Of note, Tgfb1, but not Tgfb2 or Tgfb3, was the most highly expressed SASP factor in aged callus (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 5). We also observed differences in mRNA expression levels of SASPs (Tgfb1, Il1a, and Cxcl1) between the fracture callus and contralateral nonfractured bone in both the young and aged groups, separately. We found that in young mice, the expression levels of Tgfb1 were slightly, but significantly, higher in callus than in nonfractured bone and that the expression levels of other SASP factors were similar between callus and nonfractured bone. In contrast, in aged mice, the expression levels of all 3 SASP factors were markedly higher in callus than in nonfractured bone. The expression levels of these factors were higher in aged callus or nonfractured bone compared with levels in young mice (Figure 7B). We isolated SCs from young and aged callus using indirect magnetic labeling, in which SCs were sorted using an anti-p16 Ab (Supplemental Figure 6) and found that the expression of Tgfb1 and Il1a in these SCs was increased 21- and 6-fold, respectively (Figure 7C). The percentage of p16+ and TGF-β1+ cells was significantly higher in callus from aged mice than in callus from young mice (Figure 7, D and E). Samples of nonfractured tibia from aged mice had approximately 2-fold more p16+, TGF-β1+, and p16+TGF-β1+ cells than did samples from young mice, and, more important, we observed a 25-fold increase in the number of p16+TGF-β1+ cells in callus over those in the contralateral nonfractured tibial bone from aged mice than in callus from young mice (Figure 7, E and F). The level of TGF-β1 in callus tissue was lower in samples from mice treated with D+Q than in samples from control mice (Figure 7G). To determine whether high mRNA levels of Tgfb1 in aged-callus SCs would result in higher levels of biologically active TGF-β1, we treated CaMPCs with CM from aged callus in the presence of 1D11, a murine IgG1 mAb that neutralizes all 3 TGF-β isoforms of multiple species, including humans and mice (41). We found that 1D11 had no effect on the growth or proliferation of CaMPCs that were treated with young CM, but prevented the reduction in cell growth and proliferation induced by aged CM (Figure 7H). Of note, 1D11 also blocked the inhibitory effect of H 2 O 2 -induced SCs on the growth of CaMPCs (Supplemental Figure 7). High expression levels of active TGF-β1 in CM from aged-callus SCs were confirmed by ELISA (Figure 7I). To further examine the critical role of TGF-β1 in mediating SC-induced inhibition of CaMPCs, we used a shRNA approach to knockdown Tgfb1 in callus tissue from which we collected CM. We treated CaMPCs with CM from Tgfb1 shRNA– or control shRNA–infected callus pieces and found that the expression level of Tgfb1 mRNA was decreased by 90% in Tgfb1 shRNA–infected callus. Accordingly, CM from control shRNA–infected callus inhibited the growth of CaMPCs, which was abolished in CM from Tgfb1 shRNA–infected callus, indicating that the inhibitory effect of aged callus CM was mediated by TGF-β1 (Figure 7J).

Figure 7 SCs in aged callus express high levels of TGF-β1, and TGF-β neutralization prevents the inhibitory effects of aged SCs on MPCs. Young and aged mice were sacrificed on 10 dpf. (A) Heatmap of the expression of SASP factors in callus as determined by qPCR. n = 3. (B) Expression of SASP factors in callus and nonfractured bone was assessed by qPCR. n = 4. Two-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. (C) p16+ SCs isolated from young and aged callus. Expression of SASP factors examined by qPCR. *P < 0.05, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (D) p16+, TGF-β1+, and p16+TGF-β1+ cells were identified by flow cytometry. (E) Fold changes in p16+, TGF-β1+, and p16+TGF-β1+ cell percentages in callus and nonfractured tibiae of aged versus young mice. n = 4–6. *P < 0.05, for callus versus bone, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (F) Percentage of p16+TGF-β1+ cells in callus and nonfractured tibiae. *P < 0.05; ^P < 0.05; #P < 0.05, for aged versus young, by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. (G) Expression of TGF-β1 in callus tissues following D+Q treatment by as determined by Western blotting. (H) CaMPCs were treated for 2 days with CM from young or aged callus with or without TGF-β–neutralizing Ab or IgG. Cell growth and proliferation were assessed by methylene blue staining or a BrdU incorporation assay. n = 4 wells. *P < 0.05, for IgG versus anti–TGF-β Ab; #P < 0.05, for aged anti–TGF-β Ab versus young IgG, by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. (I) Concentration of active TGF-β1 in CM from young and aged callus cultures measured by ELISA. *P < 0.05, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (J) Callus pieces were harvested from young and aged mice and infected with Tgfb1 or scrambled (Ctl) shRNA lentivirus. CM was collected. The expression of Tgfb1 was measured by qPCR. CaMPCs were treated with the CM. Cell growth was assessed using a CCK8 kit. n = 3 wells. *P < 0.05, for control versus Tgfb1 shRNA, by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. The experiment was repeated once.

Anti–TGF-β–neutralizing Abs enhance fracture healing in aged mice, which is accompanied by increased callus MPCs and cell proliferation. The role of TGF-β in bone healing is complicated. An early study reported that a single local injection of TGF-β1 into bone defects enhanced healing in 22-month-old rats (42). A recent study reported that mice with constitutively active TGF-β1 in OBs had generalized bone loss that was restored by short-term treatment with a bone-targeted TβR1 inhibitor (17). We reported that aged mice and elderly humans had increased levels of active TGF-β1 in their bone and BM and that TGF-β1 inhibited OB differentiation from MPCs (18). On the basis of these findings and the rescuing effect of anti–TGF-β–neutralizing Ab inhibition of CM-mediated CaMPCs in aged callus (Figure 7H), we hypothesized that SCs in callus from aged mice produce excessive TGF-β1, which would inhibit the proliferation of callus MPCs and delay fracture healing, and that this can be prevented by TGF-β neutralization. The expression levels of Tgfb1 mRNA and protein in callus from young and aged mice at different time points after fracture surgery were measured by qPCR (Figure 8A) and ELISA (Figure 8B), respectively. Nonfractured bone samples (time 0) were included as controls. Nonfractured bone samples from aged mice had slightly, but significantly, increased TGF-β1 expression at both mRNA and protein levels than did those from young mice. In fracture callus from young mice, Tgfb1 mRNA levels were markedly increased, peaked at the early phase (3 and 7 dpf) of fracture repair, declined at 10 dpf, and returned to nonfractured bone control levels at later phases (14 and 21 dpf) (Figure 8A). The expression profile of TGF-β1 protein was similar to that of mRNA, but to a lesser extent (Figure 8B). Interestingly and importantly, we found that TGF-β1 levels were higher in callus samples from aged mice than in those from young mice, which persisted until the later phase of the fracture repair process (Figure 8, A and B). The persistently high expression level of TGF-β1 was more obvious in the active protein form of TGF-β1 than TGFB1 mRNA. We also measured the concentration of active TGF-β1 in peripheral blood of young and aged mice at the same time points following fracture that we used in Figure 8, A and B. We found that, similar to callus local TGF-β1 levels, serum TGF-β1 levels were also increased in aged mice (Supplemental Figure 8A).

Figure 8 TGF-β neutralization enhances fracture healing in aged mice. Young and aged mice underwent tibial fracture surgery. (A) The expression of Tgfb1 in fracture callus at indicated time points was measured by qPCR. n = 3. Relative mRNA expression is the fold-change versus young mice as 1. (B) The concentration of active TGF-β1 protein in fracture callus at indicated time points was measured by ELISA. n = 4. *P < 0.05, for aged versus young; #P < 0.05, for young versus young 0 dpf; ^P < 0.05, for aged versus aged 0 dpf, by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (A and B). (C) Outline of the experimental design. Aged mice were given 2 μg in 10 μL TGF-β Ab, 1D11, or isotype IgG vehicle by intra-callus injection on 1, 3, 5, and 7 dpf and sacrificed on 10 dpf (D–F and H–J) or 28 dpf (G). n = 4–5. (D) Callus volume was measured by micro-CT. *P < 0.05, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (E) Representative images of ABH-stained sections showing more woven bone and callus areas in the anti–TGF-β Ab–treated mice. Scale bar: 1 mm. (F) Woven bone and cartilage areas were analyzed using Visiopharm software. (G) Bone stiffness, strength and toughness were assessed by biomechanical testing at 28 dpf. (H) The percentage and number of MPCs identified as CD45–CD31–CD105+ cells in fracture callus were determined by flow cytometry. (I) Representative paraffin sections of callus immunostained with anti-Ki67 Ab to detect proliferating cells (arrowheads). External callus is indicated by the dashed lines. Scale bars: 500 μm. Original magnification, ×4 (enlarged insets). (J) The percentage of Ki67+ cells was quantified by ImageJ. *P < 0.05, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (F, G, H, and J).

To determine whether TGF-β blockage could promote fracture healing in aged mice, we injected 1D11 or isotype IgG into the callus of aged mice at 1, 3, 5, and 7 dpf — a protocol that we used for the delivery of senolytic drugs (Figure 2)— and assessed fracture healing by micro-CT, histomorphometry, and biomechanical testing, as well as callus MPC numbers and cell proliferation (Figure 8C). The rationale for using aged mice only was that, (a) unlike the elderly, in which enhanced fracture healing could reduce fracture-related complications, fracture healing in healthy young individuals occurs rapidly and does not need medication; and (b) callus TGF-β1 levels were persistently higher in aged mice than young mice (Figure 8, A and B), which likely plays a detrimental role in fracture healing. Mice that were treated with 1D11 had significantly higher callus volume (micro-CT, Figure 8D), cartilage and new bone area (Figure 8, E and F), and bone strength (Figure 8G) than did IgG-treated mice. Furthermore, TGF-β neutralization significantly increased the percentage and number of CD45–CD31–CD105+ MPCs (Figure 8H and Supplemental Figure 8B) and Ki67+ proliferating cells in callus (Figure 8, I and J).

Senolytic drugs enhance fracture healing in aged female mice and reduce the expression of SASP factors in callus tissues. To determine whether senolytic drugs can promote fracture healing in female mice, we repeated the D+Q experiment in young and aged female mice and assessed the expression of senescence markers (p16, p21) and SASP factors (Tgfb1, Il1a, Il6) (Figure 9A). In these experiments, we treated mice at 3, 7, and 11 dpf, time points at which the increase in SCs occurs and during the period of peak increased SC numbers (day 10) in the callus of aged mice, as shown in Figure 1A. We found that, compared with young mice, aged mice had significantly increased expression of the senescence markers p16 and p21, and this was prevented by the D+Q treatment (Figure 9B). D+Q had minor (p16) or no (p21) effect on the expression of senescence markers in young mice (Figure 9B). As shown in male mice in Figure 3, D+Q increased callus volume (Figure 9C) and the woven bone/cartilage area (Figure 9, D and E) in aged, but not young, mice. Accordingly, D+Q also decreased the expression levels of the SASP factors Tgfb1, Il1a, and Il6 in callus of aged mice (Figure 9F). To determine whether fracture increases systemic TGF-β1 levels in aged mice and if this can be blocked by SC clearance, we measured active TGF-β1 concentrations in serum by ELISA. We found that aged mice had significantly higher levels of serum TGF-β1 following fracture than did young mice and that this was prevented by D+Q treatment (Figure 9G).

Figure 9 Senolytic drugs enhance fracture healing in female aged mice and reduce the expression of SASP factors in callus tissues. Young and aged female mice underwent tibial fracture surgery. (A) Experimental outline. Mice were given 5 mg/kg dasatinib plus 50 mg/kg quercetin or vehicle by gavage on 3, 7, and 11 dpf and sacrificed on 14 dpf. n = 4–5. (B) The expression of p16 and p21 in callus tissues was determined by qPCR. Relative mRNA expression is the fold change versus vehicle-treated young mice as 1. (C) Callus volume was measured by micro-CT. (D) Representative images of ABH-stained sections showing more woven bone and callus areas in D+Q-treated aged mice than in vehicle-treated aged mice. Scale bar: 1 mm. (E) Woven bone and cartilage areas were analyzed using Visiopharm software. (F) The expression of SASP factors in callus tissues was measured by qPCR. Relative mRNA expression is the fold change versus vehicle-treated young mice as 1. (G) The concentration of active TGF-β1 protein in serum was measured by ELISA. *P < 0.05, for vehicle versus D+Q or vehicle young versus vehicle aged, by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (B, C, and E–G). (H) The expression of OB and OC marker genes in nonfractured bone and callus was determined by qPCR. Relative mRNA expression is the fold change versus bone samples from vehicle-treated young mice as 1. *P < 0.05 vehicle versus D+Q; #P < 0.05, for vehicle young bone versus vehicle aged bone, by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test.

To examine whether D+Q has off-target effects, we measured the expression levels of genes related to OBs and osteoclasts (OCs) in fracture callus and nonfractured long bones from aged mice. We anticipated that D+Q treatment would not affect OB or OC gene expression in long bone samples, because there are few SCs in long bones. However, we hypothesized that D+Q might affect OBs in callus samples, because D+Q can attenuate the inhibitory effect of SCs on OBs by removing SCs. We found that D+Q had no effect on OB genes in nonfractured bones but that this treatment significantly increased OB marker gene expression, indicating that our D+Q regimen likely had no off-target effects on OBs (Figure 9H). Finally, to determine whether D+Q treatment has adverse effects, we examined internal organs including the brain, lungs, heart, liver, spleen, kidneys, and gastrointestinal (GI) tract and did not observe obvious abnormalities, such as tumors or bleeding. Body weights were similar for the D+Q- and vehicle-treated mice (Supplemental Figure 9).