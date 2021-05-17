Tissue-resident-like CD4+ T cells secreting IL-17 control Mycobacterium tuberculosis in the human lung

TB-infected human lung tissue contains functional effector memory T cells expressing tissue-resident markers. To examine the T cells present in the TB-infected human lung, we obtained small tissue pieces from surgically resected lungs, removed from participants with active or prior TB disease to treat their TB or post-TB sequelae. Multiple tissue sections from the same lung (typically 3) were homogenized and pooled to generate a single-cell suspension and analyzed by cytometry. In humans, Trms can be differentiated from circulating cells of the lung vasculature based on the expression of several surface markers associated with tissue retention, including expression of CD69 and CD103 and loss of CD62L (13, 14, 31–37). First, we applied high-dimensional cytometry by time of flight (CyTOF) for detailed phenotyping of T cell populations present in lung homogenate. Data presented in Figure 1, A and B, represent the cumulative staining of CD4+ T cells from 12 biological replicates, defined as having either active TB or previous TB as discussed below. T-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding analysis revealed distinct clusters of T cells within lung homogenate. As expected, given the perfused nature of lungs, these included both CD69+/– CD4+ T cell populations and CD103+ clusters expressing high levels of CD69. The same clusters expressing high levels of CD69 were observed for CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI142014DS1). Likewise, the great majority of CD103+ cells costain with ITGB7, which forms a heterodimer with CD103 to make the tissue residency integrin αEβ7, a ligand for E-cadherin. Conversely, CD62L expression is largely confined to CD69– clusters, as is KLRG1, a marker found to be expressed by T cells in lung vasculature but not in the parenchyma of M. tuberculosis–infected mice (14). Other Trm-like clusters of note include cluster 11 — CD69+ cells that coexpress PD-1, TIGIT, CXCR5, and ICOS, consistent with the phenotypic description of lung-resident T follicular helper cells (38) that were shown to be important in the mouse model of TB (39) — and cluster 16 — CD69+ cells that coexpress CCR6 and CCR4, classical markers of Th17 cells (40), and CD161 and CD39, novel Th17 markers (41, 42). In addition to this analysis, we grouped cells according to expression of CD69 and CD103 and tested expression levels of the other markers used. For CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, 12/32 and 18/32 surface markers, respectively, were differentially expressed in association with CD69 and/or CD103, including upregulation of several markers associated with tissue residency in other studies, such as CCR5, CCR6, CD49a, CXCR3, and CD161 (refs. 25, 43, 44; Figure 2; and Supplemental Figure 1, Supplemental Figure 2, and Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 1 Human lung tissue contains populations of Trm-like T cells. (A) Cumulative staining of lung CD4+ T cells from 12 biological replicates, defined as having either active TB or previous TB, by CyTOF high-dimensional phenotyping based on uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) plotted as UMAP1 (x axis) versus UMAP2 (y axis) for each cell type. CRTH2, chemoattractant receptor–homologous molecule expressed on receptor on Th2 cells; ITGB7, integrin β7; PD-1, programmed cell death 1; TIGIT, T cell immunoreceptor with immunoglobulin and ITIM domain. (B) PhenoGraph clustering (left) identified 18 clusters (clusters 1–18) depicted on the heatmap of staining intensity of T cell markers (right).

Figure 2 Expression pattern of surface markers in CyTOF panel significantly differentially expressed on CD4+ T cells in lung homogenate according to coexpression of CD69 and CD103. Markers not significantly expressed presented in Supplemental Figure 1A. Significance test applied stated within each individual plot.

Having shown that CD69+ and CD103+ cells in human lungs express other phenotypic markers consistent with Trms, we examined the expression of these markers by flow cytometry in a larger cohort and demonstrated enrichment of CD69 and CD103 relative to the circulation and reduced expression of CD62L (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Next, to investigate the impact of M. tuberculosis infection, we quantified these subsets in participants with suspected active TB or previous pulmonary TB, as determined by the operating surgeon, based on clinical history, presentation, and preoperative chest x-ray/CT scan. Macroscopically uninvolved tissue margins from participants undergoing lung cancer resection were used as non-TB controls. Microbiological confirmation was not consistently available. Therefore, the treating clinician classified patients into groups at the time of surgery, and clinicians were not involved in the subsequent analysis. Based on this, individuals in the active TB group were enriched for CD4+ and CD8+ cells expressing CD69 compared with previous TB or cancer controls, reaching significance for CD8+ T cells (Figure 3A). The apparent bimodal distribution of CD69+ frequency was correlated to clinical characteristics, but no clear pattern was identified, although this may reflect a lack of statistical power in this group size. Similarly, the frequency of CD103+ CD4+ and CD8+ T cells was significantly higher in the active TB group (Figure 3B). As reported previously, CD8+ T cells in the lung expressed higher levels of CD103 than CD4+ T cells. Approximately 50% of T cells in lung homogenate expressed a combination of CD69 and CD103, although the relative proportions varied between participants (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). In contrast, expression of these markers was extremely low in matched blood samples and was not significantly different between patient groups (Supplemental Figure 5D). Thus, these data suggest that CD4+ and CD8+ Trm-like cells are present in TB-diseased human lung tissue and are likely to have expanded during active TB infection.

Figure 3 Lung Trm-like T cells are functional and predominantly effector memory. (A) Frequencies of CD69+ CD4+ and CD8+ T cells isolated from lung tissues from participants with active TB (red), participants with previous TB (dark blue), or cancer controls (dark green). (B) Frequencies of CD103+ CD4+ and CD8+ T cells isolated from lung tissues from participants with active TB (red), participants with previous TB (dark blue), or cancer controls (dark green). (C) Frequencies of CD4+ (left) and CD8+ T cells (right) expressing naive, central memory (CM), effector memory (EM), and terminally differentiated effector memory T cells (TEMRA) phenotypes in blood (yellow) and lungs (blue) from participants with active/previous TB. (D) Frequencies of TNF-α–, IL-2–, IFN-γ–, and IL-17–producing CD4+ and CD8+ T cells from blood (yellow) and lungs (blue) of participants with active/previous TB. Significance calculated by Mann-Whitney test. Asterisk denotes P values that remained significant after stringent Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons.

In addition to expression of cell surface markers such as CD69, long-lived Trm cells may also be distinguished by their memory phenotype (45). Using CD45RA and CCR7 to distinguish naive (CD45RA+CCR7+), effector memory (CD45RA–CCR7–), central memory (CD45RA–CCR7+), and terminally differentiated effector memory (TEMRA) (CD45RA+CCR7–) T cells, we found M. tuberculosis–infected human lungs were highly enriched for effector memory CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, compared with predominantly naive cells in matched blood (Figure 3C). Moreover, effector memory cells were highest in the CD69+ fraction for both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, while naive and TEMRA cells were significantly lower (Supplemental Figure 5E). The same was true for CD103+ CD8+ but not CD4+CD103+ T cells. Strikingly, effector memory T cells were also highly enriched in the CD69– fraction compared with naive cells, which may suggest the presence of Trms in lung tissue that lack CD69, as demonstrated in the mouse model (46).

Next, to assess T cell functionality, lung homogenate and matched blood samples were nonspecifically stimulated with mitogen (PMA and ionomycin), and cytokine production was measured by intracellular cytokine staining. Consistent with an enrichment of effector memory cells, a greater proportion of CD4+ T cells isolated from lung tissue produced TNF-α, IFN-γ, and IL-17 than cells in circulation, while lung CD8+ T cells produced more IFN-γ and IL-17 (Figure 3D; data presented on a log scale). In both cases, the increased frequency of IL-17–producing T cells was the most striking (14.6- and 4.7-fold increase for CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, respectively), in line with described enrichment of Th17 and Tc17 subsets within the lung (47–49). To examine this in more detail, we sought to examine the frequency of cytokine-producing cells coexpressing CD69 and CD103. However, the mitogenic stimulation approach used in this study resulted in the upregulation of CD69, despite bypassing the TCR (Supplemental Figure 6A and ref. 50), making CD69 expression data difficult to interpret on stimulated cells. CD103 expression, in contrast, was not affected by PMA and ionomycin stimulation (Supplemental Figure 6B). The CD103+ fraction contained the highest frequency of cytokine-producing cells, particularly of IFN-γ and IL-17, of which IL-17 was almost exclusively produced by the CD103+ subset (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). This trend was reduced in CD8+ T cells, although IL-17–producing CD8+ T cells were also predominantly CD103+. Overall, these data show that TB-diseased human lung tissue contains T cells that upregulate surface markers of Trms, are highly enriched for memory subsets, and are highly functional and enriched for IL-17–producing subsets.

HIV infection is associated with decreased functionality in tissue-resident T cells from TB-infected lungs. HIV coinfection rates were high among study participants, and although all participants were taking antiretroviral therapy (ART) at the time of surgery, treated HIV remains an important independent risk factor for TB (51). Therefore, the effect of HIV on lung-associated T cells was evaluated using CD4/CD8 ratio (52). In blood from healthy controls, a median CD4/CD8 ratio of 2.04 was observed, within the expected range of 1.5–2.5 for healthy humans (53). However, HIV-infected participants displayed a reduced CD4/CD8 ratio in blood (median 0.93, P = 0.004 vs. healthy controls) (Supplemental Figure 7A), suggesting persistent immunodeficiency despite ART. In the lung, HIV– participants and cancer controls in our study displayed a median ratio of 1, lower than the expected value of 2 (31), suggesting immune perturbation in these participants. However, HIV coinfection was associated with highly significant further reduction of the lung CD4/CD8 ratio (0.5, P < 0.0001 vs. HIV– participants), indicating an additional profound impact of HIV infection on lung T cells in these diseased participants (Supplemental Figure 7B).

Surprisingly, HIV infection was not associated with a significant decrease in the frequency of cytokine-producing cells in either bulk lung CD4+ T cells or matched PBMCs (Figure 4A). However, when we examined cytokine production according to expression of tissue residency markers within the lung, the frequencies of CD103–CD69+ CD4+ T cells producing TNF-α, IL-2, and IL-17 and CD103+CD69+ CD4+ T cells producing IL-2 and IL-17 were significantly lower in HIV-infected individuals compared with HIV-uninfected individuals (Figure 4B). Similarly, no differences were observed in blood of bulk lung CD8+ T cells; however, only the frequency of TNF-α–producing CD8+ T cells was significantly reduced in the fraction expressing tissue-resident markers (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). Overall, these data show that HIV coinfection leads to persistent skewing of CD4/CD8 ratio in the lung and a deficit in lung T cell functionality, most notably in IL-2 and IL-17 production.

Figure 4 HIV severely depletes cytokine-producing T cells from the lungs of TB-infected study participants. (A) Frequencies of TNF-α–, IL-2–, IFN-γ–, and IL-17–producing CD4+ T cells from blood (yellow) and lungs (blue) of participants with (squares) and without (circles) HIV coinfection. (B) Tissue-resident phenotypes of TNF-α–, IL-2–, IFN-γ–, and IL-17–producing CD4+ T cells from lungs from participants with (squares) and without (circles) HIV coinfections, where 1 (orange) = CD103+CD69–, 2 (green) = CD103–CD69+, 3 (pink) = CD103+CD69+, and 4 (blue) = CD103–CD69–. Significance calculated by Mann-Whitney test.

TB-specific T cells are enriched in the lung and predominantly CD103– tissue-resident effector memory cells. Having determined that T cells isolated from TB-diseased lungs overall retained functionality in terms of cytokine production, we next assessed their responsiveness to TB-specific antigens, using MTB300, a peptide pool of 300 M. tuberculosis epitopes (54). We compared paired blood and lung samples when available (Figure 5A), in addition to all lung samples (Figure 5B). In the blood, MTB300-specific responses were detected in 16/17 participants, all of which produced TNF-α (median frequency 0.48% of CD4+ T cells), and a proportion of which also had detectable, but less frequent, IFN-γ– and IL-2–producing cells (median frequency 0.08% in 10/17 participants and 0.05% in 9/17 participants, respectively). IL-17 production was detected in only 6/17 participants analyzed (Figure 5B). Using the same assay, MTB300-specific CD4+ T cells in matched lung samples were significantly higher, with an approximately 5-fold enrichment of TNF-α–producing cells relative to blood (2.39% vs. 0.48%, P = 0.002) and a 10-fold enrichment in IL-2 (0.5 vs. 0.05%, P < 0.001; Figure 5A). Surprisingly, MTB300-specific cells producing IFN-γ cells were not enriched in the lung. However, MTB300-specific IL-17+ cells did appear to be enriched in the lung. This difference became significant when all lung samples were considered (Figure 5B, P = 0.04). Moreover, a greater proportion of lung samples contained detectable IL-17 responses compared with the blood (15/19 vs. 5/16, P = 0.007 by Fisher’s exact test). It is important to note that, as above, the data are presented on a log scale, and IL-17–producing T cells are detected at a lower frequency than those making TNF-α.

Figure 5 A portion of lung T cells are TB specific and produce cytokines in response to M. tuberculosis peptides. (A) Frequencies of TB-specific TNF-α–, IL-2–, IFN-γ–, and IL-17–producing CD4+ T cells in paired blood (yellow) and lung (blue) samples from the same participant. Significance by Wilcoxon’s matched pairs signed-rank test. (B) Frequencies of TB-specific TNF-α–, IL-2–, IFN-γ–, and IL-17–producing CD4+ T cells in blood (yellow) and lung (blue) samples from participants with active/previous TB. Significance by Mann-Whitney test. Asterisk denotes P values that remained significant after stringent Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons. (C) Tissue-resident phenotypes of TNF-α–, IL-2–, IFN-γ–, and IL-17–producing CD4+ T cells where 1 (orange) = CD103+CD69–, 2 (green) = CD103–CD69+, 3 (pink) = CD103+CD69+, and 4 (blue) = CD103–CD69–. Significance calculated by Kruskal-Wallis test, although none was found.

As expected, the majority of cytokine-producing M. tuberculosis–specific T cells displayed an effector memory phenotype (Supplemental Figure 9). However, despite the fact that CD103+ T cells appeared to be the most prolific cytokine producers by nonspecific stimulation (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D), MTB300-responsive cells were almost all CD103–, with the most abundant cytokine production observed in the CD103–CD69+ and CD103–CD69– fractions (Figure 5C). Surprisingly, given our earlier findings, although the frequency of TB-specific CD4+ T cell responses in HIV+ participants tended to be lower than HIV– participants, these differences were not significant (Supplemental Figure 10). In addition to memory markers, T cells were stained for forkhead box P3 (FoxP3) transcription, a canonical marker of regulatory T cells (Tregs). Overall, the lung contained fewer FoxP3+ cells than circulation (Supplemental Figure 11A), and the frequency was not increased in HIV-infected participants (Supplemental Figure 11B). However, the frequency of TB-specific CD4+ T cells that expressed FoxP3 was over 6-fold higher in the lung compared with the blood (2.53% vs. 0.38%; P < 0.0001, Supplemental Figure 11C), with the majority of cells producing TNF-α. Again, these cells lacked CD103 expression, and about 50% expressed CD69 (Supplemental Figure 11D). Although FoxP3 is associated with Tregs, it is also transiently upregulated on activated T cells (55). Therefore, while it is tempting to speculate these data support an expansion of M. tuberculosis–specific Tregs in the lung, more work is required to confirm this.

TB-specific IL17+ cells correlate with reduced systemic inflammation. As discussed, the TB-infected participants in this study were categorized as having active TB based on the assessment of the operating surgeon and had varying degrees of disease severity that, for practical reasons, were not precisely defined. Therefore, in a subset of participants, we measured plasma levels of TNF-α, IL-17A, and IL-1β because these proinflammatory cytokines have been shown to directly correlate with TB disease severity in the lung and bacterial burden (56, 57). Both the active and previous TB groups analyzed contained participants with elevated levels of these cytokines compared with non-TB controls (Supplemental Figure 12). However, this was not true of most participants and suggests a range of disease severity. Next, in participants for whom we had both T cell and cytokine data, we tested whether the frequency of M. tuberculosis–specific T cells was associated with plasma cytokine levels, as a potential indicator of lung disease severity. Surprisingly, we found a significant inverse relationship between the frequency of M. tuberculosis–specific IL-17+ CD4+ T cells and plasma IL-1β concentration (Figure 6A; r = –0.7598; P = 0.0175). Similar trends were observed between TB-specific IL-17+ T cell frequency and TNF-α and IL-17A; however, the associations were less strong and not significant (data not shown). Notably, plasma IL-1β did not correlate with the frequency of TB-specific T cells producing IFN-γ, TNF-α, or IL-2 (Figure 6, B–D). Although the numbers of subjects for whom both cytokine and T cell data were available were small, these data suggest that IL-17–producing T cells could be more important in vivo than the other cytokines measured.

Figure 6 IL-17–producing M. tuberculosis–specific CD4+ T cells in lung homogenate inversely correlate with systemic markers of inflammation. (A–D) Correlations between plasma IL-1β and TNF-α–, IL-2–, IFN-γ–, and IL-17–producing CD4+ T cells in lung tissue from participants with active TB (red) or previous TB (dark blue). Spearman’s correlation with P value reported for 2-tailed analysis.

Exogenous IL-17 and IL-2 are protective in a functional 3D granuloma model. Finally, to determine whether the T cell subsets identified in the clinical study may improve control of M. tuberculosis, we studied these different cytokines in a functional granuloma model (58), with the researcher uninformed of the clinical findings. Primary human immune cells were infected with luminescent M. tuberculosis and then encapsulated in collagen/alginate microspheres, within which granuloma-like structures self-aggregate that recapitulate many features of human lung granuloma (58–60). Microspheres were generated using PBMCs from 3 healthy donors and incubated with TNF-α, IFN-γ, IL-2, or IL-17. Consistent with other published work using this model (58, 61), IFN-γ and TNF-α promoted M. tuberculosis growth over 12 days compared with controls without cytokines (Supplemental Figure 13A). By contrast, M. tuberculosis growth was significantly decreased when the microspheres were incubated in media containing either IL-17 or IL-2 (Figure 7, A and B). For both cytokines, we observed no clear titration effect, and there was no clear evidence of synergism when added together (Supplemental Figure 13B). Bacterial growth in the model system is measured by luminescence, and we confirmed the suppressive effect of exogenous IL-17 and IL-2 by CFU on day 15 (Supplemental Figure 13C). Finally, to investigate potential mechanisms of M. tuberculosis growth inhibition in the microsphere system, we determined the effect of exogenous IL-2 and IL-17 on cell survival and production of NO, an important antimicrobial factor. Exogenous IL-2 but not IL-17 significantly reduced cell death within M. tuberculosis–infected microspheres, as measured by lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) levels on culture supernatant on day 7 (Figure 7C). Both IL-17 and IL-2 significantly increased NO production at the same time point (Figure 7D).