Commentary 10.1172/JCI144348

Complement C3a receptor–mediated vascular dysfunction: a complex interplay between aging and neurodegeneration

Kanchan Bhatia,1,2 Saif Ahmad,1 Adam Kindelin,1 and Andrew F. Ducruet1

1Department of Neurosurgery, Barrow Neurological Institute, St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center (SJHMC), Dignity Health, Phoenix, Arizona, USA.

2School of Mathematical and Natural Sciences, Arizona State University, Phoenix, Arizona, USA.

Address correspondence to: Andrew F. Ducruet, Department of Neurosurgery, Barrow Neurological Institute, St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center (SJHMC), Dignity Health, 350 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, Arizona 85013, USA. Phone: 602.406.3964; Email: andrew.ducruet@barrowbrainandspine.com.

Published January 4, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 1 on January 4, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(1):e144348. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI144348.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published January 4, 2021 - Version history
Vascular dysfunction resulting in compromised blood-brain barrier (BBB) integrity is evident in aging and disease. Although the complement C3a/C3a receptor (C3a/C3aR) axis influences normal brain aging and disease progression, the mechanisms governing endothelial C3aR–mediated neurovascular inflammation and BBB permeability remain unexplored. In this issue of the JCI, Propson et al. investigated endothelial C3a/C3aR signaling in normal, aged, and neurodegenerative mouse models. Endothelial C3aR signaling modulated age-dependent increases in VCAM1, initiated peripheral lymphocyte infiltration, and enhanced microglial activity. Increased calcium release downstream of C3aR signaling disrupted the vascular endothelial cadherin (VE-cadherin) junctions, increased BBB permeability, and degraded vascular structure and function. Mice lacking C3aR (C3ar1–/–) and mice treated with a C3aR antagonist showed attenuated age-related microglial reactivity and neurodegeneration. These results confirm that complement-mediated signaling impacts vascular health and BBB function in normal aging and neurodegenerative disease, suggesting that complement inhibitors represent a therapeutic option for cerebral microvascular dysfunction.

