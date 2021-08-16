Entinostat induces antitumor immune responses through immune editing of tumor neoantigens

Entinostat has antitumor efficacy in immune-competent murine models of bladder cancer. To evaluate the in vivo efficacy of entinostat in an immune-competent setting, we implanted BBN963 and BBN966 cells subcutaneously into the flanks of immune-deficient NSG mice or immune-competent C57BL/6 mice. Upon tumor formation (200 mm3 in volume), mice were randomized to treatment with either vehicle or entinostat (12 mg/kg in chow). In the NSG mice, entinostat inhibited 30% of BBN963 tumor growth (P < 0.001, t test; Figure 1A) after 5 weeks of treatment. However, in the C57BL/6 mice, the effect of entinostat was more robust (90%, P < 0.0001, t test; Figure 1A). A similar pattern of antitumor response was observed in BBN966 cell line–derived tumors (Figure 1B). The selective response to entinostat treatment in immunocompetent C57BL/6 mice suggested that the immune system played a key role in triggering the observed antitumor effect of entinostat.

Figure 1 Entinostat promotes a robust antitumor response in immune-competent C57BL/6 mice. (A) Average BBN963 tumor volume in response to entinostat in immune-deficient NSG mice and immune-competent C57BL/6 mice with tumor volume of each individual mouse shown in separate graphs. n = 9–10 mice. (B) Average BBN966 tumor volume in response to entinostat in immune-deficient NSG mice and immune-competent C57BL/6 mice with tumor volume of each individual mouse shown in separate graphs. n = 5–6 mice. Data are represented as mean ± SD.

Entinostat promotes an inflamed tumor microenvironment. To begin to evaluate the mechanism underlying robust in vivo antitumor efficacy of entinostat in immunocompetent mice, we assessed changes in gene expression of tumors grown in C57BL/6 mice with and without exposure to entinostat. Specifically, we generated mice bearing subcutaneous BBN963 tumors. Once tumors reached 200 mm3 in volume, mice were randomized to 3 groups: (a) baseline (tumors harvested immediately), (b) vehicle, and (c) entinostat treatment. When entinostat-treated tumors reached approximately 100 mm3, both vehicle- and entinostat-treated tumors were harvested and RNA extracted, and transcriptome profiling was performed by RNA-Seq (Figure 2A). Treatment with entinostat induced robust changes in gene expression (~3000–4000 genes) when compared with baseline or vehicle-treated tumors (Figure 2B). There was minimal change in gene expression when comparing the baseline and vehicle-treated tumors, indicating that the difference in tumor size alone did not drive significant gene expression changes in this setting. Next, we used Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) to contextualize the RNA-Seq data comparing the vehicle-treated and entinostat-treated tumors. We found that the majority of the pathways upregulated were processes involved in immune response (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 Entinostat promotes an inflamed tumor microenvironment. (A) Schematic showing how BBN963 tumors were collected for RNA-Seq. (B) Volcano plots of log 2 fold change of median gene expression and –log 10 P value of gene expression between the indicated treatment groups. Dashed line across plots corresponds to a significance threshold of P = 0.05. Significance was calculated using t test. (C) IPA plot of activated pathways in entinostat-treated tumors relative to vehicle-treated tumors. (D) Heatmaps of unsupervised clustering of vehicle- (n = 6) and entinostat-treated (n = 5) tumors across previously established immune gene signatures (IGS). (E) Box plots of indicated immune gene signatures. Significance was calculated using Mann-Whitney U test. Data are represented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

Immune gene expression signatures derived from previously published studies were compared between the vehicle- and entinostat-treated tumors. By analyzing the RNA-Seq data, we found that treatment of BBN963 tumors with entinostat resulted in a broad increase in expression of immune gene signatures in comparison with what occurred in vehicle-treated tumors (Figure 2D) that was significant upon direct testing (examples shown in Figure 2E). Taken together, these results strengthened our hypothesis that entinostat modulates the tumor immune microenvironment, promoting a T cell–inflamed phenotype.

Entinostat increases antigen-experienced T cell responses and decreases immune-suppressive populations. To validate the increase in expression of immune gene signatures in entinostat-treated tumors, we performed flow cytometry to quantify the relative frequency of different immune cell populations. Entinostat treatment of BBN963 tumors began when they reached approximately 500 mm3 in volume. Tumors were harvested after 7 days of treatment. While we did not see significant changes in CD8+ T cell numbers, we noted an increase of CD8 memory cells, the majority of which were effector memory T cells (Figure 3A). We did not see significant changes in CD4+ memory populations. Additionally, in congruence with prior work, we observed that entinostat treatment decreased suppressive cell types, such as MDSCs and Tregs (refs. 19, 20, and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI138560DS1). Supplemental Figure 1 includes flow cytometry results of the entire panel of immune cells analyzed. Given the presence of both granulocytic and monocytic MDSCs (M-MDSCs) in bladder tumors (Supplemental Figure 2A), we evaluated these independently for their capacity to suppress T cell expansion when stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies to mimic T cell receptor–dependent T cell activation. We found that M-MDSCs, but not granulocytic MDSCs (G-MDSC), were potently suppressive of T cell expansion (Figure 3, B and C). M-MDSCs were also selectively depleted by entinostat (Figure 3, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 2B). These results show that entinostat modulated the tumor immune microenvironment, allowing for the expansion of an antigen-experienced T cell response as well as decreasing immune-suppressive populations, such as Tregs and M-MDSCs.

Figure 3 Entinostat increases antigen-experienced T cell responses and decreases immune-suppressive populations. (A) Percentages of different representative immune cells in vehicle-treated (n = 9) and entinostat-treated (n = 10) tumors using flow cytometry. (B) T cell proliferation when cultured with increasing numbers of M-MDSCs per T cell. (C) T cell proliferation when cultured with increasing numbers of G-MDSCs per T cell. (D) Proportion of lineage-negative CD11b+ cells that are Ly6G– and Ly6C+ (M-MDSC) in vehicle-treated (n = 9) and entinostat-treated (n = 10) tumors. (E) Proportion of lineage-negative CD11b+ cells that are Ly6G+ (G-MDSC) in vehicle-treated (n = 9) and entinostat-treated (n = 10) tumors. Significance was calculated using Mann-Whitney U test. Data are represented as mean ± SD. **P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Entinostat promotes selective immune editing based on tumor neoantigen expression. Prior work has shown that entinostat can promote acetylation of STAT3 to regulate its transcriptional activity (25). We, however, did not see changes in STAT3 acetylation in our BBN963 cells treated with entinostat in vitro (Supplemental Figure 3). Given the known role of histone acetylation on transcription, we hypothesized that entinostat might alter cell-autonomous transcriptional changes to promote antitumor immunity through the RNA expression levels of tumor-associated antigens. We examined changes in RNA expression of neoantigens, cancer testis antigens (CTAs), and murine endogenous retroviruses (mERVs) in control and entinostat-treated tumors with the notion that immune editing should decrease the expression of tumor antigens in immune-competent, but not immune-deficient, mice. We did not see any consistent pattern of effects of entinostat on CTA or mERV expression in entinostat-treated tumors grown in B6 mice (Figure 4A), suggesting that differential expression of CTAs or mERVs was not mediating the antitumor effects of entinostat.

Figure 4 Entinostat promotes a neoantigen-driven antitumor response. (A) Scatter plots of log 2 mean of mERV, CTA, and neoantigen (NeoAg) expression in entinostat-treated versus vehicle-treated tumors in immune-competent C57BL/6 mice (upper panel) and in immune-deficient NSG mice (lower panel). (B) mRNA expression of selective neoantigens in BBN963 tumors in C57BL/6 mice treated with vehicle (n = 4) or entinostat (n = 4). Significance was calculated by t test. (C) mRNA expression of selective neoantigens in BBN963 cells treated with DMSO or entinostat in vitro (n = 4) for 72 hours. Significance was calculated using 2-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. (D) Total neoantigen count derived from WES of DNA isolated from BBN963 tumors in C57BL/6 mice treated with vehicle (n = 3) or entinostat (n = 3). Significance was calculated by Mann-Whitney U test. (E) Heatmap and (F) quantification of T cell receptor clonotype sharing between vehicle- and entinostat-treated tumors, derived from whole-tumor RNA-based T cell receptor sequencing. Significance was calculated by Mann-Whitney U test. (G) Percentage of CD8+ T cells that were labeled positive with indicated tetramers in BBN963 tumors in C57BL/6 mice treated with vehicle (n = 5) or entinostat (n = 5). Significance was calculated using t test. Data are represented as mean ± SD. Box plots represent mean ± minimum and maximum values. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

We had previously predicted tumor neoantigens in BBN963 cells (24). From whole-exome sequencing (WES), our neoantigen prediction pipeline identified 3902 potential neoantigens in BBN963 cells (Supplemental Figure 4). We used the RNA-Seq data from our baseline and vehicle- and entinostat-treated tumors to assess how expression of these predicted neoantigens changed with entinostat treatment. Examination of baseline tumors showed that they expressed 922 of the 3902 predicted neoantigens at the RNA level. We saw that the majority of the 922 expressed neoantigens had persistent RNA expression in vehicle-treated tumors. This important control suggests that neither merely growing BBN963 cells in vivo nor tumor size (baseline = 198 mm3 versus vehicle = 2012 mm3) dramatically affects predicted neoantigen expression. In contrast, the majority of predicted class I MHC-expressed neoantigens (n = 745) lost RNA expression in entinostat-treated tumors (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B), consistent with the notion that entinostat (through upregulated expression of neoantigens) induced an antigen-driven immune response to promote “immune editing” (26, 27) in the BBN963 tumors grown in immune-competent C57BL/6 hosts. We found a similar pattern of changes in predicted neoantigen expression of peptides presented in the context of class II MHC (Supplemental Figure 4C) in C57BL/6 mice, but not in NSG mice (Supplemental Figure 4D).

We confirmed by quantitative reverse-transcriptase PCR (qRT-PCR) that a representative set of predicted neoantigens was significantly decreased in entinostat-treated tumors (Figure 4B) and that their expression increased in a dose-dependent manner in BBN963 cells treated in vitro with entinostat (Figure 4C). Further supporting the notion that entinostat promotes immune editing, a parallel analysis of expressed neoantigens in entinostat-treated tumors grown in NSG mice showed no expression changes of predicted neoantigens (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 4, B and D). Moreover, consistent with immune editing, we saw that the total number of predicted neoantigens was significantly lower at the DNA level in entinostat-treated tumors shown in Figure 1, C and D, and Figure 4D. In aggregate, these findings highly suggest that entinostat mediates an antigen-driven immune response to predicted neoantigens.

An antigen-driven immune response would be predicted to correlate with increased TCR sharing across replicate tumors. To see whether this was true in our model, we performed TCR repertoire profiling of tumor-infiltrating T cells in entinostat-treated BBN963 tumors. We observed a significantly increased T cell receptor α (TRA) clonotype sharing in entinostat-treated tumors relative to vehicle-treated controls (Figure 4, E and F), consistent with the notion that entinostat mediates an antigen-driven, T cell–mediated immune response. Moreover, we determined whether entinostat treatment increased tetramer staining of CD8+ splenocytes of BBN963 tumor–bearing mice. Specifically, we generated neoantigen-specific tetramers to label CD8+ T cells from splenocytes of mice bearing BBN963 tumors treated with either vehicle or entinostat. Splenocytes were isolated from the mice and stained with the tetramers as well as antibodies against CD3 and CD8. All 3 neoantigens (Car12, Grin1, and Has2) showed higher levels of tetramer-positive CD3+CD8+ T cells in entinostat-treated mice, with increases in Car12 and Grin1 tetramers being significant. We did not see any significant tetramer staining against OVA in vehicle- or entinostat-treated mice, demonstrating the effect was specific to predicted neoantigens (Figure 4G).

B2m CRISPR partially rescues the antitumor effect of entinostat. To determine whether neoantigen presentation by MHC molecules is necessary for the antitumor effect of entinostat, we depleted MHC class I in BBN963 cells (BBN963-sgB2m) by knocking out β 2 microglobulin (B2m) using CRISPR/Cas9. We tested 9 different guide RNAs (gRNAs) and found that the gRNAs no. 4 and no. 5 were able to successfully knock out B2m as confirmed by Western blotting, and the depletion of cell surface MHC class I was confirmed by FACS (Figure 5, A and B). Polyclonal BBN963-sgB2m (no. 4) and BBN963-EV (empty CRISPR/Cas9 construct without gRNA) cells were implanted into C57BL/6 mice subcutaneously. Upon tumor formation (200 mm3), mice were randomized to vehicle or entinostat treatment. As previously observed, entinostat robustly inhibited the progression of BBN963-EV tumors. In contrast, the depletion of MHC class I antigen presentation in the BBN963-sgB2m tumors significantly abrogated the antitumor effect of entinostat in comparison with that in entinostat-treated BBN963-EV tumors (Figure 5, C and D). Parallel experiments were conducted using BBN966 cells with B2m CRISPR (Supplemental Figure 5A) or control cells implanted into B6 mice. Similarly to BBN963 cells, the antitumor effect of entinostat was partially abrogated by B2m CRISPR (Figure 5, E and F). These results confirm that antigen presentation on the surface of BBN963 and BBN966 cells is necessary for entinostat efficacy.

Figure 5 B2m CRISPR partially rescues the antitumor effect of entinostat. (A) Immunoblot of BBN963 cells with B2m knockout using 9 different individual sgRNA constructs. (B) Flow cytometry graph of H-2Kb (class 1 MHC) cell-surface expression in B2m-knockout BBN963 cells in A with sgRNA no. 4 and no. 5. (C) Average volume of BBN963_EV (empty vector) and BBN963_sgB2m (B2m knockout) tumors in response to entinostat (12 mpk) in C57BL/6 mice. n = 7–13 mice per group. Significance was calculated using 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (D) Waterfall plot of individual tumor volumes in C at end points relative to pretreatment baseline. End points were tumor burden and ulceration. (E) Average volume of BBN966_EV (empty vector) and BBN966_sgB2m (B2m knockout) tumors in response to entinostat (12 mpk) in C57BL/6 mice. n = 5–6 mice per group. Significance was calculated using 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (F) Waterfall plot of individual tumor volumes in E at end points relative to pretreatment baseline. End points were tumor burden and ulceration (G) Schematic of how the in vitro T cell killing assays were set up. (H) Immunoblots of BBN963 cells treated with various concentrations of entinostat for 24 hours and blotted for the indicated antibodies. (I) Bar graph showing the result of T cell killing assays. CellTiter-Glo was used to quantify viable BBN963 cells at the end of the 72-hour coculture. Significance was calculated using t test. Data are represented as mean ± SD. ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Entinostat treatment of tumor cells promotes ex vivo T cell killing. While our data implicating entinostat in mediating increased tumor neoantigen–targeted immunity suggest a cell-autonomous mechanism of entinostat efficacy, we noted that entinostat has been previously described as directly affecting T cell function. To further substantiate our claims as well as to assess whether entinostat promotes T cell killing in this model, we performed a coculture assay by mixing entinostat- or vehicle-treated BBN963 cells with T cells from BBN963 tumor–bearing mice treated with entinostat or vehicle (Figure 5G). Specifically, we first determined the optimal dose for in vitro entinostat treatment by treating BBN963 cells with a range of entinostat doses to determine the lowest dose of entinostat (1 μM) that inhibited global H3K27Ac of BBN963 cells (1 μM: Figure 5H). We then cocultured these cells with CD8+ T cells isolated from the spleens of BBN963 tumor–bearing mice treated with entinostat or vehicle for 4 weeks. After 72 hours, T cells were washed off and CellTiter-Glo was used to quantify the presence of viable BBN963 cells. We observed a minimal, but not statistically significant, difference (P > 0.05) in BBN963 cell viability in the absence of T cells, suggesting that entinostat has minimal cell-autonomous antitumor efficacy (Figure 5I). In contrast, the viability of entinostat-pretreated BBN963 cells was significantly reduced in comparison with DMSO-pretreated BBN963 cells when cocultured with CD8+ T cells from BBN963 tumor–bearing mice (P < 0.001). Importantly, we did not see any significantly increased BBN963 killing when the source of CD8+ T cells was from entinostat-treated, BBN963 tumor–bearing mice. Furthermore, we noted that CD8+ T cells from WT (non–tumor-bearing) mice could also effectively kill entinostat-treated BBN963 cells (Supplemental Figure 5B). The level of cleaved caspase-3 was not increased by 1 μM entinostat treatment in BBN963 cells in vitro, suggesting that entinostat at this concentration does not trigger apoptosis to enhance T cell–mediated tumor cell killing (Supplemental Figure 5C). These results in aggregate demonstrate that entinostat pretreatment of BBN963 cells, but not T cells, promotes CD8+ T cell killing and are consistent with the notion that entinostat provokes antitumor immunity in a cell-autonomous manner.

Entinostat plus PD-1 inhibition promotes effective long-term antitumor immunity. Correlative studies from clinical trials have consistently shown a number of immunogenomic predictors of response to PD-1 or PD-L1 blockade, including higher levels of PD-L1 as well as high levels of a number of immune gene signatures, such as CD8+ T cell signatures and IFNG (28). We have already shown that entinostat-treated BBN963 tumors have higher levels of CD8+ T cell signature (Figure 2B). Examination of CD274 (PD-L1) transcript expression (Figure 6A) demonstrated that PDL1 expression was elevated in entinostat-treated tumors as well and appeared to be upregulated primarily in tumor cells (Supplemental Figure 6). The immunogenomic changes we saw from entinostat may therefore predict for enhanced efficacy of immune-checkpoint therapy.

Figure 6 Combination of entinostat and PD-1 inhibition confers effective and durable antitumor immunity. (A) Box plots of PD-L1 (CD274) RNA expression of vehicle- and entinostat-treated BBN963 tumors from C57BL/6 mice. Significance was calculated using Mann-Whitney U test. (B) Average BBN963 tumor volume over time in response to entinostat and anti–PD-1 treatments. Significance was calculated using Wilcoxon’s matched-pairs signed rank test. n = 6–10 mice. (C) Waterfall plot of individual tumor volumes in B at end point relative to pretreatment baseline. (D) Survival curve of mice receiving entinostat and anti–PD-1 in B. Significance was calculated using log-rank test. End points were tumor burden and ulceration. (E) Bar graph indicating the percentages of control versus educated (entinostat plus anti–PD-1 treated) mice that developed detectable subcutaneous BBN963 tumors a month after rechallenge with BBN963 cells. Significance was calculated using Fisher’s exact test. Data are represented as mean ± SD. **P < 0.01.

We tested this hypothesis directly in BBN963 cell line–derived tumors grown subcutaneously in C57BL/6 mice. Once tumors reached 200 mm3, they were randomized into treatment groups with vehicle plus control IgG, entinostat, anti–PD-1 (clone RPM1-14), and entinostat plus anti–PD-1. The combination of entinostat plus anti-PD1 significantly outperformed each agent alone (Figure 6, B and C). Indeed, we observed 6 of 9 cases of complete response (CR) in the combination treatment, while we observed only 1 of 9 cases of CR in the group treated with entinostat only (Figure 6, C and D). To our surprise, we did not see significant shrinkage in tumor volume in the anti-PD1 group, as we have previously reported (24). However, necropsy analysis indicated that, while anti-PD1–treated tumors continued to enlarge, all of these tumors had undergone central necrosis (Supplemental Figure 7). To evaluate the durability of combination treatment, we discontinued treatment of mice after the tumors had obtained a CR and then monitored the animals for any tumor regrowth. We observed no tumor formation over 8 weeks in any of the animals that had CR. To determine whether the entinostat plus anti–PD-1 treatment conferred long-term immunologic memory, we rechallenged the animals with BBN963 cell injections. In age-matched control mice that had never been implanted with BBN963 cells or received drug treatments, we observed a take rate of 80%. However, in the mice previously treated with entinostat plus anti–PD-1, the BBN963 rechallenge did not result in any tumors (Figure 6E). These results indicate that entinostat plus anti–PD-1 combination therapy is able to eliminate BBN963 cells completely and promote long-term immunologic memory.