Commentary 10.1172/JCI151002

Epigenetic modifiers synergize with immune-checkpoint blockade to enhance long-lasting antitumor efficacy

Marina Baretti and Mark Yarchoan

The Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, Baltimore, Maryland, USA

Address correspondence to: Mark Yarchoan or Marina Baretti, 1650 Orleans St., Baltimore, Maryland 21287, USA. Phone: 410.955.2957; Email: mark.yarchoan@jhmi.edu (MY). Phone: 410.502.9454; Email: mbarett1@jh.edu (MB).

Published August 16, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 16 on August 16, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(16):e151002. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI151002.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published August 16, 2021 - Version history
Immune-checkpoint inhibitors are firmly established as pillars of cancer therapy, but only a minority of cancer patients currently benefit from these therapies, and therapeutic combinations that can enhance responses are urgently needed. Recently, histone deacetylases (HDACs) have emerged as potential targets for immune modulation, but critical questions remain about their mechanisms of action. In this issue of the JCI, Truong et al. assess whether the HDAC inhibitor entinostat can enhance anti–PD-1 treatment in a bladder cancer model. Entinostat promoted a T cell–inflamed phenotype and had substantial antitumor efficacy when used in combination with anti–PD-1 therapy. In addition, the authors showed that HDAC inhibition augmented tumor neoantigen presentation, resulting in the immune editing of tumor antigens. This study highlights a mechanism by which epigenetic modifier agents can synergize with immune-checkpoint blockade for enhanced and long-lasting antitumor activity.

