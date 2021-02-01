Chemical pancreatectomy treats chronic pancreatitis while preserving endocrine function in preclinical models

Animals and animal manipulation

Mice. Eight-week-old CD1 mice from both sexes were purchased from the Charles River Laboratories. The mice were maintained in an environment with a 12-hour light/ 12-hour dark cycle with the lights on from 7 am until 7 pm.

Pancreatic ductal infusion. The anesthetized mice underwent midline laparotomy. The common bile duct was exposed, clamped close to the liver, and cannulated by a blunt catheter across the duodenum. The catheter was clamped near its insertion at the ampulla, and 150 μl of the AcA was infused at a rate of 50 μl/min (54). All mice were maintained on elemental diet (Peptamen, 1.0CAL/55620A) mixed with mushed normal chow 1:1.

ElaCreERT2-R26DTR mice. To allow DTR expression selectively in acinar cells, we crossed R26-DTR mice (Jackson Laboratory) with ElaCreERT2 mice. Six-week-old mice were first injected i.p. with tamoxifen (Sigma-Aldrich) for 5 days (80 mg/kg/dose) to activate the Cre-recombinase enzyme. Seven days after the last tamoxifen dose, to allow Cre-recombinase action, DT injections (50 μg/kg) were given for 3 consecutive days to ablate acinar cells.

NHPs. Experiments were performed on male Cynomolgus macaques who were 4 to 8 years old and purchased from Alpha Genesis Inc. NHPs weighed 3.5 to 6.5 kg. Each NHP required a 30-day quarantine, followed by 1 to 2 weeks acclimatization. The NHPs were maintained in an environment with a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle with the lights on from 7 am to 7 pm. All animals had free access to water and received a diet consisting of biscuits, fruits, vegetables, and forage mix.

Pancreatic ductal infusion in NHP. Prior to surgery, we employed a jacket and tether system for 2 weeks to allow the NHP to acclimatize to the system. Before the surgery, the NHP was sedated using ketamine (10 mg/kg), then intubated and administered inhalational anesthesia with isoflurane. Following the placement of a tunneled central venous catheter into the right internal jugular vein, we performed a midline laparotomy and created a duodenotomy to identify the major papilla. We placed a temporary clamp on the common bile duct to prevent infusion into the liver and gall bladder. We then cannulated the common pancreatico-biliary channel using an umbilical catheter, and we held the catheter in place by a bulldog clamp to prevent backflow into the duodenum. Next, we infused 2% AcA, with a volume of 2 mL/kg, at a flow rate of 1 mL/min. After the laparotomy closure, the jacket and tether system were reapplied. NHPs received i.v. fluids, including dextrose 5% and normal saline overnight before resuming oral intake.

Induction of CP in mice

CP was induced by the cholecystokinin analogue cerulein (Bachem, 4030451). Cerulein was dissolved in normal saline and administered i.p. (50 μg/kg) every hour for 8 doses, twice weekly (Mondays and Thursdays) for two 8-week cycles (40). Simultaneously, we had a control group injected with vehicle (normal saline), and the i.p. injections were given as per the regimen described above. Subgroups of the mice were sacrificed at 4 and 8 weeks, and pancreata were harvested for histology to confirm the occurrence of CP.

In vivo glucose homeostasis studies

All the in vivo glucose homeostasis studies were performed on age-matched CD1 female mice.

i.p. GTT. Overnight 16-hour–fasted mice were injected i.p. with 2 g/kg glucose (Sigma-Aldrich). Blood glucose was measured from the tail vein at 0, 15, 30, 60, 90, and 120 minutes after injection using a glucometer (Contour NEXT EZ).

i.v. GSIS. Overnight 16-hour–fasted mice were injected into the tail vein with 2 g/kg glucose. During i.v. GTT, tail vein blood was collected at 0, 2, 5, 10, and 15 minutes for measuring serum insulin concentration using an ELISA kit (Alpco).

ITT. Six-hour–fasted mice were injected i.p. with 0.75 units/kg regular insulin. Blood glucose was measured from the tail vein at 0, 15, 30, 60, and 90 minutes after insulin injection using the glucometer.

i.v. GTT in NHP. i.v. GTT in NHPs was done as described previously (55). After a 16-hour overnight fast, the NHP was sedated using ketamine (10 mg/kg intramuscular) and kept sedated during the test. We then placed a peripheral i.v. catheter and obtained a fasting blood glucose using a glucometer (Contour NEXT EZ). Next, we administered dextrose (0.5 mL/kg of 50% dextrose) i.v. and measured blood glucose from the heel pad at the following time points: 1, 3, 5, 7, 10, 15, and 30 minutes.

Measurement of serum pancreatic enzymes and comprehensive metabolic profile

Mice. We collected approximately 50 μL of blood from the tail vein via the Microvette CB300 Capillary Blood Collection Tube. Serum pancreatic enzyme concentrations were measured using a mouse amylase ELISA kit (LifeSpan BioSciences) and mouse lipase ELISA kit (Aviva Systems Biology).

NHP. Blood was collected from the central line or peripherally from the saphenous vein. Pancreatic enzymes and comprehensive metabolic profile were measured using the Dimension Vista 500 chemistry analyzer (Siemens Medical Solutions USA Inc.).

Pain assessment in mice

Open-field activity. Open field activity was monitored by a trained professional. The total distance traveled and the duration of rearing were measured. Per previous studies, rodents thought to be in pain move shorter distances, and those with CP-associated abdominal pain have been shown to rear significantly less than control animals (40, 56).

Mechanical allodynia. An expert pain neurobiologist performed the abdominal von Frey assay on mice in order to directly test mechanical sensitivity. Mice were placed in wire mesh chambers on a standard von Frey table and acclimatized. Following adaptation of previously described protocols, von Frey filament no. 3.61 (equivalent to 0.4 g of force) was applied to the upper abdominal area overlying the pancreas (upper left) for approximately 2 seconds and withdrawal responses recorded (56–58). The monofilament was applied 10 times with a minimum of 30 seconds between applications. The number of positive withdrawal responses was converted into a percentage, with 10 positive responses corresponding to 100%. The experimenter was blinded to mouse treatment groups for all behavioral tests.

Tissue processing and histology

All pancreas samples were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) for 24 hours at 4°C. The tissues were then embedded into paraffin, and 5 μm sections were cut. For IHC, antigen retrieval was performed (heat and/or acid buffer). Slides were incubated with primary antibodies (Supplemental Table 2) at 4°C overnight. The following day the slides were incubated with fluorescent-conjugated (FITC, CY3, CY5) secondary antibodies (Jackson ImmunoResearch Labs) for 1 hour at room temperature (RT). Nuclear staining and mounting were performed using Fluroshield with DAPI (Sigma-Aldrich). Histological assessments were made on paraffin-embedded 5 μm sections of pancreata stained with H&E.

DRG harvesting and processing

DRG from the T12 level were harvested and fixed in 4% PFA. Following cryopreservation in 25% sucrose in 0.1 M phosphate buffer at 4°C, DRG were embedded in Tissue-Tek OCT compound (Fisher Scientific), sectioned (14 μm), and mounted on Superfrost Plus slides (Fisher Scientific). Sections were stained for PGP9.5 and were photographed using LAS software and a Leica DM 4000B microscope. DRG neurons in every fifth section were counted using ImageJ software (NIH).

Whole-mount technique

The whole-mount immunostaining was done as described previously (59). Briefly, the pancreas was minced into small pieces, 0.5 mm × 0.5 mm, and then 100 pancreatic pieces were placed per well in a 96-well plate. Pancreatic pieces were washed on a rotator in PBS for 10 minutes at RT ×3 and then washed in methanol for 15 minutes at RT ×5. Afterwards they were blocked with 10% normal donkey serum (NDS) for 45 minutes at RT; incubated with primary antibody in 1% NDS at 4°C on a rotator overnight; washed with 0.1% PBST on a rotator at RT once an hour for 5 hours; incubated with secondary antibody in 1% NDS at 4°C on rotator overnight; washed with PBST on rotator at RT for 10 minutes ×6, and mounted on chamber slides with whole-mount media, after which coverslip was applied. Primary antibodies used were anti-insulin, and anti-PGP9.5 (Supplemental Table 2). DyLight 594-labeled Lycopersicon esculentum (Tomato) Lectin (t-lectin; 1:200; catalog DL-1177, Vector Laboratories; RRID: AB_2336416) was used as a marker of blood vessels as described previously (60).

Transmission electron microscopy

Ultrastructural changes of pancreatic acinar cells and islets were examined using transmission electron microscopy (TEM). After fixation (2.5% glutaraldehyde, 2% PFA in 0.1 M sodium phosphate buffer), tissues were rinsed twice in 0.1 M monosodium phosphate (NaH 2 PO 4 ) for 30 minutes and then placed in 1% osmium tetroxide in water for 1 hour. Tissues were rinsed twice in deionized water. The samples were then dehydrated in 50% EtOH, 75% EtOH, 95% EtOH (30 minutes each), and finally in 100% EtOH (20 minutes ×2). Tissues were placed in propylene oxide (15 minutes ×2) and were preinfiltrated in half resin/half propylene oxide overnight. The next day, tissues were infiltrated in 100% resin for 5 hours. Then tissues were embedded with fresh resin and polymerized at 60°C overnight. The embedded tissues were sectioned with a Leica EM UC6 ultramicrotome at a thickness of 90 nm and collected on copper mesh grids. The sections were stained with 4% aqueous uranyl acetate for 30 minutes and 2 minutes in 0.2% lead citrate in 0.1 N sodium hydroxide (NaOH). TEM imaging was performed on an FEI Talos L120C at 80 kV using Thermo Scientific Ceta 16 MP camera.

β Cell mass quantification

Pancreata were harvested and fixed in 4% PFA for 24 hours at 4°C, after which they underwent standard paraffinization. Sections at 50 μm intervals of the whole pancreas were stained with insulin and DAPI. The cross-sectional area of β cells and cross-sectional area of total tissue were measured by ImageJ software. The β cell mass of each pancreas was calculated by multiplying the average value of relative cross-sectional area of β cells and the weight of the pancreas.

Islet vasculature quantification

Islet vasculature was calculated by dividing CD31-positive area by the sum of the insulin- and glucagon-positive areas. Then the mean percentage of 12 islets/mouse was calculated.

Islet isolation

Islet isolation was performed following a previously published protocol (61). The pancreatic duct was infused and subsequently digested with type V collagenase (1.95 mg/mL). In AcA-treated pancreata, collagenase was injected directly into the residual pancreas tissue due to the absence of ducts. Islets were separated from the exocrine tissue with a discontinuous Ficoll gradient and then washed with Hanks’ Balanced Salt Solution (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) containing 20 mM HEPES buffer (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and 0.2% BSA (Sigma-Aldrich). Islets were then handpicked to eliminate any contamination from exocrine tissue.

Acinar tissue isolation

Acinar cell clumps were isolated as described previously (62). Mice were euthanized, and the harvested pancreas was rinsed in 6 mL of collagenase digestion buffer and was minced until the resulting solution appeared evenly dispersed. The minced product was transferred to a 125 mL Erlenmeyer plastic flask, and an additional 5 mL of collagenase digestion buffer was added. Afterwards, the Erlenmeyer plastic flask was placed into a 37°C water bath with shaking at 90 rpm for 5 minutes. The suspension was then transferred to a conical tube, cells were allowed to settle, and the collagenase digestion buffer was exchanged. Next, the tube was shaken vigorously for 10 seconds to disperse the cells into smaller clusters, and tissues were allowed to settle down. Then media was exchanged with fresh BSA incubation buffer, and the incubation was repeated with shaking at 90 rpm for 5 minutes. The digest was vigorously resuspended using a transfer pipette until the suspension appeared homogeneous. Next, the cell suspension was pipetted through a prewet nylon mesh into a conical flask, 10 mL of DMEM F-12 media was added, and the cells were allowed to settle for 2 to 3 minutes. We repeated the wash with the DMEM F-12 media twice, removed the supernatant with the final wash, and resuspended the cells into DMEM F-12 media. Clusters of acinar cells were hand-picked from the suspension, excluding islets, blood vessels, debris, and individual cells.

Cell-death studies

We performed in vitro cell-death studies on harvested islets or clusters of acinar cells. We applied 1% AcA for the designated periods (1 and 5 minutes). The tissues were then washed with sterile PBS and trypsinized. Next, we added PI (Sigma-Aldrich, P4170) and incubated for 5 minutes. After washing in PBS, we quantified the number of dead cells using FACS.

In vitro GSIS

Islets were harvested from control and experimental mice and placed in RPMI media overnight. Following overnight culture, 30 islets per mouse were preincubated in a 2.8 mM glucose solution for 30 minutes in a 37°C incubator. Next, islets were washed in Kreb’s buffer twice and then transferred to a new well containing 2 mL fresh solution of 2.8 mM glucose. Immediately 100 μL of media was removed, labeled as time-point 0, and stored. The islets were then incubated for 30 minutes in the 37°C incubator, and subsequently, we removed 100 μL of media for time-point 1. Finally, the islets were transferred into a well containing 2 mL of 20 mM glucose solution for 30 minutes in the 37°C incubator, and 100 μL of media was removed for time-point 2. Samples obtained were stored immediately at –20°C, and islets were then collected for protein quantification.

RT-PCR

DRGs at the level of T9-T12 were harvested, and RNA was isolated using the Quick-RNA kit (Zymo Research). RNA (0.5 μg) was converted to cDNA using the iSCRIPT cDNA kit (Bio-Rad) and subjected to SYBR Green PCR amplification using a Bio-Rad CFX connect real-time system. The ΔΔCT method was used to calculate relative fold changes of CGRP with respect to the standard reference gene GAPDH. CGRP is a neuropeptide released by DRG and is associated with nociception and neurogenic inflammation. Primer sequences are provided in Table Supplemental Table 3.

Western blot

Western blot was performed using protein isolated from the total pancreas, which was then separated on SDS-PAGE gels and subsequently transferred to the PVDF membrane. Membranes were then incubated with rabbit monoclonal anti–α-amylase (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 3796S), rabbit monoclonal anti-insulin (Abcam, catalog ab181547), and rabbit monoclonal anti–β-actin (Cell Signaling, catalog 4970S) antibodies. The secondary antibody was horseradish peroxidase–conjugated anti-rabbit (catalog 1705046, Bio-Rad). Band quantification was performed using ImageJ software.

Study approval

All mouse and NHP experiments were approved by the Animal Research and Care Committee at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and the University of Pittsburgh Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee.

Statistics

AUC for GTT and in vivo GSIS were calculated by the trapezoidal method. All data are displayed as mean and SD. Comparisons between 2 groups were made using unpaired and paired, 2-tailed t test as indicated. Comparison between multiple groups was made using 1- or 2-way ANOVA (with repeated measures where appropriate) followed by the Holm-Šidák test for multiple comparisons. P ≤0.05 was considered as statistically significant, and statistical tests were conducted using GraphPad Prism, version 8.3.