Short-term senolytic treatment: a paradigm to promote fracture repair during aging

Liu, Zhang, and colleagues (3) demonstrated that intermittent, short-term administration of the senolytic drug cocktail D+Q was sufficient to decrease the markers of senescence after trauma and improve fracture healing in older male and female mice, but not in their younger counterparts. The results suggest that senolytic treatment targets a fundamental aging mechanism that can be potentially exploited for treatments tailored to older individuals. During aging, a therapeutic window may exist, in which short-term senolytic treatments could boost the organism’s bone repair potential. However, if senescent cells are present at the site of repair, regardless of the age of the individual, defining the window of treatment opportunity is important to maximize therapeutic benefit. Experiments should evaluate the effects of senolytic or senomorphic (SASP-modulating) treatments at various ages to identify the limits of therapeutic benefit and determine whether the duration of treatment could be tailored to the person’s age. Given interindividual variations associated with aging, it is of strong interest to identify systemic markers that could be used to indicate potentially senolytic-responsive individuals. For example, circulating SASP factors and cytokines, such as TGF-β1, may serve as markers to indicate a potential treatment window. The development of senescence biomarker signatures is an area of highly active research that will surely aid in this endeavor (4–8).

Regardless of the optimal therapeutic window for treatment, Liu, Zhang, and colleagues (3) described a tailored protocol that improved fracture healing in old mice, while mitigating the side effects associated with senolytic drugs. Although future studies need to determine the optimal dosage and duration, a short, intermittent dosing regimen offers promising clinical translation with fewer negative off-target effects that sustained administration of current senolytic drugs carry.