Congenital deficiency reveals critical role of ISG15 in skin homeostasis

Clinical case description. A 9-month-old boy from Upper Egypt (P1), the son of consanguineous parents (second cousins), developed a violaceous and erythematous tender plaque in the inguinal region that did not blanch with pressure and had the characteristic “vasculitic hue” (images of lesions from both patients at different clinical stages are shown in Figure 1). The lesion subsequently increased in size and ulcerated, also revealing intense erythema of the exposed tissue. The ulcer was treated with a skin graft, which healed well without recurrence. Ulcerations recurred after 3 years, now also involving the perianal region; owing to their similarity to ulcerating lesions of cutaneous tuberculosis (TB) (20) and the high local incidence of TB, the patient was treated with a full course of anti-TB drugs, and the lesions eventually healed with scar formation. To rule out polyarteritis nodosa, a head CT was performed on P1 at age 5 years and revealed CNS calcifications. At age 7, similar lesions recurred in the same location and also spread to other body parts, including trunk and knee joints. At this age he also developed fevers and painful knee swelling, but knee MRI did not reveal evidence of arthritis. The lesions progressed despite a second course of anti-TB treatment. A lesional skin biopsy did not reveal granulomas, and a stain for acid-fast bacilli was therefore not done, but PCR for Mycobacterium tuberculosis was negative, as were tests for other regionally relevant infectious etiologies. The histological picture was interpreted as being suggestive of an inflammatory process, and subsequent chronic treatment with corticosteroids led to a partial remission. Five years after the birth of P1, the parents had a daughter (P2), who developed identical-appearing lesions (also at age 9 months), raising the suspicion of a genetic etiology. She also experienced partial remission on corticosteroid treatment, but disease flared in both siblings when corticosteroids were tapered. Methotrexate was subsequently added, which appeared to aid in lesion healing and to reduce the frequency of flares in both cases. However, P1 intermittently required more aggressive treatments during flares with mycophenolate mofetil, cyclophosphamide, and long-acting penicillin, and P2 was additionally treated with azithromycin (1 course per month) as needed. Notably, all healed lesions left cosmetically disfiguring scars. At the most recent assessment at age 14 (P1) and 9 (P2), P1 had experienced a last flare 6 months before, which remitted spontaneously, and at time of writing he remained in remission off treatment. P2 still required treatment for recurrences at time of writing. Past exposure to and current infection with M. tuberculosis were subsequently ruled out in both patients by negative skin test and IFN-γ release assay. Bacille Calmette-Guérin vaccination, administered in the first year of life, did not lead to overt complications in either patient (although targeted exams for regional lymphadenopathy were not done), and the injection sites healed without scar formation. Both patients have demonstrated grossly normal psychoneurological development and no history of seizures. Findings of brain MRI, performed in the patients at age 12 and 7 years, respectively, were within normal limits. Autoantibody screening in peripheral blood was repeated for the boy at that age, since autoimmunity may develop later in the course of ISG15 deficiency (8). Low-titer anti-nuclear antibodies (1:40, homogeneous pattern) were detected in the boy (at 12 years) but not in the girl (at age 7 years), and both were negative for anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibodies (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI141573DS1). The boy also had elevated erythrocyte sedimentation rate (106 mm after 2 hours) and C-reactive protein levels (24 mg/L). Reevaluation of the H&E-stained sections of the skin biopsies (Figure 2A) revealed superficial lymphohistiocytic spongiotic dermatitis in both patients. In the boy (P1), histological changes comprised neutrophilic infiltrates around small ectatic and hyperemic blood vessels, thin suprapapillary plates, central parakeratosis (retention of nuclei in stratum corneum suggesting defective keratinocyte differentiation), thinning of the stratum granulosum, and psoriasiform acanthosis. In the girl (P2), erosions, focal epidermal necrosis, and serum with massive bacterial accumulations were seen, which was consistent with a superinfected eczematous lesion. Bona fide vasculitis was not seen in either biopsy.

Figure 1 Macroscopic appearance of skin lesions in different clinical stages. (A and B) Violaceous, nonblanching primary lesions with the characteristic appearance of a superficial vasculitis. (C) Superficially ulcerating primary lesion. (D and E) Deep necrotizing ulcerations during exacerbation. (F) Scariform lesions in an intermediate stage of healing. (G) Extensive scar formation seen in completely healed lesions in P1 during remission. (H) Chronic subacute lesion on right knee joint. B and D–H show lesions from P1, A and C from P2.

Figure 2 Histological and genetic features. (A) Selected histological findings (P1). Left: H&E stains from a biopsy of an active skin lesion demonstrating intercellular edema (spongiosis; arrow) and parakeratosis reminiscent of an eczematous lesion. Middle and right: H&E stains from a biopsy of a chronic lesion demonstrating psoriasiform epidermal hyperplasia (box) and perivascular infiltration (arrows). Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Results of whole exome sequencing: The index cases are homozygous for a nonsense mutation c.288C>G, which is predicted to lead to a truncated ISG15 protein missing the active domain. Sequencing depth of the WT and/or mutant allele in each family member is shown in Supplemental Table 2. (C) IHC staining for ISG15 protein with a primary antibody directed against the C-terminus (aa 136–165). There is strong expression in epidermis and in dermal blood vessels in control tissue, which is absent in the index case (chromogen: DAB, brown). Nonspecific rabbit IgG was used as negative control. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D) The truncated ISG15 protein resulting from the c.288C>G mutation is unstable. ISG15–/– fibroblasts were transfected with plasmids expressing WT or c.288C>G ISG15 coding sequences and tested for expression of ISG15 by immunoblot using an antibody directed against amino acids 1–150, thus also recognizing the NH 2 -terminus. A band of the expected migration of the truncated protein is not seen (arrow).

Whole exome sequencing (WES) of peripheral blood DNA revealed that P1 and P2 were homozygous for a nonsense mutation in the ISG15 gene (c.288C>G), which resulted in a premature stop codon at the Tyr96 position (p.Tyr96*), whereas the mother and the unaffected siblings were heterozygous for this mutation (Figure 2B). Notably, the mutant allele was not detected in the father. Analysis of short tandem repeats (Supplemental Table 3) and X chromosome haplotypes (Supplemental Table 4) verified paternity and correctness of the pedigree including assignment of the WES data files, suggesting a spontaneous germline mutation, germline mosaic, or deletion of the variant allele in peripheral blood cells in the father. The index cases were predicted to express a truncated nonfunctional ISG15 protein lacking the C-terminal functional domain. Indeed, immunohistochemistry (IHC) with an antibody directed against the C-terminus of ISG15 demonstrated the absence of specific staining in the lesional skin biopsy from P1, whereas strong specific staining in epidermis and in and around blood vessels was seen in control skin (Figure 2C). To test whether overall stability of the truncated form was affected, we transiently transfected ISG15–/– fibroblasts with plasmids expressing ISG15 WT or ISG15 mutant (c.288C>G) and analyzed cell lysates for ISG15 protein expression by immunoblot using an antibody also recognizing the N-terminus. A band corresponding to the predicted truncated fragment was not detected, suggesting instability of the truncated polypeptide or nonsense-mediated decay of the mRNA (Figure 2D).

Considering the severity of the patients’ skin phenotypes, we searched for homozygous non-synonymous rare variants that were present in the index patients but not the unaffected siblings and the parents. This analysis identified 12 single-nucleotide variants in 8 genes, 5 of which had been associated with skin development, integrity, or inflammation (Supplemental Table 5). However, no information regarding functional alterations or disease associations could be found in the NCBI’s dbSNP database (www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/snp/) about these variants. Realizing the limitations of using WES data for a bona fide copy number variation analysis, we performed a gene deletion analysis with the kindred using the HMZDelFinder tool (https://github.com/casanova-lab/HMZDelFinder_opt), which was recently improved for this purpose (21). This analysis did not reveal any deletions in P2, whereas unique deletions in the KRTAP9 gene (which plays roles in formation of hair fiber structure) and the GSTT1 gene (encoding an enzyme important for intracellular redox homeostasis) were found in P1 (Supplemental Table 6). However, the latter deletion is a common variant found in more than a third of the general population.

IFN-I signature in ISG15–/– fibroblasts. To test for hyperinflammation in a cell type widely found in skin and connective tissue, we stimulated WT and ISG15–/– dermal fibroblasts with IFN-α2b. Further tissue samples or cells from the patients were not available because the parents refused for sociocultural reasons. We therefore used previously published human telomerase reverse transcriptase–immortalized (hTERT-immortalized) dermal fibroblast cell lines from a different patient with ISG15 deficiency and a healthy control (22). Consistent with our previous findings (13), transcription of ISGs (IFIT1, OAS1, and MX1) was increased in the ISG15–/– cells after IFN-α stimulation. In addition, CXCL10 (a major IFN-induced proinflammatory chemokine) mRNA was also upregulated in ISG15–/– fibroblasts, further indicating a hyperinflammatory state (Supplemental Figure 1). These results suggested that these cells possessed the expected phenotype of ISG15 deficiency and could be used to search for pathways involved in the pathogenesis of skin lesions in ISG15 deficiency.

Proteome analysis reveals oxidative stress and collagen dysregulation in ISG15–/– fibroblasts. To identify pathophysiological mechanisms, we then performed a whole-proteome analysis of IFN-α–primed WT and ISG15–/– fibroblasts. In a principal component analysis, protein abundance profiles of IFN-α–primed WT and ISG15–/– cells were distinct (Figure 3A). Gene Ontology (GO) enrichment analysis revealed the expected enrichment (upregulation) of IFN-I– and cytokine-mediated signaling pathways in ISG15–/– cells, but also induction of glutathione metabolism (indicating oxidative stress) and nitrosative stress (Figure 3B). Depleted GO terms related to various aspects of connective tissue integrity and extracellular matrix, including collagen metabolism, cell-cell adhesion, integrin interactions, and extracellular matrix organization pathways (Figure 3C). Consistent with the latter, GO terms related to skin and epidermis morphogenesis were also depleted in the ISG15–/– cells. Inspection of the underlying protein abundances (Figure 3D) confirmed the expected upregulation of ISGs, of which OAS1 and IFIT2 were most significantly increased. Mitochondrial aldehyde dehydrogenase 2 (ALDH2) and superoxide dismutase 2 (SOD2), which are induced during oxidative stress (23), and proteins reflecting nitrosative stress were also upregulated in these ISG15–/– fibroblasts. We then investigated expression of matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs) and collagens, as both play key roles in skin integrity and wound healing (24). As expected, there was broad repression of collagens (COL1A1, COL5A2, COL7A1, COL12A1, COL14A1, and COL15A1) in the ISG15–/– cells, but also a prominent reduction in cell adhesion molecules (e.g., ITGA11 and TGM2), and — interestingly — increased expression of MMP1 (Figure 3D). We also noted reduced expression of latent TGF-β–binding proteins (LTBPs) 1 and 2, which augment stability and secretion of TGF-β1 (25, 26). Together, these findings suggested that dysregulation of collagen homeostasis and expression of adhesion molecules might act in concert with oxidative stress and hyperinflammation in the pathogenesis of skin ulcerations in ISG15 deficiency.

Figure 3 Proteomic analysis reveals major dysregulation in connective tissue homeostasis in ISG15–/– fibroblasts after IFN-α stimulation. Immortalized dermal fibroblasts carrying either the native ISG15 locus (WT) or a naturally occurring loss-of-function mutation (ISG15–/–) were stimulated with IFN-α (1000 IU/mL) for 24 hours and subjected to global proteome analysis (n = 4). (A) Principal component analysis demonstrating clear separation between WT and ISG15–/– cells based on their protein expression patterns. (B and C) Enrichment analysis based on the proteome data used as input for A. GO terms relating to IFN responses, other inflammatory processes, and stress responses are enriched in ISG15–/– cells (B), whereas GO terms relating to epidermal and connective tissue/extracellular matrix homeostasis are depleted in ISG15–/– cells (C). X axes show Benjamini-Hochberg adjusted P values (–log 10 ) for enrichment/depletion; only GO terms with adjusted P less than 0.05 are shown. (D) Hierarchical clustering of differentially abundant (adjusted P < 0.05) proteins showing upregulation of proinflammatory proteins, HLA molecules, and MMP1 but downregulation of collagen constituents and ROS scavengers in ISG15–/– cells.

Increased ROS and reduced AKT phosphorylation modulate MMP1 and collagen expression in ISG15–/– dermal fibroblasts. To validate the proteomic findings, we stimulated WT and ISG15–/– fibroblasts with IFN-α2 and measured expression of selected targets by reverse transcription quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) and immunoblot. There was marked upregulation of IFIT1 and MX1 proteins, and a modest increase (IFN-α–stimulated ISG15–/– vs. WT cells: 47,937 vs. 37,400 normalized densitometry units) in phosphorylated STAT1 (p-STAT1; Figure 4A). We further noted downregulation of COL1A1, COL7A1, and COL14A1 mRNA (Figure 4, B–D) and upregulation of MMP1 mRNA (Figure 4E) but, interestingly, downregulation of tissue inhibitor of matrix metalloproteinase 1 (TIMP1; Figure 4F) in the ISG15–/– fibroblasts. In contrast to the decreased TGF-β1 expression observed by proteomics, there was no difference in TGF-β1 mRNA expression (Figure 4G). However, there was a remarkable reduction at the protein level (Figure 4A), suggesting a posttranslational modification likely owing to the reduced LTBP levels detected by proteomics.

Figure 4 Validation of dysregulated collagen homeostasis, increased type I IFN activity, and increased oxidative stress in ISG15–/– fibroblasts. WT or ISG15–/– immortalized fibroblasts were stimulated with IFN-α (1000 IU/mL) for the indicated times and analyzed by RT-qPCR, immunoblot, and flow cytometry. (A) Immunoblots showing increased IFIT1, MX1, MMP1, and ALDH2 but decreased phosphorylated AKT and near-absent TGF-β1 in ISG15–/– cells. The MX1 and corresponding β-actin blots were obtained from a separate experiment. (B–G) RT-qPCR analysis revealing decreased expression of collagens (B–D), increased expression of MMP1 but decreased TIMP1 expression in ISG15–/– cells, but no apparent change in TGF-β1 mRNA (E–G). ΔΔCt analysis, with expression in unstimulated WT cells arbitrarily assigned the reference value of 1. (H and I) Determination of mitochondrial and cellular ROS (mtROS, cROS) by flow cytometry. Total numbers and percentages of mtROS- and cROS-positive cells are higher among the ISG15–/– cells. (J–M) Addition of the PI3K inhibitor PKI-402 phenocopies reduced COL1A1, TIMP1, and IFIT1 (J, L, and M) and increased MMP1 (K) expression in human fibroblasts. RT-qPCR, ΔΔCt analysis; reference = expression in untreated cells. n = 3, ± SEM; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 (B–I, Student’s t test; J–M, 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test).

To verify the causal relationship between reduced TGF-β1 levels and aberrant MMP1 and COL1A1 expression, we used siRNA to knock down TGF-β1 mRNA in WT and ISG15–/– cells, and ISG15–/– cells stably transduced with vectors expressing either WT ISG15 protein or a conjugation-deficient ISG15 mutant (Supplemental Figure 2). An approximately 50% knockdown was achieved, and a corresponding upregulation of MMP1 and downregulation of COL1A1 mRNA were indeed observed in the WT and in the WT-transduced ISG15–/– cells. Interestingly, similar changes were observed in the ISG15–/– cells, possibly due to abrogation of the remaining TGF-β1 expression seen in these cells in Figure 4A. Knockdown in the cells expressing the conjugation-deficient ISG15 variant led to a paradoxical increase of COL1A1 expression of unknown significance (Supplemental Figure 2K).

The immunoblot also confirmed higher levels of mitochondrial ALDH2 in ISG15–/– cells, indicating mitochondrial stress (Figure 4A). Flow cytometry revealed enhancement of cellular and mitochondrial ROS in ISG15–/– fibroblasts (Figure 4, H and I). It was recently shown that ROS can inhibit PI3K (27), which can regulate MMP1 expression (27); we therefore measured AKT phosphorylation and indeed observed reduced p-AKT in the ISG15–/– cells (Figure 4A).

PI3K inhibition phenocopies MMP1 and collagen dysregulation due to ISG15 deficiency in fibroblasts. Considering the decreased AKT phosphorylation in ISG15–/– fibroblasts, which could be associated with enhanced MMP1 and reduced TIMP1 levels, we applied the PI3K inhibitor PKI-402 to WT fibroblasts. Short-term treatment (3 hours) with PKI-402 sufficed to reduce COL1A1 (Figure 4J), induce MMP1 (Figure 4K), and reduce TIMP1 (Figure 4L) mRNA levels. In addition, we observed a strong reduction in IFIT1 expression (Figure 4M), which is a known effect of PI3K inhibitors (28). Similar results were obtained by longer treatment (24 hours), except that suppression of TIMP1 expression was no longer observed at this time point (Supplemental Figure 3). In order to test whether the action of PKI-402 required the presence of active ISG15 and correlated with reduced AKT phosphorylation, we then applied the inhibitor to both WT and ISG15–/– cells (Supplemental Figure 4). PKI-402 markedly reduced AKT phosphorylation in both WT and ISG15–/– cells, indicating that it can fully function in ISG15–/– cells. In addition, even though the changes were less pronounced, it altered expression of MMP1 and COL1A1 in the same direction in WT and ISG15–/– cells. Taken together, these data indicate that the observed dysregulation of MMP1 and COL1A1 expression in ISG15–/– fibroblasts is partially due to inhibition of AKT signaling and that their expression is additionally regulated by ISG15-independent AKT signaling.

Hyperinflammation and collagen dysregulation in ISG15-deficient vascular endothelial cells derived from human induced pluripotent stem cells. In order to test whether the observed dysregulation in fibroblasts also affected other cell types that play critical roles in skin inflammation and homeostasis, we evaluated the effects of ISG15 deficiency in endothelial cells (ECs) derived from human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs). hiPSCs were used because they can be differentiated into various nontransformed cell types that have phenotypes close to the corresponding primary cell types. We therefore generated ISG15–/– hiPSCs with CRISPR/Cas9 and subsequently differentiated them (as well as the isogenic WT clone) into hiPSC-ECs. Absence of ISG15 mRNA in the knockout cells and induction by IFN-α in the WT cells were verified by RT-qPCR (Figure 5A). The ISG15–/– cells were hyperinflammatory, as evidenced by markedly higher induction of IFIT2 mRNA, and higher release of IL-1β and IP10 protein into the supernatant upon treatment with IFN-α (Figure 5, B–D). However, there were no significant changes in TNFA and COL1A1 mRNA levels (Figure 5, E and F). Whereas expression of COL7A1, COL12A1, COL14A1, and COL15A1 mRNA was markedly lower in the ISG15–/– ECs both before and after IFN-α stimulation (Figure 5, G–J), MMP1 and TIMP1 mRNA expression was similar in WT and ISG15–/– cells (Figure 5, K and L). Thus, ISG15 deficiency in hiPSC-ECs induced the expected hyperactive IFN-I response and attenuated transcription of collagens, but there were distinct differences in response patterns to IFN-α stimulation in comparison with the fibroblasts.

Figure 5 Hyperinflammation and decreased collagen expression in ISG15–/– vascular endothelial cells. Human iPSCs carrying the WT ISG15 locus or a CRISPR/Cas9-mediated targeted deletion were differentiated into CD31-positive vascular ECs and stimulated with IFN-α (1000 IU/mL) for 12 or 24 hours. (A) Absence of ISG15 mRNA in ISG15–/– ECs. (B–E) Increase in intracellular IFIT2 mRNA, and IP10 and IL-1β but not TNF-α protein in culture supernatants. (F–L) Decreased expression in several collagen mRNAs but not COL1A1, MMP1, and TIMP1 in ISG15–/– ECs. RT-qPCR with ΔΔCt analysis; reference = unstimulated WT cells (A, B, and F–L), or enzyme-linked immunoassay (C–E). n = 3, ± SEM; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 (Student’s t test).

Hyperinflammation and collagen dysregulation in ISG15-deficient primary keratinocytes and HaCaT keratinocyte line. As in fibroblasts and hiPSC-ECs, IFN-α induction of ISGs and inflammatory markers was higher in ISG15–/– HaCaT cells and primary keratinocytes than in the WT cells (Figure 6, A–E, and Supplemental Figure 5). In contrast to ISG15–/– fibroblasts, MMP1 levels were actually reduced in ISG15–/– HaCaT cells (Figure 6F), which is consistent with a prior report that MMP1 expression can differ substantially between fibroblasts and keratinocytes (29). In addition, TIMP1 levels did not differ between WT and ISG15–/– HaCaT cells (Figure 6G). Nonetheless, collagen transcripts were downregulated in a manner similar to that seen in the other cell types in ISG15–/– HaCaT cells (Figure 6, H–L) and primary keratinocytes (Supplemental Figure 5). Another difference from fibroblasts was that IFN-α stimulation did not appreciably increase ROS levels in either genotype (Figure 6, M and N). Moreover, after transcript profiling of HaCaT cells with microarrays, GO enrichment analysis revealed decreased cell-cell adhesion and epidermis development in unstimulated ISG15–/– cells as compared with WT cells (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). As expected, IFN-α stimulation led to enrichment of pathways relating to inflammatory responses and leukocyte migration in the ISG15–/– cells compared with the WT cells; moreover, regulation of response to wounding was also among the enriched GO terms; most depleted pathways related to cell differentiation and organ development (Supplemental Figure 6C). Specifically, ISG15–/– HaCaT cells supported enhanced expression of inflammatory cytokines (e.g., IL1B, CXCL8, and IL1A) and ISGs (e.g., IFIT1 and OAS1), but attenuated expression of the desmosome constituent desmoglein 4 (DSG4), cell adhesion molecules such as cadherins (CDH2, CDH8, and CDH13), integrins (e.g., ITGA4 and ITGAE), and TGF-β–induced factor homeobox 2 (TGIF2) (Supplemental Figure 6D). TGIF2 can repress transcription of TGF-β1–responsive genes, particularly SMAD3, by recruiting histone deacetylases (30). Thus, as in fibroblasts, collagen dysregulation in ISG15–/– HaCaT cells could also be due to reduced transcription of TGF-β1–responsive genes. Taken together, these results suggest that keratinocytes contribute to skin pathology in ISG15 deficiency not alone by hyperinflammation but also through dysregulation of collagen homeostasis, dysregulated cell differentiation, and weakening of cell-cell interactions.

Figure 6 Hyperinflammation and collagen deficiency, but unchanged ROS levels, in ISG15–/– HaCaT keratinocytes. HaCaT cells were stimulated with IFN-α (1000 IU/mL) for 12 or 24 hours and analyzed by RT-qPCR, enzyme-linked immunoassay, and flow cytometry. (A–E) Increased IFIT2 mRNA in cell pellets and IP10, TNF-α, IL-1β, and IL-6 in culture supernatants from ISG15–/– HaCaT cells. Increased concentrations of TNF-α and IL-1β were seen in ISG15–/– cells only after IFN-α stimulation. (F and G) Near absence of MMP1 mRNA but unchanged expression of TIMP1 mRNA in ISG15–/– HaCaT cells. (H–L) Decreased expression of several collagen mRNAs except COL15A1 in ISG15–/– cells. (M and N) Cellular and mitochondrial ROS. n = 3, ± SEM; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 (A–L, Student’s t test; M and N, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test).

Disorganized epidermis due to reduced desmosomes and cell adhesion molecules in an ISG15–/– 3D epidermis model. There are fundamental differences in ISG15 function between mice and humans, notably in that USP18 stabilization does not depend on ISG15 in mice (22). Moreover, ISG15–/– mice do not develop skin lesions. We therefore used a human ex vivo epidermis model to characterize the consequences of loss of ISG15 at the tissue level. HaCaT is an immortalized keratinocyte cell line that has the ability to differentiate and form a stratified epidermal structure (31). When used in a 3D model of epidermis formation, HaCaT cells formed an epidermis-like structure (Figure 7A). Notably, ISG15–/– 3D models showed a less compact and less organized arrangement of cells in the epidermis, indicating a defect in cell-cell adhesion. IHC also revealed a reduction of epidermal TGF-β1 staining in the epithelial layer of the ISG15–/– 3D models (Figure 7B), which agreed well with its reduction in the cell-based analyses shown in Figure 4. Ultrastructural examination of the 3D models by transmission electron microscopy revealed a prominent reduction in desmosome number per unit area (Figure 7, C and D), which was consistent with the decreased expression of cell adhesion molecules in ISG15–/– HaCaT cells detected by microarrays. The ISG15–/– 3D models also exhibited increased levels of mRNA encoding ISGs and proinflammatory cytokines (CXCL10, TNFA, and IL6) along with a reduction in the ROS scavenger GPX7 (Figure 8, A–H). In addition, there was upregulation of MMP1 and downregulation of collagens and integrin (ITGA11) in the ISG15–/– 3D epidermis models (Figure 8, I–P). Together, these findings suggested that ISG15 deficiency in the 3D models led to hyperinflammation, collagen dysregulation, and defects in cell adhesion molecules and desmosome formation, and that this effect was exacerbated by prolonged exposure to IFN-α.

Figure 7 ISG15 deficiency causes histological disorganization and loss of desmosomes in a 3D epidermis model. An epidermis-like structure was formed using coculture of HaCaT cells and immortalized dermal fibroblasts (both WT or both ISG15–/–) on a collagen matrix and analyzed by light and electron microscopy, RT-qPCR (ΔΔCt method, using unstimulated WT models as reference), and enzyme-linked immunoassay. (A) A compact epidermis forms in WT cells with and without IFN-α stimulation, whereas a loose arrangement is apparent when ISG15–/– cells are used. Visualization of the epidermis is enhanced by IHC staining for TGF-β1 (brown). Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Lower TGF-β1 staining intensity in the epidermal layer of the ISG15–/– 3D model (based on automated image analysis of TGF-β1 IHC). A representative example comparing staining with specific and nonspecific (isotype control) antibody is shown in Supplemental Figure 7. (C and D) Desmosomes (identified by red arrows) are easily identified by transmission electron microscopy in the WT, but not in the ISG15–/– 3D model. Scale bars: 2 μm. (D) Markedly lower desmosome density in the ISG15–/– 3D model after IFN-α stimulation, as determined by 2 independent examiners by manual counting of typical structures in electron microscopic images.

Figure 8 Hyperinflammation and dysregulated epidermal homeostasis in the ISG15–/– 3D epidermis model. The 3D epidermis model was performed as in Figure 7. Expression of target mRNAs in tissue was measured by RT-qPCR, and cytokine concentrations in supernatant by enzyme-linked immunoassay. (A–G) Increased expression of IFIT1, OAS1, and TNFA mRNA and IL-1β protein was seen in the unstimulated model, whereas increased IP10, TNF-α, and IL-6 levels were seen only after IFN-α stimulation. (H–J) Decreased expression of GPX7 (an antioxidant factor) and integrin ITGA11 mRNA but increased expression of MMP1 mRNA in the ISG15–/– 3D model. (K–P) Decreased expression of several collagen mRNA species but not COL5A2 and COL15A1 in the ISG15–/– 3D model. n = 3, ± SEM; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 (Student’s t test).

A conjugation-deficient ISG15 variant rescues the inflammatory phenotype but not collagen imbalance in ISG15–/– fibroblasts. In order to test to what extent the phenotype of the ISG15–/– fibroblasts was due to lack of the ISGylation activity of ISG15, we used ISG15–/– fibroblasts stably expressing WT ISG15 or the conjugation-deficient mutant ISG15 ΔGG. Transduction with the WT construct by and large normalized expression of ISGs, collagens (COL1A1, COL7A1, COL12A1), and ITGA11, but — curiously — had no effect on COL14A1 expression. ISG15 ΔGG efficiently rescued aberrant ISG expression (MX1, IFIT1, CXCL10), but had no significant effect on collagen and ITGA11 expression (Figure 9 and Table 1). These data suggest that ISG15-dependent negative regulation of ISG expression (via stabilization of USP18) is relatively independent of its ISGylation activity, whereas ISGylation is required for physiological regulation of collagen and integrin expression. The latter could potentially be explained by a model in which the absence of ISGylation leads to loss of posttranslational stabilization of TGF-β1, which in turn leads to collagen deficiency in ISG15–/– fibroblasts.

Figure 9 WT ISG15 rescues the WT phenotype in ISG15–/– fibroblasts, but conjugation-deficient ISG15 only normalizes IFN-I responses. ISG15–/– or WT fibroblasts were stably transduced with lentiviral vectors expressing either WT ISG15 or an ISG15 variant deficient in conjugation as a result of a 2–amino acid deletion (ΔGG). Cells were stimulated with IFN-α (1000 IU/mL) for 24 hours as indicated. (A–I) Expression analysis of the indicated target mRNA by RT-qPCR (ΔΔCt method, using unstimulated WT cells used as reference). WT ISG15 rescued expression of all targets except COL14A1, whereas the ΔGG mutant rescued only expression of IFIT1, MX1, and CXCL10. Statistical significance of rescue by WT versus ΔGG is also summarized in Table 1. n = 3, ± SEM; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 (1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test).

Table 1 ISG15 conjugation is required for rescue of defective collagen and ITGA11 transcription in ISG15–/– fibroblastsA

Effects of bioactive molecules on inflammation and collagen dysregulation in ISG15-deficient dermal fibroblasts. In order to identify a potential treatment for skin ulcerations due to ISG15 deficiency, we evaluated dexamethasone (DEXA), ruxolitinib (RUX; a JAK1/2 inhibitor that diminishes IFN-I signaling; ref. 32), doxycycline hyclate (DOXY), and TGF-β1. We tested DEXA because treatment with corticosteroids had some efficacy in the 2 index cases. As expected, DEXA (0.05–50 μM) reduced CXCL10 levels in WT and ISG15–/– fibroblasts, but it failed to normalize IFIT1 and COL1A1 mRNA levels (Supplemental Figure 8, A–C). Treatment of WT and ISG15–/– fibroblasts with RUX at concentrations of 0.5–5 μM resulted in a significant reduction in IFIT1 and CXCL10 mRNA, but it failed to reverse COL14A1, COL1A1, and MMP1 levels. In fact, MMP1 levels actually increased at the lowest RUX dose and only decreased at higher doses (Supplemental Figure 8, D–H). In addition to its antibiotic effects, DOXY can inhibit MMP1 expression and activity (33, 34); as expected, 50 μM DOXY produced a mild reduction in MMP1 as well as an induction of COL1A1 mRNA levels (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). Moreover, since we had observed downregulation of TGF-β1 in ISG15–/– cells, we evaluated the efficacy of TGF-β1 in restoring collagen levels. Addition of TGF-β1 did not lead to pronounced changes in IFIT1 mRNA expression, but caused significant downregulation of MMP1 and upregulation of TIMP1 and COL1A1 mRNAs (Supplemental Figure 9, C–F). Considering the variable effects of the single treatments, we then evaluated combination treatments for potential synergy. RUX + DOXY and RUX + TGF-β1 equally reduced hyperinflammation, whereas RUX + TGF-β1 resulted in greater reduction in MMP1 and increase in COL1A1 and COL7A1 (Supplemental Figure 9, G–K). Notably, these treatments did not lead to a complete normalization of the parameters assayed, but led to increased collagen transcription also in the WT cells. Moreover, the triple treatment did not confer an additional benefit in this cellular model, and it failed to reduce the increased cellular and mitochondrial ROS levels in the ISG15–/– fibroblasts (Supplemental Figure 10).

Effects of combination treatment with RUX, DOXY, and TGF-β1 on ISG15–/– HaCaT keratinocytes. Enrichment analysis showed that triple treatment of IFN-α–stimulated ISG15–/– HaCaT cells depleted GO terms relating to IFN-I responses and other antiviral responses and that, notably, collagen metabolic process and extracellular matrix organization were the most significantly enriched GO terms (Supplemental Figure 11A). Among other mRNAs, triple treatment led to upregulation of the desmosome constituents DSC2 and DSG3, FGF2 (a master regulator of wound healing), and CXCL8 (a chemokine that attracts neutrophils to initiate wound healing; ref. 35), and TNFAIP3 (also known as A20), which inhibits NF-κB activity and has broad antiinflammatory properties (36) (Supplemental Figure 11B).

Collagen turnover is increased in ISG15–/– fibroblasts and HaCaT keratinocytes and decreases under treatment with RUX/DOXY/TGF-β1. Increased free levels of the major amino acid constituents of collagen (4-OH-Pro, Pro, Gly) are indicators of increased collagen turnover. This is particularly true for 4-OH-Pro, which is only formed after initial incorporation of Pro into a collagen chain, and the 4-OH-Pro/Pro ratio is considered a biomarker for collagen turnover (37). We therefore compared their concentrations in WT and ISG15–/– fibroblasts and HaCaT keratinocytes and assessed changes under IFN-α stimulation and triple treatment. In fibroblasts, there was a trend toward higher t4-OH-Pro concentrations, t4-OH/Pro ratio, and Gly concentrations in the ISG15–/– cells, and treatment reduced t4-OH-Pro, Gly, and t4-OH/Pro ratio values to those seen in untreated IFN-α–stimulated WT cells (Figure 10, A–D). In HaCaT cells, concentrations of all 3 were higher in the ISG15–/– cells, and all returned close to concentrations found in the untreated IFN-α–stimulated WT cells upon triple treatment (Figure 10, E–H). Nonetheless, the t4-OH/Pro ratio remained partially elevated in ISG15–/– cells, indicating that collagen homeostasis improved but did not normalize completely under treatment.

Figure 10 Increased collagen turnover in immortalized fibroblasts and ISG15–/– HaCaT keratinocytes. WT and ISG15–/– immortalized fibroblasts or HaCaT keratinocytes were stimulated for 8 hours with IFN-α (1000 IU/mL) as indicated and the stimulated cells also incubated for 16 hours with triple treatment consisting of ruxolitinib (RUX; 0.5 μM), TGF-β (10 nM), and doxycycline (DOXY; 50 μM). Concentrations of proline, 4-OH-proline, and glycine in cell pellets were measured by liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry. (A–D) Fibroblasts. There are tendencies of increased t4-OH-proline and glycine levels and t4-OH/proline ratio in the IFN-α–stimulated ISG15–/– cells, which are reduced by triple treatment to levels similar to those in untreated IFN-α–stimulated WT cells. (E–H) HaCaT keratinocytes. Elevated proline concentrations were detected in unstimulated ISG15–/– cells only (E). 4-OH-proline concentrations were consistently higher in ISG15–/– cells but decreased with treatment to levels found in stimulated WT cells (F), whereas the 4-OH-proline/proline ratio (a marker for collagen turnover) (G) and glycine concentrations (H) approached WT levels only partially. n = 3, ± SEM; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 (Student’s t test with Bonferroni correction; WT vs. ISG15–/–).

Combined treatment with RUX/DOXY/TGF-β1 reverses inflammation and collagen and DSG4 deficiency and improves epidermis formation in the ISG15–/– 3D skin model. In the 3D model, the triple treatment effectively reduced the increased epithelial layer thickness of the ISG15–/– model to that of the WT model (Figure 11A) and also apparently normalized cell-cell adhesion, as cell densities were similar between the treated WT and ISG15–/– 3D models (Figure 11B). Compared with the variable effects on expression of collagens and inflammatory mediators seen in the cellular models (Supplemental Figures 8 and 9), the triple treatment was markedly more effective in the ISG15–/– 3D model: all parameters assayed approached or reached expression seen in the untreated WT model, and the overshooting responses in collagen transcription in the ISG15–/– fibroblasts (Supplemental Figure 9) were not seen (Figure 11, C–J). Collagen expression could not be verified at the protein level because of the collagen matrix present in this model. We therefore assessed levels of DSG4, a constituent of desmosomes. As expected, DSG4 levels were lower in the ISG15–/– model both with and without IFN-α stimulation. Both single RUX treatment and the combination treatment raised DSG4 levels close to the expression seen in the IFN-α–stimulated untreated WT 3D model (Supplemental Figure 12A). However, WT desmosome densities were not restored (Supplemental Figure 12B), suggesting that the treatment did not activate all steps for the formation of morphologically verifiable desmosomes.

Figure 11 Combined treatment with RUX, DOXY, and TGF-β1 normalizes epidermis formation, inflammation, and collagen synthesis in the ISG15–/– 3D model. 3D epidermis models were generated as in Figure 7 and cultured in the presence of RUX (0.5 μM), DOXY (50 μM), and TGF-β (10 nM) from day 8 to day 14. (A) H&E stains showing thicker, less compact epithelial layer in the ISG15–/– model, which appears to normalize under treatment. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Triple treatment leads to increase of epithelial cell density of the ISG15–/– model to WT density. (C–J) Triple treatment reduces expression of IFN-regulated mRNAs (C–F) and MMP1 (G), and increases expression of ITGA11 (H), COL1A1 (I), and COL12A1 (J). n = 3, ± SEM; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 (Student’s t test).

Treatment with RUX but not TGF-β1 corrects impaired cell migration in ISG15–/– cells. The index cases did not manifest impaired healing of noninflamed wounds, but the enrichment analysis had shown enrichment of pathways relating to cell migration and regulation of response to wound healing in the ISG15–/– HaCaT cells. We therefore assessed whether a defect in cell migration might contribute to the ISG15–/– phenotype. Scratch tests were performed on ISG15–/– and WT fibroblasts and HaCaT cells with and without the combination treatment. ISG15–/– fibroblasts demonstrated impaired migration both with and without IFN-α stimulation, but the triple treatment impaired migration further (Supplemental Figure 13). In HaCaT cells, the defect in migration was more apparent in IFN-α–stimulated cells, and the triple treatment impaired migration more strongly in the ISG15–/– cells (Supplemental Figure 14). Considering the well-documented cytostatic effects of TGF-β1, single TGF-β1 treatment was applied to scratch tests performed with HaCaT cells. Indeed, TGF-β1 delayed gap closure in the IFN-α–stimulated ISG15–/– cells (Figure 12, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 15). In contrast, single treatment with RUX improved gap closure by ISG15–/– cells at the later time points to values comparable to those for untreated WT cells (Figure 12, D–F, and Supplemental Figure 16). Thus, impaired cell migration is part of the cellular phenotype of ISG15 deficiency and largely responds to control of elevated IFN-I signaling. Considering the results of the 3D model and the cell migration studies together, it appears that a combined therapy with RUX/DOXY/TGF-β1 is a potential treatment for skin ulcerations in ISG15 deficiency, but that the effects of TGF-β1 on cell migration require clarification.