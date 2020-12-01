Gs/Gq signaling switch in β cells defines incretin effectiveness in diabetes

Specific deletion of the Kcnj11 gene in β cells (βKcnj11–/–) severely impairs glucose tolerance and GIIS in mice. β cell–specific Kcnj11-KO (βKcnj11–/–) mice were generated by crossing Kcnj11 floxed mice with RIP-Cre mice (32) (Supplemental Figure 1A). Cre-negative (Kcnj11fl/fl) mice served as littermate controls. A 90% reduction in Kcnj11 mRNA expression was observed in islets isolated from βKcnj11–/– mice as compared with control islets, with no difference in the expression of Abcc8 (SUR1), the regulatory subunit of the K ATP channel (8, 26) (Supplemental Figure 1B); residual expression of Kcnj11 reflects the presence of K ATP channels in non-β cells (α- and δ-cells) in the islets. We compared the expression of Kcnj11 in the heart, skeletal muscles, and brain, tissues reported to express Kcnj11 (7), and found no difference between βKcnj11–/– and control Kcnj11fl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 1B). βKcnj11–/– mice exhibited no gross abnormalities. Morphological analysis of the islets revealed α cells intermingled with β cells (Supplemental Figure 1C), similar to what is observed in gKcnj11–/– mice (29). Insulin content did not differ between control and βKcnj11–/– islets (Supplemental Figure 1D). To confirm Kir6.2 deletion functionally, we performed whole-cell K ATP current recordings in primary β cells isolated from control and βKcnj11–/– mouse islets. The measurements were performed in the standard whole-cell configuration, which involves intracellular dialysis with the medium in the recording pipette. In control cells, wash-in of ATP-free medium resulted in the development of K+ conductance that could be monitored by 10 mV hyper- or depolarizing pulses from a holding potential of –70 mV. This current was abolished by tolbutamide, an antidiabetic sulfonylurea that inhibits K ATP channel activity. In contrast, such a tolbutamide-sensitive increase in K+ currents was not detected in βKcnj11–/– β cells when dialyzed with ATP-free medium, confirming the absence of functional K ATP channels (Figure 1A). In control cells, resting K ATP conductance after washout of intracellular ATP was 3.8 nS/pF, which was reduced by 90% in the presence of 100 μM tolbutamide (Figure 1A). In βKcnj11–/– β cells, the conductance was less than 0.1 nS/pF and was not affected by tolbutamide. These differences correlated with changes in membrane potential: in control cells, the membrane potential was –70 mV, but it was only –25 mV in Kcnj11–/– β cells (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Specific deletion of the Kcnj11 gene in β cells (βKcnj11–/–) severely impairs glucose tolerance and GIIS in mice. (A) Electrophysiology of β cells of Kcnj11fl/fl and βKcnj11–/– mice. Left: representative recordings of whole-cell K ATP currents in primary β cells isolated from Kcnj11fl/fl and βKcnj11–/– mice. Middle: conductance normalized to cell capacitance (n = 14 for Kcnj11fl/fl; n = 16 for Kcnj11fl/fl mice). Right: resting membrane potential of primary β cells from control and βKcnj11–/– mice measured by perforated patch (n = 7). (B) oGTT and corresponding plasma insulin levels. Left: blood glucose (n = 12). Right: plasma insulin (n = 17–20 for each point). (C) Plasma levels of total incretins in Kcnj11fl/fl and βKcnj11–/– mice. Glucose (1.5 g/kg) was administered to conscious mice fasted for 6 hours (n = 9–14 for each point). (D) Insulin secretion from perfused mouse pancreases. Mice were fasted overnight before perfusion experiments commenced (n = 4). (E) Dose-dependent effects of glucose on insulin secretion from the islets of Kcnj11fl/fl and βKcnj11–/– mice. Islets were preincubated for 30 minutes in KRBΒ containing 2.8 mM glucose and then stimulated with concentrations of glucose as indicated (0.5, 2.8, 5.6, 8.8, 11.1, and 16.7 mM) for 30 minutes (n = 6-8 for each point). A representative result of 3 independent experiments is shown. Statistical analyses were performed by 2-tailed Student’s unpaired t test (A) or 2-way ANOVA by followed by Dunnett’s post hoc test (B–E). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

We then characterized the phenotypic changes consequent to deletion of Kcnj11 in β cells. βKcnj11–/– mice exhibited significantly higher fasting blood glucose levels and severe glucose intolerance, as assessed by both oral and i.p. glucose challenge (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1E). Whereas the increase in plasma glucose was associated with an approximately 3-fold increase in plasma insulin in control mice, no such effect was seen in βKcnj11–/– mice despite the much higher plasma glucose levels (Figure 1B). Plasma levels of total GLP-1 and GIP before and during oral glucose tolerance test (oGTT) were not affected or tended to be higher in βKcnj11–/– mice than those in control mice (Figure 1C). Accordingly, the impaired insulin secretory response to glucose in βKcnj11–/– mice could not be attributed to reduced secretion of the incretins.

Tolbutamide (50 mg/kg) was ineffective at lowering blood glucose levels in βKcnj11–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 1F). In control mice, tolbutamide (100 μM) strongly but transiently stimulated insulin secretion in perfused pancreases (Supplemental Figure 1G). In perfused pancreases of βKcnj11–/– mice, basal insulin secretion (at 2.8 mM glucose) was significantly elevated, but tolbutamide (100 μM) was without stimulatory effect, consistent with the absence of functional K ATP channels in the β cells. In fact, tolbutamide showed an inhibitory effect in βKcnj11–/–, possibly reflecting the paracrine effects of tolbutamide-induced stimulation of somatostatin secretion and inhibition of glucagon secretion (33–35). Increasing the glucose concentration from 2.8 to 16.7 mM led to a biphasic stimulation of insulin secretion in pancreases of control mice, an effect that was greatly diminished and delayed in βKcnj11–/– mice, while basal insulin secretion (at 2.8 mM glucose) was significantly elevated (Figure 1D). We also determined the glucose dependence of GIIS by static incubations of isolated islets (Figure 1E). Glucose produced a concentration-dependent stimulation of insulin secretion in control islets at glucose concentrations of more than 5.6 mM. Insulin secretion from the islets of βKcnj11–/– mice was significantly elevated even at 0.5 mM glucose, and increasing glucose concentrations stimulated insulin secretion to some degree, with maximal response much lower than that of control mice (Figure 1E): a “crossover” was observed at approximately 12 mM glucose explaining why βKcnj11–/– mice are glucose intolerant. There was no difference in glucagon secretion between the islets isolated from βKcnj11–/– mice and those from control mice (Supplemental Figure 1H). These results indicate that β cell K ATP channels are essential for maintaining normal blood glucose levels, GIIS, and sulfonylurea-induced insulin secretion.

GLP-1– but not GIP-based treatment restores glucose tolerance and insulin secretion in βKcnj11–/– mice. Incretin-based antidiabetic drugs such as DPP-4 inhibitors and GLP-1RAs act by amplifying insulin secretion in patients with T2D (15, 19). We therefore investigated whether incretin-based treatments are effective in βKcnj11–/– mice. The DPP-4 inhibitor sitagliptin (2 mg/kg) restored fasting normoglycemia and glucose tolerance in βKcnj11–/– mice (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2A). Sitagliptin increased plasma levels of active GLP-1 as well as GIP in βKcnj11–/– mice beyond what was observed in control mice (Figure 2B), and improved the glucose-induced increase in plasma insulin (Figure 2C). To determine the relative contribution of each incretin, we used the GLP-1 receptor (GLP-1R) antagonist exendin-9 to block the GLP-1R–mediated component. Exendin-9 (50 μg/kg) abolished the effects of sitagliptin on glucose tolerance and insulin secretion in βKcnj11–/– mice (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 2B), indicating that the effect of sitagliptin is due to increased GLP-1 levels. The findings that the GLP-1RA liraglutide (50 μg/kg) improved glucose tolerance as well as fasting blood glucose levels and increased insulin secretion in βKcnj11–/– mice corroborate this conclusion (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 2C). Injection i.p. of GLP-1 (100 μg/kg) reduced fasting blood glucose levels and glucose excursion in βKcnj11–/– mice to levels of control mice during i.p. glucose tolerance test (i.p.GTT) (Supplemental Figure 2D). The finding that this effect was observed during an i.p.GTT enables us to rule out the influence of endogenous incretins, as they would be released only during an oGTT. In contrast, the glucose-lowering effect of GIP (100 μg/kg) during i.p.GTT was markedly diminished in βKcnj11–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 2E).

Figure 2 GLP-1– but not GIP-based treatment restores glucose tolerance and insulin secretion in βKcnj11–/– mice. (A) Effects of sitagliptin (Sita) on oGTT. Sita (2 mg/kg) was orally administered to mice 45 minutes before glucose challenge (1.5 g/kg) (n = 5–8 mice per group). Veh, vehicle (water). (B) Plasma active incretins before and 15 minutes after glucose challenge shown in A (n = 5–10 for each point). (C) Plasma insulin before and 15 minutes after glucose challenge shown in A (n = 5–10 for each point). (D) Effects of exendin-9 (Ex9) on blood glucose and plasma insulin during oGTT following sitagliptin treatment. Sitagliptin (orally) and exendin-9 (50 μg/kg, i.p.) were administered 45 minutes and 15 minutes, respectively, before glucose challenge (n = 6–10 per group for blood glucose; n = 7–8 for each point for plasma insulin). Vehicle, water. (E) Effects of liraglutide (Lira) on blood glucose and plasma insulin. Liraglutide (50 μg/kg, i.p.) was administered to mice 120 minutes before glucose challenge (n = 7–12 per group for blood glucose; n = 6–8 for each point for insulin). Vehicle, saline. (F) Effects of incretins on insulin secretion from perfused pancreases. Total amount of GLP-1IIS or GIPIIS over a period of 15–30 minutes is expressed as AUC, in insert (n = 4 for both groups). (G) Dose-dependent effects of incretins on insulin secretion from pancreatic islets. Amplifying effects of each incretin at the indicated concentrations (0, 0.05, 0.1, 0.5, and 1 nM) (n = 6–8 for each point). Statistical analyses were performed by 2-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s post hoc test (A–D, G) or by 2-tailed Student’s unpaired t test (F). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

To directly evaluate the distinct insulinotropic potentials of GLP-1 and GIP in βKcnj11–/– mice, we measured insulin secretion ex vivo using the perfused pancreas technique (Figure 2F). Although the amplification of first-phase insulin secretion by GLP-1 was reduced in βKcnj11–/– mice, second-phase was significantly enhanced, such that the total amount of insulin secretion in response to GLP-1 was similar in control and βKcnj11–/– mice (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 2). When the experiment was repeated with GIP, the AUC was reduced by approximately 75% (Figure 2F). In addition, we performed perfusion experiments of pancreases from βKcnj11–/– mice using a 100-fold increase in GIP concentration (10 nM) in the presence of 16. 7 mM glucose (Supplemental Figure 2). There was no significant increase in GIPIIS from pancreases of βKcnj11–/– mice compared with that shown in Figure 2F, indicating that the GIP-amplifying effect on insulin secretion is virtually abolished in β cells of βKcnj11–/– mice.

We also compared the dose dependence of GLP-1’s and GIP’s amplifying effects on GIIS using isolated islets. Whereas the amplifying effect of GLP-1 was comparable in control and βKcnj11–/– mouse islets, that of GIP was markedly diminished in βKcnj11–/– mouse islets at all concentrations examined (Figure 2G). For both agonists, stimulation was nearly maximal at concentrations as low as 100 pM.

Gs to Gq signaling switch in Kcnj11–/– β cells accounts for effectiveness of GLP-1RAs and Gq-specific agonists in amplification of insulin secretion. While GLP-1 amplifies GIIS by mechanisms that involve both Gs and Gq (11, 36), GIP does so only by the Gs-mediated mechanism (11, 37). We examined the expressions of Gipr, Glp1r, adenylyl cyclases (Adcys), and phosphodiestrases (Pdes) in βKcnj11–/– islets and control islets, but detected no differences (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). The adenylyl cyclase inhibitor MDL-12330A (10 μM) abolished the amplifying effects of both GLP-1 and GIP on GIIS in control islets (Figure 3A). In βKcnj11–/– islets, MDL-12330A abolished the amplifying effect of GIP, but only moderately reduced the response to GLP-1 (Figure 3A). These results indicate that while the effects of both GLP-1 and GIP are mediated almost exclusively by Gs signaling in the β cells of control mice, the stimulatory effect by GLP-1 is principally independent of Gs signaling in βKcnj11–/– mice. GLP-1R was originally reported to couple to Gs (38), but was later found to also couple to Gq in reconstituted systems (39, 40) and in β cells when used at physiological (pM) concentrations (41). We therefore explored the possible involvement of Gq signaling in the amplifying effect of GLP-1 on insulin secretion in βKcnj11–/– mice using YM-254890 (100 nM), an inhibitor of Gq (42). Whereas the amplification of GIIS by carbachol, an acetylcholine analog that signals via Gq (43), was abolished by YM-254890 in both control and βKcnj11–/– mouse islets (Figure 3B), that of GIP was unaffected by the inhibitor in both control and βKcnj11–/– islets. Intriguingly, the amplifying effect of GLP-1 was not altered by YM-254890 in control islets, but was abolished in βKcnj11–/– islets (Figure 3B), suggesting a switch from Gs to Gq signaling. It is noteworthy that not only was the effect of GLP-1 eliminated by YM-254890 in βKcnj11–/– islets, the increase in basal insulin secretion (at 2.8 mM glucose) was also significantly reduced by the compound (Figure 3C), raising the possibility that the elevation of basal insulin secretion also reflects the enhanced Gq signaling. Likewise, the insulinotropic effects of palmitate and the GPR40 agonist MK-2305 (1 μM) (44), the actions of which are in part or wholly mediated through Gq signaling, were enhanced in β cells of βKcnj11–/– mice (Figure 3D).

Figure 3 Gs to Gq switch in Kcnj11–/– β cells accounts for GLP-1 effectiveness in amplification of insulin secretion. (A) Effects of MDL-12330A (MDL) on GLP-1IIS and GIPIIS from islets (n = 6–8 for each condition). Similar results were obtained in 2 independent experiments. (B) Effects of YM-254890 (YM) on GLP-1IIS and GIPIIS from islets (n = 6–8 for each condition). Similar results were obtained in 4 independent experiments. Carb, carbachol. (C) Effects of YM-254890 on basal insulin secretion from islets (n = 6-8). (D) Effects of Gq agonists on insulin secretion from islets (n = 8 for each condition). Similar results were obtained in 4 independent experiments. MK, MK-2305. (E) Western blot analysis of phosphoserine PKC substrates in β cell lines. Left: representative blot: lane 1, parental control; lane 2, Kcnj11–/– βCL1. Right: densitometric analysis of the relative abundance of phosphoserine PKC substrates (n = 4 for each). Whole cell lysates incubated with 2.8 mM glucose were used. (F) IP1 in Kcnj11–/– βCL1 (n = 7-8). Similar results were obtained in 2 independent experiments. Note that IP1 in parental control was not detected in any condition indicated. (G) Intracellular Ca2+ ([Ca2+] i ). Left: effects of GLP-1 on [Ca2+] i at 2.8 mM glucose. Middle: effects of high (11.1 mM) glucose alone and high glucose plus GLP-1 on [Ca2+] i in parental control. Right: effects of high glucose alone, high glucose plus GLP-1, and high glucose plus GLP-1 plus YM-254890 in Kcnj11–/– βCL1. Increment of [Ca2+] i above basal level at 2.8 mM glucose (ΔF340/F380) is shown (n = 6 for each). Statistical analyses were performed by 2-way ANOVA followed by post hoc Tukey’s test (A, D, and F) or Dunnett’s test (C) and by 2-tailed Student’s unpaired t test (B and E). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05: **P < 0.01.

To facilitate the study of Gq signaling in K ATP channel–deficient β cells, we generated Kcnj11-knockout β cell lines (Kcnj11–/– βCL1 and Kcnj11–/– βCL2; Supplemental Figure 3D) from parental MIN6-K8 (Kcnj11+/+ βCL, hereinafter referred to as parental control) by the CRISPR/Cas9 system (45). The successful knockout of functional K ATP channels in Kcnj11–/– βCL1 and -2 was confirmed by electrophysiology (Supplemental Figure 3E) and sulfonylurea-induced insulin secretion (Supplemental Figure 3F); there was no resting conductance sensitive to tolbutamide or diazoxide. Both cell lines should therefore be suitable for studying intracellular signals in K ATP channel–deficient β cells: Kcnj11–/– βCL1 was chosen for further studies. Insulin secretory responses to incretins in Kcnj11–/– βCL1 were similar to those in the islets of βKcnj11–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 3G). cAMP production by GLP-1 in Kcnj11–/– βCL1 was decreased significantly compared with that in parental control (Supplemental Figure 3H), indicating that Gs signaling is reduced in K ATP channel–deficient β cells.

Activation of Gq signaling promotes insulin secretion mainly through 2 pathways: the DAG/PKC pathway and the IP 3 /Ca2+ pathway (46, 47). We monitored PKC activity using phosphoserine PKC substrate antibody (48). Antibody reactivity to a number of proteins was increased in Kcnj11–/– βCL1 compared with parental control cells under basal conditions (Figure 3E), indicating that the DAG/PKC pathway is enhanced in Kcnj11–/– βCL1. To determine whether the DAG/PKC pathway is also involved in GLP-1–stimulated conditions, we examined the effect of GLP-1 on PKC activity. Overall PKC activity was increased by both GLP-1 and carbachol in parental control. In contrast, overall PKC activity was not further increased by GLP-1 or carbachol in Kcjn11–/–βCL1, compared with that at basal state (Supplemental Figure 3I). However, the possibility that some substrates for PKC involved in the GLP-1 amplifying effect are activated cannot be ruled out. We also assessed the IP 3 /Ca2+ pathway. For evaluation of the pathway, inositol monophosphate (IP1) content was measured rather than IP 3 because it is a more stable downstream metabolite of IP 3 . While IP1 was undetectable in parental control cells under basal conditions or following GLP-1 stimulation, it was markedly increased in Kcnj11–/– βCL1 at both 2.8 and 11.1 mM glucose, an effect enhanced further by GLP-1,but not by GIP (Figure 3F). These changes were antagonized by YM-254890.

We then correlated these effects to changes in cytoplasmic Ca2+ ([Ca2+] i ). Basal [Ca2+] i measured at 2.8 mM glucose in Kcnj11–/– βCL1 was significantly higher than that in parental control (Supplemental Figure 3J), as expected for cells depolarized due to the deactivation of the K ATP channels. At low 2.8 mM glucose, GLP-1 did not increase [Ca2+] i in parental control,whereas it significantly increased [Ca2+] i in Kcnj11–/– βCL1 (Figure 3G). High glucose (11.1 mM) increased ([Ca2+] i ) in parental control, but addition of GLP-1 did not increase [Ca2+] i any further (Figure 3G). In contrast, Kcnj11–/– βCL1 did not respond to 11.1 mM glucose, but addition of GLP-1 elicited a large [Ca2+] i transient, which was markedly diminished by 100 nM YM-254890 (Figure 3G).

Collectively, these results indicate that the amplifying pathway in insulin secretion is switched from Gs to Gq signaling in K ATP channel–deficient β cells. We also performed whole-islet RNA-Seq, but found no difference in the expressions of G protein signaling–related genes, calcium signaling–related genes, and insulin exocytosis–related genes between βKcnj11fl/fl and βKcnj11–/– islets (Supplemental Table 1). Moreover, since there were no differences in endogenous Gαs and Gαq protein levels between parental control and Kcnj11–/– βCL1 (Supplemental Figure 3K), the signaling switch in Kcnj11–/– β cells does not result from altered expressions of genes associated with G protein signaling or amount of the G proteins.

GLP-1, but not GIP, directly activates Gq in Kcnj11–/– β cells while neither GLP-1 nor GIP activates Gq in control β cells. To ascertain that GLP-1 directly enhances coupling of GLP-1R and Gq, we used the Gq-specific fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET) sensor mNG-Gγ-IRES-Gαq-mTq2 (49) (Supplemental Figure 4). We expressed this FRET sensor in parental control (MIN6-K8) and Kcnj11–/– βCL1 to monitor activation of Gq in response to various stimuli. Carbachol (50 μM), a positive control of activation of Gq, clearly induced changes in the FRET response in both parental control and Kcnj11–/– βCL1 (Figure 4A), which were blocked by simultaneous application of 100 nM YM-254890. Given these findings, we conclude that the mNG-Gγ-IRES-Gαq-mTq2 expressed in these cells functions as a Gq FRET sensor. We next compared the responses to GLP-1 (1 nM) in parental control and Kcnj11–/– βCL1 cells using mNG-Gγ-IRES-Gαq-mTq2. In Kcnj11–/– βCL1, but not in parental control, GLP-1 induced a FRET response that was comparable in magnitude to that elicited by carbachol, which was abolished by 100 nM YM-254890 (Figure 4B). In contrast, GIP (1 nM) did not alter the FRET response (Figure 4C). These results indicate that GLP-1, but not GIP, directly activates Gq in K ATP channel–deficient β cells and that neither of them activates Gq in normal β cells.

Figure 4 GLP-1, but not GIP, directly activates Gq in Kcnj11–/– β cells, while neither GLP-1 nor GIP activates Gq in control β cells. (A) Effects of carbachol alone or with YM-254890 on the FRET ratio change in parental control (left) and Kcnj11–/– βCL1 (right). (B) Effects of GLP-1 alone or with YM-254890 on Gq activation in parental control (left) and Kcnj11–/– βCL1 (right). (C) Effects of GIP on Gq activation in parental control (left) and Kcnj11–/– βCL1 (right). FRET changes are expressed as the ratio between donor (mTq2) and acceptor (NG) fluorescence intensities (ratiometric imaging) (z) (n = 10–12 for each stimulation in A–C). Data are represented as mean ± SEM.

Enhanced Gq signaling and reduced Gs signaling are commonly found in various models of persistently depolarized β cells. β Cells of βKcnj11–/– mice are permanently depolarized (Figure 1A). It has been shown that membrane potential modulates activation of Gq protein-coupled receptors (GqPCRs) in several cell types, such as neurons and smooth muscle cells (50). We therefore hypothesized that persistent depolarization of β cells caused by metabolic, pharmacological, or genetic inactivation of the K ATP channels might enhance Gq signaling in β cells.

We tested this by chronic culture of WT mouse (B6) islets with high glucose (25 mM for 3 days) or the sulfonylurea tolbutamide (500 μM for 5 days) to mimic the conditions in βKcnj11–/– mice. β Cells in islets cultured under high glucose conditions were likewise depolarized when membrane potential was subsequently measured at low glucose (1 mM), a finding similar to that reported previously (51), and spontaneous low-amplitude action potential firing was observed (Figure 5A). The average membrane potential was approximately –37 mV at 1 mM, and increasing glucose concentration to 10 mM did not produce further depolarization (Figure 5B). In islets cultured with 5.5 mM glucose, β cells responded to high glucose (10 mM) with increased membrane depolarization and generation of large-amplitude action potentials (Figure 5A). The average membrane potential of β cells measured at 1 mM glucose was approximately –66 mV, which increased to approximately –48 mV in the presence of 10 mM glucose (Figure 5B). Basal insulin secretion (at 2.8 mM glucose) was elevated in the high glucose–cultured islets compared with islets cultured with 5.5 mM glucose. While GLP-1IIS was retained in the high glucose–cultured islets, GIPIIS was diminished (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 β Cell membrane potential and insulin secretion from islets in various models of β cell persistent depolarization. (A) Representative traces of electrophysiological recordings of primary β cells of WT mice. Recordings were made in the presence of 1 mM glucose after chronic (3 days) culture of WT mouse islets in normal glucose (5.5 mM) or high glucose (25 mM). G, glucose. (B) Membrane potential of primary β cells of WT mice measured under the same conditions as described in A (n = 5–6 for each condition). (C) Insulin secretion from WT mouse islets. Insulin secretion was measured after chronic (4 days) culture of WT mouse islets in 5.5 mM (blue) or 25 mM (red) glucose (n = 8 for each condition). (D) Representative traces of electrophysiological recordings of primary β cells of KK and KK-Ay mice. Recordings were made in the presence of glucose at the concentrations indicated. (E) Membrane potential of primary β cells of KK and KK-Ay mice. Membrane potential was measured in the presence of glucose at concentrations indicated (n = 6 for each condition). (F) Insulin secretion from the islets of KK and KK-Ay mice (n = 6–8 for each condition). Statistical analyses were performed by 2-way ANOVA (B, C, E, and F), followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (C and F). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

Similar results were obtained by sulfonylurea treatment of WT islets (Supplemental Figure 5A). In islets treated chronically with tolbutamide (500 μM, 5 days) the resting membrane potential of β cells subsequently measured at 1 mM glucose in the absence of tolbutamide was elevated compared with vehicle-treated islets (approximately –30 mV vs. approximately –70 mV). In these islets, basal insulin secretion was also elevated. No insulin responses to high glucose, enhanced GLP-1IIS, and loss of GIPIIS were observed. None of these effects were seen following short-term treatment with tolbutamide (Supplemental Figure 5B).

Although the βKcnj11–/– mouse shows similar characteristics to those of T2D, the mouse generated by β cell–specific ablation of Kcnj11 with gene technology is a very unique diabetes model. We therefore extended our observations to the KK-Ay mouse, a mouse model of spontaneous obese T2D, which is a product of crossbreeding between obese KK and lethal agouti yellow (Ay) mice and carries heterozygous mutation of the agouti gene (52). β Cells from nondiabetic control KK mice responded to high glucose (10 mM) with increased membrane depolarization and firing of large-amplitude action potentials (Figure 5D). The average membrane potential of KK β cells exposed to 1 mM glucose was approximately –80 mV, and the membrane potential was increased to approximately –65 mV when the β cells were exposed to 10 mM glucose (Figure 5E). β Cells from KK-Ay mice exposed to 1 mM glucose were strongly depolarized compared with those from KK mice (approximately –30 mV), and there was no further depolarization by increasing glucose to 10 mM with no clear action potential firing (Figure 5, D and E). We then examined insulin secretory properties of KK and KK-Ay mice (Figure 5F). In isolated islets from KK mice, GIIS, GLP-1IIS, and GIPIIS were similar to those observed in Kcnj11fl/fl mice. KK-Ay mice exhibited higher basal insulin secretion than that in KK mice. Increasing glucose from 2.8 to 11.1 mM stimulated insulin secretion in KK-Ay mice, but the effect of high glucose was limited to 50% stimulation, much less than the 500% observed in KK mice. It should be noted, however, that a membrane potential of –30 mV is sufficient to activate VDCCs in β cells, explaining the stimulation of insulin secretion despite the apparent lack of regenerative electrical activity in KK-Ay islets. While GLP-1 amplified GIIS, GIP was ineffective in KK-Ay islets. The amplifying effect of GLP-1 on GIIS was abolished by YM-254890 (100 nM) in KK-Ay islets, but this compound had no effect in KK islets. Overall, data from hyperglycemic KK-Ay mice corroborate the findings in βKcnj11–/– islets and WT islets chronically exposed to high glucose or sulfonylurea.

Chronic treatment of human islets with high glucose stimulates electrical activity of β cells and basal insulin secretion. We extended these observations to human islets using the high-glucose culture protocol. Human islets were cultured at 5.5 or 16.7 mM glucose for 3 days. In islets cultured at 5.5 mM glucose, the β cell membrane potential in islets exposed to 1 mM glucose averaged approximately –75 mV and β cells responded to 10 mM glucose with membrane depolarization and action-potential firing (Figure 6, A and B). In islets cultured at 16.7 mM glucose, β cells were depolarized at 1 mM glucose, the membrane potential averaged approximately –55 mV (Figure 6, A and B), and spontaneous electrical activity was observed in 8 of the 9 cells tested (Figure 6A). Increasing glucose concentration to 10 mM did not produce significant further increase in depolarization or stimulation of electrical activity (Figure 6, A and B). The effects of high-glucose culture on electrical activity were reversed by culturing the islets at high glucose in combination with YM-254890 (50 nM); the membrane potential of these cells was similar to that of β cells cultured at 5.5 mM glucose, and they responded to high glucose with membrane depolarization and regenerative electrical activity (Figure 6, A and B).

Figure 6 β Cell membrane potential and insulin secretion from chronic high glucose–treated human islets. (A) Representative traces of electrophysiological recordings of primary human β cells. Recordings were made in the presence of 1 mM and 10 mM glucose, following chronic (3 days) culture in normal glucose (5.5 mM), high glucose (16.7 mM), or high glucose (16.7 mM) plus YM-254890 (50 nM). (B) Membrane potential of primary human β cells. Recordings were made in the β cells under the same condition as described in A (n = 3–10 for each condition). (C) Insulin secretion from nondiabetic human islets. Insulin secretion in response to glucose following 3-day culture in 5.5 or 16.7 mM glucose is shown. Insulin secretion was normalized by the value at 2.8 mM glucose (=1) in the islets cultured in 5.5 mM glucose for 3 days (n = 13–14 for each condition). Pooled data from 4 independent experiments from 4 donors are shown. Statistical analyses were performed by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

We also monitored [Ca2+] i in intact human islets (Supplemental Figure 6A). In islets cultured at 5.5 mM glucose, only a small number (10%–15%) of cells showed spontaneous activity at 1 mM glucose and may represent α cells, which are spontaneously active at low glucose (53). The majority of cells were silent at low glucose, but increasing glucose to 11 mM induced increased [Ca2+] i . In islets cultured at high glucose (16.7 mM) for 3 days, spontaneous activity at 1 mM glucose was much higher (in the experiment shown, nearly 100% of cells were active) than in those cultured at 5.5 mM, and increasing glucose to 11 mM exerted no further stimulatory effect. While some of these cells may represent non-β cells, the activity of β cells at low glucose is clearly increased in islets cultured at high glucose. The responses shown are representative of 3 islets from each of the 4 donors analyzed.

We correlated these effects to insulin secretion (Figure 6C). Islets cultured at 5.5 mM glucose for 3 days responded to elevation of glucose from 2.8 mM to 11.1 mM with an increase in insulin secretion by 125%. In islets cultured at 16.7 mM glucose for 3 days, basal secretion at 2.8 mM glucose was increased by more than 200%, and increasing glucose to 11.1 mM caused only a slight increase in insulin secretion (<30%) that did not reach statistical significance.

The Gq-specific agonist MK-2305 improves glucose tolerance in βKcnj11–/– mice and KK-Ay mice. To determine whether enhanced Gq signaling in β cells contributes to improvement of the diabetic state in vivo, we examined the effect of the Gq-specific agonist MK-2305 (10 mg/kg) on glucose tolerance in βKcnj11–/– mice and KK-Ay mice. Oral administration of MK-2305 to βKcnj11–/– mice before oGTT normalized fasting hyperglycemia and markedly improved glucose tolerance in the mice (Figure 7A). Similarly, MK-2305 significantly improved fasting hyperglycemia as well as glucose tolerance and increased plasma insulin levels in KK-Ay mice (Figure 7B). These results suggest that Gq-specific agonists are effective in ameliorating diabetes by amplifying insulin secretion.