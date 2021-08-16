Epigenetic modifiers synergize with immune-checkpoint blockade to enhance long-lasting antitumor efficacy

Commentary 10.1172/JCI151002

Address correspondence to: Mark Yarchoan or Marina Baretti, 1650 Orleans St., Baltimore, Maryland 21287, USA. Phone: 410.955.2957; Email: mark.yarchoan@jhmi.edu (MY). Phone: 410.502.9454; Email: mbarett1@jh.edu (MB).

Address correspondence to: Mark Yarchoan or Marina Baretti, 1650 Orleans St., Baltimore, Maryland 21287, USA. Phone: 410.955.2957; Email: mark.yarchoan@jhmi.edu (MY). Phone: 410.502.9454; Email: mbarett1@jh.edu (MB).

Immune-checkpoint inhibitors are firmly established as pillars of cancer therapy, but only a minority of cancer patients currently benefit from these therapies, and therapeutic combinations that can enhance responses are urgently needed. Recently, histone deacetylases (HDACs) have emerged as potential targets for immune modulation, but critical questions remain about their mechanisms of action. In this issue of the JCI, Truong et al. assess whether the HDAC inhibitor entinostat can enhance anti–PD-1 treatment in a bladder cancer model. Entinostat promoted a T cell–inflamed phenotype and had substantial antitumor efficacy when used in combination with anti–PD-1 therapy. In addition, the authors showed that HDAC inhibition augmented tumor neoantigen presentation, resulting in the immune editing of tumor antigens. This study highlights a mechanism by which epigenetic modifier agents can synergize with immune-checkpoint blockade for enhanced and long-lasting antitumor activity.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.