Review Series 10.1172/JCI143764

Exploiting bone niches: progression of disseminated tumor cells to metastasis

Aaron M. Muscarella,1,2,3,4 Sergio Aguirre,1,2,3,4 Xiaoxin Hao,1,2,3 Sarah M. Waldvogel,1,2,3,5 and Xiang H.-F. Zhang1,2,3,6

1Lester and Sue Smith Breast Center, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA.

2Dan L. Duncan Cancer Center, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA.

3Department of Molecular and Cellular Biology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA.

4Graduate Program in Integrative Molecular and Biomedical Sciences, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA.

5Medical Scientist Training Program, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA.

6McNair Medical Institute, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA.

Address correspondence to: Xiang H.-F. Zhang, Baylor College of Medicine, BCM600, One Baylor Plaza, Houston, Texas 77030, USA. Phone: 713.798.6239; Email: xiangz@bcm.edu.

Published March 15, 2021

Published in Volume 131, Issue 6 on March 15, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(6):e143764. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI143764.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published March 15, 2021 - Version history
Many solid cancers metastasize to the bone and bone marrow (BM). This process may occur even before the diagnosis of primary tumors, as evidenced by the discovery of disseminated tumor cells (DTCs) in patients without occult malignancies. The cellular fates and metastatic progression of DTCs are determined by complicated interactions between cancer cells and BM niches. Not surprisingly, these niches also play important roles in normal biology, including homeostasis and turnover of skeletal and hematopoiesis systems. In this Review, we summarize recent findings on functions of BM niches in bone metastasis (BoMet), particularly during the early stage of colonization. In light of the rich knowledge of hematopoiesis and osteogenesis, we highlight how DTCs may progress into overt BoMet by taking advantage of niche cells and their activities in tissue turnover, especially those related to immunomodulation and bone repair.

