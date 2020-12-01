Commentary 10.1172/JCI143199

Preferential Gq signaling in diabetes: an electrical switch in incretin action and in diabetes progression?

Colin G. Nichols,1,2 Nathaniel W. York,1,2 and Maria S. Remedi1,3

1Center for the Investigation of Membrane Excitability Diseases,

2Department of Cell Biology and Physiology,

3Division of Endocrinology, Department of Medicine, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA.

Address correspondence to: Colin G. Nichols, Box 8228, Washington University School of Medicine, 660 S. Euclid Ave., St. Louis, Missouri 63110, USA. Phone: 314.362.6630; Email: cnichols@wustl.edu.

Published November 16, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 12 on December 1, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(12):6235–6237. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI143199.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published November 16, 2020 - Version history
Patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) fail to secrete insulin in response to increased glucose levels that occur with eating. Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) are two incretins secreted from gastrointestinal cells that amplify insulin secretion when glucose is high. In this issue of the JCI, Oduori et al. explore the role of ATP-sensitive K+ (KATP) channels in maintaining glucose homeostasis. In persistently depolarized β cells from KATP channel knockout (KO) mice, the researchers revealed a shift in G protein signaling from the Gs family to the Gq family. This shift explains why GLP-1, which signals via Gq, but not GIP, which signals preferentially via Gs, can effectively potentiate secretion in islets from the KATP channel–deficient mice and in other models of KATP deficiency, including diabetic KK-Ay mice. Their results provide one explanation for differential insulinotropic potential of incretins in human T2D and point to a potentially unifying model for T2D progression itself.

