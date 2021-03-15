Review Series 10.1172/JCI143765

Leveraging microenvironmental synthetic lethalities to treat cancer

Kevin J. Metcalf,1,2 Alaa Alazzeh,2 Zena Werb,2,3 and Valerie M. Weaver1,3,4,5

1Department of Surgery,

2Department of Anatomy,

3Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center,

4Center for Bioengineering and Tissue Regeneration, and

5Radiation Oncology, Department of Bioengineering and Therapeutic Sciences, Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regeneration Medicine and Stem Cell Research, University of California, San Francisco, California, USA.

Address correspondence to: Valerie M. Weaver, Department of Surgery, Box 0456, HSE 560, University of California, 513 Parnassus Avenue, San Francisco, California 94143-0456, USA. Phone: 415.476.3826; Email: valerie.weaver@ucsf.edu.

Authorship note: ZW is deceased.

Find articles by Metcalf, K. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Department of Surgery,

2Department of Anatomy,

3Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center,

4Center for Bioengineering and Tissue Regeneration, and

5Radiation Oncology, Department of Bioengineering and Therapeutic Sciences, Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regeneration Medicine and Stem Cell Research, University of California, San Francisco, California, USA.

Address correspondence to: Valerie M. Weaver, Department of Surgery, Box 0456, HSE 560, University of California, 513 Parnassus Avenue, San Francisco, California 94143-0456, USA. Phone: 415.476.3826; Email: valerie.weaver@ucsf.edu.

Authorship note: ZW is deceased.

Find articles by Alazzeh, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Department of Surgery,

2Department of Anatomy,

3Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center,

4Center for Bioengineering and Tissue Regeneration, and

5Radiation Oncology, Department of Bioengineering and Therapeutic Sciences, Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regeneration Medicine and Stem Cell Research, University of California, San Francisco, California, USA.

Address correspondence to: Valerie M. Weaver, Department of Surgery, Box 0456, HSE 560, University of California, 513 Parnassus Avenue, San Francisco, California 94143-0456, USA. Phone: 415.476.3826; Email: valerie.weaver@ucsf.edu.

Authorship note: ZW is deceased.

Find articles by Werb, Z. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Surgery,

2Department of Anatomy,

3Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center,

4Center for Bioengineering and Tissue Regeneration, and

5Radiation Oncology, Department of Bioengineering and Therapeutic Sciences, Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regeneration Medicine and Stem Cell Research, University of California, San Francisco, California, USA.

Address correspondence to: Valerie M. Weaver, Department of Surgery, Box 0456, HSE 560, University of California, 513 Parnassus Avenue, San Francisco, California 94143-0456, USA. Phone: 415.476.3826; Email: valerie.weaver@ucsf.edu.

Authorship note: ZW is deceased.

Find articles by Weaver, V. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Published March 15, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 6 on March 15, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(6):e143765. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI143765.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published March 15, 2021 - Version history
View PDF

Treatment resistance leads to cancer patient mortality. Therapeutic approaches that employ synthetic lethality to target mutational vulnerabilities in key tumor cell signaling pathways have proven effective in overcoming therapeutic resistance in some cancers. Yet, tumors are organs composed of malignant cells residing within a cellular and noncellular stroma. Tumor evolution and resistance to anticancer treatment are mediated through a dynamic and reciprocal dialogue with the tumor microenvironment (TME). Accordingly, expanding tumor cell synthetic lethality to encompass contextual synthetic lethality has the potential to eradicate tumors by targeting critical TME circuits that promote tumor progression and therapeutic resistance. In this Review, we summarize current knowledge about the TME and discuss its role in treatment. We outline the concept of tumor cell–specific synthetic lethality and describe therapeutic approaches to expand this paradigm to leverage TME synthetic lethality to improve cancer therapy.

Preview pages

Reset
Next Page 0 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $135
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $195.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement