Selective expansion of regulatory T cells using an orthogonal IL-2/IL-2 receptor system facilitates transplantation tolerance

ortho IL-2Rβ–transduced Tregs show selective expansion by ortho IL-2 stimulation in vitro. Foxp3GFP+ BALB/c mice were utilized as Treg donors to purify Foxp3+ Tregs. Isolated Foxp3GFP+ Tregs were expanded as previously reported (26). The ortho IL-2Rβ construct labeled with turboRFP (tRFP) was retrovirally transduced into Tregs during this expansion phase. After 1 week of culture, Tregs expanded 7.1 ± 4.3–fold (mean ± SD), with 30.8% ± 12.3% transduction efficiency (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI139991DS1). Manipulated cells maintained Foxp3GFP expression more than 99% (Supplemental Figure 1D). The transduction process had no negative impact on cell expansion compared with cells cultured without viral vector (Supplemental Figure 1E). To validate the biological activity of cells transduced with tRFP/ortho IL-2Rβ, transduced Tregs were stimulated with WT or ortho IL-2 at the indicated concentrations. The expression level of CD25, inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS), and the proliferation of tRFP+ and tRFP– fraction were compared (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 2). WT IL-2 stimulation resulted in upregulation of CD25 expression (Figure 1B) and promoted cell proliferation (Figure 1C) in both tRFP+ and tRFP– fractions, indicating that transduced cells retain responsiveness to WT IL-2. Ortho IL-2 stimulation upregulated CD25 expression and promoted proliferation of the tRFP+ fraction with only minimal impact on the tRFP– fraction (Figure 1, B–D). Οrtho IL-2 stimulation also upregulated expression levels of ICOS, which endows Tregs with stronger suppressive function (27). To further assess the crossreactivity of ortho IL-2 on WT IL-2R, we stimulated WT Tregs that were expanded without viral vectors with ortho IL-2 (Supplemental Figure 3). WT Tregs did not respond to ortho IL-2 stimulation, demonstrating exquisite cytokine-receptor specificity. Ortho IL-2 was previously shown to be significantly less potent for STAT5 phosphorylation and cell growth compared with WT IL-2 for both Tcons and Tregs in vitro. In agreement, ortho IL-2 showed less potency to activate tRFP+ cells compared with WT IL-2 at low doses (Figure 1D: relative ratio to no IL-2 control at 1 × 103 IU/mL: CD25 expression level, 2.78 ± 0.11 in WT IL-2, 2.23 ± 0.11 in ortho IL-2: P = 0.0039; cell number: 4.32 ± 0.41 in WT IL-2, 2.25 ± 0.05 in ortho IL-2: P = 0.0115). However, ortho IL-2 increased the effect in a dose-dependent manner and showed comparable or greater effects than WT IL-2 at 1 × 105 IU/mL (Figure 1D: relative ratio at 1 × 105 IU/mL: CD25 expression level, 2.76 ± 0.34 in WT IL-2, 4.05 ± 0.02 in ortho IL-2: P = 0.0220; cell number: 8.96 ± 3.16 in WT IL-2, 8.10 ± 0.36 in ortho IL-2: P = 0.6836). Taken together, these studies demonstrated successful introduction of functional ortho IL-2Rβ into Tregs without compromising expansion of these cells.

Figure 1 Ortho IL-2 stimulation selectively activates and expands Tregs with oIL-2Rβ. Tregs transduced with tRFP/oIL-2Rβ were stained with violet cell proliferation dye, followed by incubation with CD3/CD28 activation beads at a cell/bead 1:2 ratio. Flow cytometry analyses performed after 4-day culture are shown. Representative pseudocolor plots (A) and histograms (B and C) of Tregs after incubation with no IL-2 (top), WT IL-2 (middle, 1 × 103 IU/mL), or ortho IL-2 (bottom, 1 × 105 IU/mL); brown gate: tRFP+ fraction, black gate: tRFP– fraction. (D) Relative ratio to no IL-2 control in CD25 MFI, ICOS MFI, and cell number per well of each gated cell with mean plus 95% confidence intervals at each IL-2 concentration. Quantification of triplicate wells from 1 representative experiment of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, calculated between tRFP+ and tRFP–fraction by Welch’s 2-sample t test. WT and ortho IL-2: 1 IU = 312.5 ng.

Ortho IL-2 stimulation does not abrogate Treg suppression in vitro. To confirm suppressive capacity of ortho IL-2Rβ+ Tregs after manipulation, Thy1.2+ Tregs that were transduced with ortho IL-2Rβ were cocultured with naive Thy1.1+ Tcons that were activated with CD3/CD28 beads. Transduced Tregs were not purified and used as mixture of ortho IL-2Rβ– and ortho IL-2Rβ+ Tregs (defined as oTregs: ~30% transduction efficiency). Four days later, the phenotypes of Thy1.1+ Tcons and oTregs were analyzed by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 4). oTreg coculture significantly repressed CD25 and ICOS expression on Thy1.1+ Tcons and reduced the proliferation of Thy1.1+ Tcons, indicating that oTregs retain suppressive capacities (Figure 2, A–D). It has been reported that Tregs suppress T cell proliferation by IL-2 deprivation and that IL-2 replacement abrogates in vitro Treg suppression (28–30). In agreement with this, adding IL-2 restored CD25 and ICOS expression and proliferation of Thy1.1+ Tcons (Figure 2, A–D). Conversely, ortho IL-2 did not affect CD25 expression on Thy1.1+ Tcons (Figure 2, A–D), whereas it resulted in an increase in CD25 expression levels on oTregs in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 2E). Although ortho IL-2 at high doses (1 × 105 IU/mL) slightly increased Thy1.1+ Tcon proliferation (Figure 2D, P = 0.077), the suppressive function of oTregs was sustained (P < 0.001 compared with Tcons alone). Meanwhile, the number of oTregs significantly increased by ortho IL-2 stimulation in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 2F). As a result, ortho IL-2 stimulation skewed the oTreg/Tcon ratio into a Treg-dominant state (Figure 2G: % oTregs: no IL-2, 42.6% ± 6.0%; ortho IL-2, 1 × 103 IU/mL, 55.7% ± 3.4%; 1 × 104 IU/mL, 61.3% ± 2.2%; 1 × 105 IU/mL, 64.9% ± 0.9%; 1 × 106 IU/mL, 79.3% ± 3.6%). Together, these data confirm that ortho IL-2 stimulation selectively stimulates oTregs in the presence of WT Tcons in vitro.

Figure 2 Ortho IL-2 selectively expands oIL-2Rβ–transduced Tregs without affecting cocultured naive T cells or reducing Treg functions. Naive Thy1.1+ Tcons were cocultured with Thy1.2+Foxp3GFP+ Tregs that were transduced with oIL-2Rβ (oTregs; transduction efficiency was ~30%). Flow cytometry analyses performed after 4-day coculture. (A) Representative histograms show expression levels of CD25 and ICOS and dilution of proliferation dye on Thy1.1+ Tcons. (B) Representative pseudocolor plots show the proportion of Foxp3GFP+ cells (oTreg: upper gate) and CD25hiThy1.1+ Tcons (lower gate). Gray, no IL-2; orange, WT IL-2 (1 × 103 IU/mL); red, ortho IL-2 (1 × 105 IU/mL). Box plots showing CD25 MFI (C) and percentage of proliferation (D) in Thy1.1+ Tcons. Thy1.1+ Tcon alone is shown as no suppression control (Treg [–], white box). P values in yellow/red on the columns were calculated between Tcon alone control and coculture at each IL-2 concentration. (E) Box plots showing CD25 MFI in oTregs. (F) Cell number per well relative to no IL-2 control in Thy1.1+ Tcons (black line) or oTregs (green line) with mean plus 95% confidence intervals. P values calculated between Thy1.1+ Tcons and oTreg at each IL-2 concentration are shown. (G) Box plots showing percentage of oTregs per well. P values were calculated between no IL-2 control and each IL-2 concentration. Quantification of triplicate wells in 1 representative experiment of 3 independent experiments. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, Welch’s 2-sample t test. WT and ortho IL-2: 1 IU = 312.5 ng.

Ortho IL-2 stimulation of ortho IL-2Rβ transduced Tregs transmits signals identical to those of native IL-2 signaling pathways. To understand the downstream pathway activation of ortho IL-2Rβ+ Tregs following ortho IL-2 stimulation, we conducted transcriptome analysis after ortho IL-2 stimulation. First, we utilized a truncated human epidermal growth factor receptor–tagged (hEGFR-tagged) ortho IL-2Rβ construct to enable the isolation of transduced cells with magnetic beads (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Consistent with the tRFP construct, enriched hEGFR+ Tregs reacted to ortho IL-2 stimulation in a dose-dependent manner (Supplemental Figure 5C). Enriched ortho IL-2Rβ+ Tregs were stimulated with WT or ortho IL-2 for 4 hours, and mRNA was extracted and analyzed by high-throughput RNA-Seq. Unsupervised principal component analysis (Figure 3A) demonstrated clustering of unstimulated control samples (no IL-2) away from WT or ortho IL-2–stimulated samples, while cluster of WT and ortho IL-2–stimulated samples overlapped. Pairwise comparison identified 1426 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) between no IL-2 and WT IL-2–stimulated samples and 1713 DEGs between no IL-2 and ortho IL-2 (Figure 3B), whereas no single genes passed the DEG thresholds (FC > 1.5 and FDR < 0.05) when comparing WT and ortho IL-2 (Figure 3B). Indeed, 1340 DEGs overlapped between WT and ortho IL-2–stimulated cells (Figure 3C). See Supplemental Data Set 1 for full list of DEGs. Both WT and ortho IL-2–stimulated cells showed upregulation of IL-2–dependent genes, such as Cish, Socs1, Socs2, and Lta (Figure 3, D and E, and ref. 31). Downregulation of Bcl6 was shown in both WT and ortho IL-2–stimulated cells in line with a published report that IL-2 signaling negatively regulates Bcl6 (32). WT and ortho IL-2–stimulated Tregs upregulated Bcl-2 and Myc, which protect cells from apoptosis (33). Both populations of stimulated cells also expressed Tnfrsf18, Il2ra, Lilrb4, Tgfb1, Il10, and Foxp3, which are reported to be related to Treg immunosuppressive function (34). BioPlanet 2019 pathway analysis conducted by Enrichr (35, 36) demonstrated enrichment of DEGs in the pathways related to IL-2/STAT5 signaling in both WT and ortho IL-2–stimulated cells (Figure 3F), implying that ortho IL-2Rβ, together with γc, binds to JAK1 and JAK3 and leads to phosphorylation, which then recruits STAT5a/STAT5b (14, 37). These data collectively demonstrate that ortho IL-2/ortho IL-2Rβ binding in Tregs elicits intracellular signaling through the STAT5 pathway.

Figure 3 RNA-Seq reveals upregulation of transcripts involved in IL-2 signaling after ortho IL-2 stimulation. Foxp3GFP+ Tregs were transduced with hEGFR/oIL-2Rβ. hEGFR+ cells were enriched by magnetic cell isolation using an anti-hEGFR mAb. Enriched cells were restimulated with WT or ortho IL-2 for 4 hours after overnight IL-2 starvation. (A) Principal component analysis revealed clustering of WT- (orange) and ortho IL-2–stimulated (red) samples away from unstimulated control cells (no IL-2, gray). (B) Scatterplot of mean RPKM values (log 2 ) in no IL-2 vs. WT IL-2 (left), no IL-2 vs. ortho IL-2 (middle), and WT IL-2 vs. ortho IL-2 (right). (C) Venn diagram showing overlap of DEGs in WT and ortho IL-2–stimulated samples. (D) Volcano plots reveal DEGs in WT- (left) or ortho IL-2–stimulated (right) cells compared with no IL-2. Vertical dashed lines on volcano plots indicate a fold change of ± 1.5. The top 20 most differentially expressed genes are indicated. (E) Heatmap displaying DEGs in IL-2 signaling signature genes among no IL-2–, WT IL-2–, and ortho IL-2–stimulated samples. (F) The top 13 pathways with the smallest adjusted P values in WT IL-2–stimulated cells shown in the BioPlanet 2019 pathway analysis. Pathway analysis of DEGs shown in ortho IL-2–treated cells reveals the same pattern as shown with WT IL-2–treated cells. Plots show the adjusted P values, circle area represents the number of DEGs overlapping with genes in a given pathway, and circle color represents the rich factor reflecting the proportion of DEGs in a given pathway. Data shown are from 1 representative experiment from 3 independent experiments with biological triplicates.

Ortho IL-2 stimulation shows selective expansion of transferred Tregs in vivo. Anti-CD40L mAb is considered a backbone of many nonmyeloablative mixed chimerism induction regimens in murine and primate models (1, 38). The advantage of anti-CD40L mAb is that blockade of the CD40/CD40L pathway obviates the need for global T cell deletion that is frequently used in other models to achieve alloengraftment (39), but that might also preclude expansion of adoptively transferred Tregs. It was also reported that anti-CD40L mAb facilitated induction of Tregs involved in GvHD prevention and alloengraftment (40, 41).

To evaluate in vivo effect of ortho IL-2 in this system, we transferred oTregs into Thy1.1+ BALB/c mice that underwent 3.3 Gy total body irradiation followed by i.p. injection of 0.3 mg anti-CD40L mAbs (Figure 4A). Thereafter, recipient mice were injected with PBS, WT IL-2, or ortho IL-2 once a day, up to day 6 (d6). The Treg phenotype in the spleen on d6 is shown in Figure 4, B and C. Consistent with the in vitro experimental data (Figure 2), ortho IL-2 selectively activated the tRFP+ fraction, but not the tRFP– fraction in oTregs (tRFP+ vs. tRFP– for CD25, P = 0.0006; for ICOS, P = 0.0006; Figure 4, B–D). Although WT IL-2 stimulation increased the number of oTregs in both tRFP+ and tRFP– fractions, it also increased Thy1.1+ host cells 3.98 ± 1.13-fold higher over the PBS group (Figure 4E); this was accompanied by upregulation of CD25 that might be exploited for allograft rejection (Figure 4, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 7). In contrast, ortho IL-2–treated mice showed significant increases in the number of tRFP+ oTregs (3.68 ± 1.81-fold higher over those treated with PBS, P = 0.0058), whereas the number of tRFP– oTregs and that of Thy1.1+ host cells were not altered (Figure 4E). Consequently, the proportion of total oTregs among host CD45.2+ lymphocytes became significantly higher in ortho IL-2–treated animals (ortho IL-2 vs. PBS, P =0.0267; ortho IL-2 vs. WT IL-2, P = 0.0397) (Figure 4, F and G). Despite significant expansion, all Thy1.2+ transferred populations sustained Foxp3GFP expression (Supplemental Figure 6), implying stability of the Treg phenotype after the treatment. Ortho IL-2–treated mice also showed a significant increase in Foxp3GFP+ Tregs in total body blood (24.6% ± 16.7% in PBS, 58.7% ± 7.0% in ortho IL-2; P = 0.02857) and peripheral lymph nodes (4.30% ± 1.33% in PBS, 7.10% ± 1.93% in ortho IL-2; P = 0.01107; Figure 4H). These data demonstrate that ortho IL-2 can selectively expand transduced Tregs in vivo.

Figure 4 In vivo injection of ortho IL-2 selectively expands oIL-2Rβ–transduced Tregs. (A) Schematic of in vivo model for mixed chimerism induction. After 3.3 Gy TBI, CD45.2+Thy1.1+H2d+ BALB/c mice received Luc+CD45.1+Thy1.1+H2b+ C57BL/6 BMCs (15 × 106) plus CD45.2+Thy1.2+H2d+Foxp3GFP+ Tregs (1 × 106) that were transduced with oIL-2Rβ (oTreg: transduction efficiency was about 30%). All mice were treated with anti-CD40L (0.3 mg i.p. on d0) followed by i.p. administration of PBS (n = 7), WT IL-2 MSA 25,000 IU/d (n = 7), or ortho IL-2 MSA 25,000 IU/d (n = 7) for 6 days. Spleen, blood, and peripheral lymph nodes were recovered and analyzed by flow cytometry on d6. (B–D) Ortho IL-2 administration increases the population (B) and expression levels of CD25 and ICOS (C and D) on tRFP-positive fraction (brown gate), but not on tRFP-negative fraction (black) of oTregs in the spleen. (E) Box plots showing relative cell number normalized by PBS control mice in Thy1.2+Foxp3GFP+ with (tRFP+ oTreg. top) or without (tRFP– oTreg, middle) IL-2Rβ expression, and Thy1.1+ T cells (host T cells, bottom). (F and G) Ortho IL-2 administration increases oTreg population without affecting Thy1.1+ T cells. Representative pseudocolor plots of CD45.2+ splenocytes (F) and box plots (G). (H) The percentage of oTregs in CD45.2+CD4+ T cells in total body blood collected from the inferior vena cava and peripheral lymph nodes. Left, representative pseudocolor plots in blood. Right, comparison between PBS- and ortho IL-2–treated mice. Pooled data from 2 independent experiments including 3 to 4 mice per group per each experiment. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, between indicated groups calculated by Mann-Whitney U test for 2-group comparison, Dunn’s Kruskal-Wallis test for multiple group comparison. TBI, total body irradiation; CD40L, CD40 ligand.

oTreg transfer and ortho IL-2 treatment synergistically enhances donor hematopoietic cell engraftment. To evaluate the effect of ortho IL-2 on BM engraftment, we continued daily WT and ortho IL-2 administration until d14 after oTreg transfer utilizing the same model shown in Figure 4A. Ortho IL-2–treated mice sustained the Foxp3GFP+ population at significantly higher levels (9.29% ± 4.66%) compared with the other treatment groups at d14 (PBS, 4.24% ± 1.62%, P = 0.0051; WT IL-2, 4.00% ± 1.70%, P = 0.0046; Figure 5, A and B), suggesting ortho IL-2 prolongs the survival of transferred Tregs. WT IL-2 significantly increased the proportion of CD8+ T cells (36.9% ± 15.4%), whereas ortho IL-2 did not alter this population compared with the PBS-treated group (PBS, 4.54% ± 1.66%; ortho IL-2, 3.43% ± 1.64%; P = 0.286), indicating the absence of detectable off-target effects in ortho IL-2–treated mice. To validate receptor-cytokine selectivity, we transferred expanded Foxp3GFP+ Tregs without transduction (untransduced [UT] Tregs) and treated them with ortho IL-2. As expected, ortho IL-2 did not increase Foxp3GFP+ UT Treg populations (Figure 5, A and B). Donor cell chimerism was assessed as the percentage of donor H2Kb+CD45.1+ cells in PBMCs on d14 (Figure 5C). Without Treg transfer, no mice showed donor cell chimerism (defined as donor cells >1%) regardless of IL-2 administration. The impact of Treg transfer alone on donor cell chimerism was not statistically significant compared with the no Treg transferred control group in both UT and oTregs (% donor cells on d14: UT Treg + PBS, 6.57% ± 20.8%, P > 0.9999; oTreg + PBS, 6.18% ± 16.2%, P = 0.6004). Ortho IL-2 injection on UT Tregs did not improve donor cell chimerism (5.12% ± 15.3%, P = 0.1999). Importantly, mice that received oTregs plus ortho IL-2 administration showed a significantly larger percentage of donor cells compared with the no Treg transferred control group (11.2% ± 16.7%, P = 0.0002; Figure 5C). Although the proportion of Foxp3GFP+ Tregs returned to baseline levels 14 days after ortho IL-2 cessation (on d28, Supplemental Figure 8A), donor BMC engraftment was sustained in the mice that received oTregs + ortho IL-2 administration on d28 (Supplemental Figure 8B; 11.8% ± 15.7%, P = 0.0002 compared with no Treg control animals) and donor cell chimerism was greater than 1% thereafter (Supplemental Figure 8C). Success rate of chimerism induction on d28 (>1% donor cell chimerism) was 60% in oTregs plus ortho IL-2 administration group compared with 10% in those plus PBS administration group.

Figure 5 Ortho IL-2 stimulation increases transferred oTreg population and improves donor cell engraftment. After 3.3 Gy TBI, CD45.2+H2d+ WT BALB/c mice received Luc+CD45.1+H2b+ C57BL/6 BMCs (15 × 106) plus CD45.2+H2d+Foxp3GFP+ Tregs (1 × 106) that were transduced with oIL-2Rβ (oTreg: transduction efficiency was ~30%) or those expanded without viral vector (UT Tregs). All mice were treated with anti-CD40L (0.3 mg i.p. on d0), followed by i.p. administration of PBS, WT IL-2 MSA, or ortho IL-2 MSA (both IL-2, 25,000 IU/d) for 14 days. Flow cytometry analysis for PBMCs obtained from the tail vein was performed on d14. (A) Representative pseudocolor plots gated by CD45.2+H2kd+CD4+ T cells. (B) Box plots showing the percentages of Foxp3GFP+CD4+ (top) and CD8+CD45.2+ cells (bottom). (C) Box and whiskers with minimum to maximum showing percentages of H2Κb+CD45.1+ donor cells in PBMCs on d14. Horizontal dotted line indicates 1% of donor cells. +++P < 0.001, comparing the mean rank of each column to the mean rank of PBS control without Tregs (gray triangle) by Dunn’s Kruskal-Wallis multiple comparisons. (D) Representative bioluminescent images for mice that received oTregs showing distribution of engrafted BMCs. Box plots showing total photon flux on d4 (E), d10, and d28 (F). Pooled data from 2 independent experiments including 5 mice per group per each experiment. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, between indicated 2 groups calculated by Dunn’s Kruskal-Wallis multiple comparisons among the 3 treatment groups or by Mann-Whitney U test between 2 groups.

We also tested mixed chimerism induction in C57BL/6 mice as recipients and BALB/c mice as donors to evaluate the ortho IL-2 effect on NK cells (Supplemental Figure 9A). The facilitation of engraftment and Treg-specific expansion was observed in the ortho IL-2–treated group (Supplemental Figure 9, B and C). WT IL-2 increased the proportion of CD62L–KLRG1+NK1.1+ cells that are the effector NK cell phenotype (42), whereas ortho IL-2 did not alter NK cell populations (Supplemental Figure 9, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 10). Chimerism induction on d28 in C57BL/6 mice was 44% (4 out of 9) in the oTreg plus ortho IL-2 group, but only 11% (1 out of 9) in the PBS group.

Ortho IL-2 injection does not interfere with early donor cell distribution and prevents rejection. To evaluate the effect of IL-2 on the early phase of donor cell distribution, we utilized luc+C57BL/6 mice as BM donors and quantified donor cell distribution by bioluminescent imaging (BLI), as previously described (43). Because total flux of photons in BLI reflects the number of engrafted luc+ cells, it represents donor cell distribution more sensitively and accurately compared with flow cytometry, especially at the early time points when the numbers of donor-derived PBMCs are low. Indeed, photons on d4 were localized to bones and the spleen, but not distributed in the periphery, indicating that early distribution of donor cells may be difficult to detect by evaluating PBMCs (Figure 5D). WT IL-2 administration significantly reduced total photon flux on d4 compared with PBS (Figure 5E, P = 0.0041), indicating that WT IL-2 accelerated BM rejection. On the other hand, ortho IL-2 administration did not interfere with donor cell distribution (P = 0.5254 vs. PBS). oTreg transfer plus PBS recipients showed higher total photon flux compared with no Treg transfer plus PBS recipients on d10 (P = 0.0007) and d28 (P = 0.0021; Figure 5F), indicating engraftment-facilitating effect of oTregs. Moreover, compared with oTreg plus PBS recipients, oTreg plus ortho IL-2 recipients tended to show greater increases in total photon flux on d10 (P = 0.0892) and revealed a significant increase on d28 (P = 0.0288), suggesting that ortho IL-2 enhanced the potency of oTregs to prevent late-phase BM rejection that is thought to be driven by alloantigen-primed T cells. Supplemental Figure 11 shows time course of total photon flux for individual mice with multiple comparisons of each treatment group compared with no Treg control group at each time point. Consistent with flow cytometry results, UT Treg transfer with or without ortho IL-2 and oTreg transfer plus PBS did not show statistically significant improvement of the engraftment over the control group, whereas oTreg transfer plus ortho IL-2 significantly improved engraftment on d10 and d28. The mice showed sustained mixed chimerism (total flux > 107) over 100 days after BMT (data not shown).

Mice with mixed chimerism accepted allogenic heart transplants from BM donors. To confirm the establishment of tolerance, we transplanted heart grafts obtained from luciferase+H2b+ donor into the ear pinna of recipient mice 2 months after BMT. To address antigen specificity, we transplanted third-party H2q+ heart grafts on the opposite ear pinna of mice consecutively after H2b+ graft acceptance (Figure 6, A–C). Heart-graft survival was monitored by BLI over time (Figure 6A). Tissue viability was verified by electrocardiogram (Supplemental Figure 12). Nonchimeric mice that rejected H2b+ donor BMCs by d56 eventually rejected H2b+ heart allografts, whereas chimeric mice that had sustained H2b+ donor cell engraftment until d56 at the time of heart transplantation accepted donor-derived heart allografts for 90 days (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 13). PBS plus oTreg transfer recipients tended to show greater survival compared with PBS without Treg control animals (P = 0.0596). Animals that received ortho IL-2 plus oTreg adoptive transfer showed significant improvement in donor-derived heart allograft survival (P = 0.0003 compared with PBS without Treg control), indicating that ortho IL-2 is capable of improving the function of oTregs for tolerance induction.

Figure 6 Ortho IL-2 treatment facilitates donor-specific heart transplantation tolerance. Recipients of H2b+ BMT received heart allografts from luc+H2b+ or luc+H2q+ donor mice 2 months after BMT. (A) Representative bioluminescent images show acceptance or rejection of heart allografts in the mice that developed mixed chimerism (chimeric recipient) and in the mice that rejected H2b+ BMCs (nonchimeric recipient). Survival curve for H2b+ heart allograft (B) and H2q+ heart allografts (C) are shown. P values calculated by log-rank test between indicated 2 groups. (D and E) Recipient mice that received oTregs were sacrificed 30 days after H2q+ heart transplantation. Negatively isolated T cells were cocultured with host type (H2d+), third-party type (H2q+), and BM donor type (H2b+) stimulator cells, and the percentage of proliferating cells was analyzed by flow cytometry on d4. (D) Representative pseudocolor plots showing dilution of proliferation dye. SSC, side scatter. (E) Box plots for percentages of proliferating cells. Dunn’s Kruskal-Wallis multiple comparisons calculated among the 3 treatment groups. Pooled data from 2 independent experiments, including 5 mice per group per experiment. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001.

The third-party H2q+ graft was rejected in the same manner between chimeric and nonchimeric mice, demonstrating that chimeric recipients are immunocompetent for nondonor antigens. In vitro mixed lymphocyte reaction (MLR) also showed competent T cell reactions against H2q+ cells in all treatment groups (Figure 6, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 14). Conversely, T cell reactivity against H2b+ cells was significantly reduced in the mice that underwent BMT with oTreg transfer plus ortho IL-2 administration compared with those with oTreg transfer plus PBS administration (P = 0.0279).

To elaborate on the relationship between early donor BM engraftment and achievement of organ tolerance, we plotted a receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve for predicting long term donor-derived heart graft survival (> 90 days) by total flux in BMC-BLI at the early time points (Supplemental Figure 15A). We found that donor cell engraftment at d7 predicted heart transplantation tolerance (AUC, 0.940; cut-off total flux, 1.1 × 107). Since total photon flux by BLI on d7 and the percentage of Foxp3GFP+/CD4 cells on d14 showed positive correlations (Supplemental Figure 15B, R = 0.57), it was postulated that ortho IL-2 facilitated achievement of tolerance through the expansion of transferred Tregs. The positive correlation between early Treg expansion and donor cell chimerism development was also shown in the C57BL/6 model (Supplemental Figure 9, F and G). Taking these data together, we concluded that oTreg plus ortho IL-2 combination therapy has the potential to facilitate the development of donor-specific transplantation tolerance.