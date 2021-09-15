Inhibition of the unfolded protein response reduces arrhythmia risk after myocardial infarction

Mice with induced MI have QT prolongation, arrhythmias, and suppression of ion channels. Mice subjected to induced MI (referred to hereafter as MI mice) showed significant cardiomyopathy by week 3 after MI surgery (Table 1). The ejection fraction (EF) percentage was significantly decreased to 24.2% ± 1.4% (vs. 55.3% ± 1.6% for sham-operated mice, P < 0.0001). The corrected interval between Q and T waves (QTc) on ECG was significantly prolonged to 74.9 ± 3.5 ms (vs. 43.2 ± 1.2 ms for the sham-operated mice, P < 0.0001). Telemetry showed ventricular tachycardia (VT) episodes in 6 of 7 MI mice but in none of the 5 sham-operated mice (P < 0.05). We observed sudden death by telemetry for 4 mice. Of these, 3 mice experienced VT, and 1 died of bradycardia.

Table 1 Characterization of MI mouse heart function, cellular parameters of AP and ion channel currents, and channel protein levels, 3 weeks after MI surgery

At the cellular level, cardiomyocytes remote from the ischemic zone had a significantly prolonged APD (APD 90 : 291 ± 43 ms vs. 100 ± 12 ms for sham-treated mice, P < 0.05) and a decreased maximum velocity of the AP upstroke (dV/dt max : 95 ± 4 V/s vs. 132 ± 6 V/s for sham-operated mice, P < 0.05) (Table 1). All cardiac ion channels were downregulated at the protein and current levels in the MI group when compared with the sham group (Table 1). The reduction in protein levels varied from a 36% ± 10% reduction of the K v 4.3 channel to a 75% ± 7% reduction of the L-type Ca2+ channel (Ca v 1.2, P < 0.05 vs. sham-operated mice for all). The I Na and L-type calcium channel current (I CaL ) were decreased by 40% ± 6% and 47% ± 9%, respectively (P < 0.001), and the K+ currents (I to , I K1 , and the ultrarapid delayed rectifier K+ current [I Kur ] conducted by the voltage-gated K+ channel, shaker-subfamily, member 5, K v 1.5) were decreased by 73% ± 6%, 45% ± 7%, and 60% ± 7%, respectively (P < 0.0001). Representative traces and the current-voltage relationship curves of the cardiac ion channels are shown in Supplemental Figure 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI147836DS1). We observed no significant difference in the gating properties of ion channels, indicating that the reduced currents mainly resulted from the decrease in channel protein expression.

The UPR was activated in MI mouse hearts. As shown in Figure 1, all 3 UPR branches were activated under MI, with elevated protein levels of p-PERK, p-IRE1, and ATF6N. Significant elevations of p-PERK were observed starting 1 week after MI. p-IRE1 and ATF6N levels took an additional week to rise. All 3 UPR branches continued to be activated at week 3. We performed similar experiments on sham-operated mice and observed no significant increase in p-PERK, p-IRE1, or ATF6N levels (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 1 All 3 UPR branches were activated after MI. (A) The timeline of UPR activation in MI mouse heart tissue before (week 0) and after (weeks 1–4) the MI operation shows elevated protein expression of p-PERK, p-IRE1, and ATF6N. *P < 0.05 compared with week 0, by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc tests of significance corrected for multiple comparisons. (B) Protein bands obtained by Western blotting. Three left ventricles from mice were tested for each data point.

PERK inhibition improved adverse electrical remodeling after MI. Three weeks after surgery, the MI mice exhibited significantly reduced systolic function, and all 3 UPR effectors were activated. At this time point, we initiated treatment with the PERK inhibitor GSK2606414 (GSK). A 3-week treatment with GSK (100 mg/kg/day) led to decreased protein levels of p-PERK but had no effects on IRE1 or ATF6N levels, confirming the drug’s specificity (Figure 2).

Figure 2 GSK specifically inhibited PERK activation. (A) Specific inhibition of the PERK branch of the UPR by GSK (100 mg/kg/day for 3 weeks) was confirmed by the reduced protein levels of p-PERK in MI-GSK mouse hearts after treatment. Three mouse left ventricles were tested for each group. Three left ventricles from mice in the sham and MI groups were collected 3 weeks after sham or MI surgery, respectively. Three left ventricles were collected from MI-GSK–treated mice 6 weeks after the MI surgery that was followed by 3 weeks of GSK treatment starting 3 weeks after surgery. *P < 0.05 versus sham; #P < 0.05 versus MI, by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc correction. (B) Representative protein bands in Western blots.

Pharmacologic inhibition of PERK by GSK oral treatment significantly improved the cellular APs, channel currents, and protein expression levels. As shown in Figure 3, A and B, GSK shortened the APD (APD at 90% of repolarization [APD 90 ]: 174 ± 17 ms vs. 291 ± 43 ms of MI, P < 0.01) and increased the dV/dt max (108 ± 2 V/s vs. 95 ± 4 V/s of MI, P < 0.01), a parameter associated with Na v 1.5 channel availability and conduction velocity. GSK prevented the reduction of Na v 1.5 and K v 4.3 in MI myocytes. I Na and I to currents in the MI-GSK–treated group were increased to –33.3 ± 2.9 and 5.1 ± 1.0 pA/pF, respectively (P < 0.001 vs. MI mice; Figure 3C). Correspondingly, the protein levels of Na v 1.5 and K v 4.3 were increased (Figure 4). These data indicated a PERK-dependent regulation of these 2 channels in MI hearts. GSK treatment also improved protein expression of K v 1.5 in MI hearts (0.88- ± 0.05-fold vs. sham-operated mice, P < 0.05 vs. MI and P > 0.05 vs. sham), although the I Kur was not recovered in MI cardiomyocytes treated with GSK. GSK treatment was associated with reduced VT and improved survival when compared with MI alone (Supplemental Figure 3). We found, however, that PERK inhibition did not affect all channels equally. GSK treatment did not reverse the decreased current and protein levels of Ca v 1.2 and Kir2.1 in MI mice, indicating that the downregulation of these channels in MI was probably PERK independent. Representative traces and the current-voltage relationship curves of the cardiac ion channels are shown in Supplemental Figure 1. GSK treatment of sham-operated mice showed unaltered APD and conduction velocity (Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 3 PERK inhibition by GSK treatment partially reversed the changes in AP and cardiac channel currents as a result of MI. (A) The prolonged APD in MI cardiomyocytes was shortened by GSK treatment (100 mg/kg/day for 3 weeks). V m , membrane potential. (B) The prolonged APD 90 and decreased dV/dt max were partially reversed by GSK. The numbers in parentheses in A and B indicate the number of cardiomyocytes tested. (C) All major cardiac ion channel currents were decreased in MI cardiomyocytes, among which I Na and I to were restored by GSK treatment. Fifteen to 36 cardiomyocytes (shown in parentheses or in the bars) isolated from the remote zone of 3–5 mouse left ventricles were tested for each group. Cardiomyocytes were isolated from sham and MI mice at the end of week 3 after sham or MI surgery, respectively. Cardiomyocytes from mice in the MI-GSK group were isolated 6 weeks after the MI surgery that was followed by followed by 3 weeks of GSK treatment starting 3 weeks after surgery. *P < 0.05 versus sham; #P < 0.05 versus MI, by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc correction.

Figure 4 Pharmacologic inhibition of PERK by GSK prevented protein reductions of Na v 1.5, K v 4.3, and K v 1.5, but not Ca v 1.2 or Kir2.1. (A) GSK (100 mg/kg/day for 3 weeks) prevented reductions of Na v 1.5, K v 4.3, and K v 1.5 channel proteins. (B) Representative protein bands from Western blots. Three mouse left ventricles were tested for each group. All tissue samples were taken from comparable locations of the left ventricle free wall. Left ventricles were isolated from mice in the sham and MI groups at the end of week 3 after sham or MI surgery, respectively. Left ventricles were isolated from mice in the MI-GSK group 6 weeks after the MI surgery that was followed by 3 weeks of GSK treatment starting 3 weeks after surgery. *P < 0.05 versus sham mice; #P < 0.05 versus MI mice, by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc correction.

PERK KO in MI mice. To study PERK regulation of MI hearts at the animal level, we generated constitutive, cardiac-specific PERK-KO mice. PERK-KO mice showed normal heart function at baseline (EF = 53.8% ± 2.4%, P = 0.67 vs. sham-operated mice). As shown in Figure 5, three weeks after MI surgery was performed on cardiac-specific PERK-KO mice (referred to hereafter as MI–PERK-KO mice), these mice had a higher survival rate (35 of 51 MI–PERK-KO mice vs. 24 of 54 WT MI mice, P < 0.05; see Supplemental Figure 5 for the survival curves for MI and MI–PERK-KO mice) and a somewhat smaller reduction in the EF (31.3% ± 2.5% for MI–PERK-KO vs. 24.2% ± 1.4% for MI mice, P < 0.01). We compared the infarct scar sizes of MI (epicardial infarct ratio: 0.48 ± 0.06; endocardial infarct ratio: 0.60 ± 0.03) and MI–PERK-KO (epicardial infarct ratio: 0.48 ± 0.03; endocardial infarct ratio: 0.55 ± 0.03) mouse hearts and found no significant difference (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 5 Genetic inhibition of PERK improved survival, EF percentage, QTc intervals, and VT after MI. (A) PERK KO in MI improved MI survival rates. (B) PERK KO in MI slightly improved the EF percentage. (C) PERK KO in MI reduced QTc interval prolongation. (D) PERK KO in MI reduced VT episodes. For the survival data, we monitored the mice for 4 weeks after MI surgery. The numbers of mice tested are shown in parentheses or in the bars in A–D. All data except for the survival rates were collected at the end of week 3 after sham or MI surgery. *P < 0.05 versus sham; #P < 0.05 versus MI, by Fisher’s exact test (A and D) and 1-way ANOVA with post correction (B and C).

The prolonged QTc intervals were shortened in MI–PERK-KO mice (63.8 ± 3.2 ms) as compared with those for MI mice (74.9 ± 3.5 ms, P < 0.05). As shown in Figure 5D, only 1 of 7 MI–PERK-KO mice had VT episodes, which was a significantly lower number than for the MI mice (6 of 7 mice, P < 0.05). The benefit of PERK KO on the post-MI arrhythmia risk was also confirmed with optical mapping studies (Supplemental Figure 6). MI–PERK-KO mice showed significantly less arrhythmia inducibility compared with MI mice (P < 0.0001). This improvement in arrhythmia risk was accompanied by a reduction in APD heterogeneity, which was calculated as the difference between the APDs measured in the MI border and those in the remote zones of the left ventricle. MI mice showed significant APD heterogeneity, thus creating substrates for conduction blocks and arrhythmias. On the other hand, the MI–PERK-KO hearts had similar APDs in the entire left ventricle and significantly less heterogeneity (P = 0.0138 vs. MI mouse hearts), which could explain the significant decrease in arrhythmia inducibility. Analysis of premature ventricular contractions was undertaken by telemetry. We analyzed 2 hours of continuous ECG recordings (1–2 am and 1–2 pm) and noted no significant difference in ventricular premature beats (VPBs) between the MI and MI–PERK-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 6). The telemetry data showed no significant difference in the heart rate when the mice were at rest (575 ± 15 bpm for MI mice vs. 575 ± 17 bpm for MI–PERK-KO mice, respectively; data were collected from 1 to 2 pm).

As shown in Figure 6, the protein changes of the UPR effectors and ion channels in the MI–PERK-KO mouse hearts were similar to those seen with GSK inhibition. The significant elevation of p-PERK in MI mouse hearts was abolished in MI–PERK-KO hearts. Residual PERK levels seem likely to have originated from cells other than cardiomyocytes. The protein levels of p-IRE1 and ATF6N were still significantly higher in MI–PERK-KO hearts compared with levels in sham-operated mouse hearts, but no significant difference was observed when compared with levels in MI mouse hearts. For the cardiac ion channels, we obtained similar results with the PERK-KO hearts when compared with pharmacological inhibition with GSK. The marked reductions of Na v 1.5, K v 4.3, and K v 1.5 in MI hearts were reversed, whereas Ca v 1.2 and Kir2.1 were still significantly decreased in MI–PERK-KO hearts. MI was associated with a correlated reduction in ion channel mRNA, current, and protein levels (Supplemental Figure 1). PERK inhibition improved these values for Na v 1.5, K v 4.3, and K v 1.5 channels, suggesting that the ion channel reductions seen with MI were PERK dependent and that the primary effect of PERK inhibition was at the level of mRNA abundance. While it is possible that a changing complement of cell types in the heart could alter normalization results for protein in Western blots when using whole-heart lysates from the 3 experimental conditions, a high degree of correlation between PERK-dependent ion channel current, protein, and mRNA changes strongly indicates that these are changes in myocyte biology.