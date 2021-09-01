Electrogenic sodium bicarbonate cotransporter NBCe1 regulates pancreatic β cell function in type 2 diabetes

SLC4A4 expression is induced in human islets in T2DM and its expression is associated with β cell dysfunction. Wang et al. (17) through single-cell RNA-Seq of the human endocrine pancreas identified SLC4A4 (gene encoding Na+-coupled HCO 3 – cotransporter NBCe1) as one of the unique genes enriched in immature (child) and adult T2DM β cells (Figure 1A; FDR < 0.05 vs. ND; NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus [GEO] GSE83139; ref. 17). We confirmed the induction of SLC4A4 expression in T2DM human islets by performing a meta-analysis of 5 independent cohorts that examined differential gene expression in human ND vs. T2DM islets (GEO GSE38642; ref. 28, GEO GSE25724; ref. 29, GEO GSE20966; ref. 30, GEO GSE76894; ref. 31, GEO GSE76895; ref. 31 and Figure 1B; FDR < 0.05 vs. ND). To further confirm these observations, we independently procured ND and T2DM human islets (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI142365DS1) and observed an approximately 3-fold increase in SLC4A4 mRNA in T2DM islets (Figure 1C; P < 0.01 vs. ND). Meanwhile, mRNA levels of SLC9A1 (NHE1), the primary Na+/H+ exchanger and another key regulator of pH i , were unchanged in ND versus T2DM β cells and whole islets (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; P > 0.05 ND vs. T2DM). We next examined how the islet’s transcriptional identity changes in concert with rising SLC4A4 mRNA levels (Figure 1, D and E). Indeed, in a large data set with 51 islet donors with known HbA1c (GEO GSE38642; ref. 28), SLC4A4 mRNA showed a robust positive correlation (Pearson correlation |R| > 0.5; FDR < 0.05) with the expression of transcripts (e.g., ALDH1A3, PFKFB3, LDHA) collectively annotated to Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) biological pathways associated with β cell failure (e.g., HIF1α signaling, NF-κB signaling, glycolysis). In contrast, SLC4A4 expression negatively correlated with transcripts (e.g., NKX6.1, MAFA, UCN3) and pathways regulating β cell secretory function and identity (e.g., insulin secretion, oxidative phosphorylation; Figure 1E).

Figure 1 SLC4A4 expression is induced in human islets in type 2 diabetes. (A) SLC4A4 expression in human nondiabetic (ND) and type 2 diabetic (T2DM) β and α cells from GSE83139. *FDR < 0.05 (Benjamini-Hochberg method; n = 38–100 cells). (B) Meta-analysis of SLC4A4 expression in ND and T2DM human islets from 5 whole-gene array studies. FDR < 0.05, denotes statistical significance (Benjamini-Hochberg method). (C) SLC4A4 expression in ND and T2DM isolated human islets. **P < 0.01 denotes statistical significance (unpaired, 2-tailed t test; n = 6 independent ND and T2DM islet shipments). (D) Analysis of GSE38642 using Pearson’s correlation of SLC4A4 with key transcripts associated with regulation of β cell identity, function, or failure (correlation coefficient; |R| = 0.5 to 1; FDR < 5%; n = 51 islet samples). (E) Network analysis illustrating the interaction between enriched KEGG pathways (P < 0.05) from genes with statistically significant correlation with SLC4A4. (F) Representative examples of ND and T2DM human islets (n = 3 islet shipments/condition) immunostained for NBCe1 (red), insulin (green), and glucagon (white) and imaged at 40× original magnification. Scale bars: 10 μm. (G) Intracellular pH (pH i ) in ND, T2DM, and T2DM human islet cells exposed to NBCe1 inhibition (30 μM S0859). ***P < 0.001 denotes statistical significance (1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s method for multiple comparisons; n = 86–158 independent cells from 2 ND and 3 T2DM islet shipments). (H) Glucose-stimulated insulin secretion (GSIS) at 16 mM and 4 mM glucose in T2DM human islets exposed to (a) vehicle, (b) chronic NBCe1 inhibition (30 μM S0859) for 72 hours, or (c) acute NBCe1 inhibition (30 μM S0859 in glucose KRBH buffer). Islets exposed to chronic NBCe1 inhibition were not exposed to S0859 during GSIS. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 denotes statistical significance (unpaired, 2-tailed t test; n = 6–7 independent experiments from 3 islet shipments). All values are represented as mean ± SEM.

Since SLC4A4 encodes an electrogenic Na+-HCO 3 – cotransporter (NBCe1) critical for pH i regulation (18), we next assessed whether increased SLC4A4 mRNA affects pH i and GSIS in human T2DM islets. First, we confirmed increased β cell immunoreactivity for NBCe1 in isolated human islets of patients with T2DM (Figure 1F). Next, we measured pH i using carboxy-seminaphthorhodofluor-5 (SNARF5), a ratiometric/fluorescent pH sensor (24, 32). T2DM islet cells exhibited significantly higher pH i (+0.1 pH unit vs. ND cells), mirroring pH i changes reported in noncancerous versus cancer cells (Figure 1G; P < 0.001 vs. ND cells). Notably, treatment of T2DM islets with a known NBCe1 inhibitor, S0859 (31), resulted in intracellular acidification (Figure 1G; P < 0.0001 vs. T2DM cells) and corresponding restoration of GSIS after either chronic or acute treatment with the NBCe1 inhibitor (Figure 1H; P < 0.001, 16 mM vs. 4 mM glucose). In addition, the reduction of pH i with a permeable weak acid (butyrate) also augmented GSIS response in T2DM islets, confirming intracellular acidification as a strategy to enhance GSIS in T2DM (Supplemental Figure 2). Importantly, S0859 treatment did not affect GSIS in ND islets (Supplemental Figure 3). Taken together, these data suggest that SLC4A4 expression is induced in human islets in T2DM where its expression and activity are associated with loss of β cell transcriptional identity, intracellular alkalinization, and β cell dysfunction.

Obesity and T2DM are characterized by marked expression of the Na+-HCO 3 –cotransporter, NBCe1, in human β cells. To extend our findings, we next used immunofluorescence coimmunostaining of human pancreatic autopsy specimens to assess NBCe1 expression patterns in β (and α) cells of lean ND (BMI < 29.5 kg/m2), obese ND (BMI ≥ 29.5 kg/m2), and obese T2DM (BMI ≥ 29.5 kg/m2) age-matched individuals (Supplemental Table 2). To be included in the analysis, pancreatic tissue must have been obtained within 6 to 8 hours of death to avoid confounding effects of tissue autolysis and linked to a comprehensive, longitudinal medical record that included documented diabetes status. Consistent with gene expression data, we observed minimal NBCe1 immunoreactivity in β cells of lean ND individuals but demonstrated robust expression in β cells from obese ND and obese T2DM individuals (Figure 2A). Objectively, we found a significant increase in insulin+, NBCe1+ immunoreactivity in obese T2DM individuals (Figure 2B; P < 0.01 vs. lean ND). There was no significant change in NBCe1 expression in glucagon-positive α cells between lean ND and obese T2DM patients (Figure 2B; P > 0.05 vs. lean ND). Moreover, expression of NHE1, a key pH i regulator (encoded by SLC9A1), was unchanged in T2DM β or α cells compared with ND (Supplemental Figure 1D). Given our previous observation that SLC4A4 mRNA was increased in parallel with loss of key genes regulating β cell identity (e.g., NKX6.1, MAFA, and UCN3), we sought to identify whether these changes were mirrored at the protein level in human β cells. We observed that β cell NBCe1 induction occurred in conjunction with the nuclear to cytoplasmic redistribution of NKX6.1 in T2DM β cells (Figure 2C), a marker of β cell failure and loss of transcriptional identity in T2DM (33). Consistent with previous work in human pancreatic autopsy specimens (34), we observed that 67% of T2DM β cells had cytoplasmic NKX6.1 and NBCe1 immunoreactivity (Figure 2D; P < 0.001 vs. ND), while 60% of ND β cells had negligible NBCe1 and nuclear NKX6.1 immunoreactivity (Figure 2D; P < 0.001 vs. T2DM).

Figure 2 NBCe1 expression is increased in T2DM β cells and is associated with loss of β cell identity. (A) Representative examples of human pancreatic sections immunostained for NBCe1 (red), insulin (green), glucagon (white), and nuclear marker DAPI (blue) and imaged at 20× magnification. Human pancreas was obtained at autopsy from lean, nondiabetic (lean ND); obese nondiabetic individuals (obese ND); and patients with documented obesity and T2DM (obese T2DM). Scale bars: 20 μm in all images. Images are representative of n = 6–8 independent autopsy specimens per group. (B) Mean NBCe1 expression in β and α cells from lean ND, obese ND, and obese T2DM individuals as represented by the percentage of NBCe1 and insulin (top) or glucagon (bottom) double-positive pixels. **P < 0.01 denotes statistical significance versus lean ND (1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s method for multiple comparisons; n = 6–8 independent autopsy specimens per group). (C) Representative images of human pancreatic sections from lean ND and obese T2DM individuals immunostained for NBCe1 (red), insulin (gray), and NKX6.1 (green) and imaged at 63× magnification. Scale bars: 20 μm in all images. Images are representative of n = 5 independent autopsy specimens per group. (D) Fraction of β cells from lean ND and obese T2DM individuals expressing cytoplasmic NKX6.1 and NBCe1 (top) and fraction of β cells expressing nuclear NKX6.1 in the absence of NBCe1 relative to background (bottom). ***P < 0.001 denotes statistical significance vs. lean ND (unpaired, 2-tailed t test; n = 5 independent autopsy specimens per group). All values are represented as mean ± SEM.

Diabetogenic stressors induce SLC4A4 expression and increase pH i in mouse and human islets. Next, we set out to identify which cellular stressors commonly associated with β cell failure in T2DM contribute to the induction of SLC4A4/NBCe1 in β cells (Figure 3). Existing literature shows that the SLC4A4 promoter contains pH-dependent domains for several transcription factors commonly associated with β cell failure in T2DM, such as stress-associated jun-proto-oncogene (cJUN), proinflammatory NF-κB, DNA damage–associated tumor protein p53 (TP53), and TGF-β signaling-induced Smad4 (12, 13). We extended these findings by performing unbiased network analysis illustrating the interaction between 69 potential transcription factors predicted to bind to the promoter of SLC4A4 by the ENCODE project (Figure 3A). Consistently, pathway analysis of the transcription factors predicted to regulate SLC4A4 expression revealed enrichment (P < 0.05) for pathways associated with β cell stress and functional failure (e.g., apoptosis, TGF-β signaling, ER stress, inflammation; Figure 3A). We subsequently used a mouse β cell line (MIN6) to screen common β cell stressors as potential mediators of Slc4a4 induction in β cells (Figure 3B). Our results showed that the exposure of MIN6 cells to either the pharmacological ER stress inducer thapsigargin and/or saturated fatty acid palmitate resulted in robust induction in Slc4a4 mRNA (~3-fold vs. vehicle, P < 0.05; Figure 3B). We followed up on these studies to demonstrate that exposure of primary isolated mouse and human islets to either thapsigargin or palmitate resulted in the increase in Slc4a4 mRNA and corresponding intracellular alkalinization (P < 0.05 vs. vehicle; Figure 3, C and D). Consistent with these observations, we also demonstrated that exposure to lipotoxicity in vivo (e.g., 60% HFD) led to the induction of Slc4a4/NBCe1 expression and increased islet pH i (P < 0.05 vs. control low-fat diet, Figure 3, E–G). Cumulatively, these studies suggested that the induction of β cell Slc4a4 and consequent cytosolic alkalinization was driven by exposure to lipotoxicity/ER stress.

Figure 3 Diabetogenic stressors induce Slc4a4 expression and increase pH i in mouse and human islets. (A) Network analysis illustrating interaction between 69 transcription factors predicted to bind to promoter of SLC4A4 (ENCODE project). Key transcription factors associated with β cell stress are highlighted (left). Bar graph highlighting top 10 enriched biological pathways from transcription factors predicted to bind to promoter of SLC4A4 (right). (B) Heatmap visualization of Slc4a4 expression in MIN6 cells in response to 2, 4, 8, and 24 hours of diabetogenic stressors: vehicle (DMSO), 200 nM doxorubicin, 1 μM tunicamycin, 1 μM thapsigargin, 250 μM H 2 O 2 , Cytomix (0.2 ng/mL IL-1β, 10 ng/mL TNF-α, 10 ng/mL IFN-γ), 4 ng/mL TGF-β, or 0.5 mM palmitate. Data normalized for vehicle with β-actin as control (n = 3–4 independent experiments per treatment/time point). (C and D) Slc4a4 expression (left) and corresponding pH i (right) in (C) C57B6J isolated mouse islets or (D) ND human islets in response to 1 μM thapsigargin, 0.5 mM palmitate, or vehicle for 8 and 24 hours. *,#P < 0.05 denotes statistical significance versus vehicle (2-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s method for multiple comparisons; n = 3 independent experiments per condition for Slc4a4 mRNA and n = 27–62 independent islet cells per condition for pHi). (E) Slc4a4 expression in isolated C57B6J mouse islets exposed to control or 60% HFD for 8–10 weeks (unpaired, 2-tailed t test, n = 3–5 mice per group) (86). (F) pH i in isolated mouse islets exposed to control or 60% HFD for 8 to 10 weeks. *P < 0.05 denotes statistical significance (unpaired, 2-tailed t test, n = 49–79 independent islet cells per group). (G) Representative images of pancreatic sections and individual islets immunostained for NBCe1 (red), insulin (green), and glucagon (white) and imaged at 40× original magnification from C57B6J mice exposed to control or 60% HFD for 8 to 10 weeks. Scale bars: 10 μm. Images representative of n = 3 mice per group.

Generation and validation of a β cell–selective Slc4a4-null mouse model. To elucidate the functional role of Slc4a4/NBCe1 in β cells in response to lipotoxicity-driven obesity and T2DM, we utilized a previously validated Slc4a4fl/fl mouse with LoxP sites targeting exon 12 of Slc4a4 (35, 36) (Figure 4A). The wild-type and floxed alleles were identified by a 178 bp and 223 bp product, respectively, via PCR analysis (Figure. 4A). We subsequently generated β cell–selective Slc4a4-KO (β-Slc4a4–/–) mice through crossing of Slc4a4fl/fl mice with rat insulin 2 promoter–Cre (RIP-Cre) mice (Figure 4A). β-Slc4a4–/– (Slc4a4fl/flIns2Cre/+) and corresponding β-Slc4a4+/+ controls (Slc4a4fl/fl+/+ and +/+Ins2Cre/+) were subjected to 8 weeks of either a standard chow diet or a diabetogenic 60% HFD to model obesity-induced glucose intolerance and β cell dysfunction (Figure 4B). In line with our previous observations, expression of both Slc4a4 and NBCe1 was robustly increased in HFD-fed mice (Figure 4, C and D; P < 0.05 vs. β-Slc4a4+/+ chow). Importantly, we found no detectable NBCe1 expression in β-Slc4a4–/– chow and/or HFD β cells as well as an approximately 80% reduction in islet Slc4a4 mRNA (Figure 4, C and D; P < 0.05 vs. β-Slc4a4+/+ chow), thus confirming the validity of the generated β-Slc4a4–/– mouse model.

Figure 4 Generation and validation of a β cell–selective Slc4a4-null mouse model. (A) Targeting strategy for β cell–selective deletion of Slc4a4 (left). Representative PCR analyses of tail DNA using primers for identification of Slc4a4 floxed allele and Cre recombinase (right). (B) Diagram of study design indicating that 2-month-old control (β-Slc4a4+/+ Slc4a4fl/fl+/+ and +/+Ins2Cre/+) and β cell Slc4a4-KO (β-Slc4a4–/– Slc4a4fl/flIns2Cre/+) mice were treated for 8 weeks with either chow diet or 60% HFD. In vivo characterization of glucose metabolism occurred at 0, 4, and 8 weeks. Islets were isolated from the mice for functional and transcriptomic profiling; pancreata were isolated for morphological assessment. (C) Slc4a4 expression from β-Slc4a4+/+ (Slc4a4fl/fl+/+) and β-Slc4a4–/– (Slc4a4fl/flIns2Cre/+) pancreatic islets exposed to either 8 weeks of chow or HFD. ***P < 0.001 denotes statistical significance versus β-Slc4a4+/+ chow (unpaired, 2-tailed t test; n = 6 mice per genotype and diet) (top). pH i measured in β-Slc4a4+/+ (Slc4a4fl/fl+/+) and β-Slc4a4–/– (Slc4a4fl/flIns2Cre/+) islet cells exposed to either 8 weeks of chow or HFD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 denotes statistical significance (1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s method for multiple comparisons; n = 62–87 independent cells from n = 2 mice per genotype and diet) (bottom). (D) Representative examples of pancreatic sections and individual islets immunostained for insulin (green), glucagon (white), NBCe1 (red), and DAPI (blue) imaged at 20× original magnification obtained from β-Slc4a4+/+ (Slc4a4fl/fl+/+) and β-Slc4a4–/– (Slc4a4fl/flIns2Cre/+) mice exposed to 8 weeks of chow or HFD. Scale bars: 20 μm. Images are representative of n = 3 mice per genotype and diet. (E) Percentage change in body mass from baseline of β-Slc4a4+/+ (Slc4a4fl/fl+/+) and β-Slc4a4–/– (Slc4a4fl/flIns2Cre/+) mice exposed to either 8 weeks of chow or HFD. *P < 0.05 denotes statistical significance versus β-Slc4a4+/+ chow (2-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s method for multiple comparisons; n = 5–7 mice per genotype and diet). All values are represented as mean ± SEM.

Importantly, to account for potential recombination in the hypothalamus and the expression of passenger human growth hormone cDNA in RIP-Cre mice (37, 38), we (a) confirmed lack of changes in NBCe1 in the hypothalamus (Supplemental Figure 4) and (b) utilized 2 sets of genetic controls (Slc4a4fl/fl+/+ and +/+Ins2Cre/+) for in vivo studies. Consistent with previous studies, only male mice exhibited metabolic dysfunction in response to HFD (39, 40); thus, we carried out subsequent work in male mice only (Supplemental Figure 5). Both β-Slc4a4+/+ and β-Slc4a4–/– male mice exposed to the HFD exhibited comparable body mass gain and corresponding induction of insulin resistance (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 6; P > 0.05 between genotypes). Since Slc4a4/NBCe1 plays an integral role in the regulation of both systemic (renal HCO 3 – absorption) and intracellular pH, we also confirmed that blood pH, along with blood ion and gas concentrations, were comparable between the diet and genotype groups (Supplemental Table 3; P > 0.05 β-Slc4a4+/+ vs. β-Slc4a4–/– chow and HFD). These data illustrated that this β cell Slc4a4-KO did not affect renal homeostatic function as observed with renal Slc4a4/NBCe1 deletion (41, 42). Importantly, we also confirmed reduction in islet cell pH i in β-Slc4a4–/– mice (Figure 4C; P < 0.05 vs. β-Slc4a4+/+ chow and HFD). Overall, we were able to successfully delete Slc4a4/NBCe1 in mouse β cells without altering systemic pH and/or hypothalamic NBCe1 expression, allowing us to probe the role of this transporter in the regulation of β cell functional and transcriptional identity under diabetogenic conditions in vivo.

Selective deletion of Slc4a4 in β cells confers protection from HFD-induced glucose intolerance and β cell dysfunction. We next addressed whether β cell–selective deletion of Slc4a4/NBCe1 confers protection against HFD-induced glucose intolerance and β cell dysfunction (Figure 5). Prior to administration of the HFD (e.g., week 0), β-Slc4a4+/+ versus β-Slc4a4–/– mice displayed comparable glucose tolerance and insulin secretory response, thus confirming absence of potential “off-target” metabolic effects of Slc4a4 deletion using the RIP-Cre model (Figure 5A; P > 0.05 β-Slc4a4+/+ vs. β-Slc4a4–/–). After 4 and 8 weeks of the HFD, β-Slc4a4+/+ mice exhibited glucose intolerance evident by an approximately 50% increase in glucose AUC during i.p. glucose tolerance testing (ipGTT) (Figure 5, B and C; P < 0.05 vs. β-Slc4a4+/+ chow). However, HFD-fed β-Slc4a4–/– mice demonstrated the same degree of glucose tolerance as their chow-fed counterparts, indicating protection from HFD-induced glucose intolerance (Figure 5, B and C; P > 0.05 vs. β-Slc4a4–/– chow-fed and P < 0.05 vs. HFD-fed β-Slc4a4+/+). Enhanced glucose tolerance in HFD-fed β-Slc4a4–/– mice was attributed to preservation of the in vivo insulin response at weeks 4 and 8 (Figure 5, B and C) rather than alterations in insulin sensitivity (Supplemental Figure 6).

Figure 5 Selective deletion of Slc4a4 in β cells protects against high-fat diet–induced glucose intolerance and β cell dysfunction in mice in vivo. (A) Glucose tolerance (left), glucose tolerance AUC (center), and corresponding insulin response expressed as the plasma insulin AUC normalized to basal insulin secretion in pM divided by the glucose tolerance AUC in mM (right) of 2-month-old control β-Slc4a4+/+ (+/+Ins2Cre/+and/or Slc4a4fl/fl+/+) and β-Slc4a4–/– mice (Slc4a4fl/flIns2Cre/+) (n = 5–7 mice per group). (B and C) Glucose tolerance (left), glucose tolerance AUC (center), and corresponding insulin response (right) of control β-Slc4a4+/+ (+/+Ins2Cre/+ and/or Slc4a4fl/fl+/+) and β-Slc4a4–/–(Slc4a4fl/flIns2Cre/+) mice exposed to either 4 weeks (B) or 8 weeks (C) of chow diet or HFD (n = 5–11 mice per group). For glucose tolerance, *P < 0.05 denotes statistical significance versus β-Slc4a4+/+ chow (2-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s method for multiple comparisons). For glucose tolerance AUC and insulin response, *P < 0.05 denotes statistical significance (1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s method for multiple comparisons) as indicated in the text. All values are represented as mean ± SEM.

To examine in vitro β cell function, we utilized GSIS during islet static incubations and islet perifusion assays from chow- and HFD-fed β-Slc4a4–/– and control β-Slc4a4+/+ mice (Figure 6, A–E and Supplemental Figure 7). Islets isolated from HFD-fed control β-Slc4a4+/+ mice exhibited characteristic features of β cell dysfunction: increased basal nonstimulatory insulin release, attenuated insulin response to glucose, and consequently, impaired glucose stimulation index (Figure 6, A and B; P < 0.05 for basal insulin release and stimulation index for β-Slc4a4+/+ chow vs. β-Slc4a4+/+ HFD mice). Importantly, β cell deletion of Slc4a4 attenuated HFD-mediated insulin secretory dysfunction, highlighted by a complete reversal of basal insulin hypersecretion and corresponding increase in the glucose stimulation index in HFD-fed β-Slc4a4–/– versus control β-Slc4a4+/+ mice (Figure 6, A and B and Supplemental Figure 7; P < 0.05 for basal insulin release and stimulation index for β-Slc4a4+/+ vs. β-Slc4a4–/– HFD mice). To further confirm the beneficial effects of Slc4a4 deletion on β cell function, we used an adenovirus for Cre recombinase (Ad5Cre-eGFP) to achieve the recombination of Slc4a4 floxed alleles in islets isolated from HFD-fed Slc4a4fl/fl mice independent of RIP-Cre–driven recombination (Figure 6, C–E). Consistently, addition of an adenovirus for Cre recombinase (versus Ad5eGFP control virus) resulted in a robust suppression of Slc4a4 mRNA and corresponding enhancement of GSIS response in islets isolated from HFD-fed Slc4a4fl/fl mice (Figure 6, C–E; P < 0.05 for glucose stimulation index for Ad5Cre-eGFP vs. control Ad5eGFP). Finally, enhanced β cell function and glucose tolerance in HFD-fed β-Slc4a4–/– mice were not attributed to alterations in the endocrine cell numbers signified by comparable β and/or α cell mass, proliferation, apoptosis, and in vitro islet response to KCl stimulation in β-Slc4a4–/– versus control β-Slc4a4+/+ mice (Figure 6, F and G and Supplemental Figure 8).

Figure 6 Selective deletion of Slc4a4 in β cells enhances β cell function. (A) Glucose-stimulated insulin secretion (GSIS) at 16 mM and 4 mM glucose concentrations in islets from β-Slc4a4+/+ (Slc4a4fl/fl+/+) and β-Slc4a4–/– (Slc4a4fl/flIns2Cre/+) mice exposed to 8 weeks of chow or HFD. *P < 0.05 denotes statistical significance (1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s method for multiple comparisons; n = 5–9 independent experiments from 3–5 mice). (B) Fold change in insulin secretion (16 mM vs. 4 mM glucose) (left) and insulin content (right) in β-Slc4a4+/+ (Slc4a4fl/fl+/+) and β-Slc4a4–/– (Slc4a4fl/flIns2Cre/+) chow and HFD islets. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 (1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s method for multiple comparisons; n = 5–9 independent experiments from 3–5 mice). (C) Slc4a4 expression in islets isolated from β-Slc4a4+/+ (Slc4a4fl/fl+/+) mice exposed to 8 weeks of HFD after knockdown of Slc4a4. Islets were infected (96 hours) with control human adenovirus expressing eGFP (Ad5eGFP) or Ad5eGFP and Cre recombinase (Ad5Cre-eGFP). *P < 0.05 denotes statistical significance (unpaired, 2-tailed t test; n = 3 independent experiments from 3 mice). (D) Assessment of GSIS in Slc4a4fl/fl+/+ HFD islets infected with Ad5eGFP or Ad5Cre-eGFP; *P < 0.05 (unpaired, 2-tailed t test; n = 5 independent experiments from 3 mice). (E) Fold change in insulin secretion (16 mM vs. 4 mM glucose) (left) and insulin content (right) in Slc4a4fl/fl+/+ HFD islets infected with Ad5eGFP or Ad5Cre-eGFP. *P < 0.05 (unpaired, 2-tailed t test; n = 5 independent experiments from 3 mice) (F) β Cell mass (left) and α cell mass (right) in β-Slc4a4+/+ (Slc4a4fl/fl+/+) and β-Slc4a4–/– (Slc4a4fl/flIns2Cre/+) mice exposed to chow or HFD. *P < 0.05 (unpaired, 2-tailed t test; n = 4–6 mice per group). (G) β Cell proliferation (left) and apoptosis (right) in β-Slc4a4+/+ (Slc4a4fl/fl+/+) and β-Slc4a4–/– (Slc4a4fl/flIns2Cre/+) mice exposed to chow or HFD. *P < 0.05 (unpaired, 2-tailed t test; n = 4–6 independent experiments). Values represented as mean ± SEM.

Selective deletion of Slc4a4 in β cells preserves expression of genes regulating β cell identity and function after exposure to the HFD. To examine how changes in the transcriptional landscape relate to enhanced β cell function in β-Slc4a4–/– HFD mice, we performed RNA isolation followed by RNA-Seq from β-Slc4a4+/+ and β-Slc4a4–/– HFD islets (Figure 7 and Supplemental Figure 9; n = 3 biological repeats per condition, GEO GSE179284). RNA-Seq revealed approximately 1000 differentially expressed transcripts annotated to divergent (KEGG) biological pathways in β-Slc4a4+/+ and β-Slc4a4–/– HFD islets (Figure 7, A and B and Supplemental Table 4). Specifically, β-Slc4a4+/+ HFD islets differentially expressed transcripts enriched for pathways regulating β cell dysfunction and stress (e.g., MAPK signaling, p53 signaling, FOXO signaling), while β-Slc4a4–/– HFD islets were enriched for pathways important for the regulation of β cell function and identity and mitochondrial function (e.g., insulin secretion, MODY, oxidative phosphorylation; Figure 7B). Further probing of these transcriptomic changes by gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) revealed that 1 of the top 2 enriched pathways in β-Slc4a4–/– HFD islets regulated β cell identity with a normalized enrichment score of 1.37 (Figure 7C; P < 0.001). These findings, confirmed by quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR), demonstrated significant enhancement in mRNA expression of key β cell identity transcription factors, Nkx6.1, Mafa, and Pdx1, in β-Slc4a4–/– HFD mice (Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 10; P < 0.05 vs. β-Slc4a4+/+ HFD). Moreover, genes associated with β cell stress and loss of transcriptional identity (e.g., Iapp, Aldh1a3) were markedly suppressed in β-Slc4a4–/– HFD mice (Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 10; P < 0.05 vs. β-Slc4a4+/+ HFD). Utilizing immunofluorescence analysis, we confirmed reduction of Nkx6.1 and increase in Aldh1a3 immunoreactivity in β-Slc4a4+/+ HFD β cells compared with β-Slc4a4–/– HFD (Figure 7E).

Figure 7 Selective deletion of Slc4a4 in β cells preserves expression of genes regulating β cell identity and function after exposure to a high-fat diet. (A) Volcano plot identifying differentially expressed genes (FC > 1.2; FDR < 0.05) from RNA-Seq performed on islets of β-Slc4a4+/+ (Slc4a4fl/fl+/+) and β-Slc4a4–/– (Slc4a4fl/flIns2Cre/+) mice exposed to 8 weeks of an HFD (n = 3 independent samples per genotype). (B) Network analysis illustrating the interaction between significantly enriched (P < 0.05) KEGG pathways of differentially expressed genes identified in β-Slc4a4+/+ (Slc4a4fl/fl+/+) (top) and β-Slc4a4–/– (Slc4a4fl/flIns2Cre/+) (bottom) HFD islets. Key pathways associated with β cell function, identity, and stress are highlighted. (C) Gene set enrichment analysis of islet transcriptome in β-Slc4a4+/+ (Slc4a4fl/fl+/+) and β-Slc4a4–/– (Slc4a4fl/flIns2Cre/+) HFD islets for β cell identity (KEGG – maturity onset of diabetes in the young pathway; P < 0.001) (D) Heatmap visualization of transcriptional changes of genes encoding β cell identity and dedifferentiation in β-Slc4a4+/+ (Slc4a4fl/fl+/+) and β-Slc4a4–/– (Slc4a4fl/flIns2Cre/+) HFD islets. (E) Representative examples of islets immunostained for insulin (red), Nkx6.1 (white), Aldh1a3 (green), and DAPI (blue) imaged at 20× obtained from β-Slc4a4+/+ (Slc4a4fl/fl+/+) and β-Slc4a4–/– (Slc4a4fl/flIns2Cre/+) mice exposed to 8 weeks of an HFD. Scale bars: 20 μm in all images. Images are representative of n = 3 mice per group.

Selective deletion of Slc4a4 in β cells preserves mitochondrial function and area after exposure to HFD. Previous studies have suggested that loss of β cell identity and function is strongly associated with diminished mitochondrial function and consequent divergence of glycolytic flux from oxidation phosphorylation toward lactic acid production (6, 8, 43). Since decreased pH i promotes mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation partly through the regulation of NBCe1 activity (44), we hypothesized that the enhancement in β cell function in HFD-fed β-Slc4a4–/– islets was due, in part, to maintenance of mitochondrial function and oxidative phosphorylation. GSEA revealed oxidative phosphorylation as a significantly enriched pathway in β-Slc4a4–/– HFD transcripts with a normalized enrichment score of 1.33 (Figure 8A; P < 0.001). Indeed, transcripts regulating mitochondrial complexes I, III, IV, and V were enriched in β-Slc4a4–/– HFD islets (Figure 8B; FDR < 0.05 vs. β-Slc4a4+/+ HFD), which was confirmed by qRT-PCR (Supplemental Figure 10; P < 0.05 vs. β-Slc4a4+/+ HFD). Interestingly, key transcripts regulating mitochondrial function were also enriched in isolated T2DM human islets treated in vitro with NBCe1 inhibitor S0859 (Supplemental Figure 10; P < 0.05 vs. vehicle). Consistent with changes to β cell function and islet transcriptome, we also observed an increase in β cell mitochondrial area/network in β-Slc4a4–/– versus β-Slc4a4+/+ HFD-fed mice, which was assessed with Tomm20 immunostaining (Figure 8C; P < 0.05 vs. β-Slc4a4+/+ HFD). Moreover, β-Slc4a4–/– HFD islets were also characterized by enhanced glucose-stimulated oxygen consumption rate (OCR) and a significant reduction (~60%) in basal OCR (Figure 8, D and E; P < 0.05 vs. β-Slc4a4+/+ HFD).