Ovariectomy induces bone loss via microbial-dependent trafficking of intestinal TNF+ T cells and Th17 cells

Ovx increases the trafficking of T cells from the small intestine to the BM. Ovx increases gut permeability, causing translocation of bacterial products such as LPS and flagellin that increase activation of T cells in the lamina propria of the intestinal wall (38). Since intestinal T cells have the capacity to migrate to distant organs driven by chemokine gradients (50, 51), ovx may cause the homing of intestinal T cells to the BM. To directly investigate the effect of ovx on T cell trafficking, we made use of C57BL/6 Kaede mice (52). This strain offers a sensitive means for tracking the migration from the gut to anatomically distant sites of any leukocyte cell type definable by surface-displayed or intracellular markers. Kaede mice ubiquitously express the photoconvertible protein Kaede, which permanently changes their fluorescence emission from green (518 nm) to red (582 nm) upon photoactivation with near-UV light (350-410 nm). Once photoconverted in the intestine, red fluorescing cells can be detected and enumerated by flow cytometry in other organs. The photoconversion of intracellular Kaede has no effect on cellular function and on the homing capacity of T cells (53). Hereafter, we will refer to photoconverted cells as KaedeR cells. The original colony of Kaede mice established in our vivarium were SFB–. To utilize a model in which Th17 cells can expand in the gut, we generated SFB+ Kaede mice by gavaging the mice with a liquid suspension of stools from mice previously monocolonized with SFB (43). Figure 1A shows the intestine of a Kaede mouse before and after photoactivation of the dissected organ ex vivo by exposure to a 390 nm light for 2 minutes.

Figure 1 Ovx increases the trafficking of T cells from the gut to the BM. (A) Image of the intestine of Kaede mice before and after ex vivo photoconversion of the dissected organ by exposure to a 390 nm wavelength light for 2 minutes. (B) Representative flow cytometric analysis of T cells harvested from photoactivated (PA) PPs and BM of Kaede mice subjected or not subjected to in vivo photoconversion. Plots show the relative frequency of KaedeR total T cells, TNF+ T cells, and Th17 cells. Ten-week-old female SFB+ Kaede mice were subjected to surgical laparotomy to access the PPs in the distal SI. PP cells were photoconverted by exposing them to a 390 nm light for 2 minutes. Mice were sacrificed immediately after the photoconversion. (C–E) Relative frequency of KaedeR total T cells, TNF+ T cells, and Th17 cells in PPs from sham-operated mice and mice that had undergone ovx 24 hours and 48 hours after photoconversion. (F and G) Relative and absolute frequency of KaedeR total T cells in the BM of sham-operated mice and mice that had undergone ovx 24 hours and 48 hours after photoconversion. (H and I) Relative and absolute frequency of KaedeR total TNF+ T cells in the BM of sham-operated mice and mice that had undergone ovx 24 hours and 48 hours after photoconversion. (J and K) Relative and absolute frequency of KaedeR total Th17 cells in the BM of sham-operated mice and mice that had undergone ovx 24 hours and 48 hours after photoconversion. For panels C–K, 10-week-old Kaede mice were subjected to either ovx or sham surgery. After 2 weeks, mice underwent surgical laparotomy and PP cells were photoconverted. Mice were sacrificed 24 or 48 hours later and the number of KaedeR T cells in PPs and BM measured by flow cytometry. n = 6–14 mice per group. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. All data were normally distributed according to the Shapiro-Wilk normality test and analyzed by 2-way ANOVA and post hoc tests applying Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P< 0.0001, compared with the indicated group.

To assess the efficiency of the photoconversion in vivo, 10-week-old female SFB+ Kaede mice were subjected to surgical laparotomy to access Peyer’s patches (PP) in the distal small intestine (SI). Three to four PPs/mouse were photoconverted by exposing them to a 390 nm light for 2 minutes. To make sure that no other cells were photoconverted, the whole mouse was covered with an aluminum foil blanket. Mice were sacrificed immediately after the photoconversion, and the relative frequencies of KaedeR total T cells, TNF+ T cells, and Th17 cells in the PPs subjected to photoconversion and in the BM were measured by flow cytometry. This analysis revealed that more than 98% of T cells from PPs exposed to near-UV light underwent photoconversion, whereas KaedeR cells were undetectable in the BM (Figure 1B). Confirming that photoactivation of PPs does not photoconvert bone tissue and BM cells, femurs and tibiae harvested from Kaede mice immediately after PP photoactivation were of a similar green color (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI143137DS1). Moreover, analysis of BM cells by fluorescence microscopy did not reveal the presence of red fluorescing cells in the BM of Kaede mice immediately after PP photoactivation (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C).

Next, 10-week-old SFB+ Kaede mice were subjected to either ovx or sham surgery. Two weeks later, all animals were subjected to surgical laparotomy and 3 to 4 PPs/mouse were photoactivated. Mice were sacrificed 24 or 48 hours later and the number of KaedeR T cells in PPs and BM measured by flow cytometry. Because the measurement of the absolute number of PP cells is technically challenging due to variability of the size of the collected PP tissue, PP KaedeR cells were quantified only as percentages of total cells. Analysis of the cells harvested from the photoactivated PPs revealed that sham-operated mice and mice that had undergone ovx had a similar relative frequency of PP KaedeR total T cells 24 to 48 hours after photoactivation (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 2A). Analysis of KaedeR T cell subpopulations revealed that ovx decreased the relative frequency of PP KaedeR TNF+ T cells and PP KaedeR Th17 cells at 24 and 48 hours (Figure 1, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 2, B and C), indicating that ovx increases the egress of TNF+ T cells and Th17 cells from PPs. Analysis of BM cells from sham-operated mice revealed that less than 0.5 % of the BM hematopoietic cells (CD45+ cells) were KaedeR T cells (Figure 1F). This was consistent with the fact that, having photoconverted only the cells of 3 to 4 PPs/mouse, most of the intestinal T cells with the potential to migrate to the BM were Kaede green cells. However, ovx markedly increased the relative and absolute frequency of BM KaedeR total T cells at 24 and 48 hours (Figure 1, F and G). Moreover, ovx increased the relative and absolute frequency of BM KaedeR TNF+ T cells and Th17 cells at 24 hours, while it increased the absolute but not the relative number of TNF+ T cells and Th17 cells at 48 hours (Figure 1, H–K). Together, these data demonstrate that ovx promotes the migration of intestinal total T cells, TNF+ T cells, and Th17 cells from intestinal tissues to the BM. The finding of an absolute but not relative increase in KaedeR TNF+ T cells and Th17 cells at 48 hours may further suggest that additional populations of cells may accumulate in the BM at 48 hours.

To investigate the hypothesis that an influx of TNF+ T cells in the BM and the resulting increased production of TNF are required for the homing of Th17 cells to the BM, we conducted experiments using Il17a EGFP mice and Tnf–/– mice. Il17a EGFP reporter mice possess an IRES-EGFP sequence after the stop codon of the Il17a gene, so that EGFP expression is limited to IL-17A–expressing cells, thus allowing Th17 cells to be detected by measuring EGFP by flow cytometry. Splenic naive CD4+ cells (CD4+CD44loCD62Lhi cells), which are EGFP–, were purified from Il17a EGFP mice and cultured in Th17 cell–polarizing conditions for 4 days. Th17 cells (CD4+EGFP+ cells) were then FACS sorted and transferred into WT and Tnf–/– mice that had been subjected to sham operation or ovx 2 weeks earlier. One day after T cell transfer, the recipient mice were sacrificed and BM Th17 cells (CD4+EGFP+ cells) enumerated by flow cytometry. WT mice that had undergone ovx had a higher relative and absolute number of EGFP+ Th17 cells in the BM than WT sham-operated controls. In contrast, ovx did not increase the frequency of BM EGFP+ Th17 cells in Tnf–/– mice (Figure 2, A and B). In addition, ovx increased the EGFP mean fluorescence intensity of CD4+ T cells in WT, but not in Tnf–/–, mice (Figure 2C). These findings demonstrated that ovx increases the recruitment of Th17 cells to the BM via a TNF-dependent mechanism.

Figure 2 Ovx increases the trophism of BM Th17 cells for the BM via a TNF-dependent mechanism. (A) Representative flow cytometry plot and frequency of EGFP+ Th17 cells in the BM of WT and Tnf–/– sham-operated mice and mice that had undergone ovx. (B) Relative and absolute frequency of EGFP+ Th17 cells in the BM of WT and Tnf–/– mice subjected to sham surgery or ovx 2 weeks before adoptive transfer of IL-17A-EGFP+ cells. (C) BM CD4+ T cell EGFP MFI. In these experiments, EGFP+CD4+ Th17 cells were injected i.v. into WT and Tnf–/– mice that had been subjected to sham operation or ovx 14 days before the T cell transfer. Twenty-four hours after transfer, EGFP+CD4+ T cells (EGFP+ Th17 cells) were enumerated by flow cytometry in BM of recipient mice. (D) Relative frequency of BM Vβ14+ Th17 cells in WT and Tnf–/– mice. (E and F) Relative and absolute frequency of BM of total Th17 cells in WT and Tnf–/– mice. (G) BM Ccl20 transcript levels in Tnf–/– mice. (H) Relative frequency of BM Vβ14+ Th17 cells in Tcrβ–/– mice reconstituted with WT T cells or Tnf–/– T cells. (I and J) Relative and absolute frequency of BM of total Th17 cells in Tcrβ–/– mice reconstituted with WT T cells or Tnf–/– T cells. (K) BM Ccl20 transcript levels in Tcrβ–/– mice reconstituted with WT T cells or Tnf–/– T cells. n = 5–6 mice per group. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. All data were normally distributed according to the Shapiro-Wilk normality test and analyzed by 2-way ANOVA and post hoc tests applying Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, compared with the indicated group.

In mice, most of the Th17 cells produced in the lamina propria of the intestinal wall contain the Vβ14 chain in their TCR receptors (54, 55). Accordingly, we found that ovx upregulated the frequency of BM Vβ14+ Th17 cells as well as the relative and absolute frequency of the overall population of Th17 cells in WT mice but not in Tnf–/– mice (Figure 2, D–F). These findings provide further support to the hypothesis that ovx increases the migration of Th17 cells from the gut to the BM via a TNF-dependent mechanism.

The homing of Th17 cells to the BM is driven by the chemokine ligand CCL20, which is expressed by BM stromal cells (43), and by the chemokine receptor CCR6, which is expressed by Th17 cells (56). CCL20 is strongly induced by inflammatory cytokines, including TNF (50). This suggests that the expansion of the BM pool of TNF+ T cells induced by ovx and the resulting increase in the BM levels of TNF may upregulate CCL20 expression by BM cells, causing the chemotactic migration of Th17 cells from the gut to the BM. In support of this hypothesis, we found that ovx upregulated BM Ccl20 transcripts in WT mice but not in Tnf–/– mice (Figure 2G).

To investigate the specific role of the pool of TNF produced by T cells, splenic T cells from WT and Tnf–/– mice were transferred into Tcrβ–/– mice, a strain lacking αβ T cells. After 2 weeks, a length of time sufficient for the engraftment and expansion of donor T cells, recipient mice were subjected to sham operation or ovx and sacrificed 2 weeks after surgery. Ovx upregulated the frequency of BM Vβ14+ Th17 cells, and the relative and absolute frequency of total Th17 cells in mice with WT T cells, but not in those with Tnf–/– T cells (Figure 2, H–J). Moreover, ovx increased expression of Ccl20 in the BM of host mice with WT T cells, but not in those with Tnf–/– T cells (Figure 2K). These findings demonstrate that the production of TNF by T cells is required for ovx to expand Th17 cells and upregulate CCL20 expression by BM cells.

S1PR1 induces T cell egress from the SI. T cells express S1P receptor 1 (S1PR1), which promotes lymphocyte egress from intestinal lymphoid tissues in response to sensing of circulating S1P (57). This suggests that ovx may promote the egress of TNF+ T cells and Th17 cells from the intestine through a S1PR1-mediated mechanism. To determine whether ovx promotes the exit of PP TNF+ T cells and Th17 from the intestine and does so via S1PR1, SFB+ mice received ovx and were treated for 4 weeks with the S1PR1 functional antagonist FTY720, which is an agent that arrests lymphocyte exit from PPs and mesenteric lymph nodes without affecting lymphocyte function (58, 59). FTY720 did not block the increase in PP TNF+ T cells induced by ovx, but it prevented the increase in BM TNF+ T cells and BM Tnf transcript levels induced by ovx (Figure 3A). Similarly, FTY720 did not alter the capacity of ovx to increase PP Th17 cells, but it blocked the increase in the BM of Th17 cells, Vβ14+ Th17 cells, and Il17a transcript levels induced by ovx (Figure 3B). Together, these findings showed that the egress of TNF+ T cells and Th17 cells from the gut and their homing to the BM is mediated by S1PR1 signaling.

Figure 3 Blockade of T cell egress from the intestine prevents the expansion of TNF+ T cells and Th17 cells and bone loss induced by ovx. (A) Effects of ovx on the number of PP and BM TNF+ T cells and on the level of Tnf transcripts in mice treated with FTY720. (B) Effects of ovx on the number of PP and BM Th17 cells and on the level of Il17a transcripts in mice treated with FTY720. (C) Effects of ovx on BV/TV, Tb.Th, Tb.N, and Tb.Sp in mice treated with FTY720. (D) Effects of ovx on spinal BV/TV, Tb.Th, Tb.N, and Tb.Sp in mice treated with FTY720. (E) Effects of ovx on serum CTX levels and serum osteocalcin levels in mice treated with FTY720. (F) Effects of ovx on femoral Ct.Ar and Ct.Th in mice treated with FTY720. n = 10 mice per group. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. All data were normally distributed according to the Shapiro-Wilk normality test and analyzed by 2-way ANOVA and post hoc tests applying Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, compared with the indicated group.

Attesting to the functional relevance of these effects, measurement of indices of trabecular bone volume and structure by in vitro μCT scanning at 4 weeks after ovx revealed that FTY720 completely prevented the loss of femoral and vertebral trabecular volume/total volume fraction (BV/TV), and the changes in trabecular thickness (Tb.Th), trabecular number (Tb.N), and trabecular separation (Tb.Sp) induced by ovx (Figure 3, C and D). In addition, FTY720 prevented the ovx-induced increase in serum C-terminal telopeptide of collagen type I (CTX), a marker of bone resorption, and serum osteocalcin, a marker of bone formation (Figure 3E). In contrast, FTY720 did not decrease the loss of femoral cortical area (Ct.Ar) and cortical thickness (Ct.Th) induced by ovx (Figure 3F), indicating that ovx caused cortical bone loss with mechanisms unrelated to T cell trafficking.

CCL20 and CXCR3 guide the influx T cell into the BM. Following their exit from the intestine, Th17 cells migrate to sites of inflammation guided by the CCR6/CCL20 axis (60). To determine the role of CCL20-driven influx of Th17 cells into the BM for the mechanism of action of ovx in bone, SFB+ mice underwent ovx or sham operation and were treated with a neutralizing anti-CCL20 Ab or isotype-matched irrelevant Ab for 4 weeks. CCL20 Ab completely prevented the increase in BM Th17 cells, Vβ14+ Th17 cells, and Il17a transcript levels induced by ovx (Figure 4A). Since Th17 cells are known to produce TNF, in this experiment, we also determined the fraction of TNF+IL-17+ cells and found that anti-CCL20 Ab prevented the increase in this subset of Th17 cells induced by ovx (Figure 4B). In contrast, CCL20 Ab did not block the increase in BM TNF+ T cells and BM Tnf transcript levels induced by ovx (Figure 4C), indicating that CCL20 does not contribute to regulating the influx of TNF+ T cells into the BM.

Figure 4 Blockade of Th17 cell influx into BM by treatment with anti-CCL20 Ab prevents expansion of Th17 cells and bone loss induced by ovx. (A) Effects of ovx on the frequency of BM Th17 cells and Vβ14+ Th17 cells and on the level of Il17a transcripts. (B) Effects of ovx on the frequency of BM TNF+IL-17+ T cells. (C) Effects of ovx on the number of BM TNF+ T cells and on the level of Tnf transcripts. (D) Effects of ovx on femoral BV/TV, Tb.Th, Tb.N, and Tb.Sp. (E) Effects of ovx on spinal BV/TV, Tb.Th, Tb.N, and Tb.Sp. (F) Effects of ovx on serum CTX levels and serum osteocalcin levels. (G) Effects of ovx on femoral Ct.Ar and Ct.Th. Mice were treated with anti-CCL20 Ab or irrelevant (Irr.) Ab. n = 5 mice per group. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. All data were normally distributed according to the Shapiro-Wilk normality test and analyzed by 2-way ANOVA and post hoc tests applying Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, compared with the indicated group.

Supporting evidence for an essential function of CCL20 and the migration of Th17 cells to the BM, treatment with anti-CCL20 Ab for 4 weeks prevented the loss of BV/TV, Tb.Th, and Tb.N and the increase in Tb.Sp in the femur and the lumbar spine, as measured by in vitro μCT scanning (Figure 4, D and E). Treatment with CCL20 Ab prevented the increased serum CTX and osteocalcin induced by ovx (Figure 4F), indicating that homing of Th17 cells to the BM contributes to the acceleration of bone turnover induced by ovx. In contrast, anti-CCL20 Abs did not decrease the loss of Ct.Ar and Ct.Th induced by ovx (Figure 4G), indicating that ovx caused cortical bone loss with mechanisms unrelated to Th17 cell trafficking.

While the egress of T cells from intestinal lymphoid tissues and their entrance into the bloodstream is driven by S1P/S1PR1 signaling, the exit from the systemic circulation of TNF-producing T cells and their entrance into distant lymphoid organs is dependent on the expression of CXCR3 on T cells (61, 62). To determine whether CXCR3 was required for ovx to attract TNF+ T cells to the BM, SFB+ Cxcr3–/– mice were generated by gavaging SFB– Cxcr3–/– mice purchased from Jackson Laboratory with a liquid suspension of stools from mice previously monocolonized with SFB (43). Ten-week-old female SFB+ Cxcr3–/– mice and WT littermates underwent ovx and were sacrificed 4 weeks later. These experiments were conducted using SFB+ mice to ascertain whether the recruitment of TNF+ T cells to the BM is required for the recruitment of Th17 cells to the BM. Ovx increased BM TNF+ T cells and Tnf transcripts in WT, but not in Cxcr3–/–, mice (Figure 5A). Attesting to the mechanistic role of T cell–produced TNF for CCL20 expression, ovx increased BM Ccl20 mRNA levels in WT, but it failed to do so in Cxcr3–/– mice (Figure 5B). Demonstrating the relevance of the TNF+ T cells/CCL20 pathway for the homing of Th17 cells to the BM, ovx increased BM Th17 cells, Vβ14+ Th17 cells, and BM Il17a transcripts in WT mice, while it did not in Cxcr3–/– mice (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 Blockade of T cell influx into BM by silencing of CXCR3 prevents expansion of TNF+ T cells and Th17 cells and bone loss induced by ovx. (A) Effects of ovx on the number of BM TNF+ T cells and on the level of Tnf transcripts in WT mice and Cxcr3–/– mice. (B) Effects of ovx on the BM cell transcript levels of Ccl20 in WT mice and Cxcr3–/– mice. (C) Effects of ovx on the number of BM Th17 cells and on the levels of Il17a transcripts in WT mice and Cxcr3–/– mice. (D) Effects of ovx on femoral BV/TV, Tb.Th, Tb.N, and Tb.Sp in WT mice and Cxcr3–/– mice. (E) Effects of ovx on spinal BV/TV, Tb.Th, Tb.N, and Tb.Sp in WT mice and Cxcr3–/– mice. (F) Effects of ovx on serum CTX levels and serum osteocalcin levels in WT mice and Cxcr3–/– mice. (G) Effects of ovx on femoral Ct.Ar and Ct.Th in WT mice and Cxcr3–/– mice. n = 5 mice per group. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. All data were normally distributed according to the Shapiro-Wilk normality test and analyzed by 2-way ANOVA and post hoc tests applying Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, compared with the indicated group.

In keeping with the casual role of TNF+ T cell and Th17 cell homing to the BM for the changes in trabecular bone structure and bone turnover induced by ovx, μCT measurements of femurs and lumbar spines harvested 4 weeks after ovx revealed that ovx decreased BV/TV and altered Tb.Th, Tb.N, and Tb.Sp in WT mice, but not in Cxcr3–/– mice (Figure 5, D and E). Moreover, ovx increased serum CTX and osteocalcin levels in WT, but not in Cxcr3–/–, mice (Figure 5F). However, ovx decreased Ct.Ar and Ct.Th in both Cxcr3–/– mice and WT controls (Figure 5G), confirming that ovx caused cortical bone loss through a mechanism unrelated to T cell trafficking. Together, the data were consistent with the hypothesis that the migration of TNF+ T cells to the BM is required for ovx to induce the homing of intestinal Th17 cells to the BM and the induction of trabecular bone loss.