Biallelic variants in TSPOAP1, encoding the active-zone protein RIMBP1, cause autosomal recessive dystonia

Homozygous TSPOAP1/RIMBP1 variants cause autosomal recessive dystonia. Using a combination of homozygosity mapping and whole-exome sequencing (WES), homozygous variants in TSPOAP1 were independently identified as the top-candidate genetic cause of autosomal recessive dystonia in the 3 families reported herein (Figure 1 and Supplemental Tables 1 and 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI140625DS1). The online platform GeneMatcher (20) was used to share results among the 3 groups that identified the variants.

Figure 1 Pedigrees, genetic findings, and radiological features of subjects with pathogenic TSPOAP1/RIMBP1 variants. (A) Top: Pedigrees and variant status of affected (closed symbols) and healthy (open symbols) members of the 3 families with biallelic TSPOAP1 pathogenic variants. Bottom: Sanger sequencing validation of the variants and schematic representation of the variant effect on protein-coding sequence. W, wild-type alleles; M, mutant alleles. (B) Brain MRI sagittal T1-weighted images of subjects A-II.1 (age 28), A-II.2 (age 23), A-II.4 (age 13), and B-II.1 (age 17), demonstrating cerebellar atrophy with a predominance of the vermis in all 4 subjects carrying homozygous loss-of-function variants. (C) Cartoon illustrating the molecular interactions of RIM-binding proteins (RIMBPs) at the presynaptic active zone. RIMBPs bind with the first SH3 domain to Bassoon, with the FN3 domains to calcium-activated potassium channels (BK), and with the second and third SH3 domain to voltage-gated calcium-channels (Ca2+) and RIM proteins. (D) Schematic representation of RIMBP1 structure including protein domains and localization of the identified variants. The amino acid residue Gly1808 is located in the C-terminal SH3 domain and shows complete evolutionary conservation across all species and in the human protein homolog RIMBP2. Asterisks indicate invariant residues (full conservation), whereas colons and periods represent strong and moderate similarities, respectively.

Family A is a consanguineous pedigree of Gujarati Indian origin (parents of the affected subjects are first cousins) (Figure 1A). Homozygosity mapping revealed a single candidate chromosomal region corresponding to a large run of homozygosity (ROH) of approximately 11.5 Mb on chromosome 17 (chr17: 53,415,850–64,831,657), which was unique to the 3 affected family members. After applying the filtering strategy to WES data, only a single candidate causative variant remained, a frameshift deletion in TSPOAP1 (NM_004758.3: c.538delG, p.Ala180Profs*8) located within the disease-associated ROH and shared by all 3 affected subjects. Sanger sequencing confirmed the presence of the variant and showed that both parents were heterozygous carriers, while the healthy sibling was homozygous for the reference allele, thus confirming complete disease cosegregation. This frameshift variant is absent in more than 120,000 subjects listed in gnomAD, which contains more than 15,000 subjects of South Asian ancestry.

Family B is of Estonian origin and has been previously reported (21). There was no reported history of parental consanguinity. The proband is the only child in the family (Figure 1A). Chromosomal microarray analysis did not detect copy number variations. Homozygosity mapping revealed 3 large ROHs (chr4: 10,769,440–21,449,134; chr10: 54,942,171–63,972,930; chr17: 55,928,909–67,419,074) indicating likely unreported consanguinity. WES analysis identified a homozygous STOP-gain variant in TSPOAP1 (NM_004758.3: c.2449_2450delinsTG, p.Gln817*), located in the largest ROH as the best candidate. Sanger sequencing confirmed the presence of the homozygous variant in the proband and heterozygous in the mother (the father’s DNA was not available). This variant is not present in gnomAD, which contains 2,418 Estonian subjects.

Family C is of Turkish origin (Figure 1A). There was no reported consanguinity in the family but the parents came from the same village. Three large ROHs (chr8: 33,406,218–42,407,799; chr11: 56,184,803–82,708,284; and chr17: 54,967,949–66,426,255) were found exclusively in the proband. WES analysis revealed 3 rare homozygous coding variants located within the identified ROHs: KCNU1 (NM_001031836: c.1280T>C, p.Ile427Thr [rs570237282]); NADSYN1 (NM_018161: c.278G>A, p.Arg93Gln [rs763061270]); and TSPOAP1 (NM_004758.3: c.5422G>A, p.Gly1808Ser [rs752560074]). Among these, only the variant in TSPOAP1 was homozygous also in the other siblings affected by dystonia. The variant is predicted to be pathogenic by all in silico prediction tools and has a combined annotation-dependent depletion score of 27.7. The variant is not present in the homozygous state in gnomAD (minor allele frequency 0.00001061) and is not present in the Great Middle East Variome database (22). Finally, the variant was absent in a further approximately 1000 Turkish families with unrelated medical conditions, thus excluding it as a common variant specific to the Turkish population.

TSPOAP1 variants identified in families A and B are both predicted to render truncated RIMBP1 products lacking most, if not all, functional domains. Thus, the carriers of these variants essentially represent RIMBP1-knockout (RIMBP1-KO) subjects (Figure 1D). In contrast, the p.Gly1808Ser variant found in family C is a missense variant located in the last RIMBP1 SH3 domain, which is critical for its binding to VGCCs (14, 17) and shows complete evolutionary conservation across species down to invertebrates and in the human homolog RIMBP2 (Figure 1D).

Loss-of-function variants are absent in approximately 15,000 in-house exomes sequenced at the 3 centers who analyzed the families and homozygous loss-of-function variants are not seen in a further approximately 130,000 subjects listed on gnomAD. Furthermore, we did not observe any homozygous, rare TSPOAP1 missense variant located within any of the 3 functionally relevant SH3 domains in both in-house exomes and gnomAD, indicating that homozygous variants in these regions are exceedingly rare and adding further evidence in support of the pathogenic role of the variant identified in family C. Finally, mining WES data from an additional approximately 700 cases affected with different forms of dystonia failed to identify additional cases with confirmed biallelic TSPOAP1 changes.

Clinical features of patients with biallelic TSPOAP1/RIMBP1 variants. The clinical features of all subjects with TSPOAP1 variants are summarized in Tables 1 and 2. In brief, all 4 subjects with homozygous loss-of-function TSPOAP1 variants (family A and B) shared a strikingly similar phenotype characterized by normal motor and language development, mild learning disabilities that first appeared in primary school, and onset in early teenage years of progressive generalized dystonia (Supplemental Video 1). Dystonia displayed a clear craniocaudal gradient in all 4 subjects, with dystonic movements severely affecting the craniocervical region and to a lesser extent the trunk and the 4 limbs. The impairment of the cranial muscles was particularly severe, resulting in prominent dysphonia and dysarthria and progressive difficulties with swallowing. Upper limb examination showed continuous dystonic posturing, muscle overflow, and writhing movements, resulting in impaired dexterity and severe handwriting difficulties. Gait examination showed progressive abnormalities including bilateral foot inward turning, tiptoeing, leg stiffening, and abnormal knee flexion, resulting in progressive loss of autonomous ambulation.

Table 1 Clinical features of subjects from family A with homozygous pathogenic TSPOAP1 variants

Table 2 Clinical features of subjects from families B and C with homozygous pathogenic TSPOAP1 variants

All 4 cases showed clear evidence of cognitive deterioration. Formal cognitive assessment was performed in case A-II.1 (age 27; extensive cognitive impairment) and in subject B-II.1 (age 10 and 17; progression from mild to moderate intellectual disability). Other additional neurological features that were only variably observed included generalized tonic-clonic seizures (subject A-II.4; EEG showed bilateral interictal epileptic activity), superimposed episodes of limb and painful truncal dystonia triggered by sudden movements and controlled by treatment with phenytoin (subject A-II.2), and lower limb spasticity with hyperactive reflexes (subject B-II.1).

Subjects from family C carrying the homozygous missense change p.Gly1808Ser presented with a milder dystonic phenotype, characterized by adult-onset focal dystonia or dystonic tremor (Supplemental Video 2). The index proband (C-II.4) developed dystonia at age 58 and on examination she had segmental dystonia affecting her neck and upper limbs. Two of the proband’s siblings presented in their 60s with either isolated tremulous cervical dystonia and upper limb postural tremor (subject C-II.3) or isolated hand dystonic tremor (subject C-II.1).

Patients with homozygous TSPOAP1/RIMBP1 loss-of-function variants display progressive cerebellar atrophy. Brain MRI showed prominent cerebellar atrophy with a predominance for the vermis in all 4 subjects from families A and B (Figure 1B), a finding that is highly atypical in cases with generalized dystonia. Serial brain imaging in subject A-IV.2 (MRI at age 5, 8, and 14) and B-II.1 (MRI at age 15 and 17) documented progression of the cerebellar atrophy. The prominence of this radiological finding was in striking contrast with the paucity of classic clinical features of cerebellar dysfunction (i.e., ocular nystagmus, gait ataxia, limb dysmetria). Conversely, supratentorial, brainstem, and spinal cord parenchyma had an otherwise normal appearance and there were no signal abnormalities or volume loss in the basal ganglia. Brain imaging was reported as normal in the proband of family C, but images were not available for direct review.

Brain expression profiles of TSPOAP1/RIMBP1 and its homolog RIMBP2 support an essential role for RIMBP1 in cerebellar Purkinje neurons (5, 7). Previous studies (16) as well as gene expression data sets from human and mouse brains, including GTEx (human brain expression) (23) and the Allen Brain Atlas (mouse brain expression) (24), showed that both TSPOAP1 and its homolog RIMBP2 are highly expressed across several brain regions in a partly overlapping and partly segregated manner (Supplemental Figure 1). Importantly, in the cerebellum the expression of TSPOAP1/RIMBP1 was very high, particularly in Purkinje cells, while the expression of RIMBP2 was low throughout. A similar pattern of expression was observed in the striatum as well, though less pronounced than in the cerebellum.

RIMBP1 and RIMBP2 are functionally redundant and can compensate for each other’s function when individually deleted (18, 19). The particular RIMBP expression pattern in Purkinje cells indicates that compensation might not occur in these cells, and thus suggests Purkinje cells might be particularly susceptible to RIMBP1 dysfunction caused by the identified TSPOAP1 pathogenic variants.

Genetic deletion of RIMBP1, but not RIMBP2, triggers motor abnormalities in mice. To support the pathogenic role of the identified homozygous loss-of-function RIMBP1 variants, we pursued further studies in mice. For this, we generated RIMBP1-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 2A), as previously reported (25). RIMBP1-KO mice displayed normal weight and no obvious developmental abnormalities (Supplemental Figure 2B), indicating that constitutive removal of RIMBP1 has no significant effects on mouse survival and gross development.

We then tested whether RIMBP1 KO impacts mouse motor behaviors that are commonly disrupted in dystonia models. First, quantification of open-field activity showed that RIMBP1-KO mice displayed an approximately 30% overall increase in spontaneous locomotor activity compared with WT littermates (Figure 2A). Second, in a beam-walk motor coordination test (Figure 2B), RIMBP1-KO mice showed nearly 100% more slips and were significantly slower at crossing the beam than WT littermates (Supplemental Video 3). Third, suspension of mice by their tail (Figure 2C and Supplemental Video 4) for 10 or 20 seconds led to limb-clasping behavior in 80% of RIMBP1-KO mice and this percentage increased to 100% when the suspension lasted for 30 seconds (average clasping index of approximately 1.5 ± 2.5). In striking contrast, none of the WT mice exhibited hind limb clasping in any of these conditions (average clasping index approximately 0.5 ± 0.1; Figure 2C). Fourth, on rotarod testing, we did not detect significant differences between RIMBP1-KO and WT in their initial coordination nor in their learning rate (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D).

Figure 2 Motor abnormalities in RIMBP1-KO mice. (A) Open-field locomotor activity. Left: Locomotor activity as a function of time (bin width, 5 minutes). P value by 1-way ANOVA. Middle: Total activity in RIMBP1-WT and RIMBP1-KO mice. Right: Comparison of relative activity in the periphery (P, left) and the center (C, right) of the open field arena in control and mutant mice. (B) Beam-walk test. Left: Cumulative distribution (left) and summary graphs (right) of total time to cross the beam in RIMBP1-WT and RIMBP1-KO mice. Right: Cumulative distribution (left) and summary graphs (right) of total number of slips in RIMBP1-WT and RIMBP1 KO mice. (C) Limb-clasping test. Left: Representative pictures of a RIMBP1-WT (left) and a RIMBP1-KO (right) mouse during the tail suspension test used to measure limb clasping. Arrows highlight limb clasping in the RIMBP1-KO mouse. Left: Percentage of RIMBP1-WT and RIMBP1-KO mice displaying limb clasping in tail suspension test lasting 10, 20, or 30 seconds. Right: Clasping index in control and mutant mice tail-suspended for 10, 20, or 30 seconds. (D) Abnormal movements and postures triggered by systemic oxotremorine. Top: Examples of abnormal postures (arrows) found in RIMBP1-KO mice after oxotremorine treatment (0.01 mg/kg). Bottom, left: Time course of abnormal motor scores after oxotremorine treatment (0.01 mg/kg). Motor scores were assessed in 2-minute bins. Abnormal motor score scale: 0 = normal motor behavior, 1 = no impairment but slightly slowed movements, 2 = mild impairment with occasional abnormal postures and movements and ambulation with slow walk, 3 = moderate impairment with frequent abnormal postures and movements with limited ambulation, 4 = severe impairment with sustained abnormal postures without any ambulation or upright position. P value by 1-way ANOVA. Bottom, right: Summed abnormal motor scores recorded for 60 minutes after drug injection. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Number of experiments: (A, right) 19 WT, 16 KO; (B) 10 WT, 10 KO; (C) 10 WT, 10 KO; (D) 9 WT, 10 KO. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA or Student’s t test (in bar graphs in A–D). NS, not significant.

As human and mouse brains display high RIMBP1 and low RIMBP2 expression in the striatum and the cerebellum, we hypothesized that selective lack of RIMBP1, but not of RIMBP2, would lead to motor abnormalities. Consistent with this expectation, and in striking contrast with RIMBP1 KO, RIMBP2 KO neither affected the overall locomotor activity or beam-walk performance, nor caused limb-clasping behavior (Supplemental Figure 3, C–G). Thus, deletion of RIMBP1, but not RIMBP2, leads to motor abnormalities in mice.

Abnormal movements and postures in RIMBP1-KO mice upon acetylcholine muscarinic receptor stimulation. While RIMBP1-KO mice displayed several baseline motor abnormalities, we did not observe any spontaneous abnormal movements or postures, the clinical hallmark of dystonia. Therefore, we challenged RIMBP1-KO mice with the nonselective muscarinic receptor agonist oxotremorine, which has been recently shown to promote overt dystonia-like abnormal movements and postures in another genetic mouse model of dystonia (26). RIMBP1-WT and -KO mice were injected with low doses of oxotremorine (0.01 mg/kg intraperitoneally [i.p.]), and then the appearance of abnormal movements and postures was assessed for up to 1 hour after injection (Figure 2D).

RIMBP1-WT mice displayed mildly reduced spontaneous locomotion and rare events of head and body tremors or hind limb extension during the first 30 minutes after injection only. In striking contrast, littermate RIMBP1-KO mice showed prominent and prolonged abnormalities in postures and movements that lasted for at least 1 hour after oxotremorine injections (Figure 2D and Supplemental Video 5). These included a dramatic and sustained reduction in spontaneous locomotion, prolonged periods of immobility with hunched trunk postures associated with flexion of hind limbs and extension of forelimbs, slow and uncoordinated gait with extended body and abnormal hind limb postures, frequent excessive jerking of the head and body twitching, and prolonged motionless standing on hind limbs with uncoordinated movements of the forelimbs and occasional raising of a single paw (Supplemental Video 6). A quantitative analysis, using an established scale for motor abnormalities in mice (26), estimated that oxotremorine increased motor dysfunction in RIMBP1-KO mice by approximately 300% compared with WT littermates (Figure 2D), indicating a severe susceptibility to muscarinic cholinergic stimulation caused by RIMBP1 deletion.

Cerebellar morphology and protein composition in mice lacking RIMBP1. Given the presence of progressive cerebellar atrophy in subjects with homozygous RIMBP1 truncation and the high expression levels of RIMBP1 in cerebellar Purkinje cells, we asked whether RIMBP1 deletion is causally linked to morphological or biochemical abnormalities in the mouse cerebellum. Gross visual inspection of cerebella from RIMBP1-WT and -KO mice did not show obvious size differences and quantitative analyses did not detect a significant difference in the cerebellar volume or the total number of Purkinje cells (Figure 3A). Furthermore, immunoblotting analysis of cerebellar lysates did not show significant changes in the levels of general neuronal markers between RIMBP1-WT and -KO mice (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 3 Cerebellar abnormalities in RIMBP1-KO mice. (A) Gross anatomy of the cerebellum. Left: Dorsal view of RIMBP1-WT and RIMBP1-KO brains. Middle: Confocal image of a parasagittal section stained with DAPI and anti-calbindin antibodies (green). Right: Summary plot of cerebellar volume (left) and of Purkinje cell (PC) number (right). Scale bars: 0.8 cm (left) and 20 μm (right). (B) Structure of PC dendrites in RIMBP1 control and mutant mice. Left: Low-magnification images of parasagittal sections stained with anti-calbindin antibodies. Middle: High-magnification images (single optical sections) of the areas indicated with the white boxes on the left displaying outer (0%–40%) and inner (40%–80%) PC dendritic domains. Right, top: Summary graphs of calbindin coverage (area) in different PC dendritic domains. Right, bottom: Summary graphs of calbindin intensity signal in the same PC dendritic domains. Scale bars: 1 mm (left) and 40 μm (right). (C) Organization of parallel fiber synapses. Left: Representative confocal images of cerebellar sections from a RIMBP1-WT mouse. Middle: Representative images from a littermate RIMBP1-KO mouse. Sections were stained for calbindin (green, to label PCs), for vGluT1 (red, to visualize parallel fibers), and with DAPI (blue, cell nuclei). Right: Summary graphs of vGluT1 intensity for the outermost and innermost PC dendritic domains in RIMBP1-WT mice and -KO littermates. Scale bar: 40 μm. (D and E) Same as in C but for climbing fiber synapses stained with anti-vGluT2 antibodies. In this case, the density (D, right) and the size (E) of vGluT2-containing puncta were compared. Scale bar: 40 μm. (F) Levels of key proteins in cerebellar lysates. Left: Representative blots. Right: Summary plots of band intensity values normalized to Tuj1. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by Student’s t test. NS, not significant. Number of experiments (mice/sections): (A) Left: 5 WT, 6 KO; Right: 6/62 WT, 6/47 KO; (B) Intensity: 6/59 WT, 6/64 KO; Area: 6/57 WT, 6/60 KO; (C) vGluT1: 6/59 WT, 6/56 KO; (D and E) vGluT2: 6/54 WT, 6/60 KO; (F) 10 RIMBP+/+, 10 RIMBP–/–.

We found, however, that RIMBP1 KO led to significant morphological abnormalities in the dendritic arbors of Purkinje cells (Figure 3B). Quantification of the integrity of Purkinje cells, assessed by measuring the total area covered by calbindin immunolabeling in parasagittal cerebellar sections, revealed an approximately 30% loss of coverage in the more distal portion of Purkinje cell dendritic arbors (Figure 3B). Furthermore, the overall calbindin intensity was significantly decreased throughout the cerebellum (31.6% reduction in the distal domain, 38.4% in the proximal domain; Figure 3B). This result was confirmed by the immunoblotting of cerebellar lysates, which showed an approximately 20% reduction in the calbindin signal in RIMBP1-KO mice (Figure 3D).

We also found that RIMBP1 deletion led to changes in the number of excitatory but not inhibitory synapses onto Purkinje cells. Purkinje cells receive 2 major excitatory inputs, parallel fibers and climbing fibers, which can be readily identified by expression of vesicular glutamate transporters vGluT1 and vGluT2, respectively. RIMBP1 deletion reduced both proximal and distal dendritic vGluT1 staining intensity by approximately 20% compared with WT controls (Figure 3C), whereas vGluT2-containing clusters were reduced by approximately 30% in the distal and by approximately 15% in the proximal dendritic arbors (Figure 3, D and E). Again, these results were confirmed by measurements of synapsin levels by immunoblotting of cerebellar lysates, which showed an approximately 20% reduction in RIMBP1-KO mice (Figure 3F; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). Immunoblotting analysis showed that neither the level of several active-zone proteins (including RIM1 and RIMBP2) (Figure 3D, Supplemental Figure 4, and Supplemental Table 3) nor the levels of the SNAREs and associated proteins were significantly different in WT and KO cerebella. Likewise, the levels of VGCCs and BK channels (large conductance calcium-activated potassium channels) that interact with RIMBPs, as well as the levels of several postsynaptic proteins found in excitatory and inhibitory synapses, were not altered (Supplemental Figures 4 and 5).

Importantly, histological analysis of the cerebellum of 2-month-old RIMBP1-KO mice showed normal Purkinje cell dendritic trees and calbindin staining (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C), consistent with the idea that in mice, like in humans, cerebellar morphological abnormalities due to RIMBP1 mutations are progressive in nature. Finally, we also analyzed the structural integrity of the motor cortex and the striatum, 2 brain areas that play essential roles in dystonia pathogenesis. We found that neither the number of layer V pyramidal neurons in the motor cortex, nor the number of medium spiny neurons, cholinergic interneurons, or vGuT1 puncta signals in the striatum were changed in 6-month-old RIMBP1-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 6, D and E). Together, these results indicate that constitutive deletion of RIMBP1 in humans and mice impacts cerebellar but not striatal or cortical structural integrity.

Impact of the pathogenic RIMBP1 p.Gly1808Ser substitution on synaptic transmission. Subjects from families A and B described above carry TSPOAP1 truncating variants that essentially lead to the loss of all RIMBP1 functional domains. Therefore, these variants are expected to cause synaptic dysfunctions reminiscent of those observed in neurons with several RIMBPs knocked out simultaneously, including reduced priming, uncoupling of VGCCs from the active zone, and reduced synaptic transmission fidelity (18, 19, 27, 28).

Subjects from family C, in contrast, carry a missense variant (p.Gly1808Ser) that changes a single amino acid in the last SH3 domain of RIMBP1. Patients carrying this variant displayed a different dystonic phenotype, suggesting that the pathogenic mechanism triggered by this variant may be different from that of the truncating RIMBP1 variants. To address this, we used autaptic neuronal cultures (29), which allow for precise assessment of synaptic parameters (30) (Figure 4A). Because of the known functional redundancy between RIMBPs and RIMs (19), we performed all experiments in neuronal cultures prepared from RIMBP1, -2/RIM1, -2 quadruple conditional KO (qKO) mice (19). These cultures were infected with lentivirus expressing Cre recombinase to delete all RIMBPs and RIMs, and then rescued with either the RIMBP control (RIMBP-WT) or RIMBP mutant (RIMBP-MUT) (Figure 4B; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material), and analyzed via patch clamping or Ca2+ imaging (Figure 4, C and D).

Figure 4 Impact of RIMBP1-p.Gly1808Ser variant on synaptic transmission. (A and B) Hippocampal autapses for assessing the role of p.Gly1808Ser on synaptic transmission in vitro. (A) Synaptic transmission in autapses was measured by whole-cell patch clamp recordings. Hippocampal autapses were prepared from RIMBP1, -2/RIM1, -2 quadruple conditional KO mice, and infected with lentiviruses expressing a recombinase-deficient version of Cre as control (ΔCre), Cre-recombinase (Cre), Cre+ RIMBP-WT, and Cre+ RIMBP-MUT constructs. (B) RIMBP levels in the presence of lentiviruses expressing ΔCre, Cre, Cre+ RIMBP-WT, and Cre+ RIMBP-MUT. In this experiment, α-tubulin was used as a loading control. (C) Representative recordings of single action potential–evoked release (EPSC) in hippocampal autapses. (D) Summary graphs of EPSC amplitudes rescued with either RIMBP-WT or with the pathogenic RIMBP-MUT construct. (E–G) Direct measurements of spike-triggered presynaptic calcium entry. (E) Fluorescence images of a representative hippocampal dendrite expressing SynGCaMP6f under basal conditions (0 AP), or after 1, 10, and 100 action potentials (APs). Scale bar: 2.5 μm. (F) Time course of presynaptic fluorescence signals (ΔF/F0) as a function of time following 1, 2, 5, or 10 APs. (G) Summary graph of presynaptic fluorescence signals for different AP frequencies in autaptic cultures infected with viruses expressing Cre+ RIMBP-WT and Cre+ RIMBP-MUT. (H–J) RIMBP pathogenic missense variant impacts RIMBP–Ca2+-channel interaction. (H) Experimental strategy for assessing the interaction of RIMBP with calcium channels using coimmunoprecipitations (co-IPs). (I) Cell lysates from HEK293T cells expressing CaV2.1-HA and RIMBP-WT–Myc, or CaV2.1-HA and RIMBP-MUT–Myc were immunoprecipitated with anti-Myc antibodies. Input fractions (left, 1% of total) and IPs were analyzed by immunoblotting with antibodies against the following: Myc epitope (RIMBP), HA epitope (CaV2.1), and GAPDH as a negative control. (J) Summary graph of 3 coimmunoprecipitation experiments performed as in I. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc analysis (D and G) or Student’s t test (J). NS, not significant. Number of experiments (cells/cultures): (C and D) ΔCre (32/3), Cre (24/3), RIMBP-WT (43/3), RIMBP-MUT (35/3); (F and G) Cre+ RIMBP-WT (17/3), Cre+ RIMBP-MUT (16/3); (J) RIMBP-WT (3), Cre+ RIMBP-MUT (3).

Deletion of all RIMBPs and RIMs completely blocked spike-triggered glutamate release from cultured neurons (Figure 4, C and D), as previously described (19). Surprisingly, neurons rescued with RIMBP-MUT showed, on average, nearly 100% larger excitatory postsynaptic current (EPSC) amplitude than RIMBP-WT, indicating that the RIMBP1-p.Gly1808Ser variant does not compromise the function of RIMBP1 but rather causes abnormally increased synaptic transmission. As the pathogenic variant is located in the last SH3 domain of RIMBP1 (Figure 1D), which binds to VGCCs at the active zone and clusters them in close proximity of Ca2+ sensors (17), we hypothesized that p.Gly1808Ser may affect release by regulating the interaction with VGCCs, which in turn would impact total Ca2+ entry during action potential firing. Thus, we directly measured intraterminal Ca2+ levels using synaptically localized SynGCamp6F in qKO autaptic cultures rescued with either RIMBP-WT or -MUT (Figure 4, E–G). Neurons transduced with the RIMBP-WT rescue construct showed moderate presynaptic Ca2+ elevations in response to increasing numbers of action potentials (Figure 4, F and G). In striking contrast, neurons rescued with the pathogenic RIMBP-MUT variant displayed larger (by more than 100%) Ca2+ transients (Figure 4G).

Finally, we studied whether p.Gly1808Ser affects the interaction of RIMBPs with VGCCs. We cotransfected HEK293T cells with a plasmid carrying an HA-tagged cytosolic C-terminal portion of the a1 subunits of P/Q (Cav2.1), known to mediate the interaction with RIMBPs, and a plasmid containing c-Myc–tagged RIMBP-WT or RIMBP-MUT (Figure 4H). Coimmunoprecipitation experiments revealed that RIMBP-MUT precipitated more than 3-fold higher amounts of Cav2.1 compared with RIMBP-WT (Figure 4, I and J; P < 0.03). Altogether, these experiments indicate that p.Gly1808Ser causes abnormally increased neurotransmitter release via a mechanism that involves enhanced spike-triggered presynaptic Ca2+ entry, likely by recruiting a higher number of VGCCs at the release sites.