B cell–activating factor modulates the factor VIII immune response in hemophilia A

Analysis of samples from HA patient cohorts of distinct ages and geographic backgrounds

BAFF levels are higher in pediatric HA patients with persistent FVIII inhibitors and correlate with α-FVIII antibody titers. Plasma samples from 69 patients followed at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) Hemophilia Treatment Center (HTC) were collected longitudinally. Demographic and baseline characteristic data for these patients are summarized in Table 1. Of the 69 pediatric patients, 24 (34.8%) had FVIII inhibitors and 45 (65.2%) did not. Patient age did not differ between those with inhibitors (median 3.41, IQR 1.79–7.71 years) versus noninhibitor controls (median 8.08, IQR 1.79–13.50 years; P > 0.05 by Mann-Whitney U test). Consistent with prior studies (52, 53), patients with inhibitors were more likely to have F8 gene inversions or large deletion mutations compared with noninhibitor patients (58.3% vs. 26.7%, P < 0.05). There was no difference in race or disease severity among HA patients with and without inhibitors. All patients were treated with recombinant FVIII products. Only 2 of 69 patients were female and neither had FVIII inhibitors; both have a normal karyotype with F8 intron 22 inversion mutations and are presumed to have severe, skewed X-chromosome inactivation. Plasma BAFF levels (Figure 1A) were higher in HA patients with inhibitors compared with those without inhibitors (1.30 ± 0.61 vs. 0.99 ± 0.47 ng/mL, P = 0.021 by t test). Moreover, BAFF levels decreased from baseline in HA inhibitor patients who underwent ITI and achieved FVIII tolerance from 1.43 ± 0.63 to 0.81 ± 0.32 ng/mL (paired t test P = 0.025, Figure 1D). In comparison, those who failed ITI had steady levels at 1.33 to 1.23 ng/mL (paired t test P = 0.246, Figure 1D). Levels of APRIL (2.55 ± 4.66 vs. 2.97 ± 7.49 ng/mL, P > 0.05) and BCMA (20.09 ± 6.99 vs. 17.99 ± 4.08 ng/mL, P > 0.05) were not different between pediatric HA patients with and without inhibitors (Figure 1, B and C), or between those who achieved and failed to achieve FVIII tolerance (Figure 1, E and F).

Figure 1 B cell cytokine levels in pediatric patients with hemophilia A. B cell cytokines in pediatric HA patients with FVIII inhibitors (n = 24) or without FVIII inhibitors (n = 45). (A) BAFF levels. (B) APRIL levels. (C) BCMA levels via unpaired t test. Longitudinal analysis of (D) BAFF, (E) APRIL, and (F) BCMA levels in pediatric patients with inhibitors who failed immune tolerance induction (n = 4) or succeeded (n = 6) via paired t test. (G) Peripheral T-helper cytokine levels in pediatric HA patients with (red squares) and without (blue squares) inhibitors via unpaired t test. (H) Heatmap of Spearman’s correlation of Bethesda titer, α-FVIII IgG subclasses, and cytokines. Box-and-whisker plots show median with 25%–75% IQR, whiskers delineate 10th and 90th percentiles, with values outside these ranges shown as symbols. Other data plotted as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05. NS, not significant.

Table 1 Characteristics of hemophilia A patients

Levels of the T-helper cytokines IFN-γ, TNF-α, IL-2, IL-4, and IL-10 did not differ between pediatric HA patients with and without inhibitors (Figure 1G). BAFF levels correlated with α-FVIII IgG 1 (Spearman’s correlation coefficient [ρ] = 0.16, P < 0.05) and α-FVIII IgG 4 (Spearman’s ρ = 0.18, P < 0.01) and most strongly with the α-FVIII Bethesda titer (Spearman’s ρ = 0.19, P < 0.005). Correlation plots are shown in Supplemental Figure 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI142906DS1). In contrast, none of the other cytokines correlated with Bethesda titer or IgG subclasses, with Spearman’s ρ ranging from –0.03 to 0.14 (P > 0.05; correlation heatmap, Figure 1H).

BAFF and APRIL levels are associated with inhibitor presence in adult HA patients. Recent genomic studies have identified 2 variants that lead to elevated BAFF levels and confer increased risk of autoimmune disease in patients of Italian, particularly Sardinian, descent (46). Thus, we sought to determine if HA inhibitor patients from Italy had increased B cell cytokine levels. Demographic data from 46 predominantly adult patients followed at the Careggi HTC are summarized in Table 1. Of the 46 patients, 22 (47.8%) had inhibitors and 24 (52.2%) did not have inhibitors. Of the 22 patients with inhibitors, 5 had achieved FVIII tolerance, 7 were on ITI, and 10 had failed ITI. Patient age did not differ between those with inhibitors (median 54, IQR 18–63 years) versus noninhibitor controls (median 44, IQR 28–57 years; P > 0.05 by Mann-Whitney U test). All patients were of Caucasian descent and there was no difference in disease severity or F8 mutations between the cohorts. Levels of BAFF (1.14 ± 0.31 vs. 1.03 ± 0.36 ng/mL, P = 0.041) and APRIL (1.33 ± 1.11 vs. 1.06 ± 1.14 ng/mL, P = 0.008) were higher in patients with inhibitors versus noninhibitors (Figure 2, A and B). Levels of BCMA were not different between patients with and without inhibitors (Figure 2C). As expected, FVIII-specific IgG was considerably higher in the inhibitor cohort (25,039 ± 65,555 vs. 275.5 ± 77.8 ng/mL, P < 0.001; Figure 2G) and BAFF levels correlated with total IgG by Spearman’s correlation analysis (ρ = 0.35, P < 0.01; Figure 2H). The BAFF levels observed in the adult Italian HA inhibitor cohort were similar to those seen in the pediatric HA inhibitor cohort from the United States (1.14 ± 0.31 vs. 1.30 ± 0.61 ng/mL, respectively; P > 0.05) and higher than those in the noninhibitor pediatric cohort (1.14 ± 0.31 vs. 0.99 ± 0.47 ng/mL, respectively; P < 0.05). Although APRIL and BCMA levels trended higher in the pediatric inhibitor cohort, they were not statistically different between the inhibitor-positive adult and pediatric cohorts (P > 0.05). Noninhibitor adult Italian patients had lower APRIL levels (1.06 ± 1.14 vs. 2.97 ± 7.49 ng/mL, P < 0.05) and higher BCMA levels (20.66 ± 5.42 vs. 17.99 ± 4.08 ng/mL, P < 0.05) than the pediatric noninhibitor cohort.

Figure 2 B cell cytokine levels in adult Italian hemophilia A patients. B cell cytokine and α-FVIII IgG levels in adult HA patients with (n = 22) or without (n = 24) FVIII inhibitors. (A) BAFF levels. (B) APRIL levels. (C) BCMA levels. Receiver operating characteristics of (D) BAFF, (E) APRIL, and (F) BCMA for pediatric and adult HA patients. (G) α-FVIII IgG in adult HA patients. (H) Spearman’s correlation heatmap of B cell cytokines and α-FVIII IgG in adult HA patients. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by Mann-Whitney U test. NS, not significant.

Finally, we combined the pediatric and adult HA patient cohorts to determine whether BAFF, APRIL, and BCMA levels can be used to discern the presence of FVIII inhibitors by receiver-operating characteristic (ROC) analysis. ROC curves measure the probability of a test to distinguish a binary outcome at various thresholds and the area under the curve (AUC) represents the degree of separation. Thus, the higher the AUC, the more likely the test performs well in discerning disease state. In our analysis, the AUC was statistically significant for BAFF at 0.68 (95% CI 0.57–0.78, P < 0.01; Figure 2D) but not APRIL (AUC 0.54, Figure 2E) or BCMA (AUC 0.54, Figure 2F). Total operating characteristic curves of these cytokines are similar to the ROC curves (Supplemental Figure 2). BAFF levels greater than 1.03 ng/mL had 68.3% sensitivity, 63.8% specificity, and likelihood ratio of 1.89 for the presence of FVIII inhibitors, suggesting that BAFF could be a potential harbinger of an ongoing α-FVIII humoral immune response.

Increase in BAFF levels following rituximab therapy in adult and pediatric HA patients. Next, we investigated whether a rise in BAFF after rituximab-based therapy precludes tolerance to FVIII, as seen in other allo- and autoimmune disease contexts. BAFF levels were measured from samples obtained from a total of 17 HA inhibitor patients. Of these, 9 were enrolled in the only prospective trial of rituximab alone for ITI-refractory FVIII inhibitors (RICH trial) wherein rituximab was dosed at 375 mg/m2 weekly for 4 weeks. The remaining patients were enrolled from HTCs at Emory University (n = 6) and CHOP (n = 2) who received the same dose of rituximab with concurrent FVIII protein replacement ITI. Plasma samples were obtained at baseline and following the last dose of rituximab (Figure 3A) and all patients were followed longitudinally for inhibitor titers. Of this cohort of 17 HA patients, 3 of 17 (17%) achieved tolerance to FVIII (1 treated with rituximab alone and 2 with rituximab and FVIII ITI), as defined by a negative Bethesda titer, and 14 of 17 (82%) did not achieve FVIII tolerance. Within the nonresponding cohort, 8 were treated with rituximab only and 6 were treated with rituximab and FVIII ITI. In the patients who failed to achieve FVIII tolerance (Figure 3B), BAFF levels increased 3-fold from baseline (0.89 ± 0.39 to 2.66 ± 2.03 ng/mL, paired t test P = 0.007). The relatively low number of patients who achieved FVIII tolerance prevented statistical conclusions, although levels did rise in this population as well (0.78 ± 0.42 to 20.60 ± 29.66 ng/mL, P > 0.05). In studies of other immune-mediated processes, the rise in BAFF following rituximab therapy has been shown to preclude antigen tolerance (54–56). Given the rise in BAFF in HA inhibitor patients treated with rituximab, we investigated this hypothesis in HA animal models.

Figure 3 BAFF levels in HA inhibitor patients treated with rituximab. (A) Schema for rituximab therapy. Adult and pediatric HA patients with refractory inhibitors were treated with rituximab (black diamonds) and plasma samples (red drops) were obtained before and after therapy. Patients (n = 8) received concurrent FVIII ITI or not (n = 9). (B) BAFF levels before and after rituximab therapy in HA patients who did (black circles, n = 3) or did not (red circles, n = 14) achieve FVIII tolerance at the end of their ITI course. **P < 0.01 by paired t test. NS, not significant.

Inhibitor prevention and eradication studies in HA mouse models

We hypothesized that the elevated levels of BAFF in human HA inhibitor patients could serve as a survival signal for FVIII-reactive B cells and targeting BAFF may be of therapeutic value in FVIII inhibitors. Here, we tested the hypothesis that blocking BAFF could be effective in the prevention and/or eradication of FVIII inhibitors in animal HA models. Doering et al. have shown that the use of murine FVIII protein does not induce inhibitor formation in HA mice (57); to overcome this limitation, recombinant human FVIII (rhFVIII) protein concentrates are used. To avoid strain-specific results and limit the potential bias in the assessment of the immune responses, we used distinct HA strains on a C57BL/6-129 background (colony at CHOP) or BALB/c background (colony at Indiana University). The HA phenotype is similar between these strains but immune responses to pathogens, proteins, and gene therapy are known to differ (58–63). Further, we used 2 distinct murine α-BAFF (α-mBAFF) mAbs: (a) clone 10F4, which is a hamster IgG 1 mAb with a half-life of approximately 2 weeks (64); and (b) clone Sandy-2, which is a mouse IgG 1 mAb with a half-life of approximately 10 days (65). These antibodies are biologically equivalent in their inhibition of TR, follicular, and MZ B cells, with 10F4 taking longer (~8 weeks) for immune reconstitution compared with Sandy-2 (6 weeks) (64, 65).

α-mBAFF therapy prevents FVIII inhibitor development in FVIII-naive HA C57BL/6-129 mice. As BAFF is necessary for the survival of TR and MZ B cells, the latter of which have been implicated in the initiation of the FVIII immune response in mice (30, 31), we investigated whether prophylactic α-mBAFF mAb therapy could prevent FVIII inhibitor formation in HA C57BL/6-129 mice, which mount a robust immune response to rhFVIII protein compared with BALB/c mice (63). FVIII-naive C57BL/6-129 HA mice (n = 10–14/group) were given α-mBAFF mAb (Sandy-2) or isotype control prior to immunization with rhFVIII and followed for FVIII inhibitor development (Figure 4A). Only 3 of 14 mice in the α-mBAFF group developed inhibitors, with Bethesda titers ranging from 0–150 BU with a median titer of 0 BU (IQR 0–0.5) compared with 9 of 10 mice in the control group with a range of 0–254 BU and median titer of 21.1 BU (IQR 2.5–157.3), resulting in a significantly reduced relative risk of 0.23 (95% CI 0.08–0.57) with α-mBAFF therapy (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 α-mBAFF antibody therapy for prevention of FVIII inhibitors in HA mice. (A) C57BL/6-129 HA mice (n = 10–14/group) were injected with α-mBAFF antibody prior to immunization with FVIII and followed longitudinally. (B) Number of inhibitor-positive (black bars) or -negative (gray bars) mice in controls versus α-mBAFF–treated groups. (C) BAFF levels over time in the α-mBAFF (red circles) and control (black circles) groups. (D) α-FVIII IgG in the α-mBAFF group (red circles) compared to controls (black circles) on day 56. FVIII inhibitor titers (E) and α-FVIII IgG (F) after remote FVIII challenge (blue arrow) in control (black circles) and α-mBAFF–treated (red circles) mice. (G) Titers of neutralizing antibodies against AAV8. AAV8 was injected 17 weeks after mice were treated with α-mBAFF antibody and α-AAV8 antibody titers were measured before and 4 weeks after AAV8 injection (n = 6). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by Fisher’s exact (B), 2-way ANOVA (C), Mann-Whitney U (D and E), Wilcoxon’s matched signed rank (F), and paired t (G) tests. NS, not significant.

BAFF levels in α-mBAFF–treated mice were depleted at 14 days after injection (0.94 ± 1.78 vs. 7.10 ± 0.60 ng/mL, P < 0.001) and levels equalized by day 28 between groups (Figure 4C). α-FVIII IgG was lower in the α-mBAFF–treated group (7.52 ± 8.07 μg/mL) compared with controls (31.83 ± 18.77 μg/mL, P < 0.001; Figure 4D). Of note, these experiments were also conducted in HA BALB/c mice, a model that requires weekly rhFVIII immunization to mount an inhibitor response. The data showed decreased α-FVIII IgG, with a median of 0.19 (IQR 0.12–0.52) in treated versus 0.75 (IQR 0.42–2.43) μg/mL in control mice (P < 0.05) (data not shown).

In the HA C57BL/6-129 mice, 22 weeks after initial α-mBAFF mAb, long-term tolerance to FVIII was tested by rhFVIII injections in 6 mice from the α-mBAFF treatment group (Figure 4E). No mice developed a high-titer (BU > 5) FVIII inhibitor response after the first challenge and, thus, immunizations were continued for a total of 4 challenges. After the fourth challenge, control mice had a median inhibitor titer of 174.6 BU (IQR 85.6–305.6) compared with 8.5 BU (IQR 0.9–74.1) in α-mBAFF–treated mice (P < 0.05). Remarkably, only half of the mice from the α-mBAFF group developed high-titer inhibitors (15–80 BU), whereas the remaining mice had inhibitor titers of less than 2 BU. Corresponding FVIII-specific IgG levels before and after the 4 challenge rhFVIII doses are presented in Figure 4F. Thus, a single dose of α-mBAFF was sufficient to prevent the formation of high-titer inhibitors in HA mice, with a sustained effect (>22 weeks) beyond the relative short initial period of reduction of BAFF levels (4 weeks). To ensure that mice were capable of mounting an immune response to a T cell–dependent antigen, a second cohort of α-mBAFF–treated mice were challenged with adeno-associated virus type 8 (AAV-8) vector at 17 weeks and developed robust neutralizing antibody responses, with titers higher than 1:316 dilution (Figure 4G). Thus, the lack of a robust neutralizing antibody responses with FVIII challenge in these mice suggests that prophylactic α-mBAFF mAb therapy during initial FVIII exposure may bias the immune system specifically toward FVIII-antigen tolerance.

Combination α-mCD20/α-mBAFF mAb therapy induces tolerance in HA BALB/c mice with established FVIII inhibitors. The clinical burden of disease in HA resides with patients with established inhibitors. Thus, we sought to determine if α-mBAFF–based therapy could be effective in eradicating FVIII inhibitors. HA BALB/c mice with inhibitors were treated with α-mCD20 alone, α-mBAFF alone (GlaxoSmithKline clone 10F4), or combination α-mCD20/α-mBAFF mAb therapies, as depicted in Figure 5A. Recapturing the human data following rituximab therapy, HA-BALB/c mice treated with an α-mCD20 antibody had a 3-fold increase in mBAFF levels at week 5 (Figure 5B) compared with control mice (15.57 ± 0.47 vs. 5.37 ± 0.15 ng/mL, P < 0.001), and this rise was ameliorated by addition of α-mBAFF mAb to α-mCD20 (0.16 ± 0.34 ng/mL, P < 0.001 vs. α-mCD20 alone), which was similar to α-mBAFF mAb alone. APRIL levels were not elevated (data not shown). Compared with control mice, all treatment group mice had lower peripheral CD19+ B cell percentages at week 5, with levels of 48.7 ± 4.3 in controls, 0.1 ± 0.1 in α-mCD20, 12.9 ± 2.2 in α-mBAFF, and 0.1 ± 0.0 in combination therapy (P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA, Figure 5C). Only the combination therapy resulted in a substantial decrease in inhibitor titer (3.7 ± 1.7 vs. 156.9 ± 81.3 BU, P < 0.05) and α-FVIII IgG 1 (8.28 ± 1.46 vs. 68.76 ± 21.51 μg/mL, P < 0.01) compared with controls (Figure 5, D and E), even following repeated rhFVIII challenge. From prior experiments, B cell repopulation was seen by 4 weeks after α-mCD20 mAb administration, so these challenges occurred during or after B cell recovery (66). Thus, the combination therapy of α-mBAFF mAb and α-mCD20 is effective in eradicating FVIII inhibitors and maintaining immune tolerance despite continued challenges with the protein. In the more immunogenic HA C57BL/6-129 mice, inhibitor titers decreased from 70 BU to less than 5 BU with 2 cycles of this combination therapy regimen (data not shown).

Figure 5 Combination of α-mBAFF and α-mCD20 therapy for FVIII tolerance induction. (A) Schema for combination α-mCD20 and α-mBAFF therapy. HA-BALB/c mice with established inhibitors were treated with α-mCD20 (gray squares, n = 8), α-mBAFF (red circles, n = 6), combination therapy (blue triangles, n = 6), or no treatment (black circles, n = 5) and followed for 13 weeks. (B) BAFF levels at week 5, (C) peripheral CD19+ B cells at week 5, (D) inhibitor titer, and (E) α-FVIII IgG 1 . *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA (B and C) or mixed-effects ANOVA (D and E). NS, not significant.

For preliminary quantification of immune cell subsets involved in the induction of tolerance to FVIII, HA BALB/c mice were treated with the various mAb regimens to monitor B cell repopulation at weeks 5 and 9 (Supplemental Figure 3, A–F). Compared with control mice, spleens of combination-treated mice had universally lower B cell subsets, including follicular, MZ, MEM, TR, and PCs as well as plasmablasts at week 5 (P < 0.001), of which follicular (P < 0.001), MZ (P < 0.01), and PC (P < 0.05) depletion persisted at week 9. Consistent with previous reports (67–69), BAFF-R expression was present in follicular and MZ B cell subsets, splenic plasmablasts, and PCs, with highest expression in GC B cells and lower expression in BM plasmablasts and PCs (Supplemental Figure 3G). In contrast, TACI expression was highest in splenic and BM plasmablasts and PCs (Supplemental Figure 3H). These initial data suggested that a PC-dependent mechanism was responsible for the ability of combination therapy to induce FVIII tolerance. Either BAFF or APRIL can support PC survival in the BM, indicating a redundant role for BAFF in LLPC maintenance (70).

α-mBAFF performs similarly to mTACI-Fc in combination with α-mCD20 for FVIII inhibitor eradication. To investigate the PC compartment further, we compared performance of α-mCD20 mAb with α-mBAFF or mTACI-Fc mAb. Consisting of the Fc region of IgG and the binding domain of the TACI receptor, mTACI-Fc (atacicept in humans, ref. 71) can bind and inactivate both BAFF and APRIL in their soluble forms and thereby inhibit downstream signaling (72). As TACI-Fc is known to target PC survival (70), similar results between these 2 mAb therapies would confirm that combination therapy exerts its effect through a PC-mediated process. Littermate controlled HA BALB/c mice with preexisting inhibitors were treated with α-mCD20 and α-mBAFF or mTACI-Fc mAb, as delineated in Figure 6A. Compared with control mice, α-mCD20 plus mTACI-Fc or α-mBAFF mAb resulted in significantly lower inhibitor titers starting at 2 months (84.1 ± 34.9, 3.5 ± 3.5, and 1.6 ± 1.8 BU, respectively; P < 0.001) but no difference was seen between the mBAFF- and mTACI-targeted groups (Figure 6B). A higher proportion of α-mBAFF mice had low-titer inhibitors (BU < 5) at week 13 compared with mTACI-Fc (88.9% vs. 62.5%, respectively) but this was not statistically significant. Similarly, the α-FVIII IgG 1 titer (Figure 6C) was higher in control mice compared with the α-mBAFF or mTACI-Fc mice at 2 months (16.9 ± 10.9 vs. 1.5 ± 1.4 or 1.5 ± 0.7 μg/mL, respectively; P < 0.001). Tolerance was sustained for the duration of the experiment (4 months), even after weekly immunological challenges with rhFVIII protein (months 2 and 3). These data support our findings that combination therapy targeting mCD20 and mBAFF eradicates FVIII inhibitors through a PC-mediated process.

Figure 6 Combination therapy with α-mCD20 with α-mBAFF or mTACI-Fc in FVIII inhibitor mice. (A) Schema for combination α-mCD20 and α-mBAFF or mTACI-Fc therapy. HA inhibitor mice were treated with α-mCD20 with α-mBAFF (red circles, n = 10), α-mCD20 with mTACI-Fc (purple diamonds, n = 8), or no treatment (black circles, n = 8) and followed for (B) Bethesda titer and (C) α-FVIII IgG 1 . At 16 weeks from start of regimen, spleens (D) and bone marrow (E) were harvested for quantification of plasmablasts and plasma cells by flow cytometry (values normalized per million lymphocytes). (F) FVIII-specific B cell ELISPOT from splenic and bone marrow plasma cells (conducted in triplicate from n = 4 mice per group), with representative images of samples (G). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by mixed-effects ANOVA (B and C) or 1-way ANOVA (D–F). NS, not significant.

Combination therapy targeting mBAFF or mTACI suppresses PCs. To determine the effect of combination therapies on PCs, spleens and BM were harvested from mice at the 4-month time point for flow cytometric quantification of PCs and plasmablasts and an FVIII-specific B cell ELISPOT assay. Mice treated with α-mBAFF or mTACI-Fc had a reduction in splenic PCs compared with controls (1593 ± 379, 1646 ± 49, and 2927 ± 171 cells/106 lymphocytes, respectively; P < 0.01) but not splenic plasmablasts (3501 ± 1026, 2611 ± 1273, and 1836 ± 150 cells/106 lymphocytes, respectively), as seen in Figure 6D. There was a decrease in BM PCs (653 ± 77, 491 ± 332, and 1124 ± 152 cells/106 lymphocytes, respectively, P < 0.01; Figure 6E) across all groups. BM plasmablast counts were higher in control (1216 ± 341) versus mTACI-Fc–treated mice (565 ± 411, P < 0.05) but not α-mBAFF mice (837 ± 107 cells/106 lymphocytes). These results were consistent with ELISPOT analysis, which showed fewer spot-forming units (SFU) in the experimental versus treated mice (Figure 6, F and G). Combined with data from earlier time points (Supplemental Figure 3), these data suggest that combination mAb treatment could bias the immune system toward FVIII immune tolerance via sustained depletion of FVIII-specific PCs.