Commentary 10.1172/JCI146619

From the gut to bone: connecting the gut microbiota with Th17 T lymphocytes and postmenopausal osteoporosis

Joseph Lorenzo

Departments of Medicine and Orthopaedics, UConn Health, Farmington, Connecticut, USA.

Address correspondence to: Joseph Lorenzo, MSI 4th floor, N4054, MC: 4037, UConn Health, 263 Farmington Avenue, Farmington, Connecticut 06030-4037, USA. Phone: 860.679.8199; Email: jlorenzo@uchc.edu.

Find articles by Lorenzo, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Published March 1, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 5 on March 1, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(5):e146619. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI146619.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published March 1, 2021 - Version history
View PDF

Osteoporosis is a serious clinical problem that often follows the accelerated bone loss that occurs after the estrogen withdrawal of menopause. In order to better understand the mechanism that produces estrogen withdrawal–induced bone loss, Yu and Pal et al., as reported in this issue of the JCI, examined mice that underwent ovariectomy (OVX). In C57BL/6 mice with enhanced Th17 cells in gut tissue, the authors demonstrated that OVX increased migration of TNF-expressing Th17 cells from the gut to the bone marrow. Furthermore, they found that manipulation of the pathways by which lymphocytes migrate and home to bone marrow prevented the increase of TNF+, Th17 cells in bone marrow after OVX in mice and the trabecular, but not cortical, bone loss in this model. These results argue that interactions of the gut microbiota with the immune system are involved in the effects of estrogen withdrawal on trabecular bone.

Preview pages

Reset
Next Page 0 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $135
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $195.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement