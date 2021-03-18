An abundant biliary metabolite derived from dietary omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids regulates triglycerides

NATs are enriched in bile, and omega-3 fatty acid supplementation increases C22:6 NAT amounts. We previously showed that NATs containing polyunsaturated acyl chains are abundant in liver and plasma and greatly increase with impaired NAT hydrolysis and that these species could be metabolites that mediate positive phenotypes, such as high GLP-1 secretion (9). Standard rodent chow contains very little EPA or DHA, so substrate could limit the amount of NATs made from these PUFAs. To overcome this limit, C57Bl/6NTac mice were fed a HFD (45% kcal fat) containing primarily lard (HFD) or 20% kcal from menhaden fish oil (approximately 5% kcal from EPA/DHA). Because NATs are taurine-conjugated amphipathic lipids, similar to steroidal bile acids, we examined the metabolome of bile to check for the presence of NATs (Figure 1A). Interestingly, we found that NATs were highly concentrated in bile relative to plasma, regardless of diet (Figure 1, B and C), reaching concentrations in the range of steroidal bile acids. In fish oil–fed mice, primarily PUFA-containing NATs were elevated in both bile and plasma, indicating a strong substrate preference (Figure 1, B and C). We detected species containing unusual acyl chains, such as C22:7 NAT, but structure, such as branching of the acyl chain, was not determined because of a lack of standards and difficulty in synthesis. Humans that consumed EPA/DHA supplements (13.1 g/week for 12 months, ref. 17) had plasma C20:5 NAT and C22:6 NAT levels that were elevated over baseline without altering the C18:1 NAT concentration (Figure 1D). These data show that the amount of C22:6 NAT greatly increases with DHA supplementation in both mice and humans, indicating potential substrate preference in synthesis, and that C22:6 NAT is concentrated in the bile, potentially for disposal to control hepatic DHA concentrations or to regulate intestinal function.

Figure 1 NATs are enriched in bile, and omega-3 fatty acid supplementation increases C22:6 NAT amounts. (A) Representative chromatogram of murine bile after 3 days of a lard-based HFD or a fish oil diet. The indicated peaks denote steroidal bile acids or C22:6 and C22:7 NATs. Insets show the structures of the taurine-conjugated biliary lipids taurocholate and C22:6-NAT. Biliary (B) and plasma (C) NATs after 3 days of HFD or fish oil feeding (n = 8–10). (D) Human plasma after EPA/DHA supplementation (13.1 g/week) or placebo oil (n = 14). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 between treatments by FDR-corrected t test (A–C) or 2-way ANOVA (D).

C22:6 NAT lowers lipid absorption through inhibition of TAG degradation. To understand whether increasing NATs in bile affects dietary lipid absorption, C57Bl/6NTac mice were fed a HFD or a fish oil diet for 2 weeks and then subjected to an oil absorption test. Fish oil feeding slowed the appearance of TAG after oil gavage (Figure 2A), but did not change the secretion of endogenous TAG, as indicated by VLDL levels (Figure 2B). Because biliary NATs were greatly altered by fish oil feeding, we tested whether a specific NAT could be responsible for slowing lipid absorption. Mice were given an oil gavage containing a [3H]triolein tracer, with or without purified C18:1 NAT, C20:4 NAT, or C22:6 NAT. Interestingly, of the tested NATs, only C22:6 NAT decreased plasma radioactivity 2 hours after oil gavage (Figure 2, B and C). C22:6 NAT also lowered the amount of radiolabel found in intestinal cells, indicating that the lipid had not been able to be taken up into enterocytes (Figure 2E). To determine whether the deficiency was due to impaired fatty acid uptake into enterocytes or to low TAG hydrolysis, mice were given an oil gavage containing a [14C]oleic acid tracer with or without C22:6 NAT. We found that C22:6 NAT did not impair the appearance of plasma or intestinal fatty acids (Figure 2, F and G), indicating that intestinal uptake of lipids was not impaired. Unlike the weight-loss drug orlistat (18), C22:6 NAT did not directly impair pancreatic lipase activity (Figure 2H). C22:6 NAT did reduce TAG hydrolysis in a lipid emulsion (Figure 2I), and when added to bovine bile, C22:6 NAT reduced the size of micelles (Figure 2J), which can inhibit lipase activation (19). Taken together, these data indicate that the specific increase of C22:6 NAT in the intestine decreased lipid absorption by impairing TAG hydrolysis.

Figure 2 C22:6 NAT lowers lipid absorption by inhibiting TAG degradation. (A and B) Plasma TAG with gavage of olive oil (lipid absorption; n = 11–12) or after inhibition of lipoprotein lipase alone (VLDL secretion; n = 4). (C–E) 3H in plasma or small intestine after lipoprotein lipase inhibition and oral gavage of oil with [3H]triolein ± 100 μM NAT (n = 4–7). (F and G) 14C in plasma or small intestine after lipoprotein lipase inhibition and oral gavage of oil with [14C]oleic acid ± 100 μM C22:6 NAT (n = 7–8). (H) Lipase activity measured using 4-nitrophenyl palmitate ± 100 μM NAT (n = 2 separate experiments in triplicate). (I) Lipase-mediated TAG hydrolysis measured using [3H]triolein in a taurocholate emulsion ± 100 μM NAT (n = 3 separate experiments in triplicate). (J) Representative images and quantification of size of bovine bile micelles ± 500 μM C22:6 NAT imaged by cryo-EM. Micelles are the small, dark circles. n = 96 (vehicle); n = 772 (C22:6 NAT). Scale bars: 200 nm. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 between treatments using t tests (A, B, D, F, and G) or 1-way ANOVA (C, E, H, and I) and ****P < 0.001 between conditions using a Mann-Whitney U test (J). FA, fatty acid.

Genetic ablation of NAT hydrolysis impairs lipid absorption. FAAH-S268D mice cannot hydrolyze NATs and display elevated plasma and hepatic NAT levels (9). Here, we detected elevated NATs in bile from FAAH-S268D mice, particularly PUFA-containing NATs (Figure 3A), similar to what we observed in fish oil–fed WT mice (Figure 1A). We also observed impaired lipid absorption with normal VLDL secretion in the FAAH-S268D mice (Figure 3, B and C), and fecal acylglycerol, including TAG and monoacylglyerol, was elevated in FAAH-S268D mice after 4 weeks on a very HFD (60% fat diet, Figure 3D). The impairment in absorption was specific to lipids, as maltodextrin was digested and absorbed as glucose at normal rates (Figure 3E). Further, intestinal permeability and upper gut transit speed were not altered (Figure 3, F and G). The lipid absorption defect in FAAH-S268D mice was probably not due to altered steroidal bile acids, as bile secretion was higher (Figure 3H), and steroidal bile acid content (Figure 3I) and bile acid synthesis gene expression were normal (Figure 3J). Thus, the change in composition and quantity of NATs in bile was a likely cause of altered lipid absorption in the FAAH-S268D mice.

Figure 3 Genetic ablation of NAT hydrolysis impairs lipid absorption. (A) Biliary NAT in FAAH-WT and FAAH-S268D mice (n = 6–8). (B and C) Plasma TAG after gavage of sunflower oil (lipid absorption; n = 7–8) or after inhibition of lipoprotein lipase alone (VLDL secretion; n = 7). (D) Fecal acylglycerol after 4 weeks of very HFD feeding (60% kcal from fat; n = 6–8). (E) Oral maltodextrin digestion (n = 8). (F) Plasma FITC-dextran 4 hours after oral gavage (n = 5–6). (G) Upper gut transit measured 30 minutes after gavage of a mixed meal containing 10% charcoal (n = 8). (H) Hepatic bile secretion rate (n = 6–8). (I) Biliary steroidal bile acids (n = 6–8). TCA, taurocholic acid; TCDCA, taurochenodeoxycholic acid; TDCA, taurodeoxycholic acid; TαMCA, tauro-α-muricholic acid; TαMCA, tauro-β-muricholic acid; TUDCA, tauroursodeoxycholic acid; CA, cholic acid; GCA, glycocholic acid; ω-MCA, ω-muricholic acid; β-MCA, β-muricholic acid. (J) Hepatic gene expression (n = 5–7). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 compared with FAAH-WT using t tests.

Impaired NAT hydrolysis alters whole-body energetics. Despite a deficiency in lipid absorption, chow-fed FAAH-S268D mice had normal body weight (BW) and composition at 10–12 weeks of age (Figure 4A). Food intake and physical activity were also not altered in the FAAH-S268D mice compared with FAAH-WT mice (Figure 4, B and C). Interestingly, oxygen consumption (VO 2 ) and carbon dioxide output (VCO 2 ) were low, leading to low energy expenditure values (Figure 4, D–G). This low energy expenditure may compensate for a calorie deficit due to low lipid absorption.

Figure 4 Impaired NAT hydrolysis alters whole-body energetics. (A) Body composition in chow-fed, 10- to 12-week-old male mice, measured by MRI (n = 12–15). (B–G) Metabolic chambers measured food intake, physical activity, heat output, respiratory exchange ratio (RER), VO 2 , and VCO 2 over at least 72 hours (n = 6–10). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 compared with FAAH-WT by t test.

Fish oil feeding of FAAH-S268D mice prevents hypertriglyceridemia and hepatic lipid accumulation. FAAH-S268D mice were next fed a moderately HFD (45% kcal fat) or a matched fish oil diet to determine whether omega-3 fatty acid supplementation could further increase C22:6 NAT and increase its effects. We found that fish oil feeding significantly increased many species of NATs (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI143861DS1), with large increases in biliary and plasma C22:6 NAT (Figure 5, A and B). Fish oil–fed FAAH-WT mice had levels of plasma and biliary C22:6 NAT similar to those in HFD-fed FAAH-S268D mice, which cannot hydrolyze NATs. Interestingly, the defect in lipid absorption was less pronounced in HFD-fed FAAH-S268D mice (Figure 5C) than in chow-fed mice (Figure 3B), indicating that some compensation to normalize lipid absorption is possible on a moderate-fat diet. However, fish oil–fed FAAH-S268D mice had lower plasma TAG levels after an oil meal than did FAAH-WT mice, without altering VLDL secretion (Figure 5, C and D), indicating an impairment in lipid absorption.

Figure 5 Fish oil feeding of FAAH-S268D mice prevents hypertriglyceridemia and hepatic lipid accumulation. Plasma (A) and biliary (B) C22:6 NAT after 3 days of a lard-based HFD (45% kcal fat) or a matched diet containing 20% kcal from fish oil (n = 8–11). (C and D) Plasma TAG with gavage of olive oil (lipid absorption; n = 9–13) or after inhibition of lipoprotein lipase alone (VLDL secretion; n = 3–4). (E) BW change over the 6-week diet period (n = 9–14). (F) Total fat and lean mass after 5 weeks of the indicated diets (n = 9–14). (G) Gonadal white adipose tissue (GWAT) weight (n = 9–14). (H–J) Plasma lipid levels (n = 9–14). (K) Liver weight (n = 9–14). (L) Liver TAG levels after 6 weeks on the indicated diets (n = 9–14). (M) Hepatic expression of lipid metabolism genes and markers of inflammation (n = 6). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 compared with FAAH-WT mice, by 2-way ANOVA; #P < 0.05 compared with HFD feeding within the genotype, by 2-way ANOVA.

Despite impaired lipid absorption, FAAH-S268D mice gained weight normally on both the HFD and fish oil diet (Figure 5E). Food intake was not different in the first 3 days of diet feeding (Supplemental Figure 1). In both genotypes, fish oil feeding caused the expected effects, such as lower fat mass (Figure 5, F and G) and plasma cholesterol levels (Figure 5H). Interestingly, with fish oil feeding, FAAH-S268D mice had more lean mass than did mice in the other groups (Figure 5F), and FAAH-S268D mice had low plasma TAG levels, regardless of diet (Figure 5I). Nonesterified fatty acid (NEFA) levels were unchanged (Figure 5J). Fish oil feeding decreased liver size (Figure 5K) and TAG levels in both genotypes, but FAAH-S268D livers were more substantially protected, as they contained less than half the TAG levels measured in FAAH-WT livers (Figure 5L). We found no differences between the genotypes in terms of hepatic expression of inflammatory markers or genes that regulate lipid metabolism, possibly indicating a mechanism other than altered fatty acid oxidation or synthesis (Figure 5M). Taken together, these data indicate that highly increasing PUFA-containing NATs allows mice to gain weight normally while being protected from developing fatty liver, potentially because of impaired dietary lipid absorption. The fact that the greatest effects occurred in mice unable to break down NATs demonstrates that NATs themselves may be the beneficial molecules.

C22:6 NAT treatment of FAAH-S268D mice mimics the effects of fish oil feeding. Because C22:6 NAT was the only tested NAT able to impair lipid absorption (Figure 2, C and D) and was highly elevated with fish oil feeding, we tested whether treatment of FAAH-S268D mice with exogenous C22:6 NAT could have an effect similar to that of fish oil feeding. After s.c. injection, C22:6 NAT peaked in plasma after 30 minutes (Figure 6A), and the C22:6 NAT concentration in bile rose until the last tested point of 2 hours (Figure 6B), indicating that when FAAH-mediated NAT hydrolysis is impaired, NATs can be cleared from plasma into bile. When FAAH-S268D mice were given a lipid absorption test 2 hours after C22:6 NAT injection, TAG appearance was diminished 2 hours and 4 hours after oil gavage, indicating that lipid absorption was impaired (Figure 6C), similar to what was observed with dosing of C22:6 NAT directly with the meal (Figure 2C).

Figure 6 C22:6 NAT treatment of FAAH-S268D mice mimics the effects of fish oil feeding. C22:6 NAT (10 mg/kg) was administered s.c. to FAAH-S268D mice, and plasma (A) and bile (B) were analyzed for changes in NATs (n = 3–5). (C) Plasma TAG levels with gavage of olive oil and lipoprotein lipase inhibition 2 hours after s.c. injection of C22:6 NAT (10 mg/kg) or vehicle (PBS) (n = 9–10) into FAAH-S268D mice. (D–M) FAAH-S268D mice were fed a lard-based HFD (45% kcal fat) for 2 weeks and given daily s.c. C22:6 NAT (10 mg/kg) or vehicle (PBS) (n = 11–16). (D) BW change over a 2-week period. (E and F) Adipose depot weights. IWAT, inguinal white adipose tissue. (G–K) Plasma values. (L) Liver TAG. (M) Histologic analysis of liver. Original magnification, ×20; scale bars: 200 μm. For lipids, the scores were defined as follows: 0: <2%; 1: 2%–5%; 2: >5% (n = 6). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 compared with vehicle, by t test.

In a study of chronic treatment, FAAH-S268D mice were fed a HFD (45% kcal fat) and received a daily s.c. injection of vehicle (PBS) or C22:6 NAT (10 mg/kg) for 2 weeks. C22:6 NAT treatment did not significantly affect weight gain or inguinal adipose weight, but it decreased gonadal adipose weight (Figure 6, D–F). Consistent with fish oil feeding in FAAH-S268D mice, C22:6 NAT treatment lowered plasma TAG and glucose levels and tended to lower plasma cholesterol (Figure 6, G–I). We observed no treatment differences with NEFAs (Figure 6J) or ketones (Figure 6K). C22:6 NAT–treated mice had 37% less hepatic TAG (Figure 6L), indicating that C22:6 NAT is partly responsible for the effect of fish oil in a model of delayed NAT hydrolysis. No signs of fibrosis, inflammation, or necrosis were seen with either treatment (Figure 6M). C22:6 NAT had no observed effect in WT mice (data not shown), probably due to rapid hydrolysis and limited excretion in bile. Overall, in a model of prolonged NAT circulation and biliary content, C22:6 NAT treatment was able to diminish HFD-induced fatty liver development and improve several blood parameters without altering weight gain.

A high-sucrose diet prevents C22:6 NAT–mediated protection against fatty liver. To this point, we have shown that C22:6 NAT caused lipid malabsorption and opposed HFD-induced fatty liver. We reasoned that the lipid malabsorption is responsible for decreased hepatic lipid deposition; however, we have not ruled out that C22:6 NAT may directly affect lipid metabolism in the liver. To determine whether C22:6 NAT–mediated lipid malabsorption is necessary to prevent fatty liver, FAAH-S268D mice were fed a high-sucrose diet (HSD) to induce fatty liver from carbohydrate consumption instead of dietary lipid absorption. With a HSD, we observed that BW gain, gonadal adipose weight, food intake, and plasma measures were unaltered by C22:6 NAT treatment (Figure 7, A–D). Importantly, HSD-fed FAAH-S268D mice treated with C22:6 NAT were no longer protected from liver TAG accumulation (Figure 7E), indicating that dietary lipid is key to C22:6 NAT protection.

Figure 7 A HSD prevents C22:6 NAT treatment protection against fatty liver. (A–D) FAAH-S268D mice were fed a HSD for 2 weeks and received daily s.c. treatment with C22:6 NAT (10 mg/kg) or vehicle (PBS) (n = 9–10). (A) BW change. (B) GWAT weight. (C) Food intake over the last 7 days of the diet (n = 5–6). (D) Plasma values. (E) Liver TAG levels. (F–I) FAAH-S268D mice fasted for 12 hours were given a s.c. injection of C22:6 NAT (10 mg/kg) or vehicle and, 2 hours later, were dosed orally with glucose or a high-fat mixed meal. Blood was collected 30 minutes after gavage (n = 9–10). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 compared with vehicle, by t test.

GLP-1 levels increase in models of impaired lipid absorption (20, 21) and can have beneficial effects on metabolism, including diminishing fatty liver (22, 23). We tested whether C22:6 NAT could increase GLP-1 secretion. Two hours after injection of C22:6 NAT or vehicle, FAAH-S268D mice were given a meal of glucose alone or a high-fat meal, and blood was collected 30 minutes later. As expected, C22:6 NAT treatment lowered plasma TAG levels after the high-fat meal (Figure 7F), consistent with impaired lipid absorption (Figure 2C and Figure 6C). Glucose and insulin levels were unaltered with treatment (Figure 7, G and I). Plasma GLP-1 was elevated in mice treated with C22:6 NAT and a high-fat meal, but not with glucose alone (Figure 7H), indicating that intestinal lipids were necessary to increase GLP-1 secretion, either because of direct stimulation by the dietary lipid or through costimulation of receptors with C22:6 NAT.