Endothelial C3a receptor mediates vascular inflammation and blood-brain barrier permeability during aging

C3a/C3aR signaling regulates age-associated endothelial VCAM1 expression and immune cell infiltration. C3 mRNA has been shown to be upregulated in aged astrocytes (20, 26). To corroborate this finding, we measured C3 protein in lysates of mouse brains at 2, 12, and 20 months of age by ELISA. We detected a significant increase at 12 months, with a further increase at 20 months, over levels detected in the young mice (Figure 1A). Consistent with our earlier reports in disease models (21, 22), coimmunofluorescent labeling of the hippocampus showed C3 expression predominantly colocalized in GFAP+ astrocytes, where its levels were elevated during aging (Figure 1, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI140966DS1). Increased C3 mRNA was further validated in FACS-sorted aged astrocytes using our previously published method (27) (Supplemental Figure 1B). To examine the expression of C3aR in brain vasculature, we isolated vessels from WT and C3ar1–/– mouse brains (28) and immunostained them with antibodies against GFAP, VE-cadherin, and C3aR. Positive C3aR staining could be readily detected in VE-cadherin+ brain endothelial cells in WT but not C3ar1–/– vessels (Figure 1D). High-resolution confocal imaging analysis of CD31, Glut1, and C3aR on mouse brain vasculature revealed a greater polarization of C3aR toward the basolateral surface, whereas Glut1 localized predominantly toward the vessel lumen (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 1C). In contrast to the endothelial expression, costaining for C3aR and the pericyte marker PDGFR-β did not detect appreciable colocalization (Figure 1E). Flow cytometry analysis of human brain microvascular endothelial cells (HBMECs) showed high levels of positivity for VE-cadherin (80.9%) and Glut1 (94.2%), as expected, and this positivity was also observed for C3aR, although to a lesser degree (34.3%) (Supplemental Figure 1D). Together, these results established C3aR expression in brain vascular endothelial cells and supported a signaling axis involving astroglial C3 and endothelial C3aR at the BBB.

Figure 1 C3a/C3aR signaling regulates age-associated endothelial VCAM1 expression. (A) ELISA measurement of C3 levels in WT mouse brain lysates at 2, 12, and 20 months (n = 8/group). (B) Immunofluorescence staining using anti-GFAP and anti-C3 antibodies demonstrated localization of C3 to astrocytes. (C) Quantification confirming increased C3 staining within GFAP+ astrocytes in the hippocampus with age (n = 5/age). (D) Triple immunostaining of isolated vessels from WT and C3ar1–/– brains using anti-GFAP, anti–VE-cadherin, and anti-C3aR antibodies showing positive C3aR staining along endothelial cell surface that was not present in C3ar1–/– vessels. (E) Triple immunostaining of brain tissue with anti-Glut1, anti-C3aR, and anti-CD31 or anti–PDGFR-β, anti-C3aR, and anti–Col IV, demonstrating expression of C3aR on brain endothelial cells but not pericytes. (F and G) Immunofluorescence staining and quantification using anti-CD31 and anti-VCAM1 antibodies of WT or C3ar1–/– mouse cortices at 2, 12, and 20 months demonstrated an increase in VCAM1 with age in WT mice, but VCAM1 was rescued in the absence of C3aR. All data represent the mean ± SEM. Significance was calculated using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001). Scale bars: 20 μm (B), 10 μm (D), 15 μm (E), and 50 μm (F).

To assess the functional role of this signaling pathway, we first analyzed the expression of VCAM1 because it has been implicated in complement-mediated activation of brain endothelial cells in LPS-induced neuroinflammation (29) and ischemia models (30). Coimmunofluorescent labeling of brain cortical vasculature revealed that VCAM1 expression was restricted to CD31+ vasculature, where its levels were increased with age in WT mice but not in C3ar1-null mice (Figure 1, F and G). A similar reduction in vascular VCAM1 was also seen after treating 2-, 12-, and 20-month-old mice with the C3aR antagonist (C3aRA) SB290157 (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B), further confirming our genetic study and validating the inhibitory effect of C3aRA. The same was true when hippocampal samples were analyzed (Supplemental Figure 2C). We then performed deeper analysis by measuring Vcam1 mRNA levels in FACS-sorted mouse brain endothelial cells from 2-, 12-, and 20-month-old cohorts treated with vehicle or C3aRA, which showed increased Vcam1 expression with age in vehicle-treated samples but blunted expression with C3aRA treatment (Supplemental Figure 2D).

To substantiate this signaling pathway in human cells and to test a direct effect of C3a/C3aR signaling, we treated primary HBMECs with recombinant human C3a, with or without C3aRA, and found a robust increase in Vcam1 expression by C3a treatment, which was quelled in the presence of C3aRA (Supplemental Figure 2E). Interestingly, other adhesion molecules, namely Sele and Icam1, were not significantly changed by this treatment (Supplemental Figure 2, F and G). Additionally, similar ICAM1 immuno-intensities (Supplemental Figure 2, H–J) and Icam1 mRNA levels (Supplemental Figure 2K) were detected in 2- and 20-month-old mouse brains. Together, these data support both the necessity and sufficiency of C3a signaling in modulating VCAM1 expression in brain endothelial cells.

Next, we examined the functional consequence of C3-mediated VCAM1 upregulation. It has been previously shown that increased numbers of peripheral lymphocytes are found in the aged brain (31) and reside in the neural stem cell niche of the subventricular zone (13). Because adhesion molecules regulate the process of rolling adhesion and extravasation of immune cells, we hypothesized that increased brain VCAM1 expression in vasculature during aging may be associated with increased peripheral immune cell infiltration. Using FACS to discriminate CD45hi/CD11b– lymphocytes from CD45hi/mid/CD11b+ monocytes and microglia in dissociated brain tissues, we found increasing proportions of CD45hi/CD11b– infiltrates at 12 and 20 months compared with 2-month-old controls (Figure 2, A and B). In contrast, monocytes were not significantly changed with age (Supplemental Figure 3A). We next asked whether, in addition to reducing VCAM1 expression levels, blocking C3aR signaling could reduce age-related lymphocyte infiltration. Flow cytometry analysis of 12- to 14-month-old C3ar1–/– mice revealed a reduction in the total percentage of CD45hi/CD11b–-infiltrating lymphocytes in the brain compared with WT controls (Figure 2, C and D), whereas monocytes were unaffected (Supplemental Figure 3B). Similar reductions in CD45hi/CD11b–-infiltrating lymphocytes but not monocytes were observed after treating 20-month-old WT mice with C3aRA (Supplemental Figure 3, C–E).

Figure 2 C3aR/VCAM1 axis promotes peripheral lymphocyte infiltration during aging. (A) Representative CD45 and CD11b flow cytometric plots and gating strategy of dissociated mouse brain at 2 months, 12 months, and 20 months. LY, lymphocyte; MN, monocyte; MG, microglia; DN, double-negative. (B) Flow cytometric analysis and quantification of percentage of infiltrating lymphocytes (2 months n = 12, 12 months n = 7, 20 months n = 12) showed age-related increase. (C and D) Flow cytometry analysis and quantification of brain lymphocytes in 12–14-month-old WT (n = 9) and C3ar1–/– (n = 10) mice showed reduction in aged C3ar1–/– mice. All data represent the mean ± SEM. Significance was calculated using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (**P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001).

Given that acute neuroinflammation induces peripheral immune cell infiltration (29), we tested the role of C3aR in recruiting these cells after i.c.v. administration of LPS in 3- to 4-month-old WT and C3ar1–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 4A). As expected, LPS challenge led to increased lymphocyte (Supplemental Figure 4B) and monocyte (Supplemental Figure 4C) infiltration in the brains of WT mice. In contrast, genetic ablation of C3ar1 blunted the infiltration of CD45hi/CD11b– peripheral lymphocytes (Supplemental Figure 4B), whereas monocyte cell numbers were only marginally affected (Supplemental Figure 4C). Consistent with the specific regulation of VCAM1 by C3a/C3aR signaling, deletion of C3ar1 significantly suppressed Vcam1 gene expression induced by LPS without affecting Sele and Icam1 in FACS-sorted brain endothelial cells (Supplemental Figure 4D).

To assess whether LPS-induced acute neuroinflammation affects BBB permeability, we analyzed each group using a tail-vein injection of a BBB impenetrable TRITC-dextran dye (65–85 kDa). Interestingly, there was no significant increase in BBB permeability under acute neuroinflammatory stimuli that contributed to this infiltration event (Supplemental Figure 4E). To confirm the induction of neuroinflammation by LPS, we analyzed sorted microglia from the vehicle- and LPS-treated animals and found consistent microglial gene response signatures, as we have previously reported (27) (Supplemental Figure 4F).

Together, these results suggest that C3a acts through endothelial C3aR to promote VCAM1 expression, and that during both aging and acute neuroinflammation, this pathway plays a role in selective infiltration of lymphocytes into the brain.

CD8+ T cells preferentially infiltrate the aged brain. We next examined the lymphocyte subtypes infiltrating the aged brain and compared these with the cells of the aged spleen to better understand the global changes to lymphocyte composition in aged tissues. Dissociated cells from the brain or spleen of 20-month-old WT mice were immunostained using anti-CD45, anti-CD11b, anti-CD3ε, anti-CD19, anti-CD8a, and anti-CD4 antibodies. After antibody staining, cells were analyzed by flow cytometry to differentiate monocytes, microglia, and lymphocytes (Figure 3A, left panels). Further subtyping was carried out to analyze T lymphocyte versus B lymphocyte composition (Figure 3A, middle panels), and T lymphocyte subtyping to differentiate CD8+ versus CD4+ T cells (Figure 3A, right panels). In 20-month-old WT mice, we found that infiltrating lymphocytes were predominantly CD3+ (75%) versus CD19+ (10%), and analysis of matched spleens showed significantly more CD19+ (65%) cells versus CD3+ (25%) cells (Figure 3B), suggesting that the aged brain preferentially recruited CD3+ T cells compared with the aged spleen. Further analysis of brain CD3+ T cells showed that the majority were CD8+ T cells (75%) instead of CD4+ T cells (15%), which also inversely correlated with the peripheral splenic tissue, where CD4+ T cells were significantly more abundant than CD8+ T cells (Figure 3C). This data suggests that CD8+ T cells were preferentially recruited to the aged brain compared with other lymphocyte subsets.

Figure 3 CD8+ T cells are preferentially recruited and infiltrate the aged brain. (A) Schematic for flow cytometry analysis of dissociated infiltrating cells in the 20-month-old brain or spleen using antibody staining against CD45, CD11b, CD3ε, CD19, CD8a, and CD4. TC, T cells; BC, B cells. (B) Quantification of flow cytometry analysis showed predominantly CD3+ T cells in the brain compared with the spleen, which showed predominantly CD19+ B cells (n = 7/group). (C) Quantification of T cells showed the predominant subtype enriched in the brain was CD8+ T cells compared with CD4+ T cells in the spleen (n = 7/group). (D) Representative immunostaining of 2-month-old and 20-month-old brain tissue using anti-CD8a and anti–Col IV to determine regional immune cell infiltration within the brain. (E) Magnified image from D highlighting the infiltrated cell types that were counted for analysis. (F) Quantification of regional distribution of CD8+ T cell infiltrates in 4 major brain regions (n = 4/group, 2 tissue sections per mouse). CTX, cortex; THAL, thalamus; CPu, caudate putamen; HPC,hippocampus. (G) Representative images of 3 distinct stages of infiltration observed in all brain regions: perivascular residence (left panel), extravasation (middle panel), and parenchymal surveillance (right panel). Data in B and C represent the mean ± SEM. Analysis was done using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (***P < 0.001). Data in F are violin plots displaying medians and quartile ranges. Analysis was done using 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Sidak post hoc test (*P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001). Scale bars: 100 μm (D), 50 μm (E), 10 μm (G).

To further evaluate whether this age-dependent change was specific to brain parenchyma, representing potential infiltration, we isolated the choroid plexus tissue from brain ventricles of 2- and 20-month-old mice prior to dissociation and performed similar analyses as stated above, using the spleen as a control. Using the same flow cytometry gating strategy, we saw increased numbers of CD3+ and CD8+ lymphocytes only in aged brains, but not in aged choroid plexus tissue (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C) or the spleen (Supplemental Figure 5, D–F). These data suggest that the age-related CD8+ lymphocyte infiltration was specific to brain parenchyma and not present in other immune cell–rich regions of the brain or peripheral tissues.

To confirm that peripheral cells are recruited to and infiltrate the aged brain, we employed an mT/mG reporter mouse model, which produces tdTomato under the ROSA26 locus (32). When crossed with Mx1-Cre mice and activated by peripheral poly I:C (polyinosinic:polycytidylic acid) treatment, Cre-responsive cells in the periphery recombined to express EGFP, generating a chimeric mouse (MXG) (Supplemental Figure 6A). Analysis of PBMCs confirmed that approximately 40% of PBMCs were converted to express EGFP in MXG mice (Supplemental Figure 6, B–D). To assess brain infiltration of EGFP+ peripheral cells during aging, we injected mice with poly I:C at 2 months of age and allowed mice to age to 15 months. Flow cytometry analysis of dissociated brains showed that approximately half of infiltrating CD45hi/CD11b– lymphocytes expressed EGFP in 15-month-old MXG brains (Supplemental Figure 6, E–G), demonstrating that lymphocytes in aged brains were peripherally derived. Confocal imaging of the aged brain tissue confirmed the presence of EGFP+-infiltrated peripheral immune cells along the basolateral surface of tdTomato+EGFP– brain vessels, further indicating the peripheral origin of the cells (Supplemental Figure 6H).

To better understand the regional distribution of these CD8+ infiltrates, we analyzed 2- and 20-month-old mouse brain tissue by immunostaining with antibodies against CD8 to mark the T cells of interest and collagen IV (Col IV) to mark the endothelial basement membrane (Figure 3, D and E). Besides the subventricular zone as previously reported (13), it was clear that CD8 T cells were present in other brain regions as well. Notably, the cortex, thalamus, caudate putamen, and the hippocampus all had a significant presence of CD8 T cells with age (Figure 3F). These cells were found either residing along the basolateral surface with colocalized Col IV (Figure 3G left panel), extravasating with minimally colocalized Col IV (Figure 3G middle panel), or fully extravasated into the tissue parenchyma (Figure 3G right panel). Overall, these findings demonstrated that during aging, peripherally derived CD8+ T cells preferentially infiltrated and took up residence inside the brain parenchyma in numerous tissue regions.

Inhibition of C3aR rescues age-related changes in vascular morphology and BBB permeability. We next determined the effect of C3a/C3aR signaling on brain vascular morphology at different ages. We performed confocal imaging and 3D reconstruction of the vasculature, visualized by Col IV staining, and measured the average cross-sectional area of hippocampal capillaries by dividing the total Col IV+ volume by the total capillary length in each reconstructed image. Capillaries in young mice showed an average cross-sectional area of approximately 60 μm2, whereas capillaries in 12- and 20-month-old mice averaged approximately 40 μm2 (Figure 4A). This reduction was partially but significantly rescued in 20-month-old C3ar1–/– mice and in mice treated with C3aRA (Figure 4B). Analysis of each component of this measurement demonstrated a decrease in total vascular volume (Supplemental Figure 7A) and an increase in vessel length (Supplemental Figure 7B) during aging, both of which contributed to decreased average cross-sectional area. Additionally, CD31+ vessels showed a higher degree of tortuosity in the aged hippocampus, as previously defined by their corkscrew-like morphology (33, 34) (Figure 4C, marked by rectangles). This phenomenon has been linked to decreased hemodynamic flow and hypoxia in affected brain regions (33, 34). The overall incidence of tortuous vessel segments was increased approximately 2- and 4-fold by 12 and 20 months, respectively, over that observed in 2-month-old mice (Figure 4, C and D). This vascular phenotype was rescued by both genetic ablation of C3ar1 and C3aRA treatment in 20-month-old mice (Figure 4, C and D). Thus, blocking C3aR significantly improved vascular morphology in aged mice.

Figure 4 Inhibition of C3aR rescues age-related changes in vascular morphology and BBB permeability. (A) Representative collagen IV+ (Col IV) staining and IMARIS-aided 3D reconstruction of vasculature in hippocampal sections from 2-, 12-, and 20-month-old WT mice; 20-month-old WT mice treated with C3aRA; or 20-month-old C3ar1–/– mice. (B) Quantification of capillary average cross-sectional area in A (n = 5/group, 8 images per mouse). (C) Representative CD31+ staining and 3D reconstruction of hippocampal vasculature in 2-, 12-, and 20-month-old WT mice; 20-month-old WT mice treated with C3aRA; or 20-month-old C3ar1–/– mice. Representative tortuous vessels are marked by rectangles. (D) Quantification of number of tortuous vessels per hippocampal areas (n = 5/group, 8 images per mouse). (E) Representative lectin and TRITC-dextran colabeling in 2- and 20-month-old hippocampi. (F) Quantification of TRITC-dextran MFI from brain lysates of 2-month-old (n = 13), 12-month-old (n = 10), and 20-month-old (n = 14) mice. (G) Quantification of TRITC-dextran MFI of 20-month-old mice treated with vehicle or C3aRA (n = 4/group). (H) Representative image of vessels isolated from 2- and 12-month-old mice or 20-month-old mice treated with vehicle or C3aRA and stained with anti-VE-cadherin. (I) Quantification of VE-cadherin staining showed reduced VE-cadherin expression in 12- and 20-month-old mice, which was partially rescued in 20-month-old mice treated with C3aRA (n = 5/group, 5 vessel fragments/mouse). All data represent the mean ± SEM. Significance was calculated using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001). NScale bars: 20 μm (A and C); 50 μm (E).

Given the observed age-associated changes in lymphocyte infiltration and vascular morphology, we tested whether BBB integrity was affected by C3a/C3aR signaling. We used a previously reported method allowing detection of peripherally administered fluorescent dextran leakage into the brain (35) (Figure 4E). At 2 months, there was almost no detection of fluorescent dextran in brain tissues, whereas there was a robust increase in fluorescent signal in 20-month-old brains, localized around lectin+ vasculature (Figure 4E). Quantification of dextran levels in brain homogenates of 2-, 12-, and 20-month-old mice showed an age-dependent tracer leakage into the brain at 12 months (~2-fold) and 20 months (~3-fold) (Figure 4F). Treating 20-month-old mice with C3aRA modestly but significantly reduced tracer leakage (Figure 4G).

To further characterize age-associated changes in BBB integrity, we examined VE-cadherin+ intercellular junctions by confocal microscopy in vessels isolated from 2-, 12-, and 20-month-old mouse brains (28) with or without C3aRA treatment (Figure 4H and Supplemental Figure 7C). Quantification of immunoreactivity in large vessels (Figure 4I) and capillaries (Supplemental Figure 7D) revealed age-associated downregulation of VE-cadherin, with modest but significant rescue by C3aRA treatment. Consistent with this, gene expression analysis of FACS-sorted brain endothelial cells showed age-dependent reduction of Cdh5 (encoding VE-cadherin) at 12 and 20 months, along with reductions in Ocln, Tjp1, and Cldn5 mRNAs (Supplemental Figure 7E), reflecting impaired expression of junctional components. These age-dependent reductions were either trending or significantly restored with C3aRA treatment (Supplemental Figure 7E). Together, these data suggest that C3aR inhibition partially restored BBB integrity in aged brains.

C3a-mediated barrier disruption involves Ca2+ mobilization, cytoskeletal activation, and VE-cadherin disruption. To elucidate the mechanism of C3a-mediated BBB permeability in vitro, we employed the use of transendothelial electrical resistance (TEER) measurements. Using chopstick electrodes and an EVOM2 ohmmeter to measure the resistance of electrical current in an isolated system, we could directly test the effect of various molecules in an in vitro barrier model (Figure 5A). Our model contained a coculture of primary human astrocytes cultured for 2 days on the abluminal surface of a semipermeable membrane prior to the addition of HBMECs, which were cultured on the luminal surface for another 4 days, while TEER was monitored for optimal resistance prior to beginning treatment. We first validated the capability of this system to generate a reproducible barrier. Using the TEER as a readout, we compared resistance of a cell-free membrane with barriers formed by primary astrocytes or endothelial cells, or by endothelial cells cocultured with HeLa cells or primary astrocytes. We found that endothelial cells cocultured with astrocytes, but not with HeLa cells, significantly increased TEER (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B), demonstrating that astrocytes promoted BBB integrity in vitro.

Figure 5 C3a-mediated barrier disruption is dependent on Ca2+ mobilization and alters VE-cadherin through cytoskeletal activation. (A) Schematic of TEER analysis using a coculture of astrocytes and endothelial cells. (B) TEER values in cocultures treated with vehicle, C3a, C3a with C3aRA, or IL-1β for 0, 1, 4, 12, and 24 hours. (C) Quantification of percentage reduction of TEER at 24 hours from treatments recorded in B. (D) TEER values in cocultures treated with vehicle, C3a, or C3a with C3aRA or BAPTA-AM over 24 hours. (E) Quantification of the percentage of reduction in TEER at 24 hours from the treatments in D. All TEER experiments were performed 2 times with duplicates and normalized to time-point control wells of cell-free membranes. (F) Representative immunofluorescence images of human brain microvascular endothelial cells (HBMECs) treated with vehicle, C3a, or a combination of C3a plus C3aRA (C3a/C3aRA), BAPTA-AM (C3a/BAPTA), or W7 (C3a/W7) for 2 hours and stained with anti-pMLC and anti–VE-cadherin antibodies. (G) Quantification of pMLC or VE-cadherin MFI showed an increase in pMLC but not VE-cadherin (n = 7 areas from 3 replicates of 250–300 cells/condition). (H) Representative immunofluorescence images of HBMECs treated as stated in F using anti-pMLC and anti–VE-cadherin antibodies 24 hours after treatment. (K) Quantification of pMLC or VE-cadherin MFI showed normalized pMLC levels but decreased VE-cadherin (n = 7 areas from 3 replicates of 250–300 cells/condition). All data represent the mean ± SEM. Analysis was performed on average percentage decrease in TEER using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001). Scale bar: 10 μm.

To test the effect of C3aR signaling, we treated human endothelial cell–astrocyte cocultures with recombinant human C3a, and used IL-1β treatment, known to disrupt barrier integrity, as a positive control (36). After a 24-hour treatment, we found that C3a treatment resulted in a significant reduction of TEER, similar to IL-1β (Figure 5, B and C). C5a treatment had a marginal but not statistically significant effect (Supplemental Figure 8, C and D). C3a-induced barrier dysfunction was blocked when cultures were cotreated with C3aRA (Figure 5, B and C).

To further elucidate the mechanism of C3aR-mediated BBB permeability, we interrogated intracellular Ca2+ as a potential second messenger, given previous reports that activation of C3aR triggers Ca2+ release (37). Treating the cocultures with ionomycin resulted in a drastic reduction of TEER (Supplemental Figure 8, E and F), suggesting Ca2+ release was sufficient to increase barrier permeability. Cotreatment with C3a and the calcium chelator BAPTA-AM, to block Ca2+ signaling, led to a rescue of C3a-mediated TEER reduction to the level observed with C3aRA intervention (Figure 5, D and E), suggesting that calcium release was the primary mechanism of barrier permeability downstream of C3a/C3aR signaling.

Next, we aimed to dissect the connection between changes in VE-cadherin and Ca2+ that may result in increased barrier permeability downstream of C3aR activation. Previous work has shown that various endothelial cell lines respond to C3a by forming actin stress fibers within the cell (25). After activation of the calcium-dependent kinase calmodulin, myosin light chain (MLC) kinase is able to phosphorylate MLC motor protein at Ser19 (pMLC), resulting in stress fiber formation (38). Activation of this pathway is known to initiate a physical, tensile stress at the cell membrane, disrupting VE-cadherin+ junctions and BBB integrity (39). Therefore, we hypothesized that C3a might trigger the calcium release needed to disrupt VE-cadherin+ junctions, resulting in BBB permeability.

To test this hypothesis, we treated endothelial cell monolayers with C3a alone or together with C3aRA, BAPTA-AM, or calmodulin inhibitor W7. Immunofluorescence staining of cells treated with C3a alone for 2 hours showed a robust increase in both phalloidin+ F-actin stress fibers and overlapping pMLC signal (Supplemental Figure 9A). To quantify the dynamics of this cellular response, we analyzed changes at 2 hours, during the downward slope of barrier integrity, as measured by TEER analysis, after C3a stimulation. We saw a robust increase in pMLC by both immunofluorescence (Figure 5, F and G) and immunoblotting (Supplemental Figure 9, B and C), both of which were blocked by C3aRA, BAPTA, or W7 treatment. When analyzing the effect on VE-cadherin, we did not see overt changes by either immunofluorescence (Figure 5, F and G) or by immunoblotting (Supplemental Figure 9, B and D) under all conditions, suggesting that F-actin stress fiber formation and activation of pMLC, but not VE-cadherin protein alteration, was involved in the early phase of C3a/C3aR signaling. However, after 24 hours of C3a treatment, pMLC levels normalized, but VE-cadherin levels were significantly reduced by both immunofluorescence staining (Figure 5, H and I) and by immunoblotting (Supplemental Figure 9, E and G). Cotreatment with C3aRA, BAPTA, or W7 normalized VE-cadherin without affecting pMLC (Figure 5I and Supplemental Figure 9, E–G).

Overall, these data established intracellular Ca2+ as a second messenger downstream of C3a/C3aR signaling to mediate pMLC activity and VE-cadherin homeostasis in endothelial cells. These findings suggest that there are 2 phases in endothelial response to C3a. First, a transient phase (2 hours) where endothelial cells respond quickly and rapidly to C3a signaling by forming stress fibers, followed by a failed ability to maintain VE-cadherin protein levels, leading to barrier permeability (24 hours).

Endothelial cell–specific deletion of C3ar1 rescues vascular phenotypes, reduces microglial reactivity, and corrects age-related neurodegeneration. Because C3ar1 genetic ablation and C3aR pharmacological inhibition were able to rescue age-related changes in brain vasculature, we hypothesized that specific endothelial ablation would show similar effects as global targeting, and that such a manipulation would influence age-related neuroinflammation overall. The above in vitro studies support a role of endothelial C3aR in mediating the barrier permeability. To test this hypothesis directly, we produced mice with conditional deletion of C3ar1 in endothelial cells by crossing a C3ar1-floxed allele (40) with the Tie2-Cre (41) mice to generate C3ar1fl/fl Tie2-Cre (T2KO) mice. Littermate C3ar1+/+ and C3ar1fl/fl mice were used as controls. The cell type–specific knockout was confirmed by immunofluorescent imaging (Supplemental Figure 10A).

Coimmunofluorescent staining of control and T2KO mice at 3 and 12–14 months of age with anti-VCAM1 and anti-CD31 antibodies revealed significant increases in cortical vascular VCAM1 signal at 12–14 months of age in the control group (Figure 6A). Similar to the germline deletion, age-associated elevation of VCAM1 expression was almost completely attenuated in the T2KO mice (Figure 6, A and B), which was also seen in the hippocampus (Supplemental Figure 10, B and C). Analysis of vessel morphology by CD31 staining and 3D reconstruction showed a significant reduction in vessel cross-sectional area in 12–14-month-old control mice compared with that of 3-month-old mice (Figure 6, C and D). Consistent with the VCAM1 staining, endothelial deletion of C3ar1 was sufficient to rescue the age-associated changes of vessel morphology (Figure 6, C and D). These data demonstrated that specifically ablating C3ar1 in endothelial cells rescued age-related changes in brain vasculature, similar to global ablation and pharmacological inactivation. Thus, endothelial C3aR played a cell-autonomous role in mediating age-dependent changes in vascular inflammation and morphology.

Figure 6 Conditional knockout of C3ar1 in brain endothelial cells rescues age-related vascular phenotypes. (A) Representative VCAM1 and CD31 double-staining images from 3-month-old and 12- to 14-month-old endothelial C3ar1 conditional knockout (T2KO) mice and littermate controls (CTRL) showing increased VCAM1 expression with age in CTRL mice but suppressed expression in T2KO. (B) Quantification of VCAM1 intensity of A. (C) Representative CD31 staining and 3D reconstruction of 3-month-old and 12- to 14-month-old CTRL and T2KO mice. (D) Quantification of average CD31+ cross-sectional areas. All data represent the mean ± SEM of n = 4/group. Analysis for A–F was performed using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (**P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001). Scale bar: 50 μm.

It was previously reported that reducing VCAM1 expression in endothelial cells can benefit brain function (11). Thus, we tested whether inhibiting the C3aR/VCAM1 axis at the endothelial cells could influence microglial reactivity. Coimmunostaining of 2- and 12-month-old WT and C3ar1–/– mice with microglia marker IBA1 and a marker for phagocytic microglia, CD68, followed by colocalization analysis identified a higher percentage of CD68 signal colocalized with IBA1 in 12-month-old WT mice, which was completely normalized by global C3aR inactivation (Figure 7, A and B). Analysis of T2KO mice and their littermate controls at 12–14 months showed a partial but significant reduction of CD68 immunoreactivity (Figure 7, C and D). This result suggests that although C3aR is expressed in other cell types, notably microglia, it also plays a role in mediating neuroinflammation in the brain by modulating the endothelial C3aR/VCAM1 axis and promoting peripheral immune cell interaction at the brain vasculature.

Figure 7 Germline and conditional knockout of C3ar1 rescues age-related microglial reactivity and neurodegenerative phenotypes. (A) Representative IBA1 and CD68 double immunostaining in WT and C3ar1–/– hippocampus at 2 and 12 months. (B) Quantification of CD68 immunoreactivity within IBA1+ microglia (n = 4/group). (C) Representative IBA1 and CD68 double immunostaining in CTRL and T2KO hippocampus at 3 months and 12–14 months. (D) Quantification of CD68 immunoreactivity within IBA1+ microglia (n = 4/group). (E) Quantification of hippocampal volume through coronal, serially sectioned tissue samples (n = 7–9/group, 9 sections/animal quantified). (F) Quantification of entorhinal cortex volume through coronal, serially sectioned tissue samples (n = 7–9/group, 9 sections/animal quantified). Data for B and E represent the mean ± SEM, and analysis was performed using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001). Data for D represent the mean ± SEM, and analysis was performed using a 2-tailed Student’s t test (**P < 0.01). Data for F represent the mean ± SEM and analysis was performed using 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Sidak post hoc test (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01). Scale bar: 50 μm (A and C).

To determine whether the changes of immune cells detected in the middle age (12–14 months) may lead to neuronal loss later in life, we performed Nissl staining of brain sections from young (3 months) and old (20 months) WT control mice and 20-month-old C3ar1–/– and T2KO mice (Supplemental Figure 11) and quantified hippocampal and piriform/entorhinal cortical volumes (Figure 7, E and F). We found a mild but significant reduction in tissue volumes with age in the control animals. Interestingly, global and endothelial cell–specific ablation of C3aR led to a comparable degree of rescue (Figure 7, E and F). Together, these data suggest that blocking the endothelial C3aR/VCAM1 axis and restoring endothelial vascular morphology could restore microglial function and restore brain health during aging.

C3aR modulates vascular changes in PS19 tau–transgenic mice. Our previous analysis of the widely used PS19 tau–transgenic mouse model reported heightened C3/C3aR signaling associated with hyperphosphorylated tau pathology, such that genetic deletion of C3ar1 effectively reduced tau pathology and neuroinflammation (22). Examination of the previously reported brain transcriptomes of PS19 and PS19 C3ar1–/– mice (22) clearly demonstrated the capacity for C3aR to modulate the innate immune response. Further, overrepresentation analysis of this gene expression data found KEGG and Reactome pathways upregulated in PS19 and downregulated in PS19 C3ar1–/–, consistent with cytokine activation, leukocyte activation and migration, cell adhesion molecule interactions, and regulation or activation of the cytoskeleton, all of which are consistent with endothelial responses to C3a (Figure 8A). In addition to leukocyte transcripts in our pathway analysis, specific transcripts identifying peripheral immune cell infiltration (Vcam1, Ptpn22, Cd3e, and Cd8a) were also significantly elevated in PS19 brains (Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 12).

Figure 8 Vascular abnormalities in PS19 tau–transgenic mice and C3aR dependency. (A) RNA-Seq analysis revealed significantly overrepresented pathways in the differentially expressed genes (DEGs) that were increased in 9-month-old PS19 compared with WT animals (red), and that were decreased in PS19 C3ar1–/– compared with PS19 animals (blue). Terms were selected from results based on their involvement in vascular biology and immune cell infiltration and plotted by P value; representative rescued genes contributing to the terms are listed (right). (B) Cortical staining of 9-month-old WT, C3ar1–/–, PS19, and PS19 C3ar1–/– hippocampal vasculature with CD31 and VCAM1 demonstrated a significant increase in VCAM1 expression in PS19 mice and a rescue of this phenotype in PS19 mice harboring the C3ar1 deletion. (C) Quantification of VCAM1 immuno-intensity. (D) CD31 staining and IMARIS-aided 3D reconstruction of 9-month-old WT, C3ar1–/–, PS19, and PS19 C3ar1–/– hippocampal vasculature. (E) Quantification of the average vessel cross-sectional area. All data represent the mean ± SEM of n = 5/group. Analysis for all results was performed using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001). Scale bar: 50 μm.

Given the changes in endothelial processes, in addition to the peripheral immune cell response, we hypothesized that the elevated C3a/C3aR/VCAM1 pathway contributes to vascular changes in PS19 mice. Indeed, coimmunofluorescent analysis of cortical vasculature of 9-month-old PS19 mice labeled with CD31 and VCAM1 revealed a significant increase in VCAM1 expression colocalized with CD31+ vasculature, and this phenotype was rescued to control levels by ablating C3ar1 (Figure 8, B and C). Increased VCAM1 expression in PS19 mice was accompanied by drastic reduction in the average cross-sectional area of cortical brain vasculature (Figure 8, D and E). Consistent with aging analysis, C3ar1 ablation in PS19 animals significantly improved vascular morphology (Figure 8, D and E). These data revealed a vascular phenotype associated with tau pathology and suggest that the endothelial C3aR/VCAM1 axis contributes to vascular dysfunction in tauopathy.